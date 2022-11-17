Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zoftig Eatery - Catering 57 Montgomery Drive

review star

No reviews yet

57 Montgomery Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Assorted Sandwiches & Wraps
Whole Box Lunch
Standard Turkey

Box Lunch

Whole Box Lunch

$16.00

Choice of whole sandwich, deli side, and cookie

Half Box Lunch

$12.00

Choice of half sandwich, deli side, and cookie

1/2 Sandwiches & Wraps

Standard Turkey

$6.50

roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, mayo, sourdough roll

Roast Beef

$6.50

tomato, arugula, grilled onion, horseradish aioli, sourdough roll

Ham & Brie

$6.50

onion confit, fig jam, arugula, sourdough roll

Madras Curry Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Roasted chicken, celery, red peppers, red onion, dried cranberries, mandarins, lettuce, mayo, whole wheat wrap

Classic Italian

$6.50

sopressata, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, oil & vinegar, sourdough roll

Falafel Wrap-vegan

$6.50

hummus, pickled red onions, tomato, carrot, mint & cilantro, tahini sauce, whole wheat wrap

Tofu & Mushroom Banh Mi

$6.50

Grilled tofu, mushrooms, carrot, daikon, cucumber, crunchy garlic, herbs, aioli, sourdough roll

Assorted Sandwiches & Wraps

$6.50

Salads

The Greek

mixed greens & arugula, feta, olives, tomato, red onion, cucumber, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, lemon tahini dressing

Beets & Blue

kale & arugula, roasted beets, oranges, pickled red onion,blue cheese, candied walnuts, sherry vinaigrette

House Mix

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, radish, red bell peppers, red onion, carrot, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Tamari Ginger

Romaine, shredded cabbage, red bell peppers, green onions, radish, orange, cucumber, carrots, toasted peanuts, tamari ginger dressing

The Caesar Chan

Kale, romaine, radicchio, piquillo peppers, white beans, Parmesan, croutons, lemon anchovy dressing

Deli Sides

Pesto Pasta Salad

Southwest Sweet Potato Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

Super fresh chopped salad of quinoa, parsley, cucumber, tomato, lemon,onion

Cookies/Chips

Cookies

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.75

Platters

Veggie Crudite Platter

Fresh veggies served with green goddess dip

Mediterranean Platter

mixed olives, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, roasted peppers, roasted broccoli & capers, roasted cauliflower & dates

Romesco Veggie Platter

grilled seasonal veggies with Romesco sauce (peppers, onions, fennel, almonds, garlic, anchovy, olive oil)

Gourmet Cheese & Fruit Platter

$10.00

priced per person

Gourmet Meat & Cheese Platter

$15.00

priced per person

Drinks

Assorted Drinks- cans

$2.00

coke/diet coke/plain & flavored san pelligrino

Carafe Lemonade

$25.00

serves 12

Carafe Black Iced Tea

$25.00

serves 12

Carafe Decaf Mint Iced Tea

$25.00

serves 12

Breakfast

Bacon Frittata

$38.00

Veggie Frittata

$38.00

Mini Muffins & Scones Platter

$4.50

priced per person, two pieces each

Fruit Bowl

$40.00

Individual Yogurt & Granola Parfai

$4.50

Box Breakfast

$14.00

Frittata, fruit cup, muffin

Coffee Service

$25.00

serves 12

Hot Tea Service

$25.00

serves 12

Carafe Orange Juice

$20.00

serves 12

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We cater fresh, healthy breakfast and lunch to your business, office, home.....whatever the event may be. Choose from frittatas and fresh baked pastries for breakfast, to sandwich trays, large salads, and box lunches for lunch.

Location

57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zoftig Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
57 Montgomery Dr Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Tri-Tip Trolley
orange starNo Reviews
1165 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95405
View restaurantnext
KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
620 Fifth St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
NY Pie - 65 Brookwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
65 Brookwood Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston