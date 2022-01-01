Mexican & Tex-Mex
Zócalo West Sacramento To Go
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Now serving pickup & delivery from West Sacramento - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal.
Location
1500 W CAPITOL AVE, WEST SACRAMENTO, CA 95691
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cuatro Amgios Fresh Mexican Grill
4.1 • 1,071
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurant
More near WEST SACRAMENTO