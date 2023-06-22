Zolas On The Water
16374 Lower Harbor Road
Harbor, OR 97415
Pizza Menu
14" Pizzas
14" Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic
14" All Meat
Red Sauce, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon.
14" BBQ chicken
BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.
14" Big Peppa
Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.
14" BLT
Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.
14" Brown Shugga
Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.
14" Cheese
Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.
14" Chipotle Chicken
Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.
14" Coppola
A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.
14" Crazy Chicken
Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS
14" DIY
" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!
14" Extreme Mac
penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.
14" Garden Veg
Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.
14" Margherita
Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.
14" Med Veg
Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.
14" Pepperoni
Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.
14" Pesto Chicken
pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.
14" Sactown
BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.
14" SP
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
14" SPGW
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.
14" ZC
Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.
12" Pizzas
12" Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic
12" All Meat
Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.
12" BBQ chicken
BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.
12" Big Peppa
Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.
12" BLT
Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.
12" Brown Shugga
Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.
12" Cheese
Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.
12" Chipotle Chicken
Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.
12" Coppola
A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.
12" Crazy Chicken
Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS
12" DIY
" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!
12" Extreme Mac
penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.
12" Garden Veg
Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.
12" Margherita
Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.
12" Med Veg
Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.
12" Pepperoni
Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.
12" Pesto Chicken
pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.
12" Sactown
BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.
12" SP
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
12" SPGW
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.
12" ZC
Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.
Mini Pizzas
Mini Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic
Mini All Meat
Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.
Mini BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.
Mini Big Peppa
Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.
Mini BLT
Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.
Mini Brown Shugga
Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.
Mini Buffalo Chicken
Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.
Mini Cheese
Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.
Mini Chipotle Chicken
Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.
Mini Coppola
A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.
Mini Crazy Chicken
Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS
Mini DIY
" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!
Mini Extreme Mac
penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.
Mini Garden Veg
Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.
Mini Margherita
Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.
Mini Med Veg
Mini Pepperoni
Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.
Mini Pesto Chicken
pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.
Mini Sactown
BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.
Mini SP
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
Mini SPGW
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.
Mini ZC
Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.
Skinny Pizzas
SK Alfredo Chicken
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic
SK All Meat
Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.
SK BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.
SK Big Peppa
Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.
SK BLT
Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.
SK Brown Shugga
Red Sause, cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.
SK Buffalo Chicken
Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.
SK Cheese
Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.
SK Chipotle Chicken
Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.
SK Coppola
A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.
SK Crazy Chicken
Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS
SK DIY
" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!
SK Extreme Mac
penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.
SK Garden Veg
Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.
SK Margherita
Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.
SK Med Veg
Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.
SK Pepperoni
Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.
SK Pesto Chicken
pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.
SK Sactown
BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and cheddar, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.
SK SoPac
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
SK SoPacGW
red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.
SK ZC
Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.
Breadsticks
Big Z Stix
Zola's favorite, classic breadstick with garlic butter, bacon, jalapenos and garlic.
Cheese Stix
Classic breadstick with garlic butter, and cheese.
Garlic Stix
Classic breadstick with garlic butter, cheese and garlic.
Jal Stix
Classic Breadstick with garlic butter, cheese and jalapeno.
Bacon Stix
Classis breadstick with garlic butter, bacon and cheese.
Pepp/Pine Stix
Pepperoni Pineapple
Jal/Gar Stix
Gar/Bac Stix
Classic breadstick with butter, cheese, garlic and bacon.
PepC/Pine Stix
Classic bread stick with garlic butter, Pepperoncini, and pineapple.
Mac Stix
Classic bread stick with butter, penne pasta with our four cheeses.
All Meat Stix
butter glaze, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.
Brown Shugga Stix
Classic breadstick with garlic butter, Canadian bacon, pineapple and brown sugar.
Pepp Stix
Classic bread stick with garlic butter, cheese, and pepperoni.
Pesto CK Stix
Classic bread stick with pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.
SoPac Stix
Classic bread stick with our garlic butter, cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.
BLT Stix
Alf Chx Stix
BBQ Chx Stix
Big Peppa Stix
Buff Chx Stix
Chipotle Chx Stix
Garden Veg Stix
Med Veg Stix
Sactown Stix
SoPac GW Stix
ZC Stix
Stromboli & Slices
Half Specialty Pizzas
Main Menu
Appetizer
Pigs in the Potato Patch
French fries covered with honey, fresh parmesan and topped with bacon.
Shrimp Stack
Fresh wild caught Prawns Topped and served in a stack of rice, avocadoes, cucumbers, with soy sauce and a spicy aioli.
Shrimp Cocktail
Six jumbo shrimp served with a spicy house made cocktail sause. Not so hot? Let your server know.
Tom & Goat
Warm goat cheese and roasted cherry tomatoes, topped with olive oil, and basil. Served with toasted crostini.
Cold Platter of Shrimp
A platter shell on peel n eat prawns served cold with cocktail sauce.
Ceviche
A popular south American fish/ shellfish dish that consists of fish/shellfish marinated in lime juice and served with chips.
Gazpacho
Our take on the popular cold soup dish of Spain. Made of a mixture of pureed tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and onion. Served chilled in a bowl with fresh peach puree.
Poke
A traditional Hawaiian dish made up of fresh ahi tuna, marinated in a soy sauce marinade and served with rice and cabbage.
Entrees
Mac 'n' Cheese
Made to order with Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Garlic.
Pasta Alfredo
Creamy alfredo with garlic.
Spaghetti
Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara finished with grated parmesan.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara topped with our meatballs and finished with grated parmesan.
Rockfish Tacos
Local rockfish served on corn tortillas with slaw and Zola's verde sause.
Salmon Tacos
Salmon served on corn tortillas with slaw and our spicy salmon sause.
Scallop Sambuca
Seared Scallops in a creamy sambuca sauce rolled in Linguine and served with warm bread.
New York Strip 12 oz
Hand trimmed double R ranch NY steak cooked to order and served with fresh vegetable of the day, and house pots.
Filet Mignon 8 oz
An in house hand cut filet bacon wrapped and cooked to order. Served with fresh vegetable of the day and our famous house pots.
Chimichurri Skirt Steak 8 oz
An 8oz St Helens beef skirt steak, hand trimmed and broiled to order and served with our in house chimichurri and French fries.
Hot Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatballs with marinara Sause, served on a toasted hoagie roll and provolone cheese.
The 57
Old fashion burger with cheese, tomato, pickle, white onion and our burger sause.
The Hoosier
Classic Sandwich from Indiana, Pork tenderloin pounded thin, breaded and deep fried, served on a potato bun with onion, pickles, and mayo.
Fish Po Boy
Locally sourced Rockfish hand battered and deep fried to order. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo
The 75 Burger
Our hand patties burger served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle, and fries.
Black and Bleu
Our house smoked prime rib blackened. Melted blue cheese served on a hoagie roll with spring mix and horse radish Mayo.
Pulled Pork
House smoked pork shoulder served on a Kaiser bun with coleslaw and a pickle.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Sweet and mild Italian sausage link, served with sautéed peppers and onions on a hoagie roll.
Salad
House Salad
Blend of mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black, green and Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, with dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in our ceaser dressing made from scratch. Topped with Parmesan, Croutons and fresh ground black pepper.
Greek salad
Shrimp Chimi
House green mix, tossed in red wine vinegar, olive oil with red onions cherry tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, lime wedges with grilled shrimp tossed in chimichurri dressing.
Vesco Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Watermelon Salad
A refreshing summer mix of arugula, mint, cubed watermelon, pickled onions, and feta. Tossed in a house made vinaigrette
Soup
CC Cup
Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.
CC Bowl
Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.
Bread Bowl
Our bread bowls baked fresh with clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.
Quart Chowder Cold
Cold house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream to take on the go and reheat.
Sides
Deli Sandwiches
Kids BOH
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
