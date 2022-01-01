  • Home
Zo Greek- Quick Serve Somerville 355 Revolution Drive

No reviews yet

355 Revolution Drive

Somerville, MA 02145

Order Again

Gyros

The Original Gyro

$10.50

on grilled pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion & parsley

Chicken Gyro

$10.50

on grilled pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion & parsley

Combo Gyro (Chicken & Pork)

$11.50

combination, chicken and pork gyro, on grilled pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion & parsley

Pita Wraps

Mozzarella Tomato Basil

$10.50

topped with mixed greens, drizzled with balsamic & extra virgin olive oil, wrapped in a grilled pitta.

Veggie Pita

$9.50

diced tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, Feta cheese with balsamic & extra virgin olive oil, wrapped in a grilled pita.

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowl

$10.95

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, roasted red pepper, tomato, cucumber, Feta, olives served with a lemon, shallot vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper, walnuts, gorgonzola, apple, cranberries served with a balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$8.95

Shaved fennel, roasted butternut squash, grapes & goat cheese served with a pomegranate vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$7.95

Horiatiki

$13.00

A traditional village salad made with vine ripen tomatoes, cucumber, sliced onion, imported barrel aged Feta cheese, capers, olives, oregano & extra virgin olive oil

Soups

Avgolemono

$5.75+

traditional lemon, chicken & rice soup

Creamy Tomato Bisque

$5.75+

Puréed San Marzano tomatoes with a touch of cream

Fasolada

$5.75+

rustic white bean & veggie soup

Lamb Chili

$5.75+

ground lamb with peppers, onions and beans

Veggie Lentil

$5.75+

healthy & hearty lentils & veggies

Spreads & Dips

All spreads & dips are served with grilled pita

Tzatziki

$7.00

authentic Greek yogurt with fresh garlic, dill and cucumber

Tirokafteri

$7.00

spicy fire roasted red pepper, Feta cheese & extra virgin olive oil

Skordalia

$7.00

garlicky whipped potato, lots of fresh garlic & extra virgin olive oil

Spread Sampler

$20.00

Combination of Tzatziki, Tirokafteri and Skordalia.

Caramelized Fig & Goat Cheese Dip

$11.00

topped with toasted almonds

Warmed Fava

$8.00

yellow split pea puree

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

baked with Feta cheese

Meze

Spanakopita

$7.00

spinach and Feta cheese wrapped in crispy phyllo

Dolmadakia

$8.00

rice, herbs & spices wrapped in grape leaves served cold w/lemon & extra virgin olive oil

Greek Fries

$10.00

homestyle cut fries topped with Feta and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Pastitsio

$11.00

layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, topped w/creamy béchamel sauce

Olives & Feta

$11.00

imported Feta & olives in extra virgin olive oil, lemon peel, fresh herbs & spices, served with grilled pita

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

blistered, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt

Patates Lemonates

$7.00

Roasted potatoes lightly seasoned with lemon, garlic & black pepper

Fried Halloumi Cheese

$12.00

served with a honey Metaxa reduction

Chargrilled Wings

$14.00

marinated in Greek herbs, spices, red pepper & finished w/lemon & extra virgin olive oil

Kolokythokeftedes

$10.00

zucchini & Feta fritters served with a goat cheese dill aioli

Colossal Shrimp Skewer

$18.00

Chargrilled & brushed with lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Chargrilled Octopus

$15.00

lemon, capers, extra virgin olive oil & sliced onion

Kalamakia (skewers)

$16.00

4 skewers of marinated chicken or pork served with grilled pita & tzatziki - add $2 for Beef

Lamb Chops

$42.00

1 lb of chargrilled Colorado lamb chops seasoned with Greek sea salt, oregano and garlic

The Olympian

$59.00

Portioned to share 1/2 lb of lamb chops, 6 skewers (2 chicken, 2 beef & 2 pork) grilled wings, spanakopita, Greek fries, pita & tzatziki

Entrees

Kalamaki Plate

$25.00

3 skewers of chicken, pork or beef served with roasted potatoes & a side Greek salad - add $2 for Beef

Lamb Chop Plate

$42.00

3/4 lb of lamb chops served with roasted potatoes & a side Greek salad

Sides & Additions

Spanakopita

$7.00

spinach and Feta cheese wrapped in crispy phyllo

Side Regular Fries

$5.00

Side Greek Fries

$6.50

Side Greek Salad

$5.50

Side of Tzatziki

$2.50

Side of Pita

$1.00

Full Order of Pita

$2.50

Side Chicken

$6.50

Side Pork

$6.50

Side Rice

$5.00

Chips/Drinks

Chips

$1.75+

Epsa Greek Drinks 232ml

$2.85+

Zagori Greek Water

$2.75

Zagori Carbonated Water Sm

$2.85

Zagori Carbonated Water Lg

$4.95

Dessert

Baklava

$4.00

Our own traditional Baklava made with layers of filo, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey.

Baklava Cheesecake

$8.00

Nutella Praline

$8.00

Classic Milfei

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Retail

Chips

$1.75+

ION Dark Chocolate (100g)

$3.29

ION Milk Chocolate (200g)

$5.49

Chocofreta Milk Chocolate Covered Wafers

$1.75

ION Chocofreta Cocoa Cream (380g)

$6.79

Papadopoulos Caprice Wafer Rolls (250g)

$5.99

Papadopoulos Petit-Beurre Classic Biscuits (225g)

$2.59

Biscotello Vanilla Stuffed Biscuits (200g)

$2.79

Loumidis Papagalos Greek Coffee (1lb)

$9.99

Nescafé Frappé Instant coffee (200g)

$10.99

Caramelized Fig Spread (8.5oz)

$5.99

Kalas Salt (400g)

$1.99

Attiki Pure Greek Honey (Wild Flora & Thyme) (16oz)

$15.99

Organic Oregano (Krinos 56g)

$3.99

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Olympiana Early Harvest (500ml)

$11.99

TOP Red Wine Vinegar (350ml)

$2.75

Misko Orzo (500g bag)

$2.49

Misko #2 Macaroni (500g)

$2.49

Melissa Fine Semolina (500g)

$2.49

ION Milk Chocolate with Almonds (200g)

$5.49

ION Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts (200g)

$5.49

ION Extra Dark Chocolate 72% cocoa (100g)

$4.29

Chocofreta Milk Chocolate with Hazelnut Wafers

$1.75

Beer & Wine

Greek Beer

$7.00+

Red Wine

$36.00+

White Wine

$36.00+

Rosé / Sparkling

$46.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

355 Revolution Drive, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

