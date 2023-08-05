Zoe Coffee & Kitchen
No reviews yet
1005 E Main St
Pullman, WA 99163
Barista Menu
Espresso Classics
Americano
Café d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with steaming water for a simple yet powerful way to start your day or keep the fun going! Try with any of Zoe's 40+ flavor options like white chocolate or amaretto.
Latte
Cafe d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try adding staff favorite flavors like lavender, hazelnut, or any of our 20+ flavor options!
Vanilla Latte
Cafe d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with vanilla and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.
Caramel Macchiato
Café d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with vanilla and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Drizzled with decadent caramel sauce. Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.
Cappuccino
Traditional Macchiato
Espresso Solo
One shot Espresso only
Espresso Dopio
Two shots Espresso only
Zoe Dolce Fine
Caffe Dolcci Zoe
Caffe Au Lait
Half premium Drip and half sweet steamed milk.
Espresso Con Panna
Eggnog Latte
Pumpkin Latte
Gingerbread Latte
Brewed Coffee
Weekly Coffee Special
Bottomless Cup
Drip Coffee to go
Enjoy either Café d'Arte's medium Capri or medium-dark Abruzzo roast drip-brewed by Zoe's highly trained baristas. Available in 12-, 16-, or 20oz.
Cold Brew
Café d'Arte's medium-dark Taormina roast expertly slow-brewed by Zoe's baristas for a less bitter, highly caffeinated, and smooth iced cold brew. Try with staff favorite flavor amaretto or any of Zoe's 40+ options! Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.
Nitro Cold Brew
We take Café d'Arte's medium-dark Taormina roast and slowly cold brew it for 24 hours and then infuse it with nitrogen. You have to try it to believe it!
Marbled Cold Brew
Our delicious nitro cold brew mixed with breve to produce a naturaly sweet beverage.
Misc Coffee Service
Mocha
Classic Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with rich chocolate sauce and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavors almond or Irish cream!
White Chocolate Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with decadent and creamy white chocolate sauce and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor strawberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Mexican Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with abuelita's Mexican cocoa powder and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor Irish cream or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Mayan Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with abuelita's Mexican cocoa powder, a slight tease of spicy cayenne pepper, and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative.
Black and White Mocha
Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with both rich dark and white chocolate sauces and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor peanut butter or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Blended Drinks & Sodas
Smoothies
Enjoy a range of classic flavors like peach, mango, or a combination of your favorite choices blended into sweet, icy treats.
Frappes
From creamy white chocolate, zesty orange creamsicle, or cinnamon-nutmeg Mexican mocha, enjoy a range of flavors with or without coffee blended with milk into this rich, icy treat.
Frappe Special
Lotus Flying Italians
Boost your day with any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options, bubbly club soda, and Lotus Energy in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try with staff favorite flavors lime or watermellon!
Lotus Specials
Italian Sodas
Any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options mixed with bubbly club soda in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try wild blue raspberry and tropical pineapple, or pomegranate-mango!
Italian Creamosa
Any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options mixed with bubbly club soda, and rich cream, all topped with whipped cream in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try classic strawberry or get creative with lavendar-lemonade!
Morning Sunrise
Get your morning the kick it needs with this 16oz red-berry Lotus combo featuring orange juice and raspberry.
Chocolate Bar
Classic Cocoa
Decadent chocolate sauce melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor raspberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options! Available in 12-, 16-, or 20oz.
White Cocoa
Rich and creamy white chocolate sauce melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor strawberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options!
Mexican Cocoa
Abuelita's cinnamon-nutmeg, Mexican cocoa powder melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Mayan Cocoa
Abuelita's cinnamon-nutmeg, Mexican cocoa powder combined with spicy cayenne and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Peppermint Patti
Decadent dark chocolate sauce and cool, crisp peppermint syrup combined and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Steamers
Steamed, frothy milk. Try with Irish Cream or Strawberry flavors!
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Truffle
Decadent dark chocolate sauce and sweet, tart raspberry syrup combined and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Cherry Cordial
Decadent dark chocolate sauce combined with sweet, tart cherry and vibrant amaretto syrups. All melted together into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.
Black and White Cocoa
Tea Etc.
Fountain/Cooler Drinks
Express Breakfast
Express Crossant w/Meat
Your choice of Black Forest ham, peppered bacon or savory sausage patty, with a fried egg and Tillamook cheddar cheese on a buttery toasted croissant.
Express Crossant w/o Meat
A buttery, toasted croissant filled with real Tillamook cheddar cheese and a fried egg.
Ultimate Club Crossant
Flaky, buttery croissant sandwich loaded with bacon, egg, cheddar, mayo, and a choice of sausage patty or thin-sliced Black Forest ham.
Bagel w/Meat
Your choice of Black Forest ham, thick-sliced peppered bacon or a savory sausage patty, with a fried egg and real Tillamook cheddar cheese on a New York style bagel.
Bagel w/o Meat
Fried egg and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on a New York style bagel.
Toasted Bagel & CC
Plain Bagel
Plain Croissant
Poppyseed Muffin
Blueberry muffin
Chocoate muffin
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Favorites
Classic Benny
A Zoe classic! Canadian bacon and two over-easy eggs atop grilled English muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce, and served with hashbrowns. Add avocado for a fan-favorite experience.
Baja Benny
Tomatoes, spinach, avocado and two over easy eggs atop grilled english muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with hashbrowns.
Greek Benny
Savory lamb and beef gyro meat with two over-easy eggs atop grilled english muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce & topped with our house-blended herbs de provence. Served with hashbrows.
Stuffed croissant
Grilled croissant loaded with eggs stuffed with Tillamook cheddar cheese, and your choice of crumbled bacon, diced bacon, diced sausage patties, or diced black forest ham. Served with golden hashbrowns and smothered in savory sausage gravy or creamy hollandaise sauce.
Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage mixed in with three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns and melted cheddar cheese, all on a huge flour tortilla and smothered with your choice of savory sausage gravy, creamy hollandaise, or homemade salsa verde.
Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito
Thin-shaved, prime rib with three scrambled eggs and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese all on a huge flour tortilla. Smothered with your choice of savory sausage gravy, creamy hollandaise sauce, or homemade salsa verde. Special offerings only, so get it while you can!
Biscuits, Gravy & eggs
Two old fashioned, fresh-baked biscuits smothered with savory sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way & hashbrowns.
Biscuits & Gravy Only
Two old fashioned, fresh-baked biscuits smothered with savory sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way & hashbrowns.
Cakes and Eggs
Two legendary buttermilk pancakes served with two farm fresh eggs cooked your way.
Hashbrowns, toast & Eggs
Two eggs cooked your way with grilled hashbrowns and choice of toast
Diced ham and scrambled eggs
Chunks of smoked Black forest ham scrambled with three eggs & Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & grazy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
French Toast
Three think slices of Texas toast dipped in cinnamon-vanilla egg batter, grilled, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Try adding strawberries, chocolate chips, or pecans!
Miscellaneous Breakfast Food
Gratuity
Breakfast Standards
Chicken-fried Steak & Eggs
Crispy, golden-fried cubed steak smothered in savory sausage gravy, two eggs any style, and served with a choice of (2) legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Two eggs your way atop crispy corned beef hash. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.
Palouse Fare
Two eggs cooked your way with a choice of three applewood-smoked, thick-sliced bacon strips, three sausage links, or two sausage patties. Upgrade to a black forest ham stead or German sausage link. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, Hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.
Steak & Eggs
Charbroiled 8oz steak with two eggs cooked your way. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrows & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.
Zoe Breakfast Specialties
Chicken & Waffles
A fluffy Belgian waffle atop of a bed of spicy corn pico, topped with a hand-breaded, golden-fried chicken breast, candied peppered bacon and sweet, spicy syrup.
Nacho Mama's Breakfast
Tillamook cheddar cheese melted over crispy tortilla strips and topped with two eggs cooked your way, house made black bean pico, sour cream, and crispy, crumbled bacon
Chicken or the Egg?
Doesn't matter which came first as long as they finish together is the great tasting dish! A steaming hot chicken tamale topped with melted pepper jack cheese, two eggs any style, house-made black bean, & sour cream. Served with a side of hashbrowns.
Omelettes
Meat Lovers Omelette
Three-egg omelette loaded with Applewood-smoked, thick sliced bacon, diced black forest ham, chopped sausage, and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.
Kitchen Sink Omelette
Diced tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black forest ham, and tillamook cheddar cheese melted together in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Ham and cheese omelette
Diced black forest ham and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.
Sausage and Cheese omelette
Chopped, savory sausage and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese stuffed inside this three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Three egg omelette loaded with sauteed mushrooms & Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast ,or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
All Vegetable Omelette
Sauteed mushrooms, green and yellow squash, fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Mexican Omelette
Diced sausage, sauteed onions, fire-roasted poblano peppers, and Tillamook pepper jack cheese all melted together in a three-egg omelette. Topped with our house-made black bean pico and sour cream. Spice it up with jalapenos at no extra cost! Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Denver omelette
Sauteed onions, green peppers, diced ham, and shredded cheddar cheese all melted together in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Cheese Omelette
Three-egg stuffed omelette full of shredded Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Crumbled, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese melted together in this three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, bisquits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
Mediterranean Omelette
Crispy, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, and onions sauteed with basil pesto and all melted in a three-egg omelette with Tillamook parmesan and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.
One Egg Specials
One-Eyed Jack
Two legendary buttermilk pancakes, one egg cooked your way, and your choice of two strips of bacon, sausage links, or one patty.
Lazy Susan
Two Pieces of cinnamon-Vanilla French toast, one egg cooked your way, and your choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one patty.
Gumson
One Pancake, one egg cooked your way, and a choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one sausage patty.
Pancakes, Waffles, Crepes
Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes
Feathery and light, Zoe's legendary buttermilk pancakes will satisfy even the heartiest appetites. Available in one, three, or five.
Strawberry Pancakes
Zoe's legendary buttermilk pancakes topped with juicy strawberries in syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for takeout. Available in orders of one, three, or five.
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Our light and fluffy Belgian waffle topped with strawberries in syrup and powdered sugar with whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for takeout.
Plain Belgian Waffle
Sweet, light, and fluffy Belgian Waffle made from our own home recipe.
Plain Crepes
Three thin, buttery crepes rolled to perfection.
Strawberry Crepes
Three thin and buttery, hand-rolled crepes topped with juicy strawberries in syrup[, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream. whipped cream unavailable for takeout.
Breakfast Side Cars
Avocado Slices
Bacon Thick Sliced
Biscuit
Chocolate Chips
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Egg white-two
English Muffin
German Sausage
Ham Steak
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise Sauce
Ice Cream
Oatmeal
One Egg
Peanut Butter
Sausage Gravy
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side Avacado Spread
Steak 8oz
Strawberries in syrup
Toast
Tomato Slices
Zoe Jr Breakfast
Future Cougar
2 junior pancakes, 1 piece of bacon or sausage
French Petite
1 slice of French toast, 1 egg & 1 bacon or sausage
Cougar Tracks
4 junior Cougar Paw-Cakes!
Jr Strawberry pancakes
2 junior pancakes topped with strawberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for take out.
Jr Chocolate cakes
2 junior pancakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, chocolate chip and whipped cream! Whipped cream unavailable for take out.
Pastries
Small Plates Menu
Appetizer
Beer Battered Fry Basket
Golden, crunchy, lightly battered fries made with real premium draft beer.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts w/ Brisket Burnt Ends
Fried crispy halved brussels lightly topped with brisket burnt ends.
Chickarrones & House Chips
Crispy fried chicken thigh and skin pieces under a bed of house fried chips with gargonzola (Buffalo or BBQ sauce)
3 Cheese & Pulled Pork Dip
Creamy hot dip with 3 cheese blend, cream cheese and house smoked Bbq pork served with chips.
Calamari Strips
Crispy bread strips of calmari steak served with sweet chili sauce.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Cheesy nachos topped with smoked pulled port, housemade black bean pico, bourbon bbq sauce, sour cream, and avacado drizzle.
Wings--BBQ
Crispy deep fried wings tossed in our housemade bourbon bbq!
Wings--Buffalo
Crispy deed fried wings tossed in a triditional hot and spicy buffalo sauce!
Reuben Eggrolls
House made egg rolls stuffed with pastrami, 3 cheese blend + sauerkraut
Mango Madness Salad
House greens, mango vinaigrette, diced mango, crumbled feta + Toasted pumpkin seeds + red peppers
Strawberry Fields Summer Salad
Jazz greens, diced strawberries, strawberry lime cilantro dressing, napa cabbage, roasted pumpkin seeds, and pamesan.
Huckleberry Heaven Salad
House greens, huckleberry vinaigrette, gargonzola, shaved red onions, yellow peppers, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Hand breaded in crispy potato flakes served with zesty marinara
Mozzarella Stick
6 Mozzarella sticks