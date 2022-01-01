Zocalo imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Zocalo

1,954 Reviews

$$

620 W 48th St

Kansas City, MO 64112

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Nachos
Salsa Trio
Taco Sampler

Appetizers

Salsa Trio

$7.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Lobster & Crab Quesadilla

$17.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Carnitas Nachos

$13.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Zocalo Roll

$13.00

SOUP/SALAD

Cabo Salad

$15.00

Shrimp & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

TACOS

Nashville Chicken

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Hongos

$13.00

Pork Carnitas

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada/ Steak Tacos

$16.00

Taco Sampler

$16.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$13.00

Entrees

Carne Asada

$22.00

Empanadas

$15.00

Lobster Mac & Chz

$24.00

Pollo & Poblano

$18.00

Pork Belly Chimi

$15.00Out of stock

Cilantro Sea Bass

$23.00

FAJITAS

Portabella & Veg Fajita

$15.00

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Steak Fajita

$19.00

Shrimp Fajita

$19.00

Combo Fajitas

$19.00

Enchiladas

Chicken Divorciadas

$14.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$16.00

Pork Enchiladas

$14.00

Mexico City Trio

$18.00

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

Chicken Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

Fajita Chimi

$14.00

DESSERT

Tres Leches

$8.00

NA BEVERAGE

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Virgin

$3.50

Redbull

$5.25

SF Redbull

$5.25

Lemonade

$3.50

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.75

Water

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

KIDS

K Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

K Burger

$6.00Out of stock

K Grilled Cheese

$6.00

K Chicken Tacos

$6.00

K Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Sides

Side Ava Tom Salsa

$1.00

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.50

Side Queso

$3.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Bean Puree

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Carnitas

$6.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Jalapeno Grits

$6.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Side Martajada Salsa

$2.00

Side Over Easy Eggs-2

$4.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Potatoes Nortena

$7.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Raw Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Rice & Borracho Beans

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Scrambled Egg

$4.50

Side Seasonal Veg

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Side Terrorized Carrots

$5.00

Side Traditional Salsa

$2.00

Side Vegetables for Guacamole

$2.00

Ala Carte

Single Seafood Enchilada

$5.00

Single Pork Enchilada

$5.00

Single Divorciada Enchilada

$5.00

Single Cheese Enchilada

$5.00

Single Steak Taco

$5.00

Single Fish Taco

$5.00

Single Baja Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Single Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.00

Single Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Single Mushroom Taco

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Retail

Red T-Shirts

$20.00

Skull Plate

$14.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Mask

$1.00

Employee Apron/Shirt

$10.00

Shirt

Shirt

$9.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

620 W 48th St, Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

Gallery
Zocalo image

