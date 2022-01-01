A map showing the location of Zo Greek- Somerville 355 Revolution DriveView gallery

Zo Greek- Somerville 355 Revolution Drive

No reviews yet

355 Revolution Drive

Somerville, MA 02145

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

- Soft Drink

$3.25+
-Epsa Greek

-Epsa Greek

$3.25+
Amita Motion

Amita Motion

$3.25

Zagori Mineral Spring Water

$2.50

Zagori Sparkling Mineral Water small (250ml)

$2.95

Zagori Sparkling Mineral Water large (750ml)

$5.25

Cocktails

Aristotle Martini

$15.00

Kastra Elion Vodka (distilled from olives) Dry Vermouth, Feta Stuffed Olives

Blueberry Martini

$14.00

EspresZo Maritini

$14.00

Greek Manhattan

$14.00

Khloris

$14.00

Mastiha Liqueur, Metaxa, Berry Hibiscus Tea, Splash Ginger Beer

Santorini Sunrise

$13.00

Zo Rita

$13.00

Tequila, Mastiha Liqueur, fresh squeezed lime juice, spiced agave

Seasonal Sangria

$12.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Great North Vista Wheat

$8.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Night Shift

$8.00

Night Shift 87

$8.00

Pumpking

$8.00

Seasonal Cider

$8.00

Spiked Seltzer

$7.00

UFO Pumpkin

$7.00

Fix

$7.00

Mythos

$7.00

White Wine

Kechribari Retsina (Macedonia)

$17.00

Aromas of pear, green apple & melon. notes of lime & mastiha

Rose/Sparkling

Prosecco

$12.00

Coffee

Frappé (Iced)

$4.00

Greek Coffee

$4.00

Gyros/Bowls

Original Pork Gyro

$15.50

on grilled pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion & parsley w/choice of fries, side greek fries or side greek salad

Chicken Gyro

$15.50

on grilled pita with tzatziki, tomato, onion & parsley, w/choice of fries, side greek fries or side greek salad

Combo Gyro

$15.50

Rice Bowl - Dine In

$15.95+

Rice Bowl - ToGo

$10.95+

Kids Chicken & Rice bowl

$7.50

Kids Pork & Rice bowl

$7.50

Pita Wrap

Mozzarella Tomato Basil

$15.50

topped with mixed greens, drizzled with balsamic & extra virgin olive oil

Veggie Pita

$14.50

diced tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, Feta cheese with balsamic & extra virgin olive oil

Spreads

Tzatziki

$7.00

authentic Greek yogurt with fresh garlic, dill and cucumber

Tirokafteri

$7.00

spicy fire roasted red pepper, Feta cheese & extra virgin olive oil

Skordalia

$7.00

garlicky whipped potato, lots of fresh garlic & extra virgin olive oil

Spread Sampler

$20.00

combination of the three

Side Fresh Cut Veggies

$3.00

Half Order Pita

$1.25

Full Order Pita

$2.50

Dips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Warmed Fava

$8.00

yellow split pea puree

Caramalized Fig & Goat Cheese Dip

$11.00

topped with toasted almonds

Side Fresh Cut Veggies

$3.00

Half Order Pita

$1.25

Full Order Pita

$2.50

Soups

Avgolemono

$6.75

traditional lemon, chicken & rice soup

Fasolada

$6.75

rustic white bean & veggie soup

Lamb Chili

$6.75

ground lamb with peppers, onions and beans

Lentil

$6.75

healthy & hearty lentils & veggies

Tomato Bisque

$6.75

Puréed San Marzano tomatoes with a touch of cream

Soup of the Day

$6.75

Salads

Horiatiki (village Salad)

$14.00

A traditional village salad made with vine ripen tomatoes, cucumber, sliced onion, imported barrel aged Feta cheese, capers, olives, oregano & extra virgin olive oil

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, roasted red pepper, tomato, cucumber, Feta, olives served with a lemon, shallot vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, roasted red pepper, walnuts, gorgonzola, apple, cranberries served with a balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$11.00

Shaved fennel, roasted butternut squash, grapes & goat cheese served with a pomegranate vinaigrette

Meze

Greek Fries

$10.00

Spanakopita

$7.00

spinach and Feta cheese wrapped in crispy phyllo

Kolokythokeftedes

$10.00

zucchini & Feta fritters served with a goat cheese dill aioli

Dolmadakia

$8.00

rice, herbs & spices wrapped in grape leaves served cold w/lemon & extra virgin olive oil

Olives & Feta

$11.00

imported barrel aged Feta & olives in extra virgin olive oil, lemon peel, fresh herbs & spices, served with grilled pita

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Chargrilled Wings

$14.00

marinated in Greek herbs, spices, red pepper & finished w/lemon & extra virgin olive oil

Kalamakia (skewers)

$16.00

4 skewers of marinated chicken or pork served with grilled pita & tzatziki - add $2 for Beef

Lamb Chops

$42.00

1 lb of chargrilled Colorado lamb chops seasoned with Greek sea salt, oregano and garlic

Fried Halloumi Cheese

$12.00

served with a honey & Metaxa brandy reduction

Pastitsio

$11.00

layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, topped w/creamy béchamel sauce

Chargrilled Octopus

$15.00

lemon, capers, extra virgin olive oil & sliced onion

Colossal Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$18.00

Chargrilled & brushed with lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Patates Lemonates

$7.00

Roasted potatoes lightly seasoned with lemon, garlic & black pepper

The Olympian

$59.00

1/2 lb of lamb chops, 6 skewers (2 chicken, 2 beef & 2 pork) grilled wings, spanakopita, Greek fries, pita & tzatziki

Entree

Lamb Chop Entree

$42.00

3/4 lb of lamb chops served with roasted potatoes & a side Greek salad

Kalamaki Entree

$25.00

Chicken, Pork or Beef served with roasted potatoes & a side Greek salad - add $2 for Beef

Lamb Shank Special

$30.00

3/4 lb of lamb chops served with roasted potatoes & a side Greek salad

Dessert

Baklava

$4.00

Our own traditional Baklava made with layers of filo, filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey

Baklava Cheescake

$8.00

Our own Cheesecake with a Baklava crust, home made whipped cream and some fresh seasonal fruits!

Nutella Praline

$8.00

Classic Milfé

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Greek Yogurt with Spoon sweets

Strained Greek Yogurt Topped with choice of Spoon Sweets or Greek Thyme Honey & Walnuts

Sides

Side Tzatziki

$2.50

Side Hot Sauce

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Greek Fries

$6.50

Side Greek Salad

$5.50

Side Horiatiki

$7.00

Side Tirokafteri

$2.50

Side Skordalia

$2.50

Side Fava

$2.50

Side Aioli

$2.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Chicken

$6.50

Side Pork

$6.50

Retail

ION Dark Chocolate υγειας 48.5% cocoa (100g)

$3.29

ION Milk Chocolate (200g)

$5.49

Chocofreta Milk Chocolate covered Wafers

$1.75

ION Chocofreta Cocoa Cream (380g)

$6.79
Papadopoulos Caprice Wafer Rolls W/Praline Filling (250g)

Papadopoulos Caprice Wafer Rolls W/Praline Filling (250g)

$5.99
Papadopoulos Petit-Beurre Classic Biscuits (225g)

Papadopoulos Petit-Beurre Classic Biscuits (225g)

$2.59
Biscotello Vanilla Stuffed Biscuits Papadopoulos Vanilla Cream (Γεμιστά) (200g)

Biscotello Vanilla Stuffed Biscuits Papadopoulos Vanilla Cream (Γεμιστά) (200g)

$2.79
Loumidis Papagalos Greek Coffee (1lb)

Loumidis Papagalos Greek Coffee (1lb)

$9.99
Nescafé Frappé Instant Coffee (200g)

Nescafé Frappé Instant Coffee (200g)

$10.99
Caramalized Fig Spread (8.5oz)

Caramalized Fig Spread (8.5oz)

$5.99
Kalas Salt (400g)

Kalas Salt (400g)

$1.99

Attiki Pure Greek Honey (Wild Flora & Thyme) (16oz)

$15.99
Organic Oregano (Krinos 56g)

Organic Oregano (Krinos 56g)

$3.99
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Olympiana Early Harvest (500ml)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Olympiana Early Harvest (500ml)

$11.99
Misko Orzo (Κριθάρακι) (500g bag)

Misko Orzo (Κριθάρακι) (500g bag)

$2.49

Misko #2 Macaroni (Παστίτσιο) (500g)

$2.49

Melissa Fine Semolina (Σιμιγδάλι Ψιλό) (500g)

$2.49

Chocofreta Milk Chocolate covered Wafers

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

355 Revolution Drive, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

Gallery

