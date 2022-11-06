Patty & Frank's

Restaurant info

ATL: WE ARE OPEN AND “PUTTIN’ LOVE IN EVERY BUN”‼️ 🍔 Come and see us and taste the taste. First class FRANKS and perfect PATTYS🏅 from Chef Andrew Zimmern, who helped develop the foodhall. Aptly named Patty and Frank’s, the stall serves a variety of burgers and hot dogs, using Pat Lafrieda meats for the burgers and Piedmontese beef for the franks.