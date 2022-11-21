A map showing the location of Zois, LLC 63 Grove StView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Salad

Zois, LLC 63 Grove St

review star

No reviews yet

63 Grove St

New Haven, CT 06511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

#8
Soup
California Cobb Salad

Breakfast

Sweet Pete

$5.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese w/Caramelized Onions on Pumpernickel Toast

Big Mouth

$7.99

2 Eggs, Cheese & Your Choice of Meat on Texas Toast

Big Kahuna

$8.99

Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese w/ Home fries & ketchup on a Roll

Tripple Double

$7.99

Double Egg, Double Cheese, Double Meat on a Hard Roll

Mean Dean

$7.99

2 Eggs, Ham, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Grilled Onions & Spicy Mustard on Grilled Pita

Alexander the Great

$7.99

Western w/Cheddar and Bacon Served on a Roll

Lumberjack

$10.99

3 Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Potato on a Sub Roll

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Egg White w/Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$4.99

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$4.99

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$4.99

Turkey, Egg, Cheese

$4.99

Pastrami, Egg, Cheese

$8.99

Steak, Egg, Cheese

$8.99

Sausage, Egg

$4.99

Pastrami, Egg

$8.99

Steak, Egg

$8.99

Bacon, Egg

$4.99

Ham, Egg

$4.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

3 Eggs

$3.99

3 Egg Whites

$4.99

Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.99

Turkey Bacon, Egg

$6.99

Coach

$8.99

Breakfast Platter with Meat

$9.99

2 Eggs Any Style, Your Choice of Meat, Toast & Homefries or Hashbrown

Breakfast Platter

$8.50

2 Eggs Any Style, Toast, Homefries or a Hashbrown

3 Egg Breakfast Platter

$10.99

4 Egg Breakfast Platter

$11.99

Chorizo Breakfast Platter

$11.99

Egg & Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Western Omelette

$10.25

Veggie Omelette

$10.25

Feta & Tomato

$10.25

Bacon & Cheddar Omelette

$10.25

Meat Lovers

$10.25

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.25

BYO Omelette

$10.25

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.99

Full Stack Pancakes

$9.99

Short Stack French Toast

$7.99

Full Stack French Toast

$9.99

Single Pancake

$2.99

Single French Toast

$2.99

Bagels Plain

$1.99

Bagels w/Cream Cheese

$3.99

Bagels w/Butter

$2.99

Bagels w/Cream Cheese & Tomato

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Scones & Assorted Pastries

$3.50

Assorted Muffins

$2.95

Hashbrown

$1.95

Homefries

$3.95

Side of Meat

$3.99

Avocado Side

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$5.25

Side Toast

$2.25

Hard Roll Toasted

$1.95

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$2.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Jelly

$3.75

Stani Yogurt

$2.45

Donut

$1.85Out of stock

Specialty Sandwiches

#1

House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce

#2

Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo

#3

Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery

#4

Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil

#5

House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar

#6

Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens

#7

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#8

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo

#9

Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

#10

House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing

#11

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#12

Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato

#13

Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch

#14

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons

#15

Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard

#16

Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

#17

Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard

#18

Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

#19

House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce

#20

Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto

#21

Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#22

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette

#23

Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo

#24

BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions

#25

Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw

#26

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

#27

Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato

BLT

Grilled Cheese

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich (Copy)

Heart Healthy Salads

House Garden

$6.99+

Fresh Greens w/Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onions, Seeds & Garlic Croûtons

Field Green Salad

$8.99+

Chickpeas, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Grated Parmesan Served Over Organic Greens

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Fresh Cut Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Red Onions w/Our Homemade Greek Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Our Homemade Garlic Croûtons, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Our Classic Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Buffalo Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Chopped Celery, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Olives & Croûtons w/Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

California Cobb Salad

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Marinated Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Sundried Cranberries, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts & Crumbled Bleu Cheese w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad Grilled Chicken

$10.99+

Topped w/Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts Served w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$10.99+

House Roasted Beef, House Roasted Turkey, Imported Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers & Tomatoes

Build Your Own Salad

$8.99+

Kale

$1.95

Soups/Sides

Small Soup & Small Garden Salad

$11.99

Small Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.99

Half Sandwich

$5.99

Soup

$4.99+

Homemade Chili

$6.99+

French Fries

$3.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Chips

$1.99

Made in Deep River, CT (Gluten Free)

Cookies

$2.00

Baked in House

Brownie

$3.50

Gum

$1.65

Candy Bar

$1.65

Rx Bar

$2.95

Cliff/Kind Bar

$2.95

Small Chili & Half Sandwich

$13.99

Side Cutlet

$3.95

Side Grilled Chx

$3.95

Side Potato Salad

$3.99

Side Pasta Salad

$3.95

8oz Chx Salad

$3.95

8oz Tuna Salad

$3.95

8oz Tarragon Chx

$4.95

Banana Bread

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$3.70

Ice Cream

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Drinks

BAI

$2.99

BANG ENGERY

$3.50

Calypso

$2.99

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.89+

Cold Beverage

$2.50

Cup of Water

$0.65

Espresso

$1.75+

Essentia Liter

$3.99

Essentia Small

$2.99

Gatorade Large

$3.95

Greek Frappe

$3.50+

Honest Tea

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$1.95+

Hot Tea

$1.35+

Iced Coffee Large

$3.25

Iced Coffee Small

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Latte

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.25+

Monster

$3.50

Nantucket Nectar

$2.50

Powerade Small

$2.95

Seltzer

$2.50

Smart Water Liter

$3.99

Smart Water Small

$2.99

Snapple

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.99

Alani Energy

$3.99

OWYN Energy

$4.99

Daily Creations

Sandwich Special

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Special

$10.50

Triple Decker Special

$10.99

Lite Bite

$10.99

Heart Healthy

$12.99

Ciabatta Special

$10.99

Panino Special

$10.50

Wrap Special

$10.50

Hot Special

$10.50

Burrito Special

$10.50

Cubano Special

$10.50

Melt Special

$10.50

Quesadilla

$10.99

Fresh Start

$6.99

Gyro

$10.50

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Fish Wrap

$10.50

Bagel Special

$9.25

Warm Grain Bowl

$11.99

Hot Dogs

$9.99

Chicken Souvlaki

$10.50

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Grinder Special

$10.99

Burger Special

$10.99

Caprese Special

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$8.99

French Dip

$8.99

Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel

$8.99

Chorizo Breakfast Omelet

$10.25

Chicken & Fry Basket

$10.99

Cajun Pork Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Sub

$10.99

Thanksgiving on a Roll

$10.50

Taco Special

$10.50

Saturday Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

California Egg Benedict

$12.99

Chorizo Breakfast Platter

$12.99

Banana Nut Pancakes

$12.99

Nutella French Toast

$12.99

Mexican Burrito

$9.99

Berry Berry Pancake

$13.99

Home Fry Fiesta

$12.99

Bagel & Lox

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches (Copy)

Sweet Pete

$6.99

Bacon, Egg, Cheese w/Caramelized Onions on Pumpernickel Toast

Big Mouth

$9.45

2 Eggs, Cheese & Your Choice of Meat on Texas Toast

Big Kahuna

$10.25

Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese w/ Home fries & ketchup on a Roll

Tripple Double

$10.25

Double Egg, Double Cheese, Double Meat on a Hard Roll

Mean Dean

$9.45

2 Eggs, Ham, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Grilled Onions & Spicy Mustard on Grilled Pita

Alexander the Great

$9.45

Western w/Cheddar and Bacon Served on a Roll

Lumberjack

$13.25

3 Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Potato on a Sub Roll

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.45

Egg White w/Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Turkey, Egg, Cheese

$6.50

Pastrami, Egg, Cheese

$10.99

Steak, Egg, Cheese

$10.99

Sausage, Egg

$6.50

Pastrami, Egg

$10.99

Steak, Egg

$10.99

Bacon, Egg

$6.50

Ham, Egg

$6.50

2 Eggs

$3.50

3 Eggs

$4.75

3 Egg Whites

$6.25

Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$8.99

Turkey Bacon, Egg

$8.99

Coach

$10.50

Specialty Sandwiches (Copy)

#1

House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce

#2

Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo

#3

Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery

#4

Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil

#5

House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar

#6

Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens

#7

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#8

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo

#9

Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

#10

House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing

#11

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#12

Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato

#13

Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch

#14

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons

#15

Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard

#16

Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

#17

Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard

#18

Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

#19

House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce

#20

Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto

#21

Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#22

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette

#23

Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo

#24

BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions

#25

Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw

#26

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

#27

Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato

BLT

Grilled Cheese

BYO Sandwich

Heart Healthy Salads (Copy)

House Garden

$6.99+

Fresh Greens w/Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onions, Seeds & Garlic Croûtons

Field Green Salad

$8.99+

Chickpeas, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Grated Parmesan Served Over Organic Greens

Greek Salad

$8.99+

Fresh Cut Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Red Onions w/Our Homemade Greek Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Our Homemade Garlic Croûtons, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Our Classic Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Buffalo Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Chopped Celery, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Olives & Croûtons w/Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

California Cobb Salad

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing

Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Marinated Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Sundried Cranberries, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts & Crumbled Bleu Cheese w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad Grilled Chicken

$10.99+

Topped w/Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts Served w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$10.99+

House Roasted Beef, House Roasted Turkey, Imported Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers & Tomatoes

Build Your Own Salad

$8.99+

Bakery & Sides (Copy)

Bagels Plain

$2.63

Bagels w/Cream Cheese

$5.20

Bagels w/Butter

$4.25

Bagels w/Cream Cheese & Tomato

$5.99

Yogurt Parfait

$6.08

Scones & Assorted Pastries

$4.73

Assorted Muffins

$3.98

Hashbrown

$2.63

Homefries

$5.33

Side of Meat

$3.71

Avocado Side

$3.71

Fruit Cup

$5.25

Side Toast

$2.25

Hard Roll Toasted

$1.95

Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly

$2.75

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Jelly

$3.75

Stani Yogurt

$2.45

Breakfast Platters (Copy)

Breakfast Platter with Meat

$12.75

2 Eggs Any Style, Your Choice of Meat, Toast & Homefries or Hashbrown

Breakfast Platter

$10.75

2 Eggs Any Style, Toast, Homefries or a Hashbrown

3 Egg Breakfast Platter

$12.95

4 Egg Breakfast Platter

$14.95

Chorizo Breakfast Platter

$13.99

Omelettes (Copy)

Egg & Cheese Omelette

$12.08

Western Omelette

$13.84

Veggie Omelette

$13.84

Feta & Tomato

$13.84

Bacon & Cheddar Omelette

$13.84

Meat Lovers

$13.84

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.25

BYO Omelette

$10.25

Pancakes/French Toast (Copy)

Short Stack Pancakes

$10.99

Full Stack Pancakes

$13.99

Short Stack French Toast

$10.99

Full Stack French Toast

$13.99

Single Pancake

$3.99

Single French Toast

$3.99

Soups/Sides (Copy)

Small Soup & Small Garden Salad

$11.99

Small Soup & Half Sandwich

$11.99

Half Sandwich

$5.99

Soup

$4.99+

Homemade Chili

$6.99+

French Fries

$3.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Chips

$1.99

Made in Deep River, CT (Gluten Free)

Cookies

$2.00

Baked in House

Brownie

$3.50

Gum

$1.65

Candy Bar

$1.65

Rx Bar

$2.95

Cliff/Kind Bar

$2.95

Small Chili & Half Sandwich

$13.99

Side Cutlet

$3.95

Side Grilled Chx

$3.95

Side Potato Salad

$3.99

Side Pasta Salad

$3.95

8oz Chx Salad

$3.95

8oz Tuna Salad

$3.95

8oz Tarragon Chx

$4.95

Banana Bread

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$3.70

Ice Cream

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Daily Creations (Copy)

Sandwich Special

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Special

$10.50

Triple Decker Special

$10.99

Lite Bite

$10.99

Heart Healthy

$12.99

Ciabatta Special

$10.99

Panino Special

$10.50

Wrap Special

$10.50

Hot Special

$10.50

Burrito Special

$10.50

Cubano Special

$10.50

Melt Special

$10.50

Quesadilla

$10.99

Fresh Start

$6.99

Gyro

$10.50

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Fish Wrap

$10.50

Bagel Special

$9.25

Warm Grain Bowl

$11.99

Hot Dogs

$9.99

Chicken Souvlaki

$10.50

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Grinder Special

$10.99

Burger Special

$10.99

Caprese Special

$9.99

Shrimp Salad

$8.99

French Dip

$8.99

Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel

$8.99

Chorizo Breakfast Omelet

$10.25

Chicken & Fry Basket

$10.99

Cajun Pork Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Fajita Wrap

$9.99

Drinks (Copy)

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cold Beverage

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.50

Nantucket Nectar

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.99

BAI

$2.99

Coffee

$1.89+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso

$1.75+

Hot Cocoa

$1.95+

Greek Frappe

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Mocha

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$1.35+

Smart Water Liter

$3.99

Monster

$3.50

Powerade Small

$2.95

Latte

$3.25+

Smart Water Small

$2.99

Essentia Small

$2.99

Essentia Liter

$3.99

Iced Coffee Large

$3.25

Iced Coffee Small

$2.50

BANG ENGERY

$3.50

Gatorade Large

$3.95

Specialty Sandwiches (Copy)

#1

House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce

#2

Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo

#3

Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery

#4

Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil

#5

House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar

#6

Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens

#7

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#8

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo

#9

Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

#10

House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing

#11

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#12

Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato

#13

Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch

#14

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons

#15

Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard

#16

Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

#17

Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard

#18

Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

#19

House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce

#20

Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto

#21

Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#22

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette

#23

Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo

#24

BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions

#25

Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw

#26

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

#27

Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato

BLT

Grilled Cheese

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich (Copy)

Specialty Sandwiches (Deep Copy)

#1

House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce

#2

Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo

#3

Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery

#4

Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil

#5

House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar

#6

Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens

#7

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#8

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo

#9

Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette

#10

House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing

#11

Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto

#12

Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato

#13

Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch

#14

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons

#15

Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard

#16

Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

#17

Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard

#18

Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

#19

House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce

#20

Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto

#21

Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

#22

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette

#23

Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo

#24

BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions

#25

Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw

#26

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato

#27

Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato

BLT

Grilled Cheese

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich (Copy)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63 Grove St, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Raw Bowls & Juice
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
The Grazing Goat
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Georgie’s Diner
orange starNo Reviews
427 Elm street West Haven, CT 06516
View restaurantnext
Village Bistro - 141 Merwin ave Milford C,T
orange star3.8 • 1,092
141 merwin ave milford, CT 06460
View restaurantnext
RELISH Wine Bar & Grill - Ansonia
orange starNo Reviews
314 Main Street Ansonia, CT 06401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston