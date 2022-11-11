Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zobud Bistro

115 Reviews

$$$$

1879 Whitehaven Rd

Grand Island, NY 14072

Order Again

Popular Items

Stuffed Banana Peppers
Steak Sandwich
Chicken Milanese Entree

Online Appetizers

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

Pomodoro Sauce | Garlic Crostini

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Croutons | Cheese Gratin

Fried Calamari

$16.00
Lobster Bisque

$11.00+

Brandy | Maine Lobster Meat

Soft Meat Ball

$15.00

Online Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Garlic Croutons | Caesar Dressing | Romano Cheese

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Aged Balsamic

House Salad

$8.00

Olives | Cherry Tomatoes | Garbanzo Beans | Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

Goat Cheese Croquette | Candied Walnuts | Baby Arugula | Limoncello Dressing

Online Sandwiches

Grand Burger

$18.00

8 oz. Patty | Caramelized Onions | Mushrooms | Tomato | Gruyere Cheese | French Fries

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

4 oz Tenderloin | Sauteed Spinach | Red Onion | Horseradish Sauce | Gruyere Cheese | French Fries

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$16.00

Online Entrees

Pasta Bolognese

$20.00

Cavatelli Pasta | Traditional Meat Ragu | Ricotta Cheese

Chicken Picatta

$26.00

Whipped Potato/ Asparagus / Capers / Tomato / Preserved Lemon Sauce

6 Oz. Filet Mignon

$34.00

Whipped Potato | Asparagus | Port Wine Sauce | Lobster Butter

Ricotta Gnocchi

$21.00

Baby Spinach | Wild Mushrooms | Madeira Sauce

Chicken Milanese Entree

$24.00

Arugula | Grape Tomatoes | Parmesan | Lemon Caper Sauce

Roasted Sea Scallops

$33.00

Roasted Sea Scallops | Lobster Ravioli | Asparagus | Cherry Tomato | Lobster Sauce * Ingredients pictured might differ*

Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Whipped Potato | Brussel Sprouts | Beurre Blanc Sauce *Ingredients pictured might vary*

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Asparagus | Polenta | Wild Mushroom Sauce

Veal Picatta

$28.00

Kids Breaded Chicken

$10.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Online Sides

Side of Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Side Roasted Asparagus

$7.00

Side Whipped Potato

$7.00

Side Wild Mushroom

$7.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Online Special of the Day

Pork Tenderloin

$27.00

Lemon Sole

$28.00

Online Desserts

Chocolate Budino

$10.00Out of stock

Home Made Cannoli

$6.00

Online Wine Menu

Chardonnay Hess 2018 Bottle

$30.00

Classic California Chardonnay, Dry and Crisp.

Prosecco Umberto 1/2 Bottle

$12.00+

Classic Dry French Champagne made with 100% Chardonnay Grapes.

Cabernet Louis Martini 2018 Bottle

$40.00

Garnacha Baron De Ley 2015 Bottle

$35.00

Hy*Brid Pinot Noir California

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio, Plozner, Italy

$35.00

Vinho Verde, Animus, Portugal

$30.00

Online To Go Cocktails

Bottled The Zobud

$27.00

16 ounces of our Signature Cocktail made with Bourbon, House-made Vanilla - Fig Syrup, and Feigling Liquor. *Food must be purchased with the purchase of a To Go Alcoholic Beverage* *Must be 21 years of age to purchase*

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1879 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072

Directions

Gallery
Zobud Bistro image
Zobud Bistro image
Zobud Bistro image

