Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zolo Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2525 Arapahoe Ave

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

STARTERS

Spicy Avocado Goddess Dip

$10.00

local vegetables, crispy shallots, seeds, cornmeal crackers, molito powder, olive oil

Winter Squash & Sage Gougeres

$9.00Out of stock

green onion buttermilk dressing, red pepper jelly, blue cheese

Chile Relleno

$10.00Out of stock

red & green chile sauce, avocado, pickled onion, crema

Sweet Potato Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

fried sage, apple relish, sunflower seeds, creme fraiche

SALADS

Pear Salad

$11.00Out of stock

escarole, blue cheese, maple vinaigrette, chile spiced almonds

Root Vegetable Salad

$13.00Out of stock

beet, carrot, parsnip, turnip, cotija cheese, arugula, sherry shallot dressing, toasted pine nuts

Zolo’s Smoked Chicken Salad

$16.00

greens, spiced pepitas, cherries, polenta croutons, goat cheese, cowboy onions, goat cheese dressing *this salad comes with chicken*

PLATES

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce.

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.00

smoked cheese, green rice, charro beans, salsa fresca, crema, choice of red, green, or xmas (red & green) chile sauce

Colorado Tamales

$16.00

roasted root vegetables, braised greens, butternut squash puree, green chile

Southwest BBQ Ribs

$22.00+Out of stock

orange cascabel bbq sauce, grilled potato salad, garlic toast, beer battered onion rings

Grilled Ranch Steak

$26.00Out of stock

cheese enchilada, green chile, campfire beans, mezcal demi, charred jalapeno, avocado

Crab Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

TAKE-HOME MEAL KITS

Chicken Enchiladas

$52.00Out of stock

(feeds 4) 8 enchiladas, quart of rice, quart of beans, red and/or green chile, fresca, crema. You take, You Bake.

Southwest BBQ Ribs

$20.00+Out of stock

orange cascabel bbq & potato salad

Flatiron Steak Kit

$50.00Out of stock

(feeds 2) cheese enchilada, green chile, campfire beans, mezcal demiglace, avocado, crema, roasted jalepeno

Smoked Chicken Salad Bar

$27.00Out of stock

(feeds 2) starling farm greens, spiced pepitas, dried cherries, polenta croutons, goat cheese, cowboy onions, goat cheese dressing

SANDWICHES

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

roasted anaheim chile, white cheddar, smoked serrano aioli, lettuce, brioche bun

Smoked Lamb Dip

$17.00Out of stock

shaved lamb roast, rajas, fontina cheese, ancho au jus, hoagie bun

Mushroom Panisse

$15.00Out of stock

local mushroom & swiss chard panisse, radicchio pesto, butter lettuce, tomato, cotija, herb aioli, toasted ciabatta

SIDES

Greens Salad

$5.00

Root Vegetables

$5.00Out of stock

brown butter, chile spiced almonds

Sauteed Greens

$5.00

Grilled Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Green Rice & Beans

$5.00

Thick Cut Potato Chips

$5.00

Cheese Enchilada

$5.00

Chicken Enchilada

$6.00Out of stock

Green Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

DESSERTS

Zolo Banana Cream Pie

$8.00

cajeta, chocolate, almond brittle

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

strawberry & mezcal sauce

TAKE THE PARTY HOME

Dr. Manhattan

$30.00Out of stock

(4-5 cocktails) Bourbon, Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters

Vesper Lynd

$30.00

(4-5 cocktails) Gin, Vodka, Carpano Dry Vermouth

Crowler Zolorita

$32.00

(4 cocktails) 100% blue agave tequila, orange liqueur, lime, sour

Crowler Coin

$36.00

(four cocktails) 100% agave tequila blanco, orange liqueur, lime

Crowler Mule Shoe

$40.00

(4 cocktails) fireside bourbon, lemon, sangria sinker

Crowler Cheshire Cat

$48.00

(four cocktails) mezcal, prickly pear, lime, ginger beer, agave

Crowler Soliloquy

$44.00

(four cocktails) rye, mulled maple simple, bitters

Crowler "The Natural"

$48.00Out of stock

(four cocktails) Herradurra Reposado, orange liqueur, lime, agave, orange expression

Crowler Top Rope

$9.00

mexican lager from Post Brewing

Crowler Snowmelt

$11.00

pomegranate acai hard seltzer from our friends at Upslope Brewing

Crowler Saison

$13.00

GABF gold medal farmhouse ale from Post Brewing

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO

Location

2525 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Zolo image
Zolo image
Zolo image
Zolo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backcountry Pizza & Tap House - Boulder
orange star3.5 • 269
2319 ARAPAHOE AVE Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Foolish Craig's Too - Porter Biosciences at CU
orange starNo Reviews
1925 Colorado Ave. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Le French Cafe
orange star4.7 • 289
2525 Arapahoe Ave, Unit C1 Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Wild Pastures Burger
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Pearl St Ste 5B Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Rincon Argentino - Boulder
orange star4.8 • 1,003
2525 Arapahoe Ave Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Motomaki - Boulder
orange starNo Reviews
1600 28th St. Suite 1216 Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
My Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.7 • 3,237
3280 28th Street Unit 2 Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston