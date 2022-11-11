- Home
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV 300 E. Grand
300 E. Grand
Des Moines, IA 50309
Popular Items
Apps
3 Pigs Nacho
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, bacon, ham, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Served with sriracha mayo and garlic mayo
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with marinara and ranch dressing
Cheese Fries
Served with cheese sauce
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa
Chili Fries
Served with chili and shredded cheddar
DD Chicken Tenders
Served with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
Crispy Fried Pickles
Served with ranch dressing
Fry Basket
Served with house fancy sauce
Dr Heiter's Poutine Basket
Served with chili and shredded cheddar, cheese sauce and poutine gravy with cheese curds
Garlic, Bacon + Blue Cheese Fries
Served with ranch dressing
Goat Cheese + Jalapeno Poppers
Served with raspberry chipotle sauce
Loaded Fries
Sour cream, bacon, green onion, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar
Zombie Poutine
Served with poutine gravy and cheese curds
Sweet Fry Basket
Veggie Chili Fry
Topped with vegetarian chili and shredded cheddar
Zombie Nachos
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa
Burgers
28 Days Later
Blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caramelized onion, mayo
Mushroom Apocalypse
un-burger sandwich - breaded mushroom + cheese croquette, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo (does not contain a patty)
Army of Darkness
coney chili, American cheese, onion, pickle
They're Coming To Get You, Barbara
'two grilled-cheese-sandwich' bun, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, Zombie sauce
Cheeseburger
American cheese, pickle, red onion, ketchup, mayo
Dawn of the Dead
bacon, egg, American cheese, red onion, mayo
UnDead Guy BBQ Burger
Cheddar cheese, pulled BBQ bacon, bacon, honey mustard BBQ sauce, mayo
East Village of the Damned
breaded mushroom + cheese croquette, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Undead Elvis
peanut butter, fried bananas, bacon, American cheese, egg, mayo
Envy Corpse
pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, ham, salsa, fried jalapeños, red onion, chipotle mayo
Flamethrower
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, onion rings, ranch dressing
Hamburger
Pickle, red onion, ketchup, mayo
La Horde
Goat cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, mayo
Juan of the Dead
green chile + cheese croquette, Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized onion, chipotle mayo
The Walking Ched
breaded + deep fried macaroni + cheese bun, bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized + red onion, macaroni + cheese, mayo
The Negan
ZB Veggie Nut patty, vegan bun, vegan chipotle mayo, guacamole, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, red onion (vegan)
Project Nemesis
un-burger sandwich - breaded portobello, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, mayo, Cheddar cheese sauce
Poultrygeist
hand-breaded + fried chicken, pickle, lettuce, mayo
Raygun
Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo
Sarah's Revenge
Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, fried jalapeño, red onion, horseradish sauce
T-Virus
Swiss, grilled portobello mushroom, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
Planet Terror
BBQ sauce, bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, ranch dressing
Trailer Trash Zombie
American cheese, fried pickle, chicken fried bacon, cheese curds, ranch dressing
Undead Glenn
Beyond Meat burger patty, vegan bun, vegan Zombie sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle (vegan)
Zombie Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Zombie sauce
Backwoods
Sweet Heat BBQ-dipped chicken, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, ranch dressing, Texas toast bun
Helldorado
Hot honey BBQ-dipped chicken, jack cheese, bacon, hot honey mayo, Texas toast bun
Stuntman Mike's Chicken Sandwich
Nashville hot chicken, Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickles, Texas toast bun
BURGER OF THE WEEK - SANTANICO
Monterrey Jack cheese patty, pork chorizo, fried potatoes, mayo, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, crispy jalapeno caps and lime crema; all on a chile dipped, grilled potato roll
Salads
1/2 House Salad
Roasted corn, edamame, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
1/2 Zombie Salad
Dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, raspberry balsamic
DD Salad
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, creamy parmesan dressing
House Salad
Roasted corn, edamame, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
SW Chix Salad
Grilled chicken, guacamole, red onion, tomato, fried jalapenos, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch
Zombie Salad
Dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, raspberry balsamic
Kids
Shakes
2 Swirls 1 Cup
vanilla ice cream, chocolate cake batter, peanut butter, graham cracker crumbs
Chocolate Cake Shake
Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake mix
Chocolate Nutella Marshmallow
Chocolate ice cream, nutella, marshmallow creme
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Coke Float
Cookies & Cake
Vanilla ice cream, Oreo pieces, chocolate cake batter, white cake batter, whipped cream