Restaurant info

Zollo's Pizza is a new, independently-owned pizza restaurant in Panama City Beach, Florida. We're all about laid-back vibes and great pizza - made fresh and to order. Whether you're looking for a classic cheese pizza or something more adventurous, we've got you covered. Our mission is to serve up the best possible pizza experience for our guests, and our vision is to become the go-to spot for great pizza in PCB. Stop by and see us today!

Website