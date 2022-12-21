Zoku Sushi
1616 N Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
APPETIZERS
Chicken Gyoza (5pcs)
Deep-fried chicken dumplings served w/ pot sticker sauce
Chicken Satay (5pcs)
Grill chicken marinated in curry; turmeric and coconut milk served w/ peanut sauce & cucumber salad
Crab Rangoon (5pcs)
Deep-fried imitation crabmeat, cream cheese, carrot, and celery in wonton wrapper
Crispy Calamari
Deep-fried squid w/ seseme seeds, jalapeno, and scallions served w/ sweet & sour sauce
Egg Roll (2pcs)
Deep-fried ground chicken, vegetables, and cellophane noodles in spring roll wrappers
Fried Scallop (5pcs)
Deep-fried scallop batter served w/ spicy mayo sauce
Fried Spicy Tuna
Crispy deep-fried spicy tuna rolll w/ avocado topped w/ spicy mayo & unagi sauce
Hamachi Jalapeno (5pcs)
Yellowtail sashimi topped w/ jalapeno, cilantro, and ponzu sauce
Shrimp in the Nest (3pcs)
Deep-fried shrimp wrapped in rice paper served w/ sweet & sour sauce
Shumai (6pcs)
Deep-fried or steamed dumplings served w/ pot sticker sauce
Softshell Crab
Crispy deep-fried softshell crab, mango, scallions, spring mix served w/ ponzu sauce
Spicy Chicken Wing (5pcs)
Deep-fried chicken wings simmered in butter served w/ sweet & sour sauce
Takoyaki (5pcs)
Deep-fried diced octopus puff made of batter topped w/ unagi & mayo sauce, scallions, seaweed, and bonito (fish flakes)
Tuna Tataki
Diced tuna mixed w/ avocado, scallions, ponzu sauce, togarashi, and chili oil
Tempura
VEGAN APPETIZERS
Agedashi Tofu
Deep-fried soft tofu topped w/ scallion & sesame seeds served w/ tempura sauce
Crispy Tofu
Deep-fried tofu served w/ sweet & sour sauce
Edamame
Boiled soy bean w/ lightly salted
Fried Sweet Potato
Deep-fried sweet potato tempua topped w/ unagi sauce & spicy mayo
Vegetable Egg Roll (5pcs)
Deep-fried vegetble in spring roll wrapper served w/ sweet & sour sauce
Veggie Gyoza (5pcs)
Deep-fried vegetable dumplings served w/ pot sticker sauce
Veggies Tempura
SOUP
Beef Soup
Stewed beef soup w/ Thai spice served w/ spicy chili garlic vinaigrette
Miso Soup
Soybean based soup w/ tofu, seaweed, scallions
Spicy Miso
Soybean based soup w/ tofu, seaweed, scallions, sriracha, chili oil and jalapeno
Tom Kha
Hot & sour in coconut soup w/ fresh mushroom & tomato seasoned w/ lemongrass, citrus leaves, and lime juice
Tom Yum
Hot & sour soup w/ fresh mushroom & tomato seasoned w/ lemon grass, citrus leaves, & lime juice
SALAD
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, red onion, and jalapeno topped w/ vinegar dressing
Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, avocado, seseme seeds, mango topped w/ ginger dressing
Sear Tuna Salad
Sliced seared tuna on top baby mixed greens, avocado, sesame seeds w/ ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Assorted seaweed salad and cucumber marinated w/ vinegar dressing
Shitake Seaweed Salad
Assorted seaweed salad topped w/ marinated mushroom w/ vinegar dressing
Zoku Salad
Tuna, salmon, white tuna, shrimp, ikura (salmon roe), tako (octupus), tamago (egg omeltte) on gourmet spring mix toppped w/ ginger dressing
ENTREES
Basil
Stir fry choice of meat w/ fresh basil leaves, bamboo shoot, bell peppers, jalapeno, onion, green bean, spicy brown sauce
Broccoli
Choice of meat sauteed w/ broccoli and brown sauce
Cashew
Stir fry choice of meat w/ roasted cashew nuts, bell peppers, pineapple, onion, and scallion prepared in cashew sauce
Garlic
Choice of meat sauteed w/ crushed garlic, broccoli, black pepper, and brown sauce side w/ lettuce, cucumber, carrot
Ginger
Choice of meat sauteed w/ crushed ginger, green onion, white onion, carrot, baby corn, bell peppers, mushroom, and brown sauce
Katsu Don
Breaded choice of meat, egg, katsu sauce
Mix Veggies
Stir fry choice of meat w/ mixed vegetables and brown sauce
Rama
Choice of meat w/ steamed broccoi and peanut sauce
CURRY
Green Curry
Simmered green curry paste and coconut milk w/ eggplant, green bean, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil leaves
Katsu Curry
Breaded choice of meat, sweet potato, onion, scallion, seaweed, and katsu curry sauce over a bed of rice
Massaman Curry
Simmered massaman curry paste and coconut milk w/ potato, onion, peanuts, green & red bell peppers
Panang Curry
Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk w/ baby corn, carrot, broccoli, basil leaves, kaffir lime leaves
Red Curry
Simmered red curry paste and coconut milk w/ bamboo shoot, bell peppers, basil leaves
TERIYAKI
NOODLES
Beef Noodle Soup
Narrow noodles in stewed beef soup seasoning w/ Thai spice.Served w/ chili garlic vinaigrette.
Noodle Panang
Simmered panang curry paste and coconut milk w/ baby corn, carrot, broccoli, kaffir lime leaves served over steamed wide noodles
Noodle Rama
Simmered peanut sauce w/ broccoli and bell peppers served over steamed wide noodles
Pad Khee Mao
Stir fry wide rice noodles w/ fresh basil leaves, tomato, bell peppers, eggplant, jalapeno, bean sprount
Pad See-Ewe
Stir fry wide rice noodles w/ egg and broccoli
Pad Thai
Choice of noodles stir fry w/ egg, bean sprouts, green onion, ground peanuts in tamarine sauce
Pad Woonsen
Stir fry glass noodles w/ egg, carrot, baby corn, pea pods, mushroom, onion, bean sprout, snow peas, mixed vegetables
Tempura Udon Soup
Udon noodles simmered in chicken broth served w/ vegetables and shrimp tempura
Yakisoba
Stir fry soba noodles w/ carrot, baby corn, pea pods, now bean sprout, mixed vegetables in tangy sauce and sesame oil
FRIED RICE
Basil Fried Rice
Thai spicy stir fry rice w/ fresh basil leaves, egg, green onion, white onion, bell peppers, garlic, bean soy sauce
Curry Fried Rice
Stir fry rice w/ green curry paste, egg, white and green onion
Fried Rice
Thai style stir fry rice w/ egg, green onion, white onion, bean soy sauce
Zoku Fried Rice
Stir fry rice w/ egg, pineapple, mix green, green onion, white onion, cashew nuts
NIGIRI/SASHIMI
Ama Ebi
Sweet Shrimp
Ebi
Cooked Shrimp
Escolar
Super White Tuna
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hotategai
Hokaido Scallop
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Inari
Soybean Pocket
Kanikama
Immitation Crab Stick
Maguro
Tuna
Masago
Smelt Fish Roe
Nama Sake
Fresh Salmon
Sake
Spicy Scallop
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Japanese Omelette
Tobiko
Flying Fish Roe
Unagi
Marinated Eel
SUSHI SET
8 of Spades
8 pcs Chef's choice nigiri and California roll. Served w/ miso soup.
Assorted Sashimi (Large)
12 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's choice. Served w/ miso soup.
Assorted Sashimi (Small)
9 pcs of assorted seafood Chef's choice. Served w/ miso soup.
Chirashi
12 pcs assorted seafood Chef's choice over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.
Pentagon
5 pcs Chef's choice nigiri and California roll. Served w/ miso soup.
Sake Don
Fresh salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.
Unagi Don
Marinated eel over a bed of sushi rice. Served w/ miso soup.
VEGGIES MAKI MONO
Asparagus
Asparagus Tempura
Avocado
Futo
Oshinko, kampyo, tamago, cucumber, shiitake, and imitation crab stick
Kampyo
Japanese Gourd
Kappa
Cucumber
Oshinko
Japanese Yellow Pickle
Shitake Maki
Mainated Mushroom
Sweet Potato Maki
Sweet Potato Tempura topped w/ unagi sauce
Veggie Dragon
Cucumber, shinko, shiitake, kampyo topped w/ avocado, honey mayo and spicy mayo
White Garden
Veggies roll consists of avocado, cucumber, oshinko, carrot, asparagus topped w/ fried tofu, daikon sprout, honey mayo, wasabi mayo, and spicy mayo
Carrot Avocado Cucumber
Avo-Kyu
MAKI MONO
California
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, masago
Crunchy Shrimp
Cooked shrimp, avocado, green onion, masago, unagi sauce, tempura crunch
Crunchy Spicy Salmon
Salmon, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch
Crunchy Spicy Scallop
Scallop, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch
Crunchy Spicy Shrimp
Cooked shrimp, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch
Crunchy Spicy Super White Tuna
Super white tuna, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch
Crunchy Spicy Tako
Octopus, avocado, green onion, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch
Crunchy Spicy Tuna
Tuna, avocado, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha, tempura crunch
Escolar Maki
Fresh Philly
Hamachi Maki
Mexican
Yellotail, tuna, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, chili oil
Negi Hamachi
Yellowtail and scallions
Philly
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Sake Maki
Fresh salmon
Salmon Maki
Salmon Skin
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, masago, unagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Maki
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, unagi sauce
Spicy Sallop Maki
Scallop, green onion, green tobiko, spicy mayo, sriracha
Spicy Salmon
Salmon, green onion, spicy mayo, sriracha
Spicy Shrimp
