Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zombee Donuts

review star

No reviews yet

802 East Chapman Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Donuts

Specialty Donut

$3.50

gourmet donuts-see modifers for flavors

Regular Donut

$2.00

regular donuts-see modifers for flavors

Bullets (donut holes)

$2.00

6 donut holes in an order

Crossiants

Plain Crossiants

$4.00

Plain Crossiant

Filled Crossiants

$4.50

filled Crossiant

Dozen Donuts

Online Specialty Dozen Donuts

$35.00

gourmet donuts-see modifes for flavors

Online Regular Dozen Donuts

$20.00

Regular donuts-see modifes for flavors

Online Half Specialty and half Regular dozen donuts

$28.00

A mix of 6 specailty donuts and 6 regular

Coffee

Small Kona Coffee

$3.25

12 oz of our 5 star Kona coffee

Large Kona Coffee

$3.50

16 oz of our 5 star Kona Coffee

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Our wonderful espresso with milk

Cappucino

$4.00

Our wonderful espresso with half foam and half milk

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Our blend of chai spices with steamed milk

Small Iced Coffee

$3.00

16 oz of our 5 star Kona coffee over ice

Large Iced coffee

$3.50

24 oz of our 5 star Kona coffee over ice

Coffee Box 96 oz w/ cream, sugar and cups

$30.00

Chai Tea Latte Dirty (with shot)

$4.50

Americano Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate with steam milk

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$2.75

Blended drinks

Blended drinks

$4.75

See modifers for flavors

Frozen Yogurt

Small Frozen Yogurt 6oz

$3.50

Large Frozen Yogurt 9oz

$5.00

Merchandise

Zombee T Shirt

$25.00

Face Mask

$6.00

Credit Card

Fee

$0.50

Drinks

Juice

$3.00

please see modifers with flavors

Sunny D

$2.00

14 oz bottle of Sunny D

Monster Energy drink

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Water

$1.50

16 oz bottle of water

Large Nesquik Bottle

$4.00

16 ozs

Nesquik box

$3.00

8 oz boxed Nesquick

Gatorade

$2.50

Check modifers for flavors

Arizona Tea

$2.50

Soda Can

$1.50

Check modifers for flavors

Zombee fix Small

$4.25

16 oz of our famous "bring you back to life" iced coffee

Zombee Fix Large

$4.75

24 oz of our famous "brink you back to life" iced coffee

Milk 16 oz

$2.00

Almond or Oat Milk 16 oz

$3.50

Ice tea small 16 oz

$2.50

Ice tea large 24 oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

802 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fullerton -
orange starNo Reviews
301 E Amerige Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Raymond Ave Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1755 N. Raymond Ave Anaheim, CA 92801
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
141 E Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street - 110 East Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
110 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Chicana: Vegan Grub
orange starNo Reviews
113 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston