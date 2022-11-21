- Home
- /
- New Haven
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Zois, LLC - 63 Grove St
Zois, LLC 63 Grove St
No reviews yet
63 Grove St
New Haven, CT 06511
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Sweet Pete
Bacon, Egg, Cheese w/Caramelized Onions on Pumpernickel Toast
Big Mouth
2 Eggs, Cheese & Your Choice of Meat on Texas Toast
Big Kahuna
Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese w/ Home fries & ketchup on a Roll
Tripple Double
Double Egg, Double Cheese, Double Meat on a Hard Roll
Mean Dean
2 Eggs, Ham, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Grilled Onions & Spicy Mustard on Grilled Pita
Alexander the Great
Western w/Cheddar and Bacon Served on a Roll
Lumberjack
3 Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Potato on a Sub Roll
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg White w/Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Ham, Egg, Cheese
Turkey, Egg, Cheese
Pastrami, Egg, Cheese
Steak, Egg, Cheese
Sausage, Egg
Pastrami, Egg
Steak, Egg
Bacon, Egg
Ham, Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
3 Egg Whites
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Turkey Bacon, Egg
Coach
Breakfast Platter with Meat
2 Eggs Any Style, Your Choice of Meat, Toast & Homefries or Hashbrown
Breakfast Platter
2 Eggs Any Style, Toast, Homefries or a Hashbrown
3 Egg Breakfast Platter
4 Egg Breakfast Platter
Chorizo Breakfast Platter
Egg & Cheese Omelette
Western Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Feta & Tomato
Bacon & Cheddar Omelette
Meat Lovers
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
BYO Omelette
Short Stack Pancakes
Full Stack Pancakes
Short Stack French Toast
Full Stack French Toast
Single Pancake
Single French Toast
Bagels Plain
Bagels w/Cream Cheese
Bagels w/Butter
Bagels w/Cream Cheese & Tomato
Yogurt Parfait
Scones & Assorted Pastries
Assorted Muffins
Hashbrown
Homefries
Side of Meat
Avocado Side
Fruit Cup
Side Toast
Hard Roll Toasted
Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Jelly
Stani Yogurt
Donut
Specialty Sandwiches
#1
House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce
#2
Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo
#3
Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery
#4
Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil
#5
House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar
#6
Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens
#7
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
#9
Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
#10
House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#12
Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato
#13
Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch
#14
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons
#15
Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard
#16
Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
#17
Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard
#18
Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#19
House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce
#20
Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto
#21
Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#22
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette
#23
Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo
#24
BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions
#25
Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw
#26
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato
#27
Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato
BLT
Grilled Cheese
BYO Sandwich
BYO Sandwich (Copy)
Heart Healthy Salads
House Garden
Fresh Greens w/Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onions, Seeds & Garlic Croûtons
Field Green Salad
Chickpeas, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Grated Parmesan Served Over Organic Greens
Greek Salad
Fresh Cut Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Red Onions w/Our Homemade Greek Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Our Homemade Garlic Croûtons, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Our Classic Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Chopped Celery, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Olives & Croûtons w/Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
California Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing
Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Sundried Cranberries, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts & Crumbled Bleu Cheese w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Baby Spinach Salad Grilled Chicken
Topped w/Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts Served w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chef Salad
House Roasted Beef, House Roasted Turkey, Imported Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers & Tomatoes
Build Your Own Salad
Kale
Soups/Sides
Small Soup & Small Garden Salad
Small Soup & Half Sandwich
Half Sandwich
Soup
Homemade Chili
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Chips
Made in Deep River, CT (Gluten Free)
Cookies
Baked in House
Brownie
Gum
Candy Bar
Rx Bar
Cliff/Kind Bar
Small Chili & Half Sandwich
Side Cutlet
Side Grilled Chx
Side Potato Salad
Side Pasta Salad
8oz Chx Salad
8oz Tuna Salad
8oz Tarragon Chx
Banana Bread
Rice Pudding
Ice Cream
Side Coleslaw
Drinks
BAI
BANG ENGERY
Calypso
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cold Beverage
Cup of Water
Espresso
Essentia Liter
Essentia Small
Gatorade Large
Greek Frappe
Honest Tea
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee Large
Iced Coffee Small
Iced Tea
Latte
Mocha
Monster
Nantucket Nectar
Powerade Small
Seltzer
Smart Water Liter
Smart Water Small
Snapple
Soda
Water
Alani Energy
OWYN Energy
Daily Creations
Sandwich Special
Grilled Cheese Special
Triple Decker Special
Lite Bite
Heart Healthy
Ciabatta Special
Panino Special
Wrap Special
Hot Special
Burrito Special
Cubano Special
Melt Special
Quesadilla
Fresh Start
Gyro
Fish Tacos
Fish Wrap
Bagel Special
Warm Grain Bowl
Hot Dogs
Chicken Souvlaki
Meatball Sub
Grinder Special
Burger Special
Caprese Special
Shrimp Salad
French Dip
Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel
Chorizo Breakfast Omelet
Chicken & Fry Basket
Cajun Pork Tacos
Shrimp Ceviche
Patty Melt
Fajita Wrap
Sub
Thanksgiving on a Roll
Taco Special
Saturday Brunch
Breakfast Sandwiches (Copy)
Sweet Pete
Bacon, Egg, Cheese w/Caramelized Onions on Pumpernickel Toast
Big Mouth
2 Eggs, Cheese & Your Choice of Meat on Texas Toast
Big Kahuna
Sausage, Bacon, Egg & Cheese w/ Home fries & ketchup on a Roll
Tripple Double
Double Egg, Double Cheese, Double Meat on a Hard Roll
Mean Dean
2 Eggs, Ham, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Grilled Onions & Spicy Mustard on Grilled Pita
Alexander the Great
Western w/Cheddar and Bacon Served on a Roll
Lumberjack
3 Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Potato on a Sub Roll
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg White w/Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
Ham, Egg, Cheese
Turkey, Egg, Cheese
Pastrami, Egg, Cheese
Steak, Egg, Cheese
Sausage, Egg
Pastrami, Egg
Steak, Egg
Bacon, Egg
Ham, Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
3 Egg Whites
Turkey Bacon, Egg, Cheese
Turkey Bacon, Egg
Coach
Specialty Sandwiches (Copy)
#1
House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce
#2
Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo
#3
Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery
#4
Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil
#5
House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar
#6
Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens
#7
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
#9
Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
#10
House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#12
Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato
#13
Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch
#14
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons
#15
Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard
#16
Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
#17
Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard
#18
Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#19
House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce
#20
Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto
#21
Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#22
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette
#23
Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo
#24
BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions
#25
Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw
#26
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato
#27
Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato
BLT
Grilled Cheese
BYO Sandwich
Heart Healthy Salads (Copy)
House Garden
Fresh Greens w/Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onions, Seeds & Garlic Croûtons
Field Green Salad
Chickpeas, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives & Grated Parmesan Served Over Organic Greens
Greek Salad
Fresh Cut Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese, Stuffed Grape Leaves & Red Onions w/Our Homemade Greek Dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Our Homemade Garlic Croûtons, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Our Classic Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Chopped Celery, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Olives & Croûtons w/Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
California Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken Topped w/Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Red Onions, Sliced Eggs & Garlic Croûtons w/Side of Ranch Dressing
Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
Marinated Grilled Chicken Served Over Greens Topped w/Sundried Cranberries, Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts & Crumbled Bleu Cheese w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Baby Spinach Salad Grilled Chicken
Topped w/Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Granny Smith Apples & Candied Walnuts Served w/Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chef Salad
House Roasted Beef, House Roasted Turkey, Imported Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers & Tomatoes
Build Your Own Salad
Bakery & Sides (Copy)
Bagels Plain
Bagels w/Cream Cheese
Bagels w/Butter
Bagels w/Cream Cheese & Tomato
Yogurt Parfait
Scones & Assorted Pastries
Assorted Muffins
Hashbrown
Homefries
Side of Meat
Avocado Side
Fruit Cup
Side Toast
Hard Roll Toasted
Bagel w/ Butter & Jelly
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese & Jelly
Stani Yogurt
Breakfast Platters (Copy)
Omelettes (Copy)
Pancakes/French Toast (Copy)
Soups/Sides (Copy)
Small Soup & Small Garden Salad
Small Soup & Half Sandwich
Half Sandwich
Soup
Homemade Chili
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Chips
Made in Deep River, CT (Gluten Free)
Cookies
Baked in House
Brownie
Gum
Candy Bar
Rx Bar
Cliff/Kind Bar
Small Chili & Half Sandwich
Side Cutlet
Side Grilled Chx
Side Potato Salad
Side Pasta Salad
8oz Chx Salad
8oz Tuna Salad
8oz Tarragon Chx
Banana Bread
Rice Pudding
Ice Cream
Side Coleslaw
Daily Creations (Copy)
Sandwich Special
Grilled Cheese Special
Triple Decker Special
Lite Bite
Heart Healthy
Ciabatta Special
Panino Special
Wrap Special
Hot Special
Burrito Special
Cubano Special
Melt Special
Quesadilla
Fresh Start
Gyro
Fish Tacos
Fish Wrap
Bagel Special
Warm Grain Bowl
Hot Dogs
Chicken Souvlaki
Meatball Sub
Grinder Special
Burger Special
Caprese Special
Shrimp Salad
French Dip
Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel
Chorizo Breakfast Omelet
Chicken & Fry Basket
Cajun Pork Tacos
Shrimp Ceviche
Patty Melt
Fajita Wrap
Drinks (Copy)
Chocolate Milk
Cold Beverage
Honest Tea
Nantucket Nectar
Seltzer
Snapple
Soda
Water
BAI
Coffee
Cappuccino
Espresso
Hot Cocoa
Greek Frappe
Iced Tea
Mocha
Hot Tea
Smart Water Liter
Monster
Powerade Small
Latte
Smart Water Small
Essentia Small
Essentia Liter
Iced Coffee Large
Iced Coffee Small
BANG ENGERY
Gatorade Large
Specialty Sandwiches (Copy)
#1
House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce
#2
Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo
#3
Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery
#4
Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil
#5
House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar
#6
Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens
#7
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
#9
Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
#10
House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#12
Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato
#13
Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch
#14
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons
#15
Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard
#16
Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
#17
Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard
#18
Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#19
House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce
#20
Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto
#21
Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#22
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette
#23
Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo
#24
BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions
#25
Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw
#26
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato
#27
Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato
BLT
Grilled Cheese
BYO Sandwich
BYO Sandwich (Copy)
Specialty Sandwiches (Deep Copy)
#1
House Roasted Beef, Red Onion, Tomato & Horseradish Sauce
#2
Smoked Turkey, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo
#3
Buffalo Chicken w/Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Chopped Celery
#4
Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Greens, Roasted Artichoke Hearts, Tomato & Garlic Infused in Xtra Virgin Olive Oil
#5
House Made Hummus, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato & Sharp Cheddar
#6
Tarragon Chicken Salad w/Granny Smith Apples, Candied Walnuts and Organic Greens
#7
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#8
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Smoked Mozzarella, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Mayo
#9
Caprese Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Vinaigrette
#10
House Roasted Turkey, Imported Swiss, Crisp Bacon, Poppy Seed Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
#11
Homemade Chicken Cutlet, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers & House Pesto
#12
Tuna Salad w/Hot Peppers, Red Onions, Lettuce & Tomato
#13
Blackened Chicken w/Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles and Ranch
#14
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Grated Parmesan Cheese, Classic Caesar Dressing, Crisp Lettuce, Homemade Croûtons
#15
Crispy Chicken Topped w/Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Honey Mustard
#16
Homemade Chicken Cutlet Topped w/Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
#17
Shaved Pastrami Topped w/Melted Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion, Tomato & Spicy Mustard
#18
Freshly Made Chicken Salad w/American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
#19
House Roasted Beef w/ Pepperjack, Bacon, Red Onion, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Dijon Horseradish Sauce
#20
Eggplant Cutlets Topped w/Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Homemade Pesto
#21
Shaved Rib-Eye Topped with American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
#22
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped w/Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Drizzled w/Our Balsamic Vinaigrette
#23
Italian Combo w/Genoa Salami, Prosciutto, Ham, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, O&V, S&P & Mayo
#24
BBQ Pulled Pork Piled High w/Caramelized Onions
#25
Cajun Pulled Pork Piled High w/Poppy Seed Coleslaw
#26
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese w/Tomato
#27
Tuna Melt w/Swiss & Tomato
BLT
Grilled Cheese
BYO Sandwich
BYO Sandwich (Copy)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
63 Grove St, New Haven, CT 06511
Photos coming soon!