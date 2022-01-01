- Home
Zivio 724 Wealthy St SE
330 Reviews
$$
724 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Popular Items
Cocktails 🍸
Fall Margarita
Hornitos Plata Tequila, Falernum, Lime, Simple, and a dash of Allspice dram.
Rosemary's Trace
Maker's Mark, rosemary simple syrup, fresh lemon juice. -Herbal and citrus forward
Rakija Sour
Williams Pear Rakija, Zucca Rabarbaro, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Great winter cocktail. Creamy, citrus, and a pear forward taste.
Midnight in Michigan
Butterfly Pea Extract Infused Chamomile Guild Gin, Creme de Fleur, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Cava Bubbles Finish.
Peach Pama Spritz
American Vodka, White Peach Liqueur, Pomegranate Liqueur, Lemon, Simple and topped with a splash of soda
Živio's Old Fashioned
Old Forester 86 Bourbon, Demerara Simple, Orange and Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry.
Živio's Winter Sangria
Homemade Pear Kruskovac, Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup. Sweet, Boozy, and Fun!
Beer Ciders and Selzters
Ludington Bay Hefe Weis
Hefeweizen with notes of Banana, Clove, and Citrus - 6% ABV
Old Nation 70+
West Coast IPA with hints of citrus, floral, and pine - 6.8% ABV
Spaten Oktoberfest
Virtue Brut Cider
Dry cider with Virtue's Heirloom Apples. Sour notes! - 6.7% ABV
New Holland Tangerine Space Machine
Fruity and Citrus, New England IPA - 6.8% ABV
Stella Artois 16oz Draft
European Pale Lager - 5% ABV
Guinness
Irish Nitro Stout - 4.2% ABV
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Draft
Lager - 4.8% ABV
Weihenstephaner
German Wheat Beer with hints of Cloves and Banana - 5.4% ABV *Bartenders Choice*
Greenbush Party Wolf IPA
Centennial hop forward with a slight hint of citrus and a malt back-end - 7.5 % ABV
Pilsner Urquell
Czech Pilsner - 11.2 oz - 4.4% ABV
Grolsch
Premium Lager - 15.2 oz Bottle - 5.0% abv
Tuzlanski Pilsner
Traditional Bosnian Pilsner - 11.2 Fl Oz - 4.7% ABV
Nektar
European pale lager from Bosnia & Herzegovina - 5% ABV
Destihl Here Gose Nothin
Part of the Destihl wild sour series, a refreshing sour with hints of citrus, coriander and sea salt - 5% ABV
Three Floyds Gumball Head
American wheat ale with a slight hop
Ace Guava Cider
Fresh Unfiltered Pink Guava juice blended with our semi-dry apple cider. Fruit forward with semi-dry undertones. Enjoy this taste of Brazil! 5% ABV Very Refreshing!
Topo Chico Hard Seltzers
4.7% ABV. Light and Refreshing
White Wine
Grasa de Cotnari
Nutty, Raisins, and almonds on the palate. (Sweet) - Cotnari, Romania - 12%
Kutjevo Chardonnay
2019 - Dry and Fruity. Notes of Apples and Citrus. 12.5% Kitjevo, Croatia
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Ripe citrus, melon, and crisp refreshing finish - Sonoma, California - 12%
La Lot Pinot Grigio
Color: greenish to straw yellow Bouquet: fruity, with typical tones of pear Flavor: dry, fresh, with a dignified fullness Peter Zemmer's La Lot features medium structure and intensity on the palate, balanced with lively acidity, some mineral and dried fruit character with light finish. 12.5%
Proverbs Rosé
Refreshingly dry, fresh red fruit, floral hints, ripe cherry, strawberry, and mineral finish - Modesto, CA - 13%
Red Wine
(Herc Ego) Blatina
Medium bodied red, dark ruby, minerals, earthy, ripe tannins - Bosnia 12.5%
Pelješac Plavac Mali
Plavac Mali 2019 - Full-bodied with notes of Raspberry, Ripe Cherries, and Coconuts. Zinfandel Style Grape. (Dry) *Bartenders Choice*
Stobi Pinot Noir
Stobi 2020 - Tikveš - Northen Macedonia - Light and refreshing body. Ripe strawberry and raspberry blended well with light minerality - 13%
La Terre Merlot
Bold, Smooth, Dry red wine with hints of clove, oak, red fruits, and black fruits. - 13% - California
Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon
Medium Bodied, rich, flavorful hints of Plums, Berries, and Spice. Vibrant and velvety smooth finish - Sonoma, California - 11% ABV
Tikves Vranec
Dry Ruby Red wine from North Macedonia. Hints of Blackberries, Black Cherries, and sweet Spices - 12.5%
Bubbles
Whiskey/Bourbons
Rum
Gin
Liqueurs
House Made Pear Kruskovac
House Made Cherry Visnjevaca
Tattersall Blueberry Liqueur
Tatterall Creme de Fleur
Ammaretto
Campari
Aperol
Pallini Peachello
Velvet Falernum
Baileys
Kahlua
Luxardo Cherry Liqueur
Drambuie
Barsol Pisco Primero
Jaeger
Fernet
Amaro Montenegro
Averna
Zucca Rabarbaro
Cynar
Well
N/A Beverages
Coffee/Tea
Appetizers
Za'atar Honey Brussel Sprouts
Za'atar seasoned brussel sprouts, glazed with a honey harissa sauce. (does contain seasame seeds)
Can't Stop, Won't Stop Fries
Fries covered in Mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with beef and lamb. Drizzled with our signature tzatziki sauce and dusted with chives &vegeta.
Sexy Fries
Fries covered in garlic aioli and gooey cheddar. Then topped off with chives and dusted with vegeta.
Red Pepper Shrimp
Sweet, spicy, and smoky fried shrimp. covered in a red pepper kanat sauce.
Whipped Feta Dip
Whipped hot feta dip with garlic & spinach. Served with mixed breads and vegetable crudite.
Toum
House made Garlic Toum. Light flavorful garlic spread served with a vegetable crudite, lepinja, and pita bread.
Falafel
Ground Chickpeas, blended with garlic, parsley and spices. Served with a side of tzatziki or vegan tzatziki.
Feta Fried Shrooms
Hand-battered mushrooms, stuffed with spinach, garlic, & feta cheese. served with tzatziki sauce
Mediterranean Nachos
Warm crispy pita chips. Topped off with our mediterranean pico. Drizzled with tzatziki sauce and a feta cheese crumble. garnished with chives.
Hummus Platter
House made Lemon Garlic Hummus. Served with a vegetable crudite, lepinja, and pita bread.
Salads
House Salad
Artisan spring mix. diced cucumbers. tomatoes. and red onion. parsley. feta cheese. tzatziki dressing.
Zivio Fattoush Salad
Artisan mix tossed with radish, fresh mint, basil, roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy capers, feta cheese, avocado and lepinja croutons. Dressed with lemon vinaigrette.
Handhelds
**Lamb Dip Sandwich**
Home-made toasted sub bun. Thin sliced lamb. Caramelized onion. Sumac pickled crispy fried onion strings. Three Herb Aioli. Provolone. Then dunk that bad boy in a delicious aus jus. Served with fries.
Naan Taco Trio
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, sumac citrus picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese. (No Modifiers)
Zivio Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, peppers, blended with beef & lamb. Infused with our in house chili sauce. Topped off with gooey mozzarella and cheddar cheese. with a light mayo spread on a toasted home- made sub bun. served with a side of fries.
Gyros
The O.G.
Our famous gyro with lettuce, tomato, onion, our signature tzatziki sauce. all stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.
Fiery Feta
Topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, and our house made fiery feta sauce. All stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.
Olive Gyro
Topped with lettuce, olives, onion, feta cheese. tzatziki. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.
Garlic Gyro
topped with spinach,cucumbers, feta cheese. garlic tzatziki. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.
The Big Red
Topped with tzatziki, sumac citrus pickled red onion, feta cheese and dusted with paprika.
Devil's Gyro
topped with our house made fiery feta sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato. Jalapeños, and finished off with a cayene dust. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.
Three Cheese Gyro
Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and feta cheese. finished with tzatziki sauce and stuffed in our lepinja bread.
Vegan Gyro
Zivios 'improbable meat' stuffed in our lepinja bread. topped with vegan tzatziki. lettuce, onion, and tomato. (improbable meat is not gluten free!)
Mains
Cevapi
Grilled beef sausages served with toasted lepinja bread. served with a side of cucumber salad. onion. ajvar and kajmak.
Mediterranean Chicken Shish Kebab
Flavor packed chicken skewer, drizzled with our tzatziki and our in-house chili sauce. lightly toasted bazlama flat bread. served with a side Lemon herb rice and herb roasted zucchini.
Oven Roasted Chicken Shawarma
Swarama Marinaded chicken thigh. Lemon herb rice. Garlic Lemon hummus. herb roasted zuchini. Toasted balzama bread. Side of tzatziki
Beef Stroganoff
Tender chunks of slow cooked beef chuck. stewed together with onions and mushrooms. mixed in with sour cream. served over egg noodles. garnished with parsley
Vegetarian Platter
Five falafel. herb lemon rice. garlic lemon hummus. herb roasted zucchini. side of tzatziki.
Flank Steak
Shawarma spiced flank steak. Topped with a Zhoug sauce (herb pepper sauce). Harissa honey Brussels. Lemon garlic hummus. In house pita bread.
Desserts
Nutella Cheesecake
Served with strawberries and whipped cream.
Lepinja Puffs
Fried Ljpenia Puffs tossed in a cinnamon sugar topped with a nutella drizzle, homemade whipped cream, and strawberries!
Baklava
Phyllo dough filled with walnuts and a honey lemon syrup. Perfect pairing with our Turkish coffee.
Whipped Nutella Crepe
Served with strawberries and whipped cream.
Sides
Sauces
N/A Beverages 🍊 🧃 🥤
Hibiscus Water
House Made Hibiscus Water, Refreshing, Tart, Sweet.
Orangina
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Radenska
Club Soda
Root Beer
Iced Tea
Ginger Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Modern European restaurant. Serving twists on Mediterranean and Eastern European cuisine. Family owned and operated!
