Ziza Kabob 7351 Assateague Drive, Suite #100
No reviews yet
7351 Assateague Drive, Suite #100
Jessup, MD 20794
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mezze Sampler
Afghan Salata | Hummus |Eggplant | Falafel. All Appetizers served with naan.
Aushak
Ravioli filled with scallions | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce | Topped with spiced ground beef sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Bolani
Fried stuffed flat-bread | Filled with seasoned potatoes, garlic and cilantro | Served with yogurt raita. All Appetizers served with naan.
Banjan Borani (Eggplant)
Pan-fried eggplant | Seasoned and baked with fresh tomatoes and green bell peppers | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Kadu (Pumpkin)
Pan-fried pumpkin | Baked and seasoned with sugar and spices | Served with yogurt and topped with spiced ground beef sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Sabzi (Spinach)
Spinach sautéed with onion, garlic and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.
Chickpea Curry
Afghan style chickpeas | Cooked in a fresh garlic and tomatoes. All Appetizers served with naan.
Potato and Green Pea Curry
Potatoes and green peas | Cooked in special afghan spices | Served with our homemade sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Samosas
Fried pastry filled with potatoes, green peas and spices | Served with our home- made sauce (2pcs.)All Appetizers served with naan.
Hummus
Homemade hummus | Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic | Served with bread. All Appetizers served with naan.
Baba Ghanoush
Homemade baba ganoush | Roasted eggplant blended with garlic olive oil, lemon juice and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.
Falafel Side
Round deep-fried fritter | Made from ground chickpeas, beans and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.
Fried Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower | Topped with our special creamy chipotle sauce.All Appetizers served with naan.
Entrees
Chicken Kabob
Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb Kabob
Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Beef Kabob
Boneless chunks of beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Kofta Kabob
Two skewers of seasoned ground beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Two pieces of marinated Atlantic salmon | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chowpan (Lamb Chops)
Three pieces of marinated lamb chops | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp cooked on skewers in the tandoor | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Bone-in dark meat chicken | Marinated in tandoori seasoning. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken Chili Kabob
Tender boneless thigh chunks | Marinated in lemon pepper, jalapeños, cilantro and garlic. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken Seekh Kabob
Minced ground chicken | Seasoned in fresh ginger, garlic, cilantro and jalapeños. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Malai Chicken Kabob
Tender boneless chunks | Marinated in our sour cream butter sauce | Mixed with ginger, garlic and fresh coriander leaves. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Afghan Burger (beef or chicken)
All natural 100% ground beef or chicken breast | Seasoned in Afghan herbs and spices | Served with a side of French fries. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chapli Kabob (beef or chicken)
wo pieces of pan-fried ground beef or ground chicken | Marinated in freshly minced herbs and spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Vegetarian Platter
Combination of house vegetable dishes. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Falafel Platter
Falafel, Hummus, Afghan salad, Kabuli rice and tandoori naan. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Buffet
Kabob Combos
Lamb & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Beef & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb & Beef Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Kofta & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Salmon & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Beef and shrimp
Lamb chop and salmon
Salmon and lamb
Salmon and chicken
Salmon and beef
Chicken Chili and Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Tandoor Chicken Tikka and Lamb Kabob
Chicken Chili and Chicken kabob
Chicken Chili, Chow pan (Lambchops) and Chicken Kabob
Salad
Falafel Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Chicken Kabob Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Tandoori Shrimp Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Salmon Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Gyros & Shawarma
Chicken Gyro Pita
Served with soda
Lamb Gyro Pita
Served with soda
Chicken Gyro Platter
Served with French fries and soda
Lamb Gyro Platter
Served with French fries and soda
Chicken Shawarma
Served with French fries and soda
Beef Shawarma
Served with French fries and soda
Lamb and Chicken Mix Gyro
Wraps
Kids Menu
Beverages
Mocktails
Dessert
Extra Sides
Appetizers
Mezze Sampler
Afghan Salata | Hummus |Eggplant | Falafel. All Appetizers served with naan.
Aushak
Ravioli filled with scallions | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce | Topped with spiced ground beef sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Bolani
Fried stuffed flat-bread | Filled with seasoned potatoes, garlic and cilantro | Served with yogurt raita. All Appetizers served with naan.
Banjan Borani (Eggplant)
Pan-fried eggplant | Seasoned and baked with fresh tomatoes and green bell peppers | Served with mint and garlic yogurt sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Kadu (Pumpkin)
Pan-fried pumpkin | Baked and seasoned with sugar and spices | Served with yogurt and topped with spiced ground beef sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Sabzi (Spinach)
Spinach sautéed with onion, garlic and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.
Chickpea Curry
Afghan style chickpeas | Cooked in a fresh garlic and tomatoes. All Appetizers served with naan.
Potato and Green Pea Curry
Potatoes and green peas | Cooked in special afghan spices | Served with our homemade sauce. All Appetizers served with naan.
Samosas
Fried pastry filled with potatoes, green peas and spices | Served with our home- made sauce (2pcs.)All Appetizers served with naan.
Hummus
Homemade hummus | Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic | Served with bread. All Appetizers served with naan.
Baba Ghanoush
Homemade baba ganoush | Roasted eggplant blended with garlic olive oil, lemon juice and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.
Falafel Side
Round deep-fried fritter | Made from ground chickpeas, beans and spices. All Appetizers served with naan.
Fried Cauliflower
Deep-fried cauliflower | Topped with our special creamy chipotle sauce.All Appetizers served with naan.
Entrees
Chicken Kabob
Boneless chunks of chicken | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb Kabob
Boneless chunks of lamb | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Beef Kabob
Boneless chunks of beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Kofta Kabob
Two skewers of seasoned ground beef | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Grilled Salmon
Two pieces of marinated Atlantic salmon | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chowpan (Lamb Chops)
Three pieces of marinated lamb chops | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp cooked on skewers in the tandoor | Marinated in a blend of Afghan spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Bone-in dark meat chicken | Marinated in tandoori seasoning. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken Chili Kabob
Tender boneless thigh chunks | Marinated in lemon pepper, jalapeños, cilantro and garlic. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken Seekh Kabob
Minced ground chicken | Seasoned in fresh ginger, garlic, cilantro and jalapeños. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Malai Chicken Kabob
Tender boneless chunks | Marinated in our sour cream butter sauce | Mixed with ginger, garlic and fresh coriander leaves. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Afghan Burger (beef or chicken)
All natural 100% ground beef or chicken breast | Seasoned in Afghan herbs and spices | Served with a side of French fries. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chapli Kabob (beef or chicken)
wo pieces of pan-fried ground beef or ground chicken | Marinated in freshly minced herbs and spices. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Vegetarian Platter
Combination of house vegetable dishes. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Falafel Platter
Falafel, Hummus, Afghan salad, Kabuli rice and tandoori naan. All entrées are served with fresh tandoori naan, rice, side salad & cilantro yogurt sauce.
Kabob Combos
Lamb & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Beef & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb & Beef Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Kofta & Chicken Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Lamb & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Salmon & Shrimp Kabob Combo
All combos are served with fresh tandoori naan,rice, salad and cilantro yogurt sauce.
Salad
Falafel Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Chicken Kabob Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Tandoori Shrimp Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Salmon Salad
Served over mixed greens, marinated grilled tomatoes and onions.
Gyros & Shawarma
Wraps
Kids Menu
Beverages
Mocktails
Dessert
Extra Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Afghan Eatery
7351 Assateague Drive, Suite #100, Jessup, MD 20794