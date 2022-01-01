Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zivio 724 Wealthy St SE

330 Reviews

$$

724 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The O.G.
Garlic Gyro
Zivio Cheesesteak

Cocktails 🍸

Fall Margarita

$10.00

Hornitos Plata Tequila, Falernum, Lime, Simple, and a dash of Allspice dram.

Rosemary's Trace

$10.00

Maker's Mark, rosemary simple syrup, fresh lemon juice. -Herbal and citrus forward

Rakija Sour

$12.00

Williams Pear Rakija, Zucca Rabarbaro, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white. Great winter cocktail. Creamy, citrus, and a pear forward taste.

Midnight in Michigan

$12.00

Butterfly Pea Extract Infused Chamomile Guild Gin, Creme de Fleur, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Cava Bubbles Finish.

Peach Pama Spritz

$11.00

American Vodka, White Peach Liqueur, Pomegranate Liqueur, Lemon, Simple and topped with a splash of soda

Živio's Old Fashioned

Živio's Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Forester 86 Bourbon, Demerara Simple, Orange and Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry.

Živio's Winter Sangria

$9.00

Homemade Pear Kruskovac, Vodka, Fresh Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup. Sweet, Boozy, and Fun!

Beer Ciders and Selzters

Ludington Bay Hefe Weis

$5.50

Hefeweizen with notes of Banana, Clove, and Citrus - 6% ABV

Old Nation 70+

$7.00

West Coast IPA with hints of citrus, floral, and pine - 6.8% ABV

Spaten Oktoberfest

$8.00

Virtue Brut Cider

$7.00

Dry cider with Virtue's Heirloom Apples. Sour notes! - 6.7% ABV

New Holland Tangerine Space Machine

$7.00

Fruity and Citrus, New England IPA - 6.8% ABV

Stella Artois 16oz Draft

Stella Artois 16oz Draft

$6.00

European Pale Lager - 5% ABV

Guinness

Guinness

$6.00

Irish Nitro Stout - 4.2% ABV

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Draft

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Draft

$4.00

Lager - 4.8% ABV

Weihenstephaner

Weihenstephaner

$7.00Out of stock

German Wheat Beer with hints of Cloves and Banana - 5.4% ABV *Bartenders Choice*

Greenbush Party Wolf IPA

$7.00

Centennial hop forward with a slight hint of citrus and a malt back-end - 7.5 % ABV

Pilsner Urquell

$4.50

Czech Pilsner - 11.2 oz - 4.4% ABV

Grolsch

$5.00

Premium Lager - 15.2 oz Bottle - 5.0% abv

Tuzlanski Pilsner

$5.00

Traditional Bosnian Pilsner - 11.2 Fl Oz - 4.7% ABV

Nektar

$7.50

European pale lager from Bosnia & Herzegovina - 5% ABV

Destihl Here Gose Nothin

$5.50

Part of the Destihl wild sour series, a refreshing sour with hints of citrus, coriander and sea salt - 5% ABV

Three Floyds Gumball Head

$5.50

American wheat ale with a slight hop

Ace Guava Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Unfiltered Pink Guava juice blended with our semi-dry apple cider. Fruit forward with semi-dry undertones. Enjoy this taste of Brazil! 5% ABV Very Refreshing!

Topo Chico Hard Seltzers

$5.50+

4.7% ABV. Light and Refreshing

White Wine

Grasa de Cotnari

Grasa de Cotnari

$7.00+

Nutty, Raisins, and almonds on the palate. (Sweet) - Cotnari, Romania - 12%

Kutjevo Chardonnay

$8.00+

2019 - Dry and Fruity. Notes of Apples and Citrus. 12.5% Kitjevo, Croatia

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Ripe citrus, melon, and crisp refreshing finish - Sonoma, California - 12%

La Lot Pinot Grigio

La Lot Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Color: greenish to straw yellow Bouquet: fruity, with typical tones of pear Flavor: dry, fresh, with a dignified fullness Peter Zemmer's La Lot features medium structure and intensity on the palate, balanced with lively acidity, some mineral and dried fruit character with light finish. 12.5%

Proverbs Rosé

$8.00+

Refreshingly dry, fresh red fruit, floral hints, ripe cherry, strawberry, and mineral finish - Modesto, CA - 13%

Red Wine

(Herc Ego) Blatina

(Herc Ego) Blatina

$8.00+

Medium bodied red, dark ruby, minerals, earthy, ripe tannins - Bosnia 12.5%

Pelješac Plavac Mali

$8.00+

Plavac Mali 2019 - Full-bodied with notes of Raspberry, Ripe Cherries, and Coconuts. Zinfandel Style Grape. (Dry) *Bartenders Choice*

Stobi Pinot Noir

Stobi Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Stobi 2020 - Tikveš - Northen Macedonia - Light and refreshing body. Ripe strawberry and raspberry blended well with light minerality - 13%

La Terre Merlot

$8.00+

Bold, Smooth, Dry red wine with hints of clove, oak, red fruits, and black fruits. - 13% - California

Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Medium Bodied, rich, flavorful hints of Plums, Berries, and Spice. Vibrant and velvety smooth finish - Sonoma, California - 11% ABV

Tikves Vranec

$8.00+

Dry Ruby Red wine from North Macedonia. Hints of Blackberries, Black Cherries, and sweet Spices - 12.5%

Bubbles

Vina Palaciega Cava (Brut)

$10.00+

Catalunya, Spain - Fruity on the nose, Honey, citrus, and toast point on the palate. (Dry) - 11.5%

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Gypsy Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

American Liquor Co. Vodka

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbons

Benchmark (Well)

$7.00

Old Forester 86 Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$9.00Out of stock

Rebel 100 Bourbon

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Templeton (Rye)

$10.00

Minor Case Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Heart 151

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Indoggo Strawberry Gin

$8.00

Malfy Blood Orange

$8.00

Guild Chamomile Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Butterfly Pea Infused Guild Chamomile Gin

$9.00

Fords London Dry Gin

$8.00

Brandy

Stock 84

$7.00

Manistor Slivotiz

$7.00

Maraska Slivovica

$7.00

Williams Rajika

$7.00

AppleJack

$7.00

Tequila

Hornitos (well)

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida (Mezcal)

$9.00

Scotch

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Oban 14 year

$25.00

Macallan 12 year

$20.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Liqueurs

House Made Pear Kruskovac

$7.00

House Made Cherry Visnjevaca

$7.00Out of stock

Tattersall Blueberry Liqueur

$7.00

Tatterall Creme de Fleur

$7.00

Ammaretto

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Pallini Peachello

$7.00

Velvet Falernum

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Barsol Pisco Primero

$8.00

Jaeger

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Amaro Montenegro

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Zucca Rabarbaro

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Well

Heaven Hill Vodka

$7.00

Barton Gin

$7.00

Barton Rum

$7.00

Hornitos Silver Tequila

$7.00

Benchmark Bourbon

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Orangina

$3.00

Radenska

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

House Coffee

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Nutella Cappuccino

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Your Choice of Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, and Mint.

Appetizers

Za'atar Honey Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Za'atar seasoned brussel sprouts, glazed with a honey harissa sauce. (does contain seasame seeds)

Can't Stop, Won't Stop Fries

Can't Stop, Won't Stop Fries

$10.00

Fries covered in Mozzarella and feta cheese. Topped with beef and lamb. Drizzled with our signature tzatziki sauce and dusted with chives &vegeta.

Sexy Fries

Sexy Fries

$9.50

Fries covered in garlic aioli and gooey cheddar. Then topped off with chives and dusted with vegeta.

Red Pepper Shrimp

Red Pepper Shrimp

$10.00

Sweet, spicy, and smoky fried shrimp. covered in a red pepper kanat sauce.

Whipped Feta Dip

Whipped Feta Dip

$12.00

Whipped hot feta dip with garlic & spinach. Served with mixed breads and vegetable crudite.

Toum

$10.00

House made Garlic Toum. Light flavorful garlic spread served with a vegetable crudite, lepinja, and pita bread.

Falafel

Falafel

$7.50

Ground Chickpeas, blended with garlic, parsley and spices. Served with a side of tzatziki or vegan tzatziki.

Feta Fried Shrooms

Feta Fried Shrooms

$9.00

Hand-battered mushrooms, stuffed with spinach, garlic, & feta cheese. served with tzatziki sauce

Mediterranean Nachos

Mediterranean Nachos

$9.00

Warm crispy pita chips. Topped off with our mediterranean pico. Drizzled with tzatziki sauce and a feta cheese crumble. garnished with chives.

Hummus Platter

$10.00

House made Lemon Garlic Hummus. Served with a vegetable crudite, lepinja, and pita bread.

Salads

Artisan mix tossed with RADISH, fresh parsley, mint, basil. roma tomato. cucumber. red onion. crispy capers. feta cheese. avocado and lepinja croutons. dressed with lemon vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.50

Artisan spring mix. diced cucumbers. tomatoes. and red onion. parsley. feta cheese. tzatziki dressing.

Zivio Fattoush Salad

Zivio Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Artisan mix tossed with radish, fresh mint, basil, roma tomato, cucumber, red onion, crispy capers, feta cheese, avocado and lepinja croutons. Dressed with lemon vinaigrette.

Handhelds

**Lamb Dip Sandwich**

**Lamb Dip Sandwich**

$16.50

Home-made toasted sub bun. Thin sliced lamb. Caramelized onion. Sumac pickled crispy fried onion strings. Three Herb Aioli. Provolone. Then dunk that bad boy in a delicious aus jus. Served with fries.

Naan Taco Trio

Naan Taco Trio

$14.00

One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, sumac citrus picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese. (No Modifiers)

Zivio Cheesesteak

Zivio Cheesesteak

$14.50

Grilled onions, peppers, blended with beef & lamb. Infused with our in house chili sauce. Topped off with gooey mozzarella and cheddar cheese. with a light mayo spread on a toasted home- made sub bun. served with a side of fries.

Gyros

The O.G.

The O.G.

$15.00

Our famous gyro with lettuce, tomato, onion, our signature tzatziki sauce. all stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.

Fiery Feta

Fiery Feta

$15.50

Topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce, and our house made fiery feta sauce. All stuffed in our in-house lepinja bread that is baked to order.

Olive Gyro

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, olives, onion, feta cheese. tzatziki. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.

Garlic Gyro

Garlic Gyro

$15.00

topped with spinach,cucumbers, feta cheese. garlic tzatziki. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.

The Big Red

$15.00

Topped with tzatziki, sumac citrus pickled red onion, feta cheese and dusted with paprika.

Devil's Gyro

$15.50

topped with our house made fiery feta sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato. Jalapeños, and finished off with a cayene dust. all stuffed in our lepinja bread.

Three Cheese Gyro

$15.50

Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and feta cheese. finished with tzatziki sauce and stuffed in our lepinja bread.

Vegan Gyro

$15.00

Zivios 'improbable meat' stuffed in our lepinja bread. topped with vegan tzatziki. lettuce, onion, and tomato. (improbable meat is not gluten free!)

Mains

Cevapi

Cevapi

$15.00

Grilled beef sausages served with toasted lepinja bread. served with a side of cucumber salad. onion. ajvar and kajmak.

Mediterranean Chicken Shish Kebab

Mediterranean Chicken Shish Kebab

$18.50

Flavor packed chicken skewer, drizzled with our tzatziki and our in-house chili sauce. lightly toasted bazlama flat bread. served with a side Lemon herb rice and herb roasted zucchini.

Oven Roasted Chicken Shawarma

Oven Roasted Chicken Shawarma

$19.00

Swarama Marinaded chicken thigh. Lemon herb rice. Garlic Lemon hummus. herb roasted zuchini. Toasted balzama bread. Side of tzatziki

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$16.00

Tender chunks of slow cooked beef chuck. stewed together with onions and mushrooms. mixed in with sour cream. served over egg noodles. garnished with parsley

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$14.50

Five falafel. herb lemon rice. garlic lemon hummus. herb roasted zucchini. side of tzatziki.

Flank Steak

$20.00

Shawarma spiced flank steak. Topped with a Zhoug sauce (herb pepper sauce). Harissa honey Brussels. Lemon garlic hummus. In house pita bread.

Desserts

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Served with strawberries and whipped cream.

Lepinja Puffs

Lepinja Puffs

$7.00

Fried Ljpenia Puffs tossed in a cinnamon sugar topped with a nutella drizzle, homemade whipped cream, and strawberries!

Baklava

$7.00

Phyllo dough filled with walnuts and a honey lemon syrup. Perfect pairing with our Turkish coffee.

Whipped Nutella Crepe

$7.50

Served with strawberries and whipped cream.

Sides

Artisan Side Salad

$4.50

Herb Lemon Rice

$4.00

Grilled Flatbread

$4.00

Baked Lepinja Slices

$4.50

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Hummus

$4.00

Sauces

Tzatziki

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Hot sauce

$0.75

Garlic Tzatziki

$0.75

Lemon Vin.

$0.75

Vegan Tzatziki

$0.75

Kanat Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Fiery Feta Sauce

$0.75

Kajmak

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ajvar

$0.75

Kid's Menu

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Cocktails 🍸

Zivio's Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Benchmark Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Velvet Falernum, Simple Syrup, Cointreau, Ginger Ale.

Midnight in Michigan

$12.00

Butterfly Pea Extract Infused Chamomile Guild Gin, Creme de Fleur, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Cava Bubbles Finish.

Živio's Old Fashioned

Živio's Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Forester 86 Bourbon, Demerara Simple, Orange and Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry.

Beer 🍻

Guinness

Guinness

$6.00

Irish Nitro Stout - 4.2% ABV

Stella Artois 16oz Draft

Stella Artois 16oz Draft

$6.00

European Pale Lager - 5% ABV

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Draft

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz Draft

$4.00

Lager - 4.8% ABV

Weihenstephaner

Weihenstephaner

$7.00Out of stock

German Wheat Beer with hints of Cloves and Banana - 5.4% ABV *Bartenders Choice*

Greenbush Party Wolf IPA

$7.00

Centennial hop forward with a slight hint of citrus and a malt back-end - 7.5 % ABV

Pilsner Urquell

$4.50

Czech Pilsner - 11.2 oz - 4.4% ABV

Grolsch

$5.00

Premium Lager - 15.2 oz Bottle - 5.0% abv

Tuzlanski Pilsner

$5.00

Traditional Bosnian Pilsner - 11.2 Fl Oz - 4.7% ABV

Topo Chico Hard Seltzers

$5.50+

4.7% ABV. Light and Refreshing

Ace Guava Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Unfiltered Pink Guava juice blended with our semi-dry apple cider. Fruit forward with semi-dry undertones. Enjoy this taste of Brazil! 5% ABV Very Refreshing!

Destihl Here Gose Nothin

$5.50

Part of the Destihl wild sour series, a refreshing sour with hints of citrus, coriander and sea salt - 5% ABV

Partake Pale Ale N.A

$5.50Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Malt Beverage.

Three Floyds Gumball Head

$5.50

American wheat ale with a slight hop

Wine 🍷

(Herc Ego) Blatina

(Herc Ego) Blatina

$8.00+

Medium bodied red, dark ruby, minerals, earthy, ripe tannins - Bosnia 12.5%

La Terre Merlot

$8.00+

Bold, Smooth, Dry red wine with hints of clove, oak, red fruits, and black fruits. - 13% - California

Stobi Pinot Noir

Stobi Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Stobi 2020 - Tikveš - Northen Macedonia - Light and refreshing body. Ripe strawberry and raspberry blended well with light minerality - 13%

Pelješac Plavac Mali

$8.00+

Plavac Mali 2019 - Full-bodied with notes of Raspberry, Ripe Cherries, and Coconuts. Zinfandel Style Grape. (Dry) *Bartenders Choice*

(Herc Ego) Vranac

$8.00+

Rare Red Blend - Dark Fruits, Black Currants, Peppery. (Dry) Bosnia - 12.5%

Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

Copper Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Medium Bodied, rich, flavorful hints of Plums, Berries, and Spice. Vibrant and velvety smooth finish - Sonoma, California - 11% ABV

Grasa de Cotnari

Grasa de Cotnari

$7.00+

Nutty, Raisins, and almonds on the palate. (Sweet) - Cotnari, Romania - 12%

Kutjevo Chardonnay

$8.00+

2019 - Dry and Fruity. Notes of Apples and Citrus. 12.5% Kitjevo, Croatia

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Ripe citrus, melon, and crisp refreshing finish - Sonoma, California - 12%

La Lot Pinot Grigio

La Lot Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Color: greenish to straw yellow Bouquet: fruity, with typical tones of pear Flavor: dry, fresh, with a dignified fullness Peter Zemmer's La Lot features medium structure and intensity on the palate, balanced with lively acidity, some mineral and dried fruit character with light finish. 12.5%

Proverbs Rosé

$8.00+

Refreshingly dry, fresh red fruit, floral hints, ripe cherry, strawberry, and mineral finish - Modesto, CA - 13%

Vina Palaciega Cava (Brut)

$10.00+

Catalunya, Spain - Fruity on the nose, Honey, citrus, and toast point on the palate. (Dry) - 11.5%

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Gypsy Vodka

$7.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

American Liquor Co. Vodka

$8.00

Whiskey/Bourbons 🥃

Makers Mark

$9.00Out of stock

Benchmark (Well)

$7.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00Out of stock

Rebel 100 Bourbon

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Minor Case Rye

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

Flora De Cana White

$8.00Out of stock

Bacardi Superior

$8.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Heart 151

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Indoggo Strawberry Gin

$8.00

Malfy Blood Orange

$8.00

Guild Chamomile Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Butterfly Pea Infused Guild Chamomile Gin

$9.00

Brandy

Stock 84

$7.00

Manistor Slivotiz

$7.00

Maraska Slivovica

$7.00

Williams Rajika

$7.00

AppleJack

$7.00

Tequila

Hornitos (well)

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Vida (Mezcal)

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Scotch

Oban 14 year

$25.00

Macallan 12 year

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00Out of stock

Laphroaig

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Liqueurs

House Made Pear Kruskovac

$7.00

House Made Cherry Visnjevaca

$7.00Out of stock

Ammaretto

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Velvet Falernum

$7.00

Tattersall Blueberry Liqueur

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

$8.00

Jaeger

$8.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Barsol Pisco Primero

$8.00

Pallini Peachello

$7.00

Tatterall Creme de Fleur

$7.00

Well

Heaven Hill Vodka

$7.00

Barton Gin

$7.00

Barton Rum

$7.00

Hornitos Silver Tequila

$7.00

Benchmark Bourbon

$7.00

N/A Beverages 🍊 🧃 🥤

Hibiscus Water

$3.00Out of stock

House Made Hibiscus Water, Refreshing, Tart, Sweet.

Orangina

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Radenska

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee/Tea ☕️ 🍵

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

House Coffee

$2.50

Turkish Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Nutella Cappuccino

$4.50

Tea

$3.00

Your Choice of Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, and Mint.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern European restaurant. Serving twists on Mediterranean and Eastern European cuisine. Family owned and operated!

Website

Location

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Zivio image
Zivio image
Zivio image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wealthy Street Bakery
orange star4.4 • 215
610 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Brewery Vivant
orange star4.6 • 910
925 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Royals
orange star4.6 • 641
701 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
The Winchester
orange star4.4 • 835
648 Wealthy St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Cherry Street
orange star4.4 • 1,096
927 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston