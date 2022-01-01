Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Yoki Express

review star

No reviews yet

1876 Massachusetts Avenue

North Cambridge, MA 02140

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Acai Bowls, Smoothies, Cold Pressed Juice & More ~Choose Happpy

Website

Location

1876 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge, MA 02140

Directions

Gallery
Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery image
Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
orange starNo Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Diesel Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
257 Elm St. Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
True Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,092
1153 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Pennypacker Food truck
orange starNo Reviews
514c Medford St Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Mike & Patty's Union Square - Bow Market @ Union Square
orange starNo Reviews
1 Bow Market Way Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Hot Box - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 650
1 Bow Market Way Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Cambridge

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Cambridge
orange star4.4 • 1,538
1782 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
orange star4.0 • 1,021
822 Somerville Ave Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 790
2067 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Bagelsaurus
orange star4.0 • 663
1796 Massachusetts Avenue Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Shaking Crab - Porter Square
orange star4.1 • 591
1815 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Cambridge
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston