Mediterranean

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

3,904 Reviews

$$

991 Farmington Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06107

Order Again

Popular Items

Hummus Tahini
Falafel
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

"Zo To Go Box"

Zo To Go Box feeds approximately five people. Please make a selection from each category. Includes 10 fresh baked pita.
Zo To Go Box

Zo To Go Box

Zo To Go Box feeds approximately five people. Please make a selection from each category. Includes 10 freshly baked pita.

Salatim Each

Babaganoush

Babaganoush

$6.00

**Contains Sesame, Dairy & Garlic** Eggplant, tahina, olive oil, labneh, garlic, EVOO, Sumac

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$6.00

**Shellfish, Dairy, Sesame & Garlic Allergy (can do without no dressing & garnish)** Broccoli White & Black Sesame seeds, Anchovy dressing (raw garlic, sesame tahini, fish sauce, lemon juice, saffron, labneh, black pepper. Tabasco, anchovies, za’atar)

Chopped Liver

Chopped Liver

$6.00

**Contains Liquor, Dairy, Gluten & Egg*** Chicken liver, hard boiled eggs, sugar, diced onion, Baharat, garlic, arak, thyme, red wine, bay leaves, turkish pepper, ground bay leaves, sumac, lamb fat, cup sherry vinegar, labneh, pickled Daikon, Shallots

Crispy Peas

Crispy Peas

$6.00

**Gluten From Fryer** Chic Peas (fried), Sea Salt, Baharat Spice (All-Spice, Black Peppercorns | Cardamom Seeds | Cassia Bark | Cloves | Coriander | Cumin Seeds | Nutmeg | Paprika.)

Muhammara

Muhammara

$6.00

**Contains Nuts & Gluten** Roasted red peppers, scallions, walnuts, lemon juice, cumin, kosher salt, Aleppo pepper, olive oil, breadcrumbs, EVOO, Sumac

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$6.00

**Garlic & Contains Dairy** Horseradish, sugar, beets, olive oil, Coriander, salt, labneh, Garlic, pepper, white wine vinegar, EVOO, Parsley

Warm Olives

Warm Olives

$6.00

** Contains Garlic** Mixed olives, garlic, lemon/lime/orange zest, red pepper flake, thyme, extra virgin olive oil

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$6.00

*nut/dairy allergy* Greek yogurt, feta, honey, pistachio

Hummus

Hummus Shug (Market)

Hummus Shug (Market)

$12.00

Special Hummus of the Day with locally sourced vegetables | **Contains Sesame**

Hummus Lamb Ragu

Hummus Lamb Ragu

$13.00

**Contains Sessame & Garlic** Hummus, Lamb Fat, Ground Lamb Shoulder, Braised Lamb Shank or neck, carrot, onion, celery, clove, garlic, tomato paste, red wine, thyme, chicken stock, salt, black pepper, cumin, harissa

Hummus Tahini

Hummus Tahini

$11.00

**Contains Sesame** Hummus, Aleppo, EVOO, Tahina Sauce (Tahini, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Mint, Honey, Cumin, Salt & Pepper)

Hummus "To Go Half Pint"

Hummus "To Go Half Pint"

$6.00

**Contains Sesame** Chic Peas, Baking Soda, Tahini, Citric Acid, Kosher Salt, Water

Mediterranean Sampler

$35.00

Serves 5 People Market Hummus Tahina Hummus Roasted Beets **Contains Dairy**Muhamara **Contains Nuts**Babaganoush **Contains Dairy** Warm Olives 10 Pita

Mezze

Albanian Salad

Albanian Salad

$11.00

**Dairy (no feta) & Sesame Allergy (no za’atar)** Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Feta cheese, Olives, Olive oil, Kosher salt, Black pepper, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Za’atar

Fattoush Salad

$11.00

**Contains Sesame (can be done without) & Garlic (can be substituted)** Baby Gem, Peas, Snap peas, Radish, Asparagus, Pita Croutons (seasoned with Za’atar), Dill, Parsley, whole leaves of Cilantro & Parlsey, Honey Vinaigrette (Honey, Sherry Vinegar, Shallot, Orange, Thyme, Olive Oil, Garlic)

Tabouleh Salad

Tabouleh Salad

$12.00

***GLUTEN ALLERGY*** Bulgar, Mint, Parsley, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Scallion, Lemon Wedge, lemon juice, EVOO

Arak Shrimp Mezze

Arak Shrimp Mezze

$14.00

SHRIMP HAS BASIC SEASONING CANNOT BE MODIFIED**Contains Dairy, Garlic, Liquor & Sesame** Za’atar, Red Chiles, Garlic, Red Pepper, Aleppo, Arak, Shallot, Butter

Batata Potatoes

Batata Potatoes

$10.00

**Gluten Allergy from Cross Contamination (pan fry to remove) & Garlic Allergy** Fried Diced Potatoes, Adobo salt, long hots, garlic, Toum (garlic, oil, salt, lemon, pepper)

Cigars

Cigars

$12.00

CANNOT BE MODIFIED (3 to order) **Contains Egg, Garlic & Gluten** lamb, turmeric, beef, baharat , lamb fat, aleppo, onion, sumac, garlic, cinnamon, bay leaves, cilantro turkish pepper, salt, currants, spring roll wrapper, egg, Wheat flour, salt, Tzatziki (cucumber, yogurt, salt, garlic, mint, dill, pepper, lemon, olive oil)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

**Contains Nuts (can do without) & Gluten From Cross Contamination (sub pan-fried) & Garlic Allergy (no dressing) *** Brussels Sprouts, Pine Nuts, Pickled Onion (Vinegar, Arak, Salt, Sugar), Honey Vinaigrette (Honey, Sherry Vinegar, Shallot, Orange, Thyme, Olive Oil, garlic)

Duck Wings

Duck Wings

$14.00

4 to an order **Gluten (Cross Contamination), Sesame (can be done without) & Garlic** Harissa (Chili Pepper, Bay Leaves, Garlic, Sugar. Onions, Fennel Pollen, Preserved Lemon, Sumac, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander, Ginger, Olive Oil, Sherry Vinegar), Rice Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Sesame, Scallion

Falafel

$10.00

5 to an order ***Cross Contamination Gluten Allergy (can be panfried) & Garlic** Falafel (Onions, cilantro, olive oil, parsley, chic peas, salt, cumin, pepper, garlic, lemon juice, coriander, lemons zest, sugar), Lemon Tahina & Tumeric Pickled Cabbage

Fried Haloumi

$15.00

***Gluten From Cross Contamination (sub pan-fried)*** Halloumi, Mint, Jalapeño, Watermelon, Dehydrated Lime

Greek Octopus

$17.00

CANNOT BE MODIFIED**Contains Garlic** Charred with Schug; Warm Bean Salad (Gigante Beans, Chic Peas, Garlic) tossed with Harissa Vinaigrette (Roasted Garlic, Sherry Vinegar, Dijon Mustard, Orange) topped with Parsley, lemon zest and black pepper

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00

CANNOT BE MODIFIED *** Contains Gluten & Dairy*** Meatballs (Ground Lamb, Ground Beef, Salt, cumin, sumac, onion, mint, parlsey, black pepper, paprika, fenugreek leaves, egg, panko breadcrumbs, milk, feta), warm yogurt (Greek yogurt, chopped dill, mint, garlic, chili oil)

Mussels

Mussels

$13.00

**Shellfish & Garlic (Harissa/Chermoula) Allergy** Mussels, Olive Oil, Garlic, Shallot, Harissa, Chermoula (Lemon, Saffron, Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Cilantro, Parsley, Jalapeno, Olive Oil, Garlic, Black Pepper, Ginger, Oregano), Seafood Stock

Rstd Cauliflower

Rstd Cauliflower

$15.00

**Contains Nuts (can do without), Gluten Cross Contamination (can be done without but does change flavor profile) & Garlic (can be done without) ** Cauliflower, Kosher salt, Pine nuts, Pomegranate, Schug (Hot peppers, cilantro, garlic, parsley, cumin, lemon juice, coriander, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper), salt, sumac

Sauteed Calamari

Sauteed Calamari

$14.00

**Dairy & Garlic Allergy** Calamari, nicoise olive, tomato, capers, shallot, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, white wine, butter

Shishito Peppers Mezze

Shishito Peppers Mezze

$9.00

**Gluten allergy (cross contamination) & dairy allergy (tzatziki)** Shishito peppers, Baharat salt, tzatziki

Za'atar Chicken Mezze

Za'atar Chicken Mezze

$12.00

CANNOT BE MODIFIED TO REMOVE ANY ALLERGY **Contains Garlic, Sesame, Gluten, & Dairy** Chicken Thigh, Marinade (garlic, Za’atar, Sumac, Lemon Juice, Salt, Aleppo, Mint, Tahina, Buttermilk), Bread Crumb Mixture (Salt, Pepper, Aleppo, Za’atar, Garlic Powder), Dipping Sauce (Marinade, black garlic, labneh, nigella sauce, Za’atar, Salt)

Lamb Ribs

Lamb Ribs

$17.00

**Shellfish & Garlic Allergy** Harissa BBQ (harissa, rice wine vinegar, sugar), Cabbage Slaw (Cabbage, Daikon, Carrot, Red Onion). Lamb rib marinade (garlic, rosemary, bay leaves, salt, pepper, fennel, coriander, cumin, hawaij, tumeric, curry powder, brown sugar)

Braised Lamb Cous-Cous

$14.00

**Contains Garlic, Wine, Onion, & Dairy** Butter, Lamb Ragu (lamb, carrot, onion, celery, clove garlic, tomato paste, red wine, thyme, chicken stock, salt, black pepper, cumin, harissa), Moroccan Cous-Cous (olive oil, garlic, onion, carrot, saffron, salt, preserved lemon, tumeric), Whipped Feta (yogurt, feta), Pomegranate Seeds, Mint, San Marzano Tomatoes

Charred Eggplant

$11.00

**Contains Dairy, Garlic & Nut Allergy (can do without)** Roasted Eggplant, Labneh (Sheep & Cow Milk), Olive Oil, Black Garlic Dressing (Black Garlic Cloves, Urfa Pepper, Olive Oil, Pomegranate Molasses, Lemon, Harissa), Pine Nuts

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

** CONTAINS NUTS & CONTAINS DAIRY (can be modified without either)** Asparagus | Pistachio Almond Dukkah | Lemon Dill Labneh

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$16.00

***Contains Dairy, Garlic, & Sesame*** Shakshuka (Tomato Paste, Red Peppers, Olive Oil, Garlic, Harissa, Cumin, Tomato, Cilantro, Urfa Pepper, Onion, Coriander, Paprika, Bay Leaves, Ginger, Sugar, Salt, Pepper) Feta, Parsley, Za’atar, beef sujuk

Chicken Schwarma

$14.00

CHICKEN SCHWARMA *Cinnamon/Gluten/Dairy Allergy* Chicken thigh, schwarma spice (cumin, coriander, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, all spice, paprika), sumac onion (lemon juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, sumac, olive oil), pita, tzatziki, tahina, pickled cabbage (tumeric, salt, sugar, vinegar, cabbage)

Over Coals

Filet Kebab

Filet Kebab

$29.00

CANNOT GO WITHOUT GARLIC 10oz Filet **Contains Garlic & Soy** Filet: Black Garlic, Roasted Garlic, Sweet Soy Sauce Rice:**Contatins Dairy, Garlic & Sesame** Basmati Rice, Butter, Garlic Oil, Chopped Garlic, Preserved lemon, Aleppo, Za’tar, Saffron, Peas, Green Chic Peas, Garbanzo Beans.

Harissa BBQ Chicken

Harissa BBQ Chicken

$22.00

CANNOT DO WITHOUT HARISSA 10oz Chicken**Contains Garlic** Chicken Thigh, chili pepper, new mexican chili, bay leaves, garlic, sugar, onions, fennel pollen, preserved lemon, sumac, black pepper, cumi, coriander, ginger, olive oil, sherry vinegar Rice:**Contatins Dairy, Garlic & Sesame** Basmati Rice, Butter, Garlic Oil, Chopped Garlic, Preserved lemon, Aleppo, Za’tar, Saffron, Peas, Green Chic Peas, Garbanzo Beans.

Lamb Kofta

Lamb Kofta

$26.00

CAN ONLY MODIFY TO PLAIN RICE OR SUB SAUCE 10oz Kofta Ground Lamb, Salt, Cumin, Onion, Mint, Parsley, Black Pepper, Paprika, Fenugreek, cinnamon stick **RIce: **Contatins Dairy, Garlic & Sesame** Basmati Rice, Butter, Garlic Oil, Chopped Garlic, Preserved lemon, Aleppo, Za’tar, Saffron, Peas, Green Chic Peas, Garbanzo Beans.

Salmon Kabob

Salmon Kabob

$28.00

CAN ONLY MODIFY TO PLAIN RICE OR SUB SAUCE 10oz **Contains Garlic & Soy** 5 Spice, Baharat, EVOO, Black Garlic, Soy Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Pomegranate Molasses **Rice: **Contatins Dairy, Garlic & Sesame** Basmati Rice, Butter, Garlic Oil, Chopped Garlic, Preserved lemon, Aleppo, Za’tar, Saffron, Peas, Green Chic Peas, Garbanzo Beans.

Halloumi & Vegetable

$21.00

Tomatoes, Onion, Eggplant, Mushroom, Halloumi seasoned with Ras El Hanout **Rice **Contatins Dairy, Garlic & Sesame** Basmati Rice, Butter, Garlic Oil, Chopped Garlic, Preserved lemon, Aleppo, Za’tar, Saffron, Peas, Green Chic Peas, Garbanzo Beans.

Dinner Entree's

Lamb Shank

$29.00

**Contains Garlic & Onion** Lamb Shank (Salt, Pepper, Red Wine, Tomato Paste, Carrot, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Bay Leaf, Cinnamon, Lamb Stock, Chicken Stock), Moroccan Cous-Cous (Salt, Cinnamon, Currants, Tumeric), Snap Peas & Pea Tendrils

Seafood Tagine

Seafood Tagine

$34.00

***Contains Shellfish, Garlic & Gluten*** Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Salmon, Octopus, Shallot, Garlic, Harissa, Chermoula (lemon, saffron, paprika, cumin, corriander, cilantro, parsley, jalapeno, olive oil, garlic, black pepper, ginger, oregano), Seafood Stock, Isreali Cous Cous (Olive Oil, Garlic, Onion, Carrot, Saffron, Salt, Preserved Lemon, Turmeric)

Zaatar 1/2 Chicken

$25.00

**Dairy allergy (no modification), Wine (no sauce) & Garlic** (Still w/ bones) Chicken prepared w/ lemon butter pressed under the skin, Broccoli Rabe (garlic, chili, EVOO, Salt), Zucchini and Blistered Tomatoes topped with White Wine Sauce (white wine, garlic, shallot, butter)

Whole Roasted Branzino

$29.00

**Contains Nuts (can do without) & Garlic** Whole Head Off Branzino (lemon, black pepper, mint), Pistachio Almond Dukkah, Asparagus, Green Skordalia (spinach, cilantro, parsley, potatoes, salt, almonds, garlic, lemon juice, EVOO)

Moussaka

$22.00

A Greek dish most comparable to a lasagne **CONTAINS Dairy (cannot be modified)** Potatoes, Eggplant, Mushrooms, Feta Bechamal

Side Raw Veg

Side Raw Veg

$3.00

Fresh Julienne Vegetables

Side Saffron Rice

Side Saffron Rice

$6.00

Basmati Rice | Salt | Saffron | Turmeric | Butter | Aleppo Flakes | Perserved lemon ***Contains Dairy***

Side Charred Broccoli

Side Charred Broccoli

$6.00

Broccoli | Sesame seeds | Kosher salt | Pepper | Yogurt tahina sauce *Yogurt tahina sauce- yogurt | Tahina | Roasted garlic | Sumac | Lemon | Saffron | Anchovy | Fish sauce | Olive oil | Kosher salt | Black pepper | Tobasco | Za'atar ***Contains Fish & Dairy***

Desserts

Pistachio CAKE

Pistachio CAKE

$10.00

**Dairy, Egg and Nut Allergy***

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Under the direction of celebrated chefs Dorjan Puka & Scott Miller and their DORO Restaurant Group Team, Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen offers an innovative menu drawing influence and inspiration from North Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Greece, served up in a comfortable and inviting setting. Building on our Chefs deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, the menu features shared small plates of authentic and innovative fare, creative cocktails, and unique Mediterranean wines, making Zohara one of the most exciting restaurants in New England. The menu at Zohara reflects the ongoing evolution of Mediterranean food, while celebrating the abundance of the areas local farms. In keeping with the spirit of all of the DORO restaurants, Zohara will use seasonal, responsibly- and locally-sourced ingredients.

Website

Location

991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

