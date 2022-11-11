Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV 300 E. Grand

review star

No reviews yet

300 E. Grand

Des Moines, IA 50309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fry Basket
Side Fries
Zombie Burger

Include Silverware?

Would you like us to include silverware?

Yes

No

Apps

3 Pigs Nacho

3 Pigs Nacho

$10.45

Tortilla chips, pulled pork, bacon, ham, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.35

Served with sriracha mayo and garlic mayo

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.35

Served with marinara and ranch dressing

Cheese Fries

$7.98

Served with cheese sauce

Cheese Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.25

Tortilla chips, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$9.08

Served with chili and shredded cheddar

DD Chicken Tenders

DD Chicken Tenders

$9.35

Served with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing

Crispy Fried Pickles

Crispy Fried Pickles

$9.35

Served with ranch dressing

Fry Basket

Fry Basket

$5.78

Served with house fancy sauce

Dr Heiter's Poutine Basket

Dr Heiter's Poutine Basket

$9.63

Served with chili and shredded cheddar, cheese sauce and poutine gravy with cheese curds

Garlic, Bacon + Blue Cheese Fries

Garlic, Bacon + Blue Cheese Fries

$9.08

Served with ranch dressing

Goat Cheese + Jalapeno Poppers

Goat Cheese + Jalapeno Poppers

$9.35

Served with raspberry chipotle sauce

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.08

Sour cream, bacon, green onion, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar

Zombie Poutine

Zombie Poutine

$9.08

Served with poutine gravy and cheese curds

Sweet Fry Basket

Sweet Fry Basket

$6.88
Veggie Chili Fry

Veggie Chili Fry

$9.08

Topped with vegetarian chili and shredded cheddar

Zombie Nachos

Zombie Nachos

$9.89

Tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa

Burgers

28 Days Later

28 Days Later

$8.25

Blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, caramelized onion, mayo

Mushroom Apocalypse

Mushroom Apocalypse

$7.69

un-burger sandwich - breaded mushroom + cheese croquette, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo (does not contain a patty)

Army of Darkness

Army of Darkness

$10.45

coney chili, American cheese, onion, pickle

They're Coming To Get You, Barbara

They're Coming To Get You, Barbara

$10.45

'two grilled-cheese-sandwich' bun, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, Zombie sauce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.59

American cheese, pickle, red onion, ketchup, mayo

Dawn of the Dead

Dawn of the Dead

$8.25

bacon, egg, American cheese, red onion, mayo

UnDead Guy BBQ Burger

UnDead Guy BBQ Burger

$10.99

Cheddar cheese, pulled BBQ bacon, bacon, honey mustard BBQ sauce, mayo

East Village of the Damned

East Village of the Damned

$10.45

breaded mushroom + cheese croquette, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Undead Elvis

Undead Elvis

$9.35

peanut butter, fried bananas, bacon, American cheese, egg, mayo

Envy Corpse

Envy Corpse

$10.45

pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, ham, salsa, fried jalapeños, red onion, chipotle mayo

Flamethrower

Flamethrower

$8.25

Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, onion rings, ranch dressing

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.05

Pickle, red onion, ketchup, mayo

La Horde

La Horde

$9.35

Goat cheese, bacon, caramelized onion, mayo

Juan of the Dead

Juan of the Dead

$10.45

green chile + cheese croquette, Monterey Jack cheese, caramelized onion, chipotle mayo

The Walking Ched

The Walking Ched

$10.45

breaded + deep fried macaroni + cheese bun, bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized + red onion, macaroni + cheese, mayo

The Negan

The Negan

$9.35

ZB Veggie Nut patty, vegan bun, vegan chipotle mayo, guacamole, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, red onion (vegan)

Project Nemesis

Project Nemesis

$8.79

un-burger sandwich - breaded portobello, lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, mayo, Cheddar cheese sauce

Poultrygeist

Poultrygeist

$7.69

hand-breaded + fried chicken, pickle, lettuce, mayo

Raygun

Raygun

$9.35

Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo

Sarah's Revenge

Sarah's Revenge

$9.35

Monterey Jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, fried jalapeño, red onion, horseradish sauce

T-Virus

T-Virus

$10.45

Swiss, grilled portobello mushroom, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Planet Terror

Planet Terror

$8.25

BBQ sauce, bacon, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, ranch dressing

Trailer Trash Zombie

Trailer Trash Zombie

$9.35

American cheese, fried pickle, chicken fried bacon, cheese curds, ranch dressing

Undead Glenn

Undead Glenn

$9.89

Beyond Meat burger patty, vegan bun, vegan Zombie sauce, shredded lettuce, pickle (vegan)

Zombie Burger

Zombie Burger

$7.15

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Zombie sauce

Backwoods

Backwoods

$11.55

Sweet Heat BBQ-dipped chicken, Cheddar cheese, onion rings, ranch dressing, Texas toast bun

Helldorado

Helldorado

$11.55

Hot honey BBQ-dipped chicken, jack cheese, bacon, hot honey mayo, Texas toast bun

Stuntman Mike's Chicken Sandwich

Stuntman Mike's Chicken Sandwich

$11.55Out of stock

Nashville hot chicken, Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickles, Texas toast bun

BURGER OF THE WEEK - SANTANICO

BURGER OF THE WEEK - SANTANICO

$13.73Out of stock

Monterrey Jack cheese patty, pork chorizo, fried potatoes, mayo, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, crispy jalapeno caps and lime crema; all on a chile dipped, grilled potato roll

Salads

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$6.88

Roasted corn, edamame, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

1/2 Zombie Salad

1/2 Zombie Salad

$7.98

Dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, raspberry balsamic

DD Salad

DD Salad

$14.58

Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, creamy parmesan dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$10.18

Roasted corn, edamame, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

SW Chix Salad

SW Chix Salad

$14.58

Grilled chicken, guacamole, red onion, tomato, fried jalapenos, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch

Zombie Salad

Zombie Salad

$10.18

Dried cranberries, toasted pecans, red onion, gorgonzola, raspberry balsamic

Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.88
Kid's Chicken Sandwich

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$6.88
Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.88
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.88

Kid's Hamburger

$6.88
Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.88

Shakes

2 Swirls 1 Cup

$6.60

vanilla ice cream, chocolate cake batter, peanut butter, graham cracker crumbs

Chocolate Cake Shake

$6.60

Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake mix

Chocolate Nutella Marshmallow

$6.60

Chocolate ice cream, nutella, marshmallow creme

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.60

Vanilla ice cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Coke Float

$5.50

Cookies & Cake

$6.60

Vanilla ice cream, Oreo pieces, chocolate cake batter, white cake batter, whipped cream