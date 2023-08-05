Barista Menu

Espresso Classics

Americano

Café d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with steaming water for a simple yet powerful way to start your day or keep the fun going! Try with any of Zoe's 40+ flavor options like white chocolate or amaretto.

Latte

Cafe d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try adding staff favorite flavors like lavender, hazelnut, or any of our 20+ flavor options!

Vanilla Latte

Cafe d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with vanilla and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.

Caramel Macchiato

Café d'Arte's medium Capri roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with vanilla and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Drizzled with decadent caramel sauce. Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.

Cappuccino

Traditional Macchiato

$3.25

Espresso Solo

$2.35

One shot Espresso only

Espresso Dopio

$2.75

Two shots Espresso only

Zoe Dolce Fine

$2.95

Caffe Dolcci Zoe

$3.70

Caffe Au Lait

Half premium Drip and half sweet steamed milk.

Espresso Con Panna

$3.50

Eggnog Latte

Pumpkin Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Brewed Coffee

Weekly Coffee Special

Bottomless Cup

$2.95

Drip Coffee to go

Enjoy either Café d'Arte's medium Capri or medium-dark Abruzzo roast drip-brewed by Zoe's highly trained baristas. Available in 12-, 16-, or 20oz.

Cold Brew

Café d'Arte's medium-dark Taormina roast expertly slow-brewed by Zoe's baristas for a less bitter, highly caffeinated, and smooth iced cold brew. Try with staff favorite flavor amaretto or any of Zoe's 40+ options! Available in 12-,16-, or 20oz sizes.

Nitro Cold Brew

We take Café d'Arte's medium-dark Taormina roast and slowly cold brew it for 24 hours and then infuse it with nitrogen. You have to try it to believe it!

Marbled Cold Brew

Our delicious nitro cold brew mixed with breve to produce a naturaly sweet beverage.

Misc Coffee Service

Mocha

Classic Mocha

Classic Mocha

Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with rich chocolate sauce and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavors almond or Irish cream!

White Chocolate Mocha

Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with decadent and creamy white chocolate sauce and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor strawberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options!

Mexican Mocha

Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas and combined with abuelita's Mexican cocoa powder and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor Irish cream or any of Zoe's 40+ options!

Mayan Mocha

Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with abuelita's Mexican cocoa powder, a slight tease of spicy cayenne pepper, and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative.

Black and White Mocha

Café d'Arte's exceptional roast expertly brewed into espresso by Zoe's highly trained baristas, combined with both rich dark and white chocolate sauces and your choice of smooth and frothy steamed milk, cream, or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor peanut butter or any of Zoe's 40+ options!

Blended Drinks & Sodas

Smoothies

Smoothies

Enjoy a range of classic flavors like peach, mango, or a combination of your favorite choices blended into sweet, icy treats.

Frappes

From creamy white chocolate, zesty orange creamsicle, or cinnamon-nutmeg Mexican mocha, enjoy a range of flavors with or without coffee blended with milk into this rich, icy treat.

Frappe Special

Lotus Flying Italians

Boost your day with any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options, bubbly club soda, and Lotus Energy in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try with staff favorite flavors lime or watermellon!

Lotus Specials

Italian Sodas

Any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options mixed with bubbly club soda in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try wild blue raspberry and tropical pineapple, or pomegranate-mango!

Italian Creamosa

Any combination of Zoe's 40+ flavor options mixed with bubbly club soda, and rich cream, all topped with whipped cream in this refreshing build-your-own drink. Try classic strawberry or get creative with lavendar-lemonade!

Morning Sunrise

$5.50

Get your morning the kick it needs with this 16oz red-berry Lotus combo featuring orange juice and raspberry.

Chocolate Bar

Classic Cocoa

Decadent chocolate sauce melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor raspberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options! Available in 12-, 16-, or 20oz.

White Cocoa

Rich and creamy white chocolate sauce melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative. Try with staff favorite flavor strawberry or any of Zoe's 40+ options!

Mexican Cocoa

Abuelita's cinnamon-nutmeg, Mexican cocoa powder melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.

Mayan Cocoa

Abuelita's cinnamon-nutmeg, Mexican cocoa powder combined with spicy cayenne and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.

Peppermint Patti

Decadent dark chocolate sauce and cool, crisp peppermint syrup combined and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.

Steamers

Steamed, frothy milk. Try with Irish Cream or Strawberry flavors!

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Truffle

Decadent dark chocolate sauce and sweet, tart raspberry syrup combined and melted into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.

Cherry Cordial

Decadent dark chocolate sauce combined with sweet, tart cherry and vibrant amaretto syrups. All melted together into smooth and frothy steamed milk or milk alternative.

Black and White Cocoa

Tea Etc.

Tea In House

$3.00

Tea to Go

Chai Tea Latte

London Fog

Hot Horchata Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Hot Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fountain/Cooler Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Milk

Juice

Lemonade- In House

$3.00

Straw/Lemon- In house

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Express Breakfast

Express Crossant w/Meat

$6.49

Your choice of Black Forest ham, peppered bacon or savory sausage patty, with a fried egg and Tillamook cheddar cheese on a buttery toasted croissant.

Express Crossant w/o Meat

$4.99

A buttery, toasted croissant filled with real Tillamook cheddar cheese and a fried egg.

Ultimate Club Crossant

$7.49

Flaky, buttery croissant sandwich loaded with bacon, egg, cheddar, mayo, and a choice of sausage patty or thin-sliced Black Forest ham.

Bagel w/Meat

$5.99

Your choice of Black Forest ham, thick-sliced peppered bacon or a savory sausage patty, with a fried egg and real Tillamook cheddar cheese on a New York style bagel.

Bagel w/o Meat

$4.49

Fried egg and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on a New York style bagel.

Toasted Bagel & CC

$2.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Plain Croissant

$2.29

Poppyseed Muffin

$2.29

Blueberry muffin

$2.29

Chocoate muffin

$2.29

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Favorites

Classic Benny

A Zoe classic! Canadian bacon and two over-easy eggs atop grilled English muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce, and served with hashbrowns. Add avocado for a fan-favorite experience.

Baja Benny

Tomatoes, spinach, avocado and two over easy eggs atop grilled english muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce and served with hashbrowns.

Greek Benny

Savory lamb and beef gyro meat with two over-easy eggs atop grilled english muffin halves. Smothered with creamy hollandaise sauce & topped with our house-blended herbs de provence. Served with hashbrows.

Stuffed croissant

$16.99

Grilled croissant loaded with eggs stuffed with Tillamook cheddar cheese, and your choice of crumbled bacon, diced bacon, diced sausage patties, or diced black forest ham. Served with golden hashbrowns and smothered in savory sausage gravy or creamy hollandaise sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Your choice of diced ham, bacon, or sausage mixed in with three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns and melted cheddar cheese, all on a huge flour tortilla and smothered with your choice of savory sausage gravy, creamy hollandaise, or homemade salsa verde.

Prime Rib Breakfast Burrito

$16.99Out of stock

Thin-shaved, prime rib with three scrambled eggs and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese all on a huge flour tortilla. Smothered with your choice of savory sausage gravy, creamy hollandaise sauce, or homemade salsa verde. Special offerings only, so get it while you can!

Biscuits, Gravy & eggs

$11.99

Two old fashioned, fresh-baked biscuits smothered with savory sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way & hashbrowns.

Biscuits & Gravy Only

$7.99

Two old fashioned, fresh-baked biscuits smothered with savory sausage gravy. Served with two eggs cooked your way & hashbrowns.

Cakes and Eggs

Cakes and Eggs

$10.49

Two legendary buttermilk pancakes served with two farm fresh eggs cooked your way.

Hashbrowns, toast & Eggs

$9.99

Two eggs cooked your way with grilled hashbrowns and choice of toast

Diced ham and scrambled eggs

$13.99

Chunks of smoked Black forest ham scrambled with three eggs & Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & grazy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

French Toast

$8.25+

Three think slices of Texas toast dipped in cinnamon-vanilla egg batter, grilled, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Try adding strawberries, chocolate chips, or pecans!

Miscellaneous Breakfast Food

Gratuity

Breakfast Standards

Chicken-fried Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Crispy, golden-fried cubed steak smothered in savory sausage gravy, two eggs any style, and served with a choice of (2) legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$18.99

Two eggs your way atop crispy corned beef hash. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.

Palouse Fare

$15.99

Two eggs cooked your way with a choice of three applewood-smoked, thick-sliced bacon strips, three sausage links, or two sausage patties. Upgrade to a black forest ham stead or German sausage link. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, Hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Charbroiled 8oz steak with two eggs cooked your way. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrows & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.

Zoe Breakfast Specialties

Chicken & Waffles

$17.99

A fluffy Belgian waffle atop of a bed of spicy corn pico, topped with a hand-breaded, golden-fried chicken breast, candied peppered bacon and sweet, spicy syrup.

Nacho Mama's Breakfast

$14.99

Tillamook cheddar cheese melted over crispy tortilla strips and topped with two eggs cooked your way, house made black bean pico, sour cream, and crispy, crumbled bacon

Chicken or the Egg?

$15.99

Doesn't matter which came first as long as they finish together is the great tasting dish! A steaming hot chicken tamale topped with melted pepper jack cheese, two eggs any style, house-made black bean, & sour cream. Served with a side of hashbrowns.

Omelettes

Meat Lovers Omelette

$17.99

Three-egg omelette loaded with Applewood-smoked, thick sliced bacon, diced black forest ham, chopped sausage, and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered French toast.

Kitchen Sink Omelette

$15.99

Diced tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black forest ham, and tillamook cheddar cheese melted together in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

Ham and cheese omelette

$14.99

Diced black forest ham and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-french toast.

Sausage and Cheese omelette

$15.99

Chopped, savory sausage and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese stuffed inside this three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Three egg omelette loaded with sauteed mushrooms & Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast ,or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

All Vegetable Omelette

$16.99

Sauteed mushrooms, green and yellow squash, fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

Mexican Omelette

$16.99

Diced sausage, sauteed onions, fire-roasted poblano peppers, and Tillamook pepper jack cheese all melted together in a three-egg omelette. Topped with our house-made black bean pico and sour cream. Spice it up with jalapenos at no extra cost! Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

Denver omelette

$15.99

Sauteed onions, green peppers, diced ham, and shredded cheddar cheese all melted together in a three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

Cheese Omelette

$13.99

Three-egg stuffed omelette full of shredded Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Crumbled, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese melted together in this three-egg omelette. Served with a choice of two legendary buttermilk pancakes, bisquits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

Mediterranean Omelette

$15.99

Crispy, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, and onions sauteed with basil pesto and all melted in a three-egg omelette with Tillamook parmesan and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of legendary buttermilk pancakes, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns & toast, or cinnamon-vanilla-battered french toast.

One Egg Specials

One-Eyed Jack

$12.49

Two legendary buttermilk pancakes, one egg cooked your way, and your choice of two strips of bacon, sausage links, or one patty.

Lazy Susan

$11.99

Two Pieces of cinnamon-Vanilla French toast, one egg cooked your way, and your choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one patty.

Gumson

$10.49

One Pancake, one egg cooked your way, and a choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage links, or one sausage patty.

Pancakes, Waffles, Crepes

Traditional Buttermilk Pancakes

Feathery and light, Zoe's legendary buttermilk pancakes will satisfy even the heartiest appetites. Available in one, three, or five.

Strawberry Pancakes

Zoe's legendary buttermilk pancakes topped with juicy strawberries in syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for takeout. Available in orders of one, three, or five.

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$11.99

Our light and fluffy Belgian waffle topped with strawberries in syrup and powdered sugar with whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for takeout.

Plain Belgian Waffle

$9.29

Sweet, light, and fluffy Belgian Waffle made from our own home recipe.

Plain Crepes

$9.29

Three thin, buttery crepes rolled to perfection.

Strawberry Crepes

$11.99

Three thin and buttery, hand-rolled crepes topped with juicy strawberries in syrup[, sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream. whipped cream unavailable for takeout.

Breakfast Side Cars

Avocado Slices

$2.75
Bacon Thick Sliced

$4.99
Biscuit

$2.29

Chocolate Chips

$0.75
Corned Beef Hash

$8.75
Cottage Cheese

$2.99
Egg white-two

$2.99
English Muffin

$2.29
German Sausage

$6.19
Ham Steak

$5.49
Hashbrowns

$4.49
Hollandaise Sauce

$4.29

Ice Cream

$2.29
Oatmeal

$5.99
One Egg

$2.00
Peanut Butter

$1.00
Sausage Gravy

$1.99
Sausage Links

$2.79
Sausage Patties

$2.99

Side Avacado Spread

$2.00
Steak 8oz

Steak 8oz

$14.29
Strawberries in syrup

$1.75

Toast

$1.99
Tomato Slices

$1.79

Zoe Jr Breakfast

Future Cougar

$4.99

2 junior pancakes, 1 piece of bacon or sausage

French Petite

$4.99

1 slice of French toast, 1 egg & 1 bacon or sausage

Cougar Tracks

$4.99

4 junior Cougar Paw-Cakes!

Jr Strawberry pancakes

$4.99

2 junior pancakes topped with strawberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. Whipped cream unavailable for take out.

Jr Chocolate cakes

$4.99

2 junior pancakes topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, chocolate chip and whipped cream! Whipped cream unavailable for take out.

Pastries

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Croissant

$2.29

Poppyseed Muffin

$2.29

Blueberry Muffin

$2.29

Chocolate Muffin

$2.29

Cookie

$2.69

Brownie

$2.69

Small Plates Menu

Appetizer

Beer Battered Fry Basket

$3.95

Golden, crunchy, lightly battered fries made with real premium draft beer.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts w/ Brisket Burnt Ends

$9.00

Fried crispy halved brussels lightly topped with brisket burnt ends.

Chickarrones & House Chips

$7.00Out of stock

Crispy fried chicken thigh and skin pieces under a bed of house fried chips with gargonzola (Buffalo or BBQ sauce)

3 Cheese & Pulled Pork Dip

$8.00

Creamy hot dip with 3 cheese blend, cream cheese and house smoked Bbq pork served with chips.

Calamari Strips

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy bread strips of calmari steak served with sweet chili sauce.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Cheesy nachos topped with smoked pulled port, housemade black bean pico, bourbon bbq sauce, sour cream, and avacado drizzle.

Wings--BBQ

$12.00

Crispy deep fried wings tossed in our housemade bourbon bbq!

Wings--Buffalo

$12.00

Crispy deed fried wings tossed in a triditional hot and spicy buffalo sauce!

Reuben Eggrolls

$7.00Out of stock

House made egg rolls stuffed with pastrami, 3 cheese blend + sauerkraut

Mango Madness Salad

$7.00Out of stock

House greens, mango vinaigrette, diced mango, crumbled feta + Toasted pumpkin seeds + red peppers

Strawberry Fields Summer Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Jazz greens, diced strawberries, strawberry lime cilantro dressing, napa cabbage, roasted pumpkin seeds, and pamesan.

Huckleberry Heaven Salad

$7.00Out of stock

House greens, huckleberry vinaigrette, gargonzola, shaved red onions, yellow peppers, topped with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.00Out of stock

Hand breaded in crispy potato flakes served with zesty marinara

Mozzarella Stick

$8.00

6 Mozzarella sticks

Mac N Jack Cheese Dip

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Skewers

$12.00

Jalapenos Poppers

$8.00

NA Beverage Menu

Alcohol

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Merchandise Menu

Zoe Merchandise

Zoe T-Shirt

Zoe Hoodie Zippered

Zoe Crewneck Sweatshirt

Zoe Cap

$22.95
Ceramic Cup

$10.99

Travel Tumbler

$24.99

Zoe Stickers

$1.00
Coffee Beans

K-Cup Coffee

$14.99

Gift Card

Gift Certificate

Disposables

Alcohol Menu

Craft Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Blood Orange

$9.00
Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cognac Cosmo

$9.00

Cougars' Roar

$9.00

Crimson cocktail

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$9.00

Cupids Arrow

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Dublin Iced Coffee

$9.00

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Gin Fizz

$9.00

Ginger & Tito

$9.00

Gold Rush

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lady Sybil

$9.00

Long Island

$10.00

Manahtten

$9.00

Margarita-Classic

$9.00

Margarita-Crème de Coconut

$9.00

Margarita-Hot Mamacito

$9.00

Margarita-Santa Clara

$10.00
Margarita-Zoe

$9.00