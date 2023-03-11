Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zito's Pizza - Orange Circle

review star

No reviews yet

156 North Glassell Street

Orange, CA 92866

Pizza

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$10.00+

16" 2 Topping Pizza

$19.99

16" Cheese $15.99

$15.99

Specialty Pizzas

Cheese Only

Cheese Only

$10.00+
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$11.25+

Our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, & layers of pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$11.00+

Chicken breast covered in BBQ sauce, garlic, cilantro, red onions, & mozzeralla cheese.

Famous Alfredo

$11.00+

Alfredo sauce, mild Italian sausage, onion, basil, & mozzarella cheese.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$12.50+
Margherita

Margherita

$11.00+

Feta & mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, & garlic on an olive brushed crust.

Meat Lover's

Meat Lover's

$11.00+

Our homemade pizza sauce, ham, bacon, mild Italian sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.

Mediterranean

$11.00+

An abundance of black olives, red onions, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes, garlic, feta cheese, & mozzarella cheese on an olive oil brushed crust.

Provolone Special

Provolone Special

$11.00+

Our homemade ranch dressing under layers & layers of provolone cheese.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$11.00+

Chicken breast in spicy buffalo sauce, mixed with bleu cheese & topped with garlic, cilantro, red onions, & mozzarella cheese.

TBGB

TBGB

$11.00+

Our homemade pizza sauce, tomatoes, bacon, garlic, basil, & mozzarella cheese.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$10.99+

Our homemade pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, garlic, & mozzarella cheese.

Zito's Special

$12.50+

Our homemade pizza sauce, an abundunce o pperoni, ham, mild Italian sausage, bacon, black olives, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, & mozzarella cheese.

Calzone

Start with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and add up to 3 of your favorite toppings. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Calzone

Calzone

$18.00

Start with ricotta & mozzarella cheese then add up to 3 of your favorite toppings. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Salads

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$8.00+

Iceberg lettuce, shredded carrots, pepperoncini, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.00+

Iceberg lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green bell peppers, pepperoncinis, & mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00+

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onion, chopped tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, corn, black beans, BBQ chicken breast, tortilla strips, & cheddar cheese with ranch dressing.

Candied Walnut Salad

Candied Walnut Salad

$11.00+

Mixed greens, candied walnuts, golden raisins, bleu cheese crumbles, & sliced red onions with raspberry vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.00+

Iceberg lettuce, chicken breast, bacon, sliced egg, chopped tomato, avocado, & bleu cheese crumbles.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Romaine lettuce, black olives, beets, green bell peppers, sliced red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, & dried oregano with balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegipasto Salad

Vegipasto Salad

$10.00+

Our antipasto minus the meats.

Sides & Apps

Sides & Appetizers

Knots

Knots

Our homemade dough tied into knots and either brushed with our garlic butter and baked to golden brown or tossed in our specially made cinnamon toss and sugar frosting.

Wings

Wings

$15.00+

Almost a full pound! Coated with your choice of a sweet & tangy BBQ sauce or a hot and spicy Buffalo sauce.

Chicken Bite's

Chicken Bite's

$10.00

Breaded chicken tenders served with a side of sauce of your choosing.

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$11.00+

Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese in pizza dough, brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan, baked & served with a side of marinara sauce.

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$7.00

Served with a side of sauce of your choosing.

Sliced Meatballs

$10.00+

Four meatballs sliced and covered in mozzarella & marinara sauce.

Sliced Sausage

$10.00+

Three sausage links covered in mozzarella & marinara sauce.

Stuffed Sausage

Stuffed Sausage

$11.00+

Pizza dough stuffed with Italian sausage links & mozzarella cheese, baked, then brushed with garlic butter, dusted with Parmesan cheese & served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Two 10" slices with garlic butter.

Subs & Sandwiches

Vegetarian Sub

Vegetarian Sub

$11.00

Avocado, mozzarella cheese, black olives, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, mayo, & Italian dressing on a fresh baked 10" French roll.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce & covered with mozzarella cheese on a fresh baked 10" French roll.

Hot Italian Sub

Hot Italian Sub

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni topped with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo & Italian dressing.

Sausage Sub

$12.00

Italian sausage links topped with marinara sauce & covered with mozzarella cheese on a fresh baked 10" French roll.

California Turkey

California Turkey

$12.00

Sliced turkey breast, avocado, tomato, sprouts, & mayo on squaw bread. Served cold.

Cold Turkey Sub

Cold Turkey Sub

$12.00

Slices of turkey breast on a fresh baked 10" French roll with tomatoes, lettuce, pepperoncini, mustard and mayo.

Cold Ham Sub

$12.00

Slices of ham on a fresh baked 10" French roll with tomatoes, lettuce, pepperoncini, mustard and mayo.

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.00+
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$13.00+

Large cheese raviolis smothered with mozzarella cheese & our homemade marinara sauce then oven-baked.

Penne Alfredo

Penne Alfredo

$12.00+

Penne pasta covered with creamy Alfredo sauce & sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Penne Ruiz

Penne Ruiz

$13.00+

Penne pasta sauteed in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & oven-baked.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$15.00+

A large homemade meat & cheese filled portion covered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, & oven-baked.

Beverages

Soda

22oz Fountain Drink

22oz Fountain Drink

$3.00
2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Extras

Extras

3.25oz Dressing

$0.46

12oz Dressing

$2.00

3.25oz Marinara

$0.46

12oz Marinara

$2.00

12oz Topping

$4.50

3.25oz Topping

$1.25

Plates, Utensils, Napkins

Parmesan/Red Pepper Packets

Dough

8" Dough

$2.99

12" Dough

$3.99

16" Dough

$4.99

Party Sub Tray

Famous Italian Sub Tray

Famous Italian Sub Tray

$70.00
Ham Sub Tray

Ham Sub Tray

$70.00
Turkey Sub Tray

Turkey Sub Tray

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A family ran pizzeria that uses high-quality ingredients and has been a local favorite since 1988. Our location in Old Town Orange is a hidden gem in the back alley off Olive Street. Guests can dine inside or out on our patio.

156 North Glassell Street, Orange, CA 92866

