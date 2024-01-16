- Home
- Zita's Mountain Bistro Zita's
109 N 3rd St
Westcliffe, CO 81252
Boards & Small Bites
Entrees
Salads
Sides
Wine
Red
- Today's Red$9.00
- Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles$20.00+
On the palate, it offers a full bodied experience with velvety tannins and a satisfying enduring finish
- Bianchi Petite Sirah 2019$15.00+
Often described as ‘chewy’ and ‘intense’, this wine has a big, full body and mouthfeel. Our 2019 Petite Sirah has notes of plums, dark berry fruits and smoke. It also releases an aromatic, heady mix of spices, dark chocolate, caramel, licorice and coffee.
- Li Veli Primitivo Orion 2022$11.00+
Italian wine from Puglia. It boasts a deep ruby red color and offers clear and persistent sensations of juicy fruitiness. On the nose, you’ll find aromas of red plum, mulberry, and a subtle hint of pink pepper.
- Mollydooker The Boxer Shiraz$63.00
- Pedroncille Zin Mother Clone 2021$14.00+
Mother Clone is a classic ‘Dry Creek’ Zinfandel with spicy aromas of ripe cinnamon and white pepper along with red berries and a touch of vanilla. Red cherry flavors combine with vanilla, licorice and warm baking spices. The berry-spice combination, so typical of Dry Creek Zin, includes a touch of pepper on the rounded finish which are a hallmark of our style.
- Punto Final Malbec Reserva 2019$14.00+
The wine has a deep bright red color. Aromas of wild berries such as raspberry, strawberry and blueberry mingle with earthy and spicy notes. In the mouth, the wine is juicy and fruity, with round tannins, balanced acidity and a long finish.
- Rutherford Ranch Cab Sauvignon 2019$80.00
A dry, full-bodied wine from Napa Valley, California. It features a lovely balance of ripe dark berry, cherry, and spicy flavors on the palate, complemented by light, velvety tannins.
- Selvapiana Chianti Rufina 2022$13.00+
From the Chianti Rùfina region in Tuscany, Italy, it serves as the cornerstone of Selvapiana’s production. Aged for 12 months in a combination of stainless steel and large and small oak barrels, it offers a medium body with juicy acidity, flavors of cherry, dried herbs, and subtle notes of spice and earthiness
- Vietti, Barbera d' Alba Tre Vigne 2021$14.00+
Ruby red color with mineral and vanilla notes. Medium-bodied, dry wine with a crisp acidity (perfect for the whole meal) and soft tannins. This Barbera is very well balanced, with a good complexity and a red cherry finish.
- Bogel Phantom$15.00+
White & Rose
- Today's White$8.00
- Moniker Chardonnay La RiBera 2021$14.00+Out of stock
- Riff Organic Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC 2022$9.00+
Veneto region in Italy It boasts a brilliant straw-yellow color with a green tint. The aroma is fine, fruity, and forward, showcasing varietal notes. On the palate, it’s fresh, lively, and medium-bodied, with a mouth-watering finish.
- Rutherford Ranch Sauvignon Blanc$14.00+
- Vernaccia Di San Gimignano$53.00
Recognized for its golden-hued color, powerful and full-bodied nature, heady floral bouquet, dry, crisp and persistent flavors, high levels of acidity and a characteristic bitter aftertaste.
- Talley Chardonnay Estate 2020 San Louis Obispo Coast Region CA$20.00+
- Julia's Dazzle Rose 2022$13.00+
A delightful wine from the Columbia Valley in Washington state. Fresh and lively with bright aromas and flavors of orange blossoms, strawberries and ripe melon complemented by a racy acidity that lingers across a clean finish.
- Scaia Rosato Veneto$11.00+
Bubbly
- Adami Garbel Prosecco DOC Treviso$12.00+
The local dialect word garbèl conveys the appealing impression of crispness and pleasurable delicacy. Our Garbèl stands out for its dry, clean finish and its natural, delicious appeal on the palate. It is ideal as a sipping wine, but enjoy it as well paired with dishes on the delicate side.
- Pizzolato Rose Spumante Muse$12.00
Pink Topaz-gray color. Aromas and flavors of almonds, lemon chiffon, ripe apples, and summer peach with a silky, vibrant, fruity light body and a polished, medium-length finish. A friendly sparkler with a sophisticated side.
- Vietti Moscato d'Asti$12.00+
Delightful white wine with a bright straw-yellow color and shimmering hints of gold. Known for its intense aromas of ripe yellow fruit like peach and apricot, along with floral notes of rose petals and acacia flowers, and a touch of ginger. This wine is sweet and delicate on the palate, offering modest acidity, good balance, and complexity, with hints of fresh apricot on the finish.
Cocktail
House Cocktails
Whiskey &
Liquor
Gin (Tangueray) &
Fine Wines, Craft Beers, Fresh & Creative Menu
