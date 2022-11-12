- Home
Zoey's Deli & Bakery
No reviews yet
539 Depot Street
Manchester Center, VT 05255
Popular Items
Club Sandwich
Turkey or Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon & Mayo on Country White
Rachel
Turkey or Pastrami with Swiss & Housemade Coleslaw piled high on Marbled Rye
Granny Smith
Ham, VT Cheddar, Granny Smith Apples, & Honey Mustard on Honey Oat
Turkey
The Vermonster Sub
Turkey, Bacon, VT Cheddar, Coleslaw & Maple-Horseradish-Mustard
Large Cookie
Our famous homemade super sized cookies
Joe's Tea
Soup Cup 12 Oz.
From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials
Soup Bowl 16 Oz.
From chowders to bisques to broths, click here to see our daily soup specials.
Dasani Water - 20 oz
Baked Goodies
Zoey's Magic Bar
So many layers, it's magical! A graham cracker crust topped with chocolate, butterscotch, walnut and coconut - you can't go wrong with this bar!
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
A thick, rich, fudgy brownie with chocolate chunks!
Raspberry Oatmeal Crumble Bar
A sweet treat for breakfast, or any time! Raspberry jam is layered between a buttery oatmeal crust, and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Apple Crumble Bar
New for autumn! Perfect with your morning cup of coffee, or an afternoon treat! Features a layer of spiced apples, a buttery, rich crust, and a sweet crumble on top.
Gluten-Free Lemon Bars
Peanut Butter Fudge
Pumpkin Roll
New for autumn! A thick slice of delicious pumpkin cake swirled with rich cream cheese frosting!
Carrot Cake
A heavenly slice of double-layer carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and white chocolate curls!
Zoey's Bar Bites
A 4-ounce container of pieces and ends of our delicious bakery bars, cut into bite-sized pieces! Perfect for snacking and sharing!
Triple Chocolate Brownie Trifle
Bite-size pieces of triple chocolate brownies are layered with rich chocolate pudding and creamy whipped cream!
Fresh Bread
Baked daily in house. Out of the oven at 10:30 each morning. Please order 24 hours ahead.
Douglas Sweets Scottish Short Bread Cookies 6oz. Bag
Vermont made shortbread cookies. Absolutely delicious!
Douglas Sweets Scottish Short Bread Cookies 3oz. Bag
A small package of Vermont made shortbread cookies in a variety of flavors. Warning: You won't be able to eat just one..
M&M Cookie Bar
Specialty Sandwiches
The Coyote
Roast Beef, VT Cheddar, Crispy Bacon and BBQ Sauce on Honey Oat
Turkey Royal
Turkey, Cucumbers, Lettuce & Housemade Cranberry-Mayo on Whole Wheat
Classic BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Country White
Grilled Cheese
Choose from VT Cheddar, American, Provolone or Swiss on Country White
Specialty Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Dressing on a Plain Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Your favorite Caesar salad with chicken & Caesar dressing on a Plain Wrap
Nature Wrap
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, & Avocado Spread on a Honey Wheat Wrap
Zoey's Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Creamy Dill Dressing on a Spinach Wrap
Our Famous Subs
The Mount Equinox
Mounds of Turkey, Bacon, Extra Coleslaw, Swiss and Russian Dressing
The Italian Sub
Salami & Capicola, Provolone, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Italian Dressing
Half Sandwich and Cup of Soup Special
You Build It!
Vegan Chickpea Salad
Made with chickpeas, onion, bell peppers, vegan mayo and spices!
Ham
Roast Beef
Pastrami
Salami
Chicken Salad
All natural chicken, tossed with celery in a creamy housemade dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Tuna, celery, red onion, relish, mayo and spices make up our hearty tuna salad.
Veggie
Mesclun, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cucumbers. Served on your choice of bread.
Chicken
All natural chicken, marinated and baked in house.
Just Cheese
Mayo and Cheese. Choose from American, Swiss, VT Cheddar, or Provolone
Our Daily Soups
Nantucket Crisps
(Lookin' for Some) Hot Stuff 10:30am - 3:30pm
Specialty Salads
Garden Salad
Mesclun, Carrots, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cucumbers, and Tomatoes with Croutons and your choice of Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shredded Parm, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, black olives, banana peppers, and marinated chicken with Greek dressing and croutons
Alpine Salad
Baby spinach, goat cheese, blueberries, cucumbers, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and sliced almonds
Not A Sandwich
Coleslaw
Fresh from our deli case, by the half pound.
Hummus
Fresh from our deli case, by the half pound.
Creamy Dill Potato Salad - 8 oz
A classic picnic salad with a dill twist! Red potatoes and hard-boiled eggs are tossed with a creamy dill dressing, making this the perfect pairing for any sandwich! Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free
Pasta Salad - 8 oz
The classic pasta salad with trim-color rotini, veggies, salami and cheddar cheese tossed in a tangy Italian dressing! Perfect paired with a sandwich or on it's own!
Black Bean & Corn Salad with Cilantro Lime Dressing - 8 oz
Crisp and cool! This black bean and corn salad is tossed with lots of veggies and a tangy cilantro lime dressing. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free
Cranberry Almond Broccoli Salad with Creamy Citrus Poppyseed Dressing - 8 oz
Fresh and bright flavors! Broccoli and dried cranberries star in this fruit-forward side dish, tossed with almonds, bacon, and a hint of red onion, tossed in a sweetened creamy citrus dressing. Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free
Add-ons 10:30AM-3:30PM
For the Kids
Drinks
Vermont Goodies
Zoey's T-Shirt
Super soft in super colors!
Zoey's VT Hat
A perfect fit baseball cap with embroidered VT patch on the front and Zoey's logo on the side. Comes in a wide variety of colors.
Zoey's Sticker
Zoey's Euro Sticker
Kelly's Canine Cookies - Large
Your four-legged friend will thank you!
Big Picture Farm Caramels
7 Pack of award winning goat milk caramels
Big Picture Farm Chocolate Covered Caramel
2 Pack of sea salt and vanilla caramel dunked in a fine layer of organic dark chocolate.
Big Picture Farm Caramels - Classic Collection
Classic Collection - Pack of 11 caramels in a variety of flavors : Sea Salt, Chai, Maple, and Cocoa.
Conundrum Trail Mix
Ingredients: Raisins, Dried Cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Hazeluts, Almonds, Pecans, Dried Blueberries (blueberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Dried Unsweetened Coconut, Maple Syrup, Dried Rosemary, Brown Sugar, Dried Lavender, Jacobsen Flake Salt
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
539 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255