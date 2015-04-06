Cafes, Coffee & Tea
ZombieRunner Coffee - Palo Alto
824 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving the best lattes, cold brew coffee, chai and more!
Location
344 California Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Baguette - Stanford Shopping Center
4.1 • 1,419
170 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
View restaurant
ZombieRunner Coffee - Mountain View
4.6 • 15
1980 W El Camino Real Suite A Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurant
Tiger Sugar - Cupertino
No Reviews
19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant