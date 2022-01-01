Zombie Taco imageView gallery

Zombie Taco Moxy Austin

155 Reviews

$$

2552 Guadalupe St

Austin, TX 78705

Popular Items

BRAISED BRISKET TACO
ZOMBIE BURRITO
PORK CARNITAS TACO

Snacks

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS

$10.00

black beans, pico de gallo, green chile queso, red fresno peppers, sour cream, guacamole

TAQUITOS

TAQUITOS

$7.00
BANANA CREAM PUDDING

BANANA CREAM PUDDING

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious homemade banana pudding, fresh bananas & Hills wafers!

VANILLA BERRY PARFAIT

VANILLA BERRY PARFAIT

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Yogurt with Fresh Berries and Granola

CUCUMBER & RANCH

CUCUMBER & RANCH

$4.00Out of stock

Cucumbers with house made ranch dressing

CARROTS WITH RANCH

CARROTS WITH RANCH

$4.00Out of stock

Carrots with house made ranch dressing

Chips

Chips

$2.00
CHURROS

CHURROS

$3.00
CHIPS & FIRE ROASTED SALSA

CHIPS & FIRE ROASTED SALSA

$3.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips (GF) with fire roasted salsa. Add guac & queso for extra dipping!

CHIPS & GREEN CHILE QUESO

CHIPS & GREEN CHILE QUESO

$4.50

fresh corn tortilla chips with green chile queso

CHIPS & GUAC

CHIPS & GUAC

$4.50

fresh corn tortilla chips with house-made guac. add queso & salsa for extra dipping!

Mains

BRAIN BOX

BRAIN BOX

$7.00

Brain Box includes: (1) taco of your choice, chips, and dips. All packaged to go in a convenient grab n'go box.

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN TACO

ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

pickled red fresno, cabbage slaw, lime crema

PORK CARNITAS TACO

PORK CARNITAS TACO

$5.00

tomatillo-avocado salsa, chicharròn

QUINOA AND CAULIFLOWER TACO

QUINOA AND CAULIFLOWER TACO

$5.00

kale and apple slaw, charred corn, lime crema, cotija

ZOMBIE BURRITO

ZOMBIE BURRITO

$11.00

pork carnitas, adobo bbq chicken, pepper jack, pico de gallo, charred corn, black bean, slaw

BAJA STYLE SHRIMP TACO

BAJA STYLE SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

pico de gallo, romaine, guacamole, baja sauce

BRAISED BRISKET TACO

BRAISED BRISKET TACO

$5.00

chipotle ranch, guacamole, pickled red onion

Saucy Add-Ons

Large Guacamole *Does NOT include Chips*

$3.00

Large Queso *Does NOT include Chips*

$3.00

Large Salsa *Does NOT include Chips*

$2.00

Large Tomatilla Avo Salsa *Does NOT include Chips*

$2.00

Large Sour Cream *Does NOT include Chips*

$1.00

Small Guacamole *Does NOT include Chips*

$1.00

Small Queso *Does NOT include Chips*

$1.50

Small Salsa *Does NOT include Chips*

$0.75

Small Tomatilla Avo Salsa *Does NOT include Chips*

$0.75

Small Sour Cream *Does NOT include Chips*

$0.50

Chocolate Hazelnut

$0.75

Dulce de Leche

$0.75

Fountain Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.00
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh brewed LIttle City cafe blend

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.00

Market Beverages

Water Aquafina 1L

Water Aquafina 1L

$6.00
Water Aquafina 20z

Water Aquafina 20z

$3.00
Life Water

Life Water

$7.00
Wild Cherry Pepsi

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.00
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$3.00
Diet Pepsi 20oz

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.00
Sierra Mist 20oz

Sierra Mist 20oz

$3.00
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$3.00
Diet Mt. Dew

Diet Mt. Dew

$3.00
Coffee Chameleon

Coffee Chameleon

$6.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
SF Red Bull

SF Red Bull

$5.00
Water Pellegrino 1L

Water Pellegrino 1L

$6.00
Water Richards Rainwater Sparkling

Water Richards Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00
BLK Mood

BLK Mood

$5.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00
Texas Tea

Texas Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Kevita Kumbucha

Kevita Kumbucha

$7.00
VitaCoco Coconut Water

VitaCoco Coconut Water

$7.00

Horizon Choc Milk

$3.00

Simply Orange Juice

$3.50
Juice Tropicana OJ

Juice Tropicana OJ

$3.00Out of stock

Kool- Aid Varities

$1.00
Pureleaf Tea

Pureleaf Tea

$3.00
Bubly Sparking Water

Bubly Sparking Water

$2.00

Market Food

Market Salad

Market Salad

$7.00Out of stock
Fruit, Nut, & Cheese Tray

Fruit, Nut, & Cheese Tray

$7.00
Chobani Fruit Yogurt

Chobani Fruit Yogurt

$6.00
Whole Fruit

Whole Fruit

$1.50
Ice Cream Coolhaus Pint

Ice Cream Coolhaus Pint

$8.00Out of stock
Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwich

Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock
Oats - Mush Overnight

Oats - Mush Overnight

$6.00Out of stock
Cut Fruit

Cut Fruit

$2.00Out of stock
Candy

Candy

$3.00
Kind Bar

Kind Bar

$3.00Out of stock
Salted Peanuts

Salted Peanuts

$2.00Out of stock
Large Tony's Chocolonely Bar

Large Tony's Chocolonely Bar

$7.00Out of stock
Mini Tony's Chocolate Bar

Mini Tony's Chocolate Bar

$2.00Out of stock
Bar RX

Bar RX

$4.00
Candy Smart Gummies

Candy Smart Gummies

$5.00

House Chicharrones

$2.50Out of stock
Miss Vickies Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$3.00Out of stock
Beanfields Chips

Beanfields Chips

$7.00Out of stock
House Tortilla Chips

House Tortilla Chips

$1.50
Large Popcorn Angies

Large Popcorn Angies

$7.00Out of stock
Small Popcorn Angies

Small Popcorn Angies

$5.00Out of stock
Jerky Epic

Jerky Epic

$5.00
Hummus Sabra

Hummus Sabra

$6.00
Yogurt Culina Blueberry

Yogurt Culina Blueberry

$6.00Out of stock
Simply Mints

Simply Mints

$4.00Out of stock
Simply Gum

Simply Gum

$4.00
Justins Peanut Butter Cup

Justins Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00Out of stock
Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tates Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Peanut Butter Dog Treats

$8.00
Gardetto's Or Chex Mix

Gardetto's Or Chex Mix

$2.00
Cookies

Cookies

$2.50
Hot Chips/ Baked Chips

Hot Chips/ Baked Chips

$2.00
Miss Vickie's Chips

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00
Airheads

Airheads

$2.50Out of stock
Rice Krispy Treats

Rice Krispy Treats

$2.50
Belvita Blueberry

Belvita Blueberry

$2.00
Pop-Tarts Varities

Pop-Tarts Varities

$2.50
Nature Valley Chewy Nut & Fruit

Nature Valley Chewy Nut & Fruit

$2.00
Nature's Garden Trail Mix

Nature's Garden Trail Mix

$2.00
Chips Paqui Large

Chips Paqui Large

$7.00

Camp Moxy

Throwback Snack Tray

Throwback Snack Tray

$11.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Moxy Hotel Austin

Location

2552 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78705

Directions

Gallery
Zombie Taco image

