Zoey's Deli & Bakery

No reviews yet

539 Depot Street

Manchester Center, VT 05255

Turkey
Rachel
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey or Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon & Mayo on Country White

$13.50

Turkey or Pastrami with Swiss & Housemade Coleslaw piled high on Marbled Rye

Granny Smith

Granny Smith

$13.50

Ham, VT Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, & Honey Mustard on Honey Oat

$11.75
The Vermonster Sub

$15.50

Turkey, Bacon, VT Cheddar, Coleslaw & Maple-Horseradish-Mustard

Large Cookie

$4.75

Our famous homemade super sized cookies

Joe's Tea

$3.75

Soup Cup 12 Oz.

$6.95

From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials

Soup Bowl 16 Oz.

$8.25

From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials.

Dasani Water - 20 oz

$2.50

Baked Goodies

Home baked cookies, other sweet treats and bread! All made from scratch.
$4.75

Our famous homemade super sized cookies

Zoey's Magic Bar

$3.75

So many layers, it's magical! A graham cracker crust topped with chocolate, butterscotch, walnut and coconut - you can't go wrong with this bar!

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.75

A thick, rich, fudgy brownie with chocolate chunks!

Raspberry Oatmeal Crumble Bar

$2.75

A sweet treat for breakfast, or any time! Raspberry jam is layered between a buttery oatmeal crust, and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Apple Crumble Bar

$2.75

New for autumn! Perfect with your morning cup of coffee, or an afternoon treat! Features a layer of spiced apples, a buttery, rich crust, and a sweet crumble on top.

Gluten-Free Lemon Bars

$3.50

Peanut Butter Fudge

$1.00
Pumpkin Roll

$4.50

New for autumn! A thick slice of delicious pumpkin cake swirled with rich cream cheese frosting!

Carrot Cake

$6.75

A heavenly slice of double-layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and white chocolate curls!

Zoey's Bar Bites

$3.00

A 4-ounce container of pieces and ends of our delicious bakery bars, cut into bite-sized pieces! Perfect for snacking and sharing!

Triple Chocolate Brownie Trifle

$6.25Out of stock

Bite-size pieces of triple chocolate brownies are layered with rich chocolate pudding and creamy whipped cream!

Fresh Bread

$7.50

Baked daily in house. Out of the oven at 10:30 each morning. Please order 24 hours ahead.

Douglas Sweets Scottish Short Bread Cookies 6oz. Bag

$7.95

Vermont made shortbread cookies. Absolutely delicious!

Douglas Sweets Scottish Short Bread Cookies 3oz. Bag

$3.95

A small package of Vermont made shortbread cookies in a variety of flavors. Warning: You won't be able to eat just one..

M&M Cookie Bar

$2.75

Specialty Sandwiches

Served on your choice of bread with house made chips and a pickle.
Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey or Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon & Mayo on Country White

The Coyote

$14.00

Roast Beef, VT Cheddar, Crispy Bacon and BBQ Sauce on Honey Oat

Turkey Royal

$12.75

Turkey, Cucumbers, Lettuce & Housemade Cranberry-Mayo on Whole Wheat

Rachel

$13.50

Turkey or Pastrami with Swiss & Housemade Coleslaw piled high on Marbled Rye

Classic BLT

$12.50

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Country White

Granny Smith

$13.50

Ham, VT Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, & Honey Mustard on Honey Oat

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Choose from VT Cheddar, American, Provolone or Swiss on Country White

Specialty Wraps

All our chicken is antibiotic and hormone free!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing on a Plain Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Your favorite Caesar salad with chicken & Caesar dressing on a Plain Wrap

Nature Wrap

$12.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, & Avocado Spread on a Honey Wheat Wrap

Zoey's Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Creamy Dill Dressing on a Spinach Wrap

Our Famous Subs

Prepared on our freshly baked sub rolls.
The Mount Equinox

$16.00

Mounds of Turkey, Bacon, Extra Coleslaw, Swiss and Russian Dressing

The Vermonster Sub

$15.50

Turkey, Bacon, VT Cheddar, Coleslaw & Maple-Horseradish-Mustard

The Italian Sub

$15.50

Salami & Capicola, Provolone, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham or Tuna Salad with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheese with a Cup of One of Our Daily Soup.

Half Sandwich and a Cup of Soup

$13.95

Turkey, Roast Beef, Ham or Tuna Salad with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Cheese with a Cup of One of Our Daily Soups.

You Build It!

As you like it!

Vegan Chickpea Salad

$12.00

Made with chickpeas, onion, bell peppers, vegan mayo and spices!

Turkey

$11.75
Ham

$11.75
Roast Beef

$12.25
Pastrami

$12.25
Salami

$11.75
Chicken Salad

$12.50

All natural chicken, tossed with celery in a creamy housemade dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50
Tuna Salad

$12.00

Tuna, celery, red onion, relish, mayo and spices make up our hearty tuna salad.

Veggie

$12.00

Mesclun, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cucumbers. Served on your choice of bread.

Chicken

$12.00

All natural chicken, marinated and baked in house.

Just Cheese

$5.00

Mayo and Cheese. Choose from American, Swiss, VT Cheddar, or Provolone

Our Daily Soups

Soup Cup 12 Oz.

$6.95

From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials

Soup Bowl 16 Oz.

$8.25

From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials.

Soup Quart 32 Oz.

$15.75

Pick up a quart and a loaf of bread for a quick and easy dinner!

Nantucket Crisps

Sea Salt and Vinegar Crisps

$3.50
Cisco Beach BBQ Crisps

$3.50
Madaket Sweet Onion Crisps

$3.50
Stuffing Terrific

$3.50

(Lookin' for Some) Hot Stuff 10:30am - 3:30pm

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Choose from VT Cheddar, American, Provolone or Swiss on Country White

Chili

Specialty Salads

Fresh and delish! We always serve dressing on the side.
Garden Salad

$9.50

Mesclun, Carrots, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, and Tomatoes with Croutons and your choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Shredded Parm, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, black olives, banana peppers, and marinated chicken with Greek dressing and croutons

Alpine Salad

$11.50

Baby spinach, goat cheese, blueberries, cucumbers, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and sliced almonds

Not A Sandwich

Made in house. By the half pound. Great for a summer dinner! (All our chicken is antibiotic and hormone free!)
Vegan Chickpea Salad

$7.25

Made with chickpeas, onion, bell peppers, vegan mayo and spices! (VG, VN, DF, GF)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.25

Baked chicken, cubed and tossed in tangy and spicy buffalo sauce.

Chicken Salad

$8.25

Baked chicken, cubed and tossed with celery in a creamy housemade dressing.

Tuna Salad

$8.25

Tuna, celery, red onion, relish, mayo and spices make up our hearty tuna salad.

Coleslaw

$5.75

Fresh from our deli case, by the half pound.

Hummus

$6.00

Fresh from our deli case, by the half pound.

Creamy Dill Potato Salad - 8 oz

Creamy Dill Potato Salad - 8 oz

$6.00

A classic picnic salad with a dill twist! Red potatoes and hard-boiled eggs are tossed with a creamy dill dressing, making this the perfect pairing for any sandwich! Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free

Pasta Salad - 8 oz

Pasta Salad - 8 oz

$6.00

The classic pasta salad with trim-color rotini, veggies, salami and cheddar cheese tossed in a tangy Italian dressing! Perfect paired with a sandwich or on it's own!

Black Bean & Corn Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing - 8 oz

Black Bean & Corn Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing - 8 oz

$6.00

Crisp and cool! This black bean and corn salad is tossed with lots of veggies and a tangy cilantro lime dressing. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free

Cranberry Almond Broccoli Salad with Creamy Citrus Poppyseed Dressing - 8 oz

Cranberry Almond Broccoli Salad with Creamy Citrus Poppyseed Dressing - 8 oz

$6.00

Fresh and bright flavors! Broccoli and dried cranberries star in this fruit-forward side dish, tossed with almonds, bacon, and a hint of red onion, tossed in a sweetened creamy citrus dressing. Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free

Add-ons 10:30AM-3:30PM

Slice of Bread

$0.50

Pickle Spears (2)

$0.50

Nantucket Crisps

$3.50

For the Kids

Or whomever, we don’t judge!

Just Cheese

$5.00

Mayo and Cheese. Choose from American, Swiss, VT Cheddar, or Provolone

PB & J

$5.00

Just like the old days!

Drinks

Boylan's Soda

$3.50
Coke

$3.50

Dasani Water - 20 oz

$2.50
Diet Coke

$3.50
Joe's Tea

$3.75
Saratoga Blue Bottle Sparkling Water

$2.75
Simply Orange Juice

$3.25
Spindrift

$3.25

Vermont Goodies

Zoey's T-Shirt

$20.00

Super soft in super colors!

Zoey's VT Hat

$27.00

A perfect fit baseball cap with embroidered VT patch on the front and Zoey's logo on the side. Comes in a wide variety of colors.

Zoey's Sticker

$1.00

Zoey's Euro Sticker

Kelly's Canine Cookies - Large

$2.50

Your four-legged friend will thank you!

Big Picture Farm Caramels

Big Picture Farm Caramels

$6.95

7 Pack of award winning goat milk caramels

Big Picture Farm Chocolate Covered Caramel

Big Picture Farm Chocolate Covered Caramel

$5.00

2 Pack of sea salt and vanilla caramel dunked in a fine layer of organic dark chocolate.

Big Picture Farm Caramels - Classic Collection

Big Picture Farm Caramels - Classic Collection

$8.95

Classic Collection - Pack of 11 caramels in a variety of flavors : Sea Salt, Chai, Maple, and Cocoa.

Douglas Sweets Scottish Short Bread Cookies 6oz. Bag

$7.95

Vermont made shortbread cookies. Absolutely delicious!

Douglas Sweets Scottish Short Bread Cookies 3oz. Bag

$3.95

A small package of Vermont made shortbread cookies in a variety of flavors. Warning: You won't be able to eat just one..

Conundrum Trail Mix

$3.00

Ingredients: Raisins, Dried Cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Hazeluts, Almonds, Pecans, Dried Blueberries (blueberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Dried Unsweetened Coconut, Maple Syrup, Dried Rosemary, Brown Sugar, Dried Lavender, Jacobsen Flake Salt

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Website

Location

539 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255

Directions

