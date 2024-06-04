Zoe's House of Pancakes
25994 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Breakfast
French Toast
- Thin French Style French Toast$8.00
3 slices
- Challah Bread French Toast$9.00
3 slices
- Raisin Bread French Toast$9.00
3 slices
- Cinnamon Apple French Toast$10.00
3 slices
- Crunchy Style French Toast$10.00
3 slices
- Monty Cristo French Toast$10.00
2 slices of French toast with ham and Swiss cheese
- Boston Cream French Toast$9.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast stuffed with custard and topped with chocolate syrup
- Apple Walnut French Toast$10.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast stuffed with cream cheese. Topped with apples and chopped walnuts
- Strawberry Shortcake French Toast$10.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast topped with cream cheese. Glaze topped with strawberries
- Banana Flambé French Toast$10.00
3 slices Texas-style French toast topped with bananas flame
Crepes
Belgian Waffles
3 Egg Omelets - All American
- Hawaiian Luau$13.00
Pineapple, ham and Swiss cheese
- New England's Popeye$13.00
Spinach, mushroom, tomatoes and Swiss cheese
- Wisconsin's Dells$13.00
Swiss, American and Cheddar cheese
- Idaho's Tatar Tots$13.00
Bacon, ham, onion, and Cheddar cheese, stuffed with potatoes
- Alaska's Seaside$15.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and onions
- Michigan's Harvest$13.00
Turkey sausage, dried cranberries and Swiss cheese
- Vegetarian$13.00
Diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers and mushrooms
3 Egg Omelets - Around the World
- South of the Border$12.00
Chili with choice of cheese
- North of the Border$12.00
Canadian bacon, apples and Cheddar cheese
- The Swiss Connection$12.00
Turkey sausage, asparagus and Swiss cheese
- Little Italy$13.00
Italian sausage, tomato, onion, basil and Parmesan
- Spicy Spaniard$13.00
Chorizo sausage, onion, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and green peppers
- Gyro$13.00
Gyro meat, feta, diced tomatoes and onions
- Spinach Feta$13.00
Sautéed spinach, diced tomatoes, onions and feta
- Polish Omelet$13.00
Polish sausage, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese
Breakfast Sides
- Bagel$3.00
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$4.00
- Breakfast Meats$4.00
Apple bacon, sausage, sausage patties, turkey sausage
- Canadian Bacon$4.00
- Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Hash Brown Potatoes$5.00
With onions and feta cheese
- Italian Sausage$4.00
- Oatmeal$4.00
- Thick Cut Off the Bone Ham$4.00
- Toast & Jelly$3.00
- Turkey Bacon$4.00
- Sausage Links$4.00
- Bacon$4.00
Create Your Own Omelet
Sizzling Skillets
- Zoe's Special Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, ham, bacon, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese
- Farmers Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese
- Mexican Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, chili, Cheddar cheese and sour cream
- Polish Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, polish sausage, diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and green peppers
- Southwestern Skillet$13.00
Chili, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
- Greek Skillet$13.00
Two eggs any style, gyro meat, onions, green peppers and feta cheese
Zoe's Signature Pancakes
- 2 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes$8.00
- 3 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
- 4 Pieces Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
- Strawberry Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
- Cinnamon Apple Pancakes$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes topped with dutch apples, cinnamon and whipped cream
- Pineapple Pancakes$12.00
Fresh pineapple and cinnamon folded into buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped cream
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.00
Blueberries folded into our signature buttermilk batter and served golden brown
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.00
Chocolate chips folded into our signature batter
- Banana Nut Pancakes$12.00
Fresh bananas and walnuts folded into our signature batter and topped with whipped cream
- Mull-grain Pancakes$12.00
Multi-grain pancakes topped with fresh yogurt and berries or peanut butter
- Cranberry, Granola, Nut Pancakes$12.00
Dried cranberries, granola and walnuts folded into our signature batter
- Red Velvet Pancakes$13.00
A brilliant red hat and a light chocolate topped with a cream cheese glaze
- Smore's Pancakes$13.00
Chocolate chips and mini marshmallows folded into our signature batter and topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
- White Chocolate Banana Pancakes$13.00
White chocolate chips, ginger and cinnamon folded into our signature batter and topped with bananas
- Pumpkin Pancakes$13.00
Pumpkin pancakes spiced up with ginger and cinnamon
- Very Berry Pancakes$14.00
Strawberries and blueberries folded into our signature batter. A great way to sneak in some extra fruit for your breakfast!
- OREO Pancakes$13.00
Yummy, chopped OREO cookies folded into our signature batter
- Carrot Cake Pancakes$13.00
Freshly shredded carrots chopped, and all the spices found in carrot cake topped with a cream cheese glaze
- Potato Pancakes$13.00
Served with sour cream and apple sauce
Egg Specialties
- Two Eggs Any Style$8.00
Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- Two Eggs with Meat$11.00
Served with hash brown potatoes, choice of meat and toast
- Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash$12.00
Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- Two Eggs with Biscuits and Gravy$11.00
- Meats Lover's Breakfast$12.00
2 eggs with 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage links and Canadian bacon. Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.00
- Eggs Benedict$13.00
2 poached eggs over Canadian bacon on an English muffin and topped with hollandaise. Served with hash brown potatoes
- Eggs Florentine$12.00
2 poached eggs over sautéed spinach and onions on an English muffin and topped with hollandaise. Served with hash brown potatoes
- Steak and Eggs$18.00
Served with hash brown potatoes and toast
- 1 Egg$2.00
- 2 Egg$3.00
Lunch
Burgers (1/3 Pound)
- Plain Burger$8.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- Cheeseburger$9.00
With American, Swiss, Cheddar, feta or blue cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
With your choice of cheese
- Bistro$10.00
Blue cheese and caramelized onions
- Acapulco$10.00
Avocado, bacon, tomato and lettuce
- Monster Melt$9.00
On grilled rye with Cheddar cheese and onions
- Patty Melt$9.00
On grilled onion with Swiss cheese
- Kentucky Slammer$9.00
Bacon, grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion
- Veggie Burger$9.00
Garden patty with lettuce, tomato and onion
- Turkey Burger$9.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Chicken Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese
- Chevre Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Caramelized onions, spinach and feta cheese
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.00
With cranberry chipotle bib sauce, lettuce and tomato
- Greek Chicken Sandwich$11.00
With Greek olives, red onions and feta cheese
Sandwiches & Melts
- Tuna Melt$11.00
Albacore tuna and grilled onions with Swiss cheese on choice of bread
- Monte Cristo$11.00
Ham, turkey and swiss on french toast
- Monte Carlo$11.00
Bacon, turkey and Swiss on french toast
- Reuben$11.00
Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut or coleslaw on grilled rye
- Turkey Reuben$11.00
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut or coleslaw on grilled rye
- Gyro Sandwich$11.00
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce and crumbled blue cheese. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Gyros Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Chicken Pita$11.00
Grilled chicken or chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and mayonnaise
- Chicken Kabob$11.00
A blend of seasoned chicken with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce
- Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Albacore tuna with mayonnaise on toasted bread of your choice
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
With Cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, salsa and sour cream
- Phil Steak$12.00
Grilled with onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled with onions, green peppers and Swiss cheese
- Club Sandwich$12.00
A triple decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted bread of your choice
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$11.00
With your choice of cheese
- BLT Sandwich$11.00
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted bread of your choice
- Pita Wraps Turkey Wrap$11.00
Lettuce, cucumber, red onion and tomato
- Ham and Swiss Wrap$11.00
With lettuce, tomato and dressing
- BLT Wrap$11.00
- Club Wrap$12.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
- Italian Wrap$11.00
Salami, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken with chopped Caesar and Parmesan cheese
- Tuna Wrap$12.00
Albacore tuna with lettuce and tomatoes
- Antipasto Wrap$11.00
Salami, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato
Lighter Options
On the Side
Soup & Salads
- Small Antipasto Salad$10.00
Lettuce, salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and eggs
- Large Antipasto Salad$11.00
Lettuce, salami, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and eggs
- Small Spice Crusted Steak Salad$14.00
New York strip, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. Served over mixed lettuce with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Large Spice Crusted Steak Salad$15.00
New York strip, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion. Served over mixed lettuce with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Small Greek Salad$10.00
Lettuce with tomatoes, olives, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, and feta. Served with Greek dressing
- Large Greek Salad$11.00
Lettuce with tomatoes, olives, beets, pepperoncini, red onion, and feta. Served with Greek dressing
- Small Tuscan Chicken Salad$13.00
Spinach and baby greens with grilled chicken, red peppers, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Tuscan Chicken Salad$15.00
Spinach and baby greens with grilled chicken, red peppers, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Small Spinach Salad$11.00
Baby spinach, sun-dried cranberries, grilled onions, blue cheese with crisp bacon and egg. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Spinach Salad$12.00
Baby spinach, sun-dried cranberries, grilled onions, blue cheese with crisp bacon and egg. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Grilled Salmon Salad$15.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled salmon filet, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green peppers and feta with Greek dressing
- Large Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled salmon filet, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, green peppers and feta with Greek dressing
- Small Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg. Served with blue cheese dressing
- Large Cobb Salad$14.00
Mixed lettuce with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg. Served with blue cheese dressing
- Small Michigan Salad$11.00
Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, dried cherries, walnuts and blue cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
- Large Michigan Salad$12.00
Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, dried cherries, walnuts and blue cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
- Small Crispy Chicken Finger Salad$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, egg, red onion and Cheddar cheese
- Large Crispy Chicken Finger Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, egg, red onion and Cheddar cheese
- Small Tuna Salad$11.00
Albacore tuna with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and hard-boiled egg
- Large Tuna Salad$12.00
Albacore tuna with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and hard-boiled egg
Kid's Menu
Beverages
- Small Soft Drinks$4.00
- Large Soft Drinks$5.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Tea$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Small Apple Juice$4.00
- Large Apple Juice$5.00
- Small Milk$4.00
- Large Milk$5.00
- Small Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Large Chocolate Milk$5.00
- Small Lemonade$5.00
- Large Lemonade$6.00
- Small Ice Tea$5.00
- Large Ice Tea$6.00
- Milk Shakes$7.00
- Fresh Squeezed Juices$7.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Zoe's House of Pancakes specializes in creating some of the best tasting and unique breakfast offerings in the area. Not only does Zoe's make the most amazing pancakes, but we also serve Belgian waffles and French crepes. In addition to the expansive breakfast menu, Zoe's offers traditional American cuisine in a casual dining atmosphere. Whether it's you alone or if you're bringing the family, Zoe's has something for everyone.
