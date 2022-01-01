Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Zócalo West Sacramento To Go

1500 W CAPITOL AVE

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA 95691

Popular Items

Baja Fish Tacos
Burrito
Chips & Salsa

Small Plates

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.75

Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Lime and Queso Cotija.

Ceviche de Guaymas

Ceviche de Guaymas

$14.25

Fish or Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.

Soup & Salad

Pozole

$7.00+

Pepita Salad

$12.75

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Slow-cooked pork shoulder, chile morita salsa, tomatillo pico de gallo.

Asada Tacos

Asada Tacos

$17.00

Steak, grilled onion, jalapeño, morita salsa, avocado salsa.

Tacos Americanos

Tacos Americanos

$16.00

Crispy tortillas, braised chicken, jack and cotija cheese, artisan romaine, salsa serrano, crema, pico, zocalo hot sauce.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.25

Beer battered fish, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage mix.

Mix Tacos

Mix Tacos

$15.25

Choose 2 of your favorite tacos.

Enchiladas

Mix Enchiladas

$16.00

Burrito & Burrito Bowl

Burrito

$14.50

Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Plates

Carnitas

Carnitas

$16.50

Slowly Braised Pork Shoulder with hints of Condensed Milk, Cinnamon, and Orange, Serrano Salsa, Pickled Onion. Served with Corn Tortillas.

Sides

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

House Salad

$5.75

Roasted Baby Carrots, Avocado, Cilantro, Pumpkin Seed, Goat Cheese, Orange, Balsamic-Chipotle Dressing

Cilantro Lime Rice

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.75
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.75

Black Beans topped with Cotija Cheese.

Kids

Quesadilla & Churro

$7.50

Taco Suave & Churro

$7.50

Burrito & Churro

$7.50

Enchilada & Churro

$7.50

An Enchilada topped with Red Sauce, Cotija Cheese, and filled with Cheese only or Chicken and Cheese. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.

TO GO DRINKS - 21+ ID required at pickup. (Copy)

Shake 4oz Marg with ice, then pour over fresh ice in your favorite glass. Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa

DE LA CASA MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa

$21.75+

Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa

$23.75+

Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

MANGO MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa

MANGO MARGARITA + Chips & Salsa

$22.75+

Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

FAMILY STYLE

TACO BAR

FAMILY STYLE: Pick up to two Proteins, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes, Grilled Jalapeños and Tortillas.

ENCHILADA BAR

ENCHILADA BAR

FAMILY STYLE: Braised Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas with your choice of Sauce

INDIVIDUALLY PACKAGED

TACO PLATE PACKS

TACO PLATE PACKS

INDIVIDUALLY PACKAGED: Choose your 4 or 6 packs of Taco plates. Includes 2 Tacos plus Black Beans & Cilantro Lime Rice

BURRITO PACKS

BURRITO PACKS

INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED: Choose your protein on 4 or 6 packs of Burritos. Then wrapped with a flour tortilla & includes Davey's Beans, Rice, Cheese, Serrano Salsa and Chiptole Aioli.

BURRITO BOWL PACKS

BURRITO BOWL PACKS

INDIVIDUALLY PACKAGED: Choose your protein on 4 or 6 packs of Burrito Bowls. Includes Green Rice, Davey Beans, Cheese, Serrano Salsa, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream.

COMBO PLATE PACKS

COMBO PLATE PACKS

INDIVIDUALLY PACKAGED: Choose your 4 or 6 pack of our Combo Plates. Includes 1 Taco & 1 Braised Chicken & Cheese Enchilada, plus Black Beans & Cilantro Lime Rice.

SIDES FOR GROUPS

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00+

Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$10.00+

Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Lime and Queso Cotija.

CILANTRO LIME RICE

CILANTRO LIME RICE

$10.00+
BLACK BEANS

BLACK BEANS

$10.00+

Black Beans topped with Cotija Cheese.

CEVICHE

Fish, Shrimp, or Mix of Both, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cucumber, Radish, Zócalo Hot Sauce.

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00+

Roasted Baby Carrots, Avocado, Cilantro, Pumpkin Seed, Goat Cheese, Orange, Balsamic-Chipotle Dressing

Restaurant info

We understand that extraordinary hospitality & meals are more important now than ever. Now serving pickup & delivery from West Sacramento - easier & faster for our valued guest is our goal.

Location

1500 W CAPITOL AVE, WEST SACRAMENTO, CA 95691

Directions

