Pizza

Zollo's Pizza

151 Reviews

$$

14658 Front Beach rd

Panama City beach, FL 32413

SPECIALTY GOURMET PIZZA

Papa Jack's Pepperoni

Papa Jack's Pepperoni

$18.99

In house sliced pepperoni layered with 100% fine imported Italian Cheese on a gourmet crust.

Italian Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Mozzarella Cheese

$17.99

In house fresh shredded Italian mozzarella and the finest sauce since sliced bread.

Super Supreme

Super Supreme

$21.99

Fresh cut onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, topped off with pepperoni, sausage, and black olives.

Taz Triple Meat

Taz Triple Meat

$23.99

Farm fresh sausage, in house sliced pepperoni, and ham layered with 100% in house shredded Italian mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Explosion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Explosion

$19.99

Best Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza period.

Big Dave's Hawaiian Style

Big Dave's Hawaiian Style

$23.99

Spiral Sliced Honey Smoked Ham covered with Hawaiian Pineapple slices.

Maffso's Margherita

Maffso's Margherita

$21.99

Fine grated fresh Parmesan cheese and Mozzarella. Topped with fresh Roma tomatoes and a dash of basil.

Papa Jack's Sausage

Papa Jack's Sausage

$18.99

Farm Fresh sausage layered with 100% fine imported Italian Cheese on a gourmet crust.

Veggie

Veggie

$22.99

Topped with tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives and 100% fine imported Italian mozzarella

Mama Mia's Chicken Alfredo

Mama Mia's Chicken Alfredo

$23.99

Zollo's secret family recipe slow cooked Alfredo simmers for hours to create an almost perfect Italian white sauce. Topped with skillet grilled chicken, bell peppers and spinach

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$23.99

A layer of delicious pesto, topped with chicken, tomato, spinach and cheese with a dash of Parmesan and Basil to go.

Wild Bill's Buffalo Chicken

Wild Bill's Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

This buffalo chicken is full of medium spicy buffalo sauce, skillet grilled chicken and drizzled with creamy ranch dressing.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$22.99

Best Cheeseburger Pizza on the Beach!

Bourbon Chicken BBQ

Bourbon Chicken BBQ

$22.99

This bourbon chicken pizza is full of skillet grilled chicken, 100% fine Italian mozzarella cheese and drizzled with medium spicy bourbon buffalo sauce and green peppers

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$17.99

HALF AND HALF

Half and Half Pizza

Half and Half Pizza

$17.99

GLUTEN FREE

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA WITH CHEESE

$18.99Out of stock

BUFFALO WINGS

1/2 lb Wings (approx 5-7)

1/2 lb Wings (approx 5-7)

$7.99
1 lb Wings (approx (8-12)

1 lb Wings (approx (8-12)

$15.99
2 lbs Wings (approx 13-20)

2 lbs Wings (approx 13-20)

$21.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

6 Piece Chicken Nugget

6 Piece Chicken Nugget

$6.99
12 Piece Chicken Nugget

12 Piece Chicken Nugget

$10.99
20 Piece Chicken Nugget

20 Piece Chicken Nugget

$16.99

SALADS

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

GARLIC KNOTS

Garlic Knots (4)

Garlic Knots (4)

$5.99
Cheesey Garlic Knots (4)

Cheesey Garlic Knots (4)

$6.99

DIPPING SAUCES

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

ICE CREAM

Big Vanilla Sandwich

$3.75
Vanilla Sundae Drumsticks

Vanilla Sundae Drumsticks

$3.00
Fudge Bar

Fudge Bar

$2.00

16oz DRINKS

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99
20oz Gatorade

20oz Gatorade

$1.99

Body Armor

$1.99
20oz Bottled Water

20oz Bottled Water

$1.99

Red Bull

$2.99Out of stock

12oz Drinks

$0.99Out of stock

BEER and SELTZER

Bud Light

Bud Light

$1.99
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$1.99
Landshark

Landshark

$1.99
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$1.99
Goose Island IPA

Goose Island IPA

$1.99
Budweiser

Budweiser

$1.99

Busch Lt

$1.99
Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice

Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice

$1.99Out of stock
Bud Lt Seltzer Strawberry

Bud Lt Seltzer Strawberry

$1.99
Bud Lt Seltzer Black Cherry

Bud Lt Seltzer Black Cherry

$1.99
Bud Lt Seltzer Lime

Bud Lt Seltzer Lime

$1.99
Bud Lt Seltzer Mango

Bud Lt Seltzer Mango

$1.99
Pick Six Combo

Pick Six Combo

$11.99

WINE

Copa Pinot Grigio

$2.99Out of stock

Copa Merlot

$2.99

Copa White Zinfandel

$2.99

Copa Chardonnay

$2.99Out of stock

Copa Cabernet Sauvignon

$2.99

Copa Moscato

$2.99

Copa Riesling

$2.99
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Zollo's Pizza is a new, independently-owned pizza restaurant in Panama City Beach, Florida. We're all about laid-back vibes and great pizza - made fresh and to order. Whether you're looking for a classic cheese pizza or something more adventurous, we've got you covered. Our mission is to serve up the best possible pizza experience for our guests, and our vision is to become the go-to spot for great pizza in PCB. Stop by and see us today!

Website

Location

14658 Front Beach rd, Panama City beach, FL 32413

Directions

