Zombie Taco Moxy Austin

Sunday 12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Monday 12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Tuesday 12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Wednesday 12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Thursday 12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Friday 12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm