Zoku Sushi

1616 N Kedzie Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

APPETIZERS

Chicken Gyoza (5pcs)

$7.50

Deep-fried chicken dumplings served w/ pot sticker sauce

Chicken Satay (5pcs)

$10.00

Grill chicken marinated in curry; turmeric and coconut milk served w/ peanut sauce & cucumber salad

Crab Rangoon (5pcs)

$7.50

Deep-fried imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, carrot, and celery in wonton wrapper

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Deep-fried squid w/ seseme seeds, jalapeno, and scallions served w/ sweet & sour sauce

Egg Roll (2pcs)

$10.00

Deep-fried ground chicken, vegetables, and cellophane noodles in spring roll wrappers

Fried Scallop (5pcs)

$10.00

Deep-fried scallop batter served w/ spicy mayo sauce

Fried Spicy Tuna

$12.50

Crispy deep-fried spicy tuna rolll w/ avocado topped w/ spicy mayo & unagi sauce

Hamachi Jalapeno (5pcs)

$15.00

Yellowtail sashimi topped w/ jalapeno, cilantro, and ponzu sauce

Shrimp in the Nest (3pcs)

$10.00

Deep-fried shrimp wrapped in rice paper served w/ sweet & sour sauce

Shumai (6pcs)

$7.00

Deep-fried or steamed dumplings served w/ pot sticker sauce

Softshell Crab

$11.00

Crispy deep-fried softshell crab, mango, scallions, spring mix served w/ ponzu sauce

Spicy Chicken Wing (5pcs)

$10.00

Deep-fried chicken wings simmered in butter served w/ sweet & sour sauce

Takoyaki (5pcs)

$8.00

Deep-fried diced octopus puff made of batter topped w/ unagi & mayo sauce, scallions, seaweed, and bonito (fish flakes)

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Diced tuna mixed w/ avocado, scallions, ponzu sauce, togarashi, and chili oil

Tempura

$14.00

Free Carb Rangoon (3Pcs.)

VEGAN APPETIZERS

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Deep-fried soft tofu topped w/ scallion & sesame seeds served w/ tempura sauce

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Deep-fried tofu served w/ sweet & sour sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled soy bean w/ lightly salted

Fried Sweet Potato

$9.00

Deep-fried sweet potato tempua topped w/ unagi sauce & spicy mayo

Vegetable Egg Roll (5pcs)

$6.50

Deep-fried vegetble in spring roll wrapper served w/ sweet & sour sauce

Veggie Gyoza (5pcs)

$7.00

Deep-fried vegetable dumplings served w/ pot sticker sauce

Veggies Tempura

$10.00

SOUP

Beef Soup

$15.00

Stewed beef soup w/ Thai spice served w/ spicy chili garlic vinaigrette

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean based soup w/ tofu, seaweed, scallions

Spicy Miso

$3.50

Soybean based soup w/ tofu, seaweed, scallions, sriracha, chili oil and jalapeno

Tom Kha

$9.00

Hot & sour in coconut soup w/ fresh mushroom & tomato seasoned w/ lemongrass, citrus leaves, and lime juice

Tom Yum

$8.00

Hot & sour soup w/ fresh mushroom & tomato seasoned w/ lemon grass, citrus leaves, & lime juice

SALAD

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Fresh cucumber, red onion, and jalapeno topped w/ vinegar dressing

Green Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, avocado, seseme seeds, mango topped w/ ginger dressing

Sear Tuna Salad

$17.00

Sliced seared tuna on top baby mixed greens, avocado, sesame seeds w/ ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Assorted seaweed salad and cucumber marinated w/ vinegar dressing

Shitake Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Assorted seaweed salad topped w/ marinated mushroom w/ vinegar dressing

Zoku Salad

$20.00

Tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, ikura (salmon roe), tako (octupus), tamago (egg omeltte) on gourmet spring mix toppped w/ ginger dressing

ENTREES

Basil

$14.00

Stir fry choice of meat w/ fresh basil leaves, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, jalapeno, onion, green bean, spicy brown sauce

Broccoli

$14.00

Choice of meat sauteed w/ broccoli and brown sauce

Cashew

$14.00

Stir fry choice of meat w/ roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, pineapple, onion, and scallion prepared in cashew sauce

Garlic

$14.00

Choice of meat sauteed w/ crushed garlic, broccoli, black pepper, and brown sauce side w/ lettuce, cucumber, carrot

Ginger

$14.00

Choice of meat sauteed w/ crushed ginger, green onion, white onion, carrot, baby corn, bell peppers, mushroom, and brown sauce

Katsu Don

$15.00

Breaded choice of meat, egg, katsu sauce

Mix Veggies

$14.00

Stir fry choice of meat w/ mixed vegetables and brown sauce

Rama

$14.00

Choice of meat w/ steamed broccoi and peanut sauce

CURRY

Green Curry

$15.00

Simmered green curry paste and coconut milk w/ eggplant, green bean, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil leaves

Katsu Curry

$15.00

Breaded choice of meat, sweet potato, onion, scallion, seaweed, and katsu curry sauce over a bed of rice

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Simmered massaman curry paste and coconut milk w/ potato, onion, peanuts, green & red bell peppers

Panang Curry

$15.00

Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk w/ baby corn, carrot, broccoli, basil leaves, kaffir lime leaves

Red Curry

$15.00

Simmered red curry paste and coconut milk w/ bamboo shoot, bell peppers, basil leaves

TERIYAKI

Beef Teriyaki

$20.00

Served w/ steamed rice, miso soup, salad, and fried sweet potato

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Served w/ steamed rice, miso soup, salad, and fried sweet potato

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

Served w/ steamed rice, miso soup, salad, and fried sweet potato

NOODLES

Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00

Narrow noodles in stewed beef soup seasoning w/ Thai spice.Served w/ chili garlic vinaigrette.

Noodle Panang

$15.00

Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk w/ baby corn, carrot, broccoli, kaffir lime leaves served over steamed wide noodles

Noodle Rama

$15.00

Simmered peanut sauce w/ broccoli and bell peppers served over steamed wide noodles

Pad Khee Mao

$14.00

Stir fry wide rice noodles w/ fresh basil leaves, tomato, bell peppers, eggplant, jalapeno, bean sprount

Pad See-Ewe

$14.00

Stir fry wide rice noodles w/ egg and broccoli

Pad Thai

$14.00

Choice of noodles stir fry w/ egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts in tamarine sauce

Pad Woonsen

$14.00

Stir fry glass noodles w/ egg, carrot, baby corn, pea pods, mushroom, onion, bean sprout, snow peas, mixed vegetables

Tempura Udon Soup

$16.00

Udon noodles simmered in chicken broth served w/ vegetables and shrimp tempura

Yakisoba

$14.00

Stir fry soba noodles w/ carrot, baby corn, pea pods, now bean sprout, mixed vegetables in tangy sauce and sesame oil

FRIED RICE

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai spicy stir fry rice w/ fresh basil leaves, egg, green onion, white onion, bell peppers, garlic, bean soy sauce

Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir fry rice w/ green curry paste, egg, white and green onion

Fried Rice

$14.00

Thai style stir fry rice w/ egg, green onion, white onion, bean soy sauce

Zoku Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir fry rice w/ egg, pineapple, mix green, green onion, white onion, cashew nuts

NIGIRI/SASHIMI

Ama Ebi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp

Ebi

$4.00

Cooked Shrimp

Escolar

$4.00

Super White Tuna

Hamachi

$5.00

Yellowtail

Hotategai

$5.00

Hokaido Scallop

Ikura

$5.00

Salmon Roe

Inari

$3.00

Soybean Pocket

Kanikama

$3.00

Immitation Crab Stick

Maguro

$5.00

Tuna

Masago

$5.00

Smelt Fish Roe

Nama Sake

$4.50

Fresh Salmon

Sake

$4.50

Spicy Scallop

$5.50

Tako

$4.00

Octopus

Tamago

$3.50

Japanese Omelette

Tobiko

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi

$5.00

Marinated Eel

SUSHI SET

8 of Spades

$34.00

8 pcs Chef's choice nigiri and California roll. Served w/ miso soup.

Assorted Sashimi (Large)

$32.00

12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's choice. Served w/ miso soup.

Assorted Sashimi (Small)

$27.00

9 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's choice. Served w/ miso soup.

Chirashi

$34.00

12 pcs assorted seafood Chef's choice over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.

Pentagon

$24.00

5 pcs Chef's choice nigiri and California roll. Served w/ miso soup.

Sake Don

$27.00

Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.

Tekka Don

$28.00

Tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.

Unagi Don

$27.00

Marinated eel over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.

VEGGIES MAKI MONO

Asparagus

$6.50

Asparagus Tempura

$7.50

Avocado

$6.50

Futo

$8.00

Oshinko, kampyo, tamago, cucumber, shiitake, and imitation crab stick

Kampyo

$5.50

Japanese Gourd

Kappa

$5.50

Cucumber

Oshinko

$5.50

Japanese Yellow Pickle

Shitake Maki

$6.50

Mainated Mushroom

Sweet Potato Maki

$7.50

Sweet Potato Tempura topped w/ unagi sauce

Veggie Dragon

$15.00

Cucumber, shinko, shiitake, kampyo topped w/ avocado, honey mayo and spicy mayo

White Garden

$15.00

Veggies roll consists of avocado, cucumber, oshinko, carrot, asparagus topped w/ fried tofu, daikon sprout, honey mayo, wasabi mayo, and spicy mayo

Carrot Avocado Cucumber

$6.50

Avo-Kyu

$7.50

MAKI MONO

California

$8.00

Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, masago

Crunchy Shrimp

$12.00

Cooked shrimp, avocado, green onion, masago, unagi sauce, tempura crunch

Crunchy Spicy Salmon

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch

Crunchy Spicy Scallop

$12.00

Scallop, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch

Crunchy Spicy Shrimp

$12.00

Cooked shrimp, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch

Crunchy Spicy Super White Tuna

$12.00

Super white tuna, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch

Crunchy Spicy Tako

$12.00

Octopus, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch

Crunchy Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Tuna, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch

Escolar Maki

$10.00

Fresh Philly

$12.00

Hamachi Maki

$10.00

Mexican

$12.00

Yellotail, tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, chili oil

Negi Hamachi

$7.50

Yellowtail and scallions

Philly

$12.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Sake Maki

$7.50

Fresh salmon

Salmon Maki

$10.00

Salmon Skin

$9.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, masago, unagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, unagi sauce

Spicy Sallop Maki

$11.00

Scallop, green onion, green tobiko, spicy mayo, sriracha

Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Salmon, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha

Spicy Shrimp

$10.00

Co