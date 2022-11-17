Zoftig Eatery - Catering 57 Montgomery Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We cater fresh, healthy breakfast and lunch to your business, office, home.....whatever the event may be. Choose from frittatas and fresh baked pastries for breakfast, to sandwich trays, large salads, and box lunches for lunch.
Location
57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurant
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurant