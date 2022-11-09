Ziza Kabob 7351 Assateague Drive, Suite #100

  • Home
Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Samosas

Appetizers

Mezze Sampler

$10.99

Afghan Salata | Hummus |Eggplant | Falafel. All Appetizers served with naan.

Aushak

$5.99

Ravioli filled with scallions | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce | Topped with spiced ground beef sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.

Bolani

$5.99

Fried stuffed flat-bread | Filled with seasoned potatoes, garlic and cilantro | Served with yogurt raita. All Appetizers served with naan.

Banjan Borani (Eggplant)

$5.99

Pan-fried eggplant | Seasoned and baked with fresh tomatoes and green bell peppers | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.

Kadu (Pumpkin)

$5.99

Pan-fried pumpkin | Baked and seasoned with sugar and spices | Served with yogurt and topped with spiced ground beef sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.

Sabzi (Spinach)

$5.99

Spinach sautéed with onion, garlic and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.

Chickpea Curry

$5.99

Afghan style chickpeas | Cooked in a fresh garlic and tomatoes. All Appetizers served with naan.

Potato and Green Pea Curry

$5.99

Potatoes and green peas | Cooked in special afghan spices | Served with our homemade sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.

Samosas

$4.50

Fried pastry filled with potatoes, green peas and spices | Served with our home- made sauce (2pcs.)All Appetizers served with naan.

Hummus

$5.99

Homemade hummus | Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic | Served with bread. All Appetizers served with naan.

Baba Ghanoush

$5.99

Homemade baba ganoush | Roasted eggplant blended with garlic olive oil, lemon juice and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.

Falafel Side

$5.99

Round deep-fried fritter | Made from ground chickpeas, beans and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.

Fried Cauliflower

$5.99

Deep-fried cauliflower | Topped with our special creamy chipotle sauce.All Appetizers served with naan.

Entrees

Chicken Kabob

$12.99

Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Lamb Kabob

$13.99

Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Beef Kabob

$13.99

Boneless chunks of beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Kofta Kabob

$12.99

Two skewers of seasoned ground beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Two pieces of marinated Atlantic salmon | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Chowpan (Lamb Chops)

$18.99

Three pieces of marinated lamb chops | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Tandoori Shrimp

$14.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked on skewers in the tandoor | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$12.99

Bone-in dark meat chicken | Marinated in tandoori seasoning. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Chicken Chili Kabob

$12.99

Tender boneless thigh chunks | Marinated in lemon pepper, jalapeños, cilantro and garlic. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$12.99

Minced ground chicken | Seasoned in fresh ginger, garlic, cilantro and jalapeños. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Malai Chicken Kabob

$12.99

Tender boneless chunks | Marinated in our sour cream butter sauce | Mixed with ginger, garlic and fresh coriander leaves. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Afghan Burger (beef or chicken)

$11.99

All natural 100% ground beef or chicken breast | Seasoned in Afghan herbs and spices | Served with a side of French fries. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Chapli Kabob (beef or chicken)

$12.99

wo pieces of pan-fried ground beef or ground chicken | Marinated in freshly minced herbs and spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Vegetarian Platter

$12.99

Combination of house vegetable dishes. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Falafel Platter

$12.99

Falafel, Hummus, Afghan salad, Kabuli rice and tandoori naan. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.

Buffet

$29.95

Kabob Combos

Lamb & Chicken Kabob Combo

$15.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Beef & Chicken Kabob Combo

$15.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Chicken & Chicken Kabob Combo

$16.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp Kabob Combo

$16.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Lamb & Beef Kabob Combo

$17.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Kofta & Chicken Kabob Combo

$15.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Lamb & Shrimp Kabob Combo

$16.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Salmon & Shrimp Kabob Combo

$16.99

All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.

Beef and shrimp

$17.99

Lamb chop and salmon

$20.95

Salmon and lamb

$19.95

Salmon and chicken

$18.99

Salmon and beef

$19.95

Chicken Chili and Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$16.99

Tandoor Chicken Tikka and Lamb Kabob

$17.95

Chicken Chili and Chicken kabob

$16.95

Chicken Chili, Chow pan (Lambchops) and Chicken Kabob

$28.95

Salad

Falafel Salad

$8.99

Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.

Chicken Kabob Salad

$12.99

Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.

Tandoori Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.

Salmon Salad

$15.99

Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.

Gyros & Shawarma

Chicken Gyro Pita

$10.99

Served with soda

Lamb Gyro Pita

$10.99

Served with soda

Chicken Gyro Platter

$10.99

Served with French fries and soda

Lamb Gyro Platter

$10.99

Served with French fries and soda

Chicken Shawarma

$13.99

Served with French fries and soda

Beef Shawarma

$13.99

Served with French fries and soda

Lamb and Chicken Mix Gyro

$13.99

Wraps

Kofta Wrap

$12.99

Served with french fries and fountain soda

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Served with french fries and fountain soda

Beef Wrap

$12.99

Served with french fries and fountain soda

Lamb Wrap

$12.99

Served with french fries and fountain soda

Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Served with french fries and fountain soda

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with french fries and fountain soda

Kid's Chicken Kabob with potatoes

$6.99

Served with french fries and fountain soda

Beverages

Afghan Hot Tea (pot)

$4.99

Sparkling Water

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

$2.79

Bottle Drinks

$2.79

Pomegranate Juice

$3.99

Can Soda

$1.49

Milk Tea (Cup)

$3.99

Mocktails

Mango Mule

$5.50

Mango | Ginger / Lime

Mango Lassi

$5.50

Mango | Yogurt | Cream

Gulabi

$5.50

Pink Guava | Chili | Black Salt

Afghan Dough

$5.50

Yogurt | Mint | Cucumber

Dessert

Baklava

$4.99

Layers of filo pastry | Filled with chopped walnuts, almonds and pistachios | Sweetened with honey syrup

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Rice pudding with pistachios and cardamom

Afghan Ice Cream

$5.99

Served with dates, dried figs, almonds and cardamom

Extra Sides

Basmati Rice

$2.99

Kabuli Rice

$3.99

Afghan Salata

$3.99

House Salad

$3.99

Tandoori Naan

$1.99

Chutney

$0.50

Tandoori Garlic Naan

$3.50

Falafel

$4.99

Cucumber Yogurt w/ Mint

$4.65

French Fries

$3.50

Angry Fries

$6.99

Wednesday Specials

Chicken Jalfrezi

$11.99

Tender pieces of chicken breast with green and red bell peppers, onions and seasonings. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.

Special Curries

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.95

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$14.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
