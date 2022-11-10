Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen

Rstd Cauliflower

$15.00

**Contains Nuts (can do without), Gluten Cross Contamination (can be done without but does change flavor profile) & Garlic (can be done without) ** Cauliflower, Kosher salt, Pine nuts, Pomegranate, Schug (Hot peppers, cilantro, garlic, parsley, cumin, lemon juice, coriander, olive oil, kosher salt, black pepper), salt, sumac