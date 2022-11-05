ZOA Moroccan Bellaire

Zoa Moroccan imageView gallery

Popular Items

Create Your Own Bowl
Casablanca Bowl
Tangier Bowl

Our Favs

Marrakesh Bowl

Marrakesh Bowl

$11.95

Beef Tagine, Onions, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, sweet potato, ZOA Green Harissa Spicy · Halal

Casablanca Bowl

Casablanca Bowl

$11.95

Lamb Meshwi, Tactouka, Cucumber Tomato, White Beans, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Garlic Aioli

Tangier Bowl

Tangier Bowl

$12.95

Shrimp Cakes, Cucumber Tomato, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Cinnamon Carrots, and Zesty Mint Avocado Yogurt Shellfish

Fez Bowl

Fez Bowl

$10.95

Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa Spicy · Halal

Kenitra Bowl

Kenitra Bowl

$10.95

Beef Kefta, Cucumber Tomato, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Red Harissa

Rabat Bowl

Rabat Bowl

$10.95

Potato Cake, Zaalouk, Fava hummus, Cucumber tomato, Tomato chermoula, Harissa aioli Vegetarian

Marrakesh Sandwich

Marrakesh Sandwich

$9.95

Beef Tagine, Onions, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Sweet Potato, ZOA Green Harissa Spicy · Halal

Casablanca Sandwich

$9.95

Lamb Meshwi, Tactouka, Cucumber Tomato, White Beans, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Garlic Aioli

Tangier Sandwich

Tangier Sandwich

$10.95

Shrimp Cakes, Cucumber Tomato, Greens, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Cinnamon Carrots, and Zesty Mint Avocado Yogurt Shellfish

Fez Sandwich

Fez Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken Chermoula, Pickles & Olives, Zaalouk, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Greens, confit onions, and Red Harissa Spicy · Halal

Kenitra Sandwich

Kenitra Sandwich

$8.95

Beef Kefta, Cucumber Tomato, Pickled Red Onion Cabbage, Tomato Chermoula, Red Harissa

Rabat Sandwich

$8.95

Potato Cake, Zaalouk, Fava hummus, Cucumber tomato, Tomato chermoula, Harissa aioli Vegetarian

Create Your Own

Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$10.95

Create your own bowl Halal

Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwich

$8.95

Create your own sandwich Halal

Specials

ZOA@HOME Pack #1

ZOA@HOME Pack #1

$39.00

1 lb Grain, 1 lb Protein, 2 lb Salad/Veggie -Provides 4-5 Meals -Food Comes Ready to Eat (Halal)

ZOA@HOME Pack #2

ZOA@HOME Pack #2

$49.00

1 lb Grain, 1 lb Protein, 4 lb Salad/Veggie -Provides 5-7 Meals-Food Comes Ready to Eat Halal

Kefta Medfouna Yalla, Yalla

Kefta Medfouna Yalla, Yalla

$9.95

Moroccan Meatballs (Kefta) with feta goat cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$8.00

Rice is cooked in saffron broth.

Couscous

Couscous

$12.00
Quinoa Brown Rice

Quinoa Brown Rice

$12.00
Fatima Bread

Fatima Bread

$1.75+

Moroccan pita bread.

Beef Tagine

Beef Tagine

$20.00

Succulent beef, diced tomatoes, harissa, cinnamon carrots, yellow onion, garlic, cilantro cooked in a traditional clay pot.

Chicken Charmoula

Chicken Charmoula

$17.00

Slow-cooked chicken in a Moroccan sauce made of cumin, paprika, coriander, lemon juice, garlic, parsley, and fresh cilantro

Lamb Meshoui

Lamb Meshoui

$20.00

Slow roasted lamb with garlic, saffron, and turmeric.

Kefta (BEEF MEATBALL)

Kefta (BEEF MEATBALL)

$14.00

Beef meatballs marinated in traditional Moroccan spices

Potato Cake

Potato Cake

$12.00
Moroccan Shrimp

Moroccan Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp marinated in garlic, olive oil, paprika, coriander, cumin, ginger, lemon juice.

Beets

Beets

$3.95+
Cinnamon Carrots

Cinnamon Carrots

$3.95+

Sweet carrots, minced garlic, ground cumin, ground cinnamon, fresh lemon.

Cinnamon Rasin Onions

Cinnamon Rasin Onions

$3.95+
Cucumber Tomato

Cucumber Tomato

$3.95+

A refreshing salad chopped with red onions, fresh cucumber, minced tomatoes, chopped parsley.

Egg Potato Salad

Egg Potato Salad

$3.95+

New potatoes, chopped egg, minced red onion, minced garlic, and parsley.

Fava bean Hummus

Fava bean Hummus

$3.95+

A refreshing blend of garlic, fava beans, lemon juice, olive oil, cumin, and cayenne.

Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$7.95+

Feta goat cheese mix.

Garbanzo Salad

Garbanzo Salad

$3.95+
Lemon Garlic Spinach

Lemon Garlic Spinach

$3.95+
Lentils

Lentils

$4.95+

Stewed with paprika, ground cumin, fresh lemon juice, olive oil, carrots, and lentils

Pickled Red Onions Cabbage

Pickled Red Onions Cabbage

$3.95+

Red onion, red cabbage, red wine vinegar, and cilantro parsley.

Pickles and Olives

Pickles and Olives

$7.95+

Savory salad with whole mixed olives, pickles, fresh parsley, fresh lemon.

Roasted Turmeric Cauliflower

Roasted Turmeric Cauliflower

$3.95+
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.95+

Freshly sweet salad with sweet potatoes, baked raisins, and sugar cinnamon

Tactouka (Roasted Peppers and Tomato)

Tactouka (Roasted Peppers and Tomato)

$3.95+

Grilled green peppers, chopped tomatoes, garlic, and fresh parsley

White Beans

White Beans

$4.95+
Zaalouk (Eggplant)

Zaalouk (Eggplant)

$3.95+

A savory salad with eggplant, paprika, tomatoes, sea salt, onion, garlic, tomato, and cilantro.

Zucchini

$3.95+

Roasted Corn

$3.95

Pastries

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Date and Fig Bar

$3.50
Lemon Macaroon

Lemon Macaroon

$2.50
Moroccan Almond Peanut Cookie

Moroccan Almond Peanut Cookie

$2.50

*Gluten-Free

Tres Leches Parfait

$3.00

Tiramisu Parfait

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Fiji water

Fiji water

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50
Mexican Orange Fanta

Mexican Orange Fanta

$2.50
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.50
Ouelmas (Mineral Water)

Ouelmas (Mineral Water)

$4.50
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50
