Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zola's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

3130 Pricetown Rd Suite J

Fleetwood, PA 19522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pizza

Medium

Just Cheese Medium

$12.99

Zola's Special Medium

$17.99

Veggie Medium

$17.99

Meat Lovers Medium

$17.99

Three Cheese Medium

$15.99

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Medium White Broccoli

$16.99

Medium White Spinach

$16.99

Medium Stk Onion Pizza

$16.99

Medium Chicken Stk Pizza

$16.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Medium Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Medium Primavera

$16.99

Medium White Pizza

$12.99

Large

Just Cheese Large

$14.75

Zola's Special Large

$20.99

Veggie Large

$20.99

Meat Lovers Large

$20.99

Large Three Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Large White Broccoli

$19.99

Large White Spinach

$19.99

Large Chicken Steak Pizza

$19.99

Large Steak Onion Pizza

$19.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Large Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Large White Pizza

$14.75

1/2 Sicilian

1/2 Sicilian Just Cheese

$12.99

1/2 Sicilian Steak or Chicken Steak w onions

$10.99

1/2 Sicilian Buffalo or Barbeque Chicken

$16.99

1/2 Sicilian Zola's Special

$12.99

1/2 Sicilian Veggie

$18.99

1/2 Sicilian Meat Lovers

$17.99

1\2 Sic Three Cheese

$12.99

Gluten Free

GF Just Cheese Medium

$11.99

GF White Broccoli or Spinach

$11.99

GF Steak or Chicken Steak w onions

$11.99

GF Buffalo or Barbeque Chicken

$11.99

GF Zola's Special

$11.99

GF Veggie

$11.99

GF Meat Lovers

$11.99

GF Three Cheese

$11.99

GF White Pizza

$11.99

Specialty

Whole Pizza Sandwich

$24.99

Spaghetti Stuffed Pizza

$24.99

Chicken Stuffed Pizza

$24.99

Stuffed Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Stuffed Meatlovers

$24.99

Deep Dish Philly Cheesesteak

$24.99

Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken

$24.99

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

$12.99

Whole Sicilian

Whole Sicilian Just Cheese

$15.99

Whole Sicilian Steak or Chicken Steak w onions

$21.99

Whole Sicilian Buffalo or Barbeque Chicken

$19.99

Whole Sicilian Zola's Special

$21.99

Whole Sicilian Veggie

$21.99

Whole Sicilian Meat Lovers

$21.99

Whole Sic 3 Cheese

$17.99

Pan Pizza

Cheese Pan Pizza

$11.99

White Broccoli or Spinach Pan Pizza

$17.99

Steak or Chicken Steak w onions Pan Pizza

$17.99

Buffalo or Barbeque Chicken Pan Pizza

$17.99

Zola's Special Pan Pizza

$17.99

Veggie Pan Pizza

$17.99

Meat Lovers Pan Pizza

$17.99

Three Cheese Pan Pizza

$17.99

By the Slice

Slice Cheese

$2.50

Slice Sic

$2.99

Slice Broc

$2.99

Slice Speciality

$4.99

Garlic Knots

$2.00

Mini Stromboli

$3.99

REG\STEAK BOLI

$4.99

Jamaican Beef Patty

$3.50

Pinwheels

$1.00

Personal Pizza

Just cheese

$9.99

Calzones

Small Regular Calzone

$12.99

Medium Regular Calzone

$16.99

Large Regular Calzone

$22.99

Small Ham Calzone

$12.99

Medium Ham Calzone

$16.99

Large Ham Calzone

$22.99

Small Mushroom Calzone

$12.99

Medium Mushroom Calzone

$16.99

Large Mushroom Calzome

$22.99

Stromboli

Small Regular Stromboli

$12.99

Medium Regular Stromboli

$16.99

Large Regular Stromboli

$22.99

Small Zola's Special Stromboli

$12.99

Medium Zola's Special Stromboli

$16.99

Large Zola's Special Stromboli

$22.99

Small Chicken Steak Stromboli

$12.99

Medium Chicken Steak Stromboli

$16.99

Large Chicken Steak Stromboli

$22.99

Small Veggie Stromboli

$12.99

Medium Veggie Stromboli

$16.99

Large Veggie Stromboli

$22.99

Small Steak Stromboli

$12.99

Medium Steak Stromboli

$16.99

Large Steak Stromboli

$22.99

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower White Broccoli W Tomato Ricotta

$12.99

Cauliflower Cheese

$12.99

Food

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99

Breaded Mushroom

$5.99

Pierogies

$3.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$7.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$9.99

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.25

Zola's Jumbo Wings 12 pc

$13.99

Zola's Loaded Fries

$7.99

Calamari

$12.99

Zolas Plain Wings 12

$13.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken CAESAR Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.50

Tuna Salad

$11.50

Breaded Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Steak Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Chs Steak Salad

$11.99

Antipasta Salad

$11.50

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Steak Salad

$11.99

Cold Subs

Medium Italian

$9.99

Large Italian

$13.99

Medium Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Large Ham & Cheese

$13.99

Medium Turkey & Cheese

$9.99

Large Turkey & Cheese

$13.99

Medium Zola Special

$10.99

Large Zola Special

$14.99

Medium Tuna w/Cheese

$10.50

Large Tuna w/Cheese

$14.50

Medium Vegetable

$9.99

Large Vegetable

$13.99

Medium Cheese Hoagie

$9.99

Large Cheese Hoagie

$13.99

Wrap

$7.99

Large BLTO

$14.99

Medium Salami & Cheese

$9.99

Steaks & Subs

Medium Meatball Parm

$10.50

Large Meatball Parm

$14.50

Medium Chicken Parm

$10.50

Large Chicken Parm

$14.50

Medium Sausage Parm

$10.50

Large Sausage Parm

$14.50

Medium Gizmo

$10.50

Large Gizmo

$14.50

Medium Sausage & Peppers

$10.50

Large Sausage & Peppers

$14.50

Medium Breaded Chicken Hoagie

$10.50

Large Breaded Chicken Hoagie

$14.50

Medium Pizzaburger Sub

$10.50

Large Pizzaburger Sub

$14.50

Medium Cheeseburger Sub

$10.50

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$14.50

Medium Eggplant Parm

$10.50

Large Eggplant Parm

$14.50

Medium Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50

Large Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.50

M Chs Stk Hoagie

$10.50

Large Chs Stk Hoagie

$14.50

Medium Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Medium Chicken Chsstk Hoagie

$10.50

Large Chicken Chsstk Hoagie

$14.50

Medium Buff Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50

Large Buff Chicken Cheesestesk

$14.50

Medium Cheesesteak

$10.50

Large Cheesesteak

$14.50

Large Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$14.50

Medium Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$10.50

Medium Meatball Sub W SAUCE, No Cheese

$10.50

Large Meatball Sub W SAUCE, NO CHEESE

$14.50

Pasta

Spaghetti Meatball

$13.50

Spaghetti Sausage

$13.50

Zola’s Homemade Lasagna

$13.50

Chicken Parm with Pasta

$16.50

Eggplant Parm

$14.50

Lobster Ravioli

$18.50

Stuffed Shells

$12.50

Baked Ziti

$12.50

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$13.50

Zola’s Homemade Alfredo with Pasta

Spag Mtball Special

$8.99

Spag Sos Special

$8.99

White Clam Sauce

$14.50

Red Clam Sauce

$14.50

Alfredo Fettucini

$15.99

Alfredo Chicken

$18.50

Cheese Ravioli

$12.50

Alfredo Shrimp

$18.50

Alfredo Broccoli

$18.50

Spaghetti W Sauce

$12.99

Handhelds

Zola’s Special Cheeseburger

$8.25

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Hamburger

$5.75

Cheeseburger

$6.25

California Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Finger and Fries

$6.99

Kid's Hamburger and Fries

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti W Meatball

$6.99

Kid's Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.99

Soup

Cup

$3.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Tiramisu

$3.99

Beverages

2L Soda

$3.25

20 oz Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Turkey Hill Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3130 Pricetown Rd Suite J, Fleetwood, PA 19522

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nia's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
41 Kings Plaza Oley, PA 19547
View restaurantnext
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway - 3225 North 5th Street Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3225 North 5th Street Highway Reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext
Keagy Produce - Reading Fairgrounds Farmers Market
orange starNo Reviews
2934 N 5th St Highway reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sweet Street
orange starNo Reviews
722 Hiesters Ln Reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 19
702 N 8th St Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Puerta Del Sol
orange starNo Reviews
300 N 10th Street Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fleetwood
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston