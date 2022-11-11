Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

ZombieRunner Coffee Mountain View

15 Reviews

1980 W El Camino Real Suite A

Mountain View, CA 94040

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Mocha
Latte

Specialty Drinks

Golden Zombie

Golden Zombie

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, oat milk and a turmeric spice blend, lightly sweetened.

Iced Golden Zombie

Iced Golden Zombie

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, oat milk and a turmeric spice blend, lightly sweetened. Served over ice.

Ginger Snap

Ginger Snap

$6.75

Cold brew coffee, oat milk, blackstrap molasses and ginger. Tastes like a molasses cookie!

Iced Ginger Snap

Iced Ginger Snap

$6.75

Cold brew coffee, oat milk, blackstrap molasses and ginger, served over ice. Tastes like a molasses cookie!

Zombie Fizz

Zombie Fizz

$6.25

12 oz drink. Sparkling cold brew coffee, lemon and agave, served over ice.

ZombieProof

ZombieProof

$6.50

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, steamed milk and coconut oil.

Zombies Never Sleep

Zombies Never Sleep

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, milk and espresso, served hot.

Iced Zombies Never Sleep

Iced Zombies Never Sleep

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, milk and espresso, served over ice.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75

12 oz drink. Brewed cup-at-a-time.

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.00

8 oz drink. TCHO Chocolate and steamed milk.

Chai

Chai

$6.50

12 oz drink. Our blend of black tea, spices, and oat milk, lightly sweetened.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$6.50

12 oz drink. Our blend of black tea, spices, and oat milk, lightly sweetened, served over ice.

Turkish Chai

Turkish Chai

$6.75

12 oz drink. Oat milk chai combined with concentrated coffee.

Iced Turkish Chai

Iced Turkish Chai

$6.75

12 oz drink. Oat milk chai combined with concentrated coffee, served over ice.

Hot Cold Brew with Milk

Hot Cold Brew with Milk

$5.75

12 oz drink.

Iced Cold Brew Coffee with Milk

Iced Cold Brew Coffee with Milk

$5.75

12 oz drink.

Black Cold Brew Coffee

Black Cold Brew Coffee

$5.25

12 oz drink.

Nitro Cream

Nitro Cream

$6.75

12 oz drink. Nitro cold brew coffee with half & half, lightly sweetened.

Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$6.00

12 oz drink. Matcha and oat milk, lightly sweetened.

Iced Green Tea Latte

Iced Green Tea Latte

$6.00

12 oz drink. Matcha and oat milk, lightly sweetened.

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$2.50

8 oz drink.

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.50

8 oz drink.

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

2.5 oz drink.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

4 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

8 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$4.25

12 oz drink. Espresso and water.

Iced Americano

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$5.75

12 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.75

12 oz drink. Espresso with milk served over ice.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.50

12 oz drink. Latte with dark chocolate.

Wholesome Bakery

Almond Tea Cake

$6.50

Fudge Brownie

$6.50

7 Layer Bar

$6.50

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

Cold Brew Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

$27.95
Cold Brew Decaf Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

Cold Brew Decaf Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

$27.95
Cold Brew Concentrate 21oz Bottle

Cold Brew Concentrate 21oz Bottle

$10.95

Oat Milk

Oatly Oat Milk Carton

Oatly Oat Milk Carton

$6.00

32 oz carton. The best plant-based milk to go with your coffee!

Chai Spices

ZombieRunner Chai Spices, 4 oz Bag

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!

Location

1980 W El Camino Real Suite A, Mountain View, CA 94040

Directions

Gallery
ZombieRunner Coffee image
ZombieRunner Coffee image
ZombieRunner Coffee image

Map
