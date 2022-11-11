Mexican & Tex-Mex
Zócalo Roseville Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Whether dining in, picking up or delivery - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal. If you're dining in today, feel free to get started with drinks & apps. Your server will be with you momentarily.
Location
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville, CA 95678
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chef's Dinner - at Roseville
No Reviews
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurant