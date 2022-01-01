Zolo Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO
Location
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80302
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Foolish Craig's Too - Porter Biosciences at CU
No Reviews
1925 Colorado Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurant