Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
Under the direction of celebrated chefs Dorjan Puka & Scott Miller and their DORO Restaurant Group Team, Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen offers an innovative menu drawing influence and inspiration from North Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Greece, served up in a comfortable and inviting setting. Building on our Chefs deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, the menu features shared small plates of authentic and innovative fare, creative cocktails, and unique Mediterranean wines, making Zohara one of the most exciting restaurants in New England. The menu at Zohara reflects the ongoing evolution of Mediterranean food, while celebrating the abundance of the areas local farms. In keeping with the spirit of all of the DORO restaurants, Zohara will use seasonal, responsibly- and locally-sourced ingredients.
991 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107