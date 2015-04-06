Restaurant header imageView gallery
ZombieRunner Coffee - Palo Alto

824 Reviews

$$

344 California Ave

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Popular Items

Drip Coffee
Mocha
Drinking Chocolate

Specialty Drinks

Golden Zombie

Golden Zombie

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, oat milk and a turmeric spice blend, lightly sweetened.

Iced Golden Zombie

Iced Golden Zombie

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, oat milk and a turmeric spice blend, lightly sweetened. Served over ice.

Ginger Snap

Ginger Snap

$6.75

Cold brew coffee, oat milk, blackstrap molasses and ginger. Tastes like a molasses cookie!

Iced Ginger Snap

Iced Ginger Snap

$6.75

Cold brew coffee, oat milk, blackstrap molasses and ginger, served over ice. Tastes like a molasses cookie!

Zombie Fizz

Zombie Fizz

$6.25

12 oz drink. Sparkling cold brew coffee, lemon and agave, served over ice.

ZombieProof

ZombieProof

$6.50

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, steamed milk and coconut oil.

Zombies Never Sleep

Zombies Never Sleep

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, milk and espresso, served hot.

Iced Zombies Never Sleep

Iced Zombies Never Sleep

$6.75

12 oz drink. Cold brew coffee, milk and espresso, served over ice.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75

12 oz drink. Brewed cup-at-a-time.

Drinking Chocolate

Drinking Chocolate

$5.00

8 oz drink. TCHO Chocolate and steamed milk.

Chai

Chai

$6.50

12 oz drink. Our blend of black tea, spices, and oat milk, lightly sweetened.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$6.50

12 oz drink. Our blend of black tea, spices, and oat milk, lightly sweetened, served over ice.

Turkish Chai

Turkish Chai

$6.75

12 oz drink. Oat milk chai combined with concentrated coffee.

Iced Turkish Chai

Iced Turkish Chai

$6.75

12 oz drink. Oat milk chai combined with concentrated coffee, served over ice.

Hot Cold Brew with Milk

Hot Cold Brew with Milk

$5.75

12 oz drink.

Iced Cold Brew Coffee with Milk

Iced Cold Brew Coffee with Milk

$5.75

12 oz drink.

Black Cold Brew Coffee

Black Cold Brew Coffee

$5.25

12 oz drink.

Nitro Cream

Nitro Cream

$6.75

12 oz drink. Nitro cold brew coffee with half & half, lightly sweetened.

Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$6.00

12 oz drink. Matcha and oat milk, lightly sweetened.

Iced Green Tea Latte

Iced Green Tea Latte

$6.00

12 oz drink. Matcha and oat milk, lightly sweetened.

Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$2.50

8 oz drink.

Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$2.50

8 oz drink.

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

2.5 oz drink.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.25

4 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

8 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$4.25

12 oz drink. Espresso and water.

Iced Americano

$4.25
Latte

Latte

$5.75

12 oz drink. Espresso and steamed milk.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.75

12 oz drink. Espresso with milk served over ice.

Mocha

Mocha

$6.50

12 oz drink. Latte with dark chocolate.

The Midwife and the Baker

Almond Croissant

$6.75

Almond croissant topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Traditional butter croissant with a dark chocolate filling.

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.75Out of stock

Ham and melted cheese inside a butter croissant.

Plain Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional butter croissant.

Muffin

$6.25

Vegan raspberry muffin with streusel topping.

Scone

$5.00

Vanilla and orange scone.

Wholesome Bakery

Almond Tea Cake

$6.50

Fudge Brownie

$6.50

7 Layer Bar

$6.50

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

Cold Brew Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

$27.95
Cold Brew Decaf Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

Cold Brew Decaf Concentrate Pouch 1.5L

$27.95
Cold Brew Concentrate 21oz Bottle

Cold Brew Concentrate 21oz Bottle

$10.95

Oat Milk

Oatly Oat Milk Carton

Oatly Oat Milk Carton

$6.00

32 oz carton. The best plant-based milk to go with your coffee!

Chai Spices

ZombieRunner Chai Spices, 4 oz Bag

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!

Website

Location

344 California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306

Directions

