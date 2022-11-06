Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patty & Frank's

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

PATTY'S

P&F CHEESE PATTY

$12.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced red onions and tomatoes, Patty sauce, and pickles on the side.

BACON CHEESE PATTY

$14.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced red onions and tomatoes, Patty sauce, and pickles on the side, crispy bacon.

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$14.00

Two beef patties, braised onions, Swiss cheese, and fried onion rings.

CHILI CHEESE PATTY

$14.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, black bean chili.

FALAFEL PATTY (V)

$14.00

GUACAMOLE PATTY

$14.00

Single Patty

$8.00

Sad P&F Patty

$11.00

Patty Sauce

$1.50

RISING SHINE PATTY

$14.00

Single Sad Patty

$9.00

FRANK'S

P&F FRANK

$9.00

Citrus-cabbage slaw, pickled jalapenos, Feltman's, mint, and chile shake

NEW YORKER FRANK

$9.00

Classic sauerkraut, Feltman's mustard, and braised onions

CHICAGO FRANK

$10.00

Sweet relish, diced onions and tomatoes, sport peppers, pickle spears, Feltman's mustard, and celery salt.

CHILI CHEESE FRANK

$12.00

Chili, cheese, chopped onions, crispy bacon, and pickled jalapenos.

PLAIN FRANK

$9.00

Pawty Dog

$9.00

FRIES & SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

TOTS

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$6.00

P&F FAMOUS GRAVY FRIES

$9.00

Fries, onions rings, tots, cheese curds, and gravy.

PATTY BLACK BEAN CHILI

$7.00

With chopped onions and cheese.

Chilli Cheese Fries

$9.00

DRINKS

MINT-BASIL LEMONADE

$5.00

SWEET TEA SLUSH

$5.00

WATER

$2.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

BOYLAN'S GINGER ALE

$4.00

CHEERWINE

$4.00

HALF & HALF

$5.00

MAINE ROOT BEER

$4.00

NEHI GRAPE

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Black Cherry

$4.00

Kids Sweet Tea Slush

$4.17

Kid Mint-basil

$4.17

DRAFT BREW

AMBURGER ALE

$7.00+

DIRTY BEACHES

$7.00+

BASEMENT IPA

$7.00+

PEACH SELTZER

$7.00+

SWEETS

SOFT SERVE

$5.00

SODA FLOATS

$8.00

Choose your bottle.

FROZEN COCKTAIL

FROZEN IN TIME

$10.00

Modified

No Patty Sauce

No Lettuce

No Tomato

No Onion

No Slaw

$1.50

No Jalepenos

No Pickle

No Mustard

$1.50

No Sourkraut

$0.50

No Mint Chili Shake

$1.00

No Braised Onion

$0.50

No Sweet Relish

$1.00

No Diced Onion

No Sport Pepper

No Pickle Spear

No Celary Salt

No Swiss Cheese

No American Cheese

No Shredded Cheese

No Bacon

No Pickles

No Gravy

Add Patty Sauce

$1.50

Add Patty

$3.00

Add Bacon

$1.50

Add Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Add American Cheese

$1.50

Add Swiss Cheese

$1.50

Add Chili

$3.00

Add Jalepeno

$0.50

Add Lettuce

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Pickles

$1.00

Add Chopped Onion

$1.00

Add Slaw

$1.00

Add Sourkraut

$1.50

Add Sweet Relish

$1.00

Add Braised Onion

$1.50

Add Mustard

Add Ketchup

Add Mint & Chile Shake

$0.50

Add Sport Peppers

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

ATL: WE ARE OPEN AND “PUTTIN’ LOVE IN EVERY BUN”‼️ 🍔 Come and see us and taste the taste. First class FRANKS and perfect PATTYS🏅 from Chef Andrew Zimmern, who helped develop the foodhall. Aptly named Patty and Frank’s, the stall serves a variety of burgers and hot dogs, using Pat Lafrieda meats for the burgers and Piedmontese beef for the franks.

Location

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

