Zombie Taco Louisville

78 Reviews

$

100 West Washington Street

Louisville, KY 40202

Order Again

Popular Items

ZOMBIE BURRITO
3 TACOS FOR $12 (NO MODS!)
ADOBO CHICKEN NACHOS

SNACKS

$13.00

chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, green chile queso, red fresno peppers, sour cream

HOUSE-MADE CHIPS & 3 DIPS

$10.00

House-Made Chips, Guaucamole, Chile Queso & Classic Tomato Salsa

STREET CORN

$6.50Out of stock

charred corn, lime crema, cotija cheese, chili powder

RICE

$4.00Out of stock

mexican style rice

SPECIALS

CHEESY BRISKET TAQUITOS

$8.00

6-cheeses, green chiles, braised brisket served w/ chipotle ranch (2 each)

3 TACOS FOR $12 (NO MODS!)

$12.00

Choose 3 Tacos

TACOS

chipotle ranch, guacamole, pickled red onion
ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

pickled red fresno, cabbage slaw, lime crema (GF)

BAJA STYLE FISH TACO

$5.00

pico de gallo, romaine, baja sauce, guacamole

BRAISED BRISKET TACO

$5.00

chipotle ranch, pickled red onion, guacamole (gf)

PORK CARNITAS TACO

$4.50

tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn (GF)

BACON JALAPENO TACO

$5.00

thick cut jalapeno bacon, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, avocado, ranch, cotija

CHARRED KOREAN BEEF TACO

$5.00

pickled cucumber, blistered shishitos, spicy vinaigrette

MORE TACOS

QUINOA AND CAULIFLOWER TACO

$4.50

apple slaw, charred corn, lime crema, cotija (GF)

BURRITOS

ZOMBIE BURRITO

$12.00

adobo bbq chicken, carnitas pork, mexican style rice, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, carrot slaw

KOREAN STEAK BURRITO

$13.00

crunchy vegetables, pickled cucumber, spicy vinaigrette

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markSeating
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Moxy Louisville (edit this text in "Restaurant Info")

Location

100 West Washington Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

