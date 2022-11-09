Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Zócalo Folsom Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.
Location
2739 East Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
23 Beach Hut Deli - 23 Gold River
No Reviews
2095 Golden Centre Ln Gold River, CA 95670
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Folsom
Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom - 13407 Folsom Blvd
4.2 • 1,381
13407 Folsom Blvd Folsom, CA 95630
View restaurant