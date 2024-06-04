Restaurant info

Zoe's House of Pancakes specializes in creating some of the best tasting and unique breakfast offerings in the area. Not only does Zoe's make the most amazing pancakes, but we also serve Belgian waffles and French crepes. In addition to the expansive breakfast menu, Zoe's offers traditional American cuisine in a casual dining atmosphere. Whether it's you alone or if you're bringing the family, Zoe's has something for everyone.