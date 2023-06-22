Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zolas On The Water

16374 Lower Harbor Road

Harbor, OR 97415

Pizza Menu

14" Pizzas

14" Alfredo Chicken

$26.75

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

14" All Meat

$26.75

Red Sauce, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon.

14" BBQ chicken

$26.75

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

14" Big Peppa

$26.75

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

14" BLT

$26.75

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

14" Brown Shugga

$25.75

Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

14" Buffalo Chicken

$26.75

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

14" Cheese

$22.75

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

14" Chipotle Chicken

$26.75

Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.

14" Coppola

14" Coppola

$26.75

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

14" Crazy Chicken

$26.75

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

14" DIY

$22.75

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

14" Extreme Mac

$26.75

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

14" Garden Veg

$26.75

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

14" Margherita

$26.75

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

14" Med Veg

$26.75

Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.

14" Pepperoni

14" Pepperoni

$23.75

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

14" Pesto Chicken

$26.75

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

14" Sactown

$26.75

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

14" SP

$24.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

14" SPGW

$26.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

14" ZC

$26.75

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

12" Pizzas

12" Alfredo Chicken

$23.75

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

12" All Meat

$23.75

Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

12" BBQ chicken

$23.75

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

12" Big Peppa

$23.75

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

12" BLT

$23.75

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

12" Brown Shugga

$22.75

Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$23.75

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

12" Cheese

$19.75

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

12" Chipotle Chicken

$23.75

Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.

12" Coppola

$23.75

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

12" Crazy Chicken

$23.75

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

12" DIY

$19.75

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

12" Extreme Mac

$23.75

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

12" Garden Veg

$23.75

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

12" Margherita

$23.75

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

12" Med Veg

$23.75

Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.

12" Pepperoni

$20.75

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

12" Pesto Chicken

$23.75

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

12" Sactown

$23.75

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

12" SP

$21.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

12" SPGW

$23.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

12" ZC

$23.75

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

Mini Pizzas

Mini Alfredo Chicken

$13.75

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

Mini All Meat

$13.75

Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

Mini BBQ Chicken

$13.75

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

Mini Big Peppa

$13.75

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

Mini BLT

$13.75

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

Mini Brown Shugga

$13.75

Red Sause, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$13.75

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

Mini Cheese

$13.75

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

Mini Chipotle Chicken

$13.75

Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.

Mini Coppola

$13.75

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

Mini Crazy Chicken

$13.75

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

Mini DIY

$13.75

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

Mini Extreme Mac

$13.75

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

Mini Garden Veg

$13.75

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

Mini Margherita

$13.75

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

Mini Med Veg

$13.75

Mini Pepperoni

$13.75

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

Mini Pesto Chicken

$13.75

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

Mini Sactown

$13.75

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and chedder, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

Mini SP

$13.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Mini SPGW

$13.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

Mini ZC

$13.75

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

Skinny Pizzas

SK Alfredo Chicken

$11.75

Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mushroom, Roasted Garlic

SK All Meat

$11.75

Red Sause, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

SK BBQ Chicken

$11.75

BBQ Sause, red onion, chicken, pineapple, black olives.

SK Big Peppa

$11.75

Zola's Favorite! Red Sause, cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppadews, Feta and Bacon.

SK BLT

$11.75

Alfredo Sause, Cheddar and Mozzarella. cheese, bacon, lettuce, Tomato and Feta.

SK Brown Shugga

$11.75

Red Sause, cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple and brown sugar.

SK Buffalo Chicken

$11.75

Zola's killer Buffalo Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion and pineapple.

SK Cheese

$11.75

Our red Sause, Mozzarella, provolone and parmesan blend.

SK Chipotle Chicken

$11.75

Our special Chipotle Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple and black olives.

SK Coppola

$11.75

A crust with olive oil, garlic and cheeses. baked hot and bubbly. then topped with cold and fresh roma of tomatoes, spinach, feta and Kalamata olives...A pizza with a salad on top.

SK Crazy Chicken

$11.75

Our red sauce, cheese, chicken, red onion, black olives and HABANEROS

SK DIY

$11.75

" Do it yourself pizza" You can finally build your dream pizza!

SK Extreme Mac

$11.75

penne pasta with our four cheeses, on a garlic butter crust.

SK Garden Veg

$11.75

Red Sause, cheese, bell pepper medley, mushrooms, tomato, red onion, garlic, and fresh basil.

SK Margherita

$11.75

Red sauce, basil, drizzle of olive oil when it comes out of the oven, mozzarella balls.

SK Med Veg

$11.75

Pesto Sause, cheese, tomato, feta, Kalamata olives, red onions, garlic, and basil.

SK Pepperoni

$11.75

Red Sause, cheese and pepperoni.

SK Pesto Chicken

$11.75

pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

SK Sactown

$11.75

BBQ sause, blend of mozzarella and cheddar, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers and red onion. Topped with our very own Stupid Sause.

SK SoPac

$11.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

SK SoPacGW

$11.75

red Sause, cheese, Canadian bacon, pineapple sprinkled in jalapenos topped with basil.

SK ZC

$11.75

Most popular!! red Sause, cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, black olives and basil.

Breadsticks

Big Z Stix

$15.75

Zola's favorite, classic breadstick with garlic butter, bacon, jalapenos and garlic.

Cheese Stix

$12.75

Classic breadstick with garlic butter, and cheese.

Garlic Stix

$13.75

Classic breadstick with garlic butter, cheese and garlic.

Jal Stix

$13.75

Classic Breadstick with garlic butter, cheese and jalapeno.

Bacon Stix

$13.75

Classis breadstick with garlic butter, bacon and cheese.

Pepp/Pine Stix

$14.75

Pepperoni Pineapple

Jal/Gar Stix

$14.75

Gar/Bac Stix

$14.75

Classic breadstick with butter, cheese, garlic and bacon.

PepC/Pine Stix

$14.75

Classic bread stick with garlic butter, Pepperoncini, and pineapple.

Mac Stix

$17.75

Classic bread stick with butter, penne pasta with our four cheeses.

All Meat Stix

$17.75

butter glaze, cheese, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppadews, feta and bacon.

Brown Shugga Stix

$15.75

Classic breadstick with garlic butter, Canadian bacon, pineapple and brown sugar.

Pepp Stix

$13.75

Classic bread stick with garlic butter, cheese, and pepperoni.

Pesto CK Stix

$17.75

Classic bread stick with pesto Sause, cheese, chicken, red onion, artichoke hearts, and garlic.

SoPac Stix

$14.75

Classic bread stick with our garlic butter, cheese, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

BLT Stix

$17.75

Alf Chx Stix

$17.75

BBQ Chx Stix

$17.75

Big Peppa Stix

$17.75

Buff Chx Stix

$17.75

Chipotle Chx Stix

$17.75

Garden Veg Stix

$17.75

Med Veg Stix

$17.75

Sactown Stix

$17.75

SoPac GW Stix

$17.75

ZC Stix

$17.75

Stromboli & Slices

Think pizza burrito... Cheese and toppings of your choice baked and brushed in garlic butter.

Slice

$3.50

Our delicious slices sold by the slice(s).

Large Stromboli

$23.75

Small Stromboli

$17.75

Think a small pizza burrito... Cheese and toppings of your choice baked and brushed in garlic butter.

Half Specialty Pizzas

Split 14"

Split 12"

Split Mini

$13.75

Split Skinny

$11.75

Main Menu

Appetizer

Pigs in the Potato Patch

$14.75Out of stock

French fries covered with honey, fresh parmesan and topped with bacon.

Shrimp Stack

$14.75

Fresh wild caught Prawns Topped and served in a stack of rice, avocadoes, cucumbers, with soy sauce and a spicy aioli.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.75

Six jumbo shrimp served with a spicy house made cocktail sause. Not so hot? Let your server know.

Tom & Goat

$13.75Out of stock

Warm goat cheese and roasted cherry tomatoes, topped with olive oil, and basil. Served with toasted crostini.

Cold Platter of Shrimp

$25.00

A platter shell on peel n eat prawns served cold with cocktail sauce.

Ceviche

$18.75

A popular south American fish/ shellfish dish that consists of fish/shellfish marinated in lime juice and served with chips.

Gazpacho

$16.25

Our take on the popular cold soup dish of Spain. Made of a mixture of pureed tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and onion. Served chilled in a bowl with fresh peach puree.

Poke

$22.00

A traditional Hawaiian dish made up of fresh ahi tuna, marinated in a soy sauce marinade and served with rice and cabbage.

Entrees

Mac 'n' Cheese

$15.75

Made to order with Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar and Garlic.

Pasta Alfredo

$19.75

Creamy alfredo with garlic.

Spaghetti

$19.75

Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara finished with grated parmesan.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$24.75

Long spaghetti noodle covered in our house made marinara topped with our meatballs and finished with grated parmesan.

Rockfish Tacos

$16.75

Local rockfish served on corn tortillas with slaw and Zola's verde sause.

Salmon Tacos

$17.75

Salmon served on corn tortillas with slaw and our spicy salmon sause.

Scallop Sambuca

$42.00

Seared Scallops in a creamy sambuca sauce rolled in Linguine and served with warm bread.

New York Strip 12 oz

Hand trimmed double R ranch NY steak cooked to order and served with fresh vegetable of the day, and house pots.

Filet Mignon 8 oz

An in house hand cut filet bacon wrapped and cooked to order. Served with fresh vegetable of the day and our famous house pots.

Chimichurri Skirt Steak 8 oz

An 8oz St Helens beef skirt steak, hand trimmed and broiled to order and served with our in house chimichurri and French fries.

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$15.75

Meatballs with marinara Sause, served on a toasted hoagie roll and provolone cheese.

The 57

The 57

$14.75

Old fashion burger with cheese, tomato, pickle, white onion and our burger sause.

The Hoosier

$15.95

Classic Sandwich from Indiana, Pork tenderloin pounded thin, breaded and deep fried, served on a potato bun with onion, pickles, and mayo.

Fish Po Boy

$24.00

Locally sourced Rockfish hand battered and deep fried to order. Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo

The 75 Burger

$20.00

Our hand patties burger served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle, and fries.

Black and Bleu

$25.25

Our house smoked prime rib blackened. Melted blue cheese served on a hoagie roll with spring mix and horse radish Mayo.

Pulled Pork

$18.00

House smoked pork shoulder served on a Kaiser bun with coleslaw and a pickle.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$15.75

Sweet and mild Italian sausage link, served with sautéed peppers and onions on a hoagie roll.

Salad

House Salad

$16.75

Blend of mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black, green and Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, with dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad

$15.75

Romaine lettuce tossed in our ceaser dressing made from scratch. Topped with Parmesan, Croutons and fresh ground black pepper.

Greek salad

$16.75

Shrimp Chimi

$19.75

House green mix, tossed in red wine vinegar, olive oil with red onions cherry tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, lime wedges with grilled shrimp tossed in chimichurri dressing.

Vesco Salad

$17.75

Side Caesar Salad

$9.25

Side House Salad

$8.75

Watermelon Salad

$18.25

A refreshing summer mix of arugula, mint, cubed watermelon, pickled onions, and feta. Tossed in a house made vinaigrette

Soup

CC Cup

$9.75

Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.

CC Bowl

$15.75

Our house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.

Bread Bowl

$19.75

Our bread bowls baked fresh with clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream.

Quart Chowder Cold

$36.75

Cold house clam chowder made fresh daily, Bacon, celery, blend of clams, red potato and rich cream to take on the go and reheat.

Sides

Fries

$6.25

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Crustini

$2.00

Side Bread (Loaf)

$5.00

Side Chimi

$3.00

Side Stoopid

$4.00

Caprese Pasta Salad

$8.00

Deli Sandwiches

Italian

$11.75

Provolone, Genoa, Prosciutto, Capicola

Turkey

$11.75

Turkey, Provolone and Mayonnaise.

Veggie

$10.75

Provolone, Spinach, Artichoke heart, Bell pepper, Pepperoncini, sun dried tomato, Black olive, tossed in light balsamic.

Kids BOH

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodle & Parm

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.75

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$13.75

Desserts

6 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$8.75

Cheesecake

$9.75

Keylime Pie

$8.75

Retail

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt - Hoodie

$40.00

Sweatshirt - Zip-up

$50.00

T-shirt - Kid (Short Sleeve)

$20.00

T-Shirt - Adult (Short Sleeve)

$20.00

T-Shirt - Adult (Long Sleeve)

$20.00
