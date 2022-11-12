Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Zona Rosa Los Gatos

1,484 Reviews

$$

81 W Main St

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Zona Rosa, every meal takes you on a culinary journey. As you walk through our door, you’ll be transported over the border to a colorful, quaint, Mexican village.

Location

81 W Main St, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

Gallery
Zona Rosa image
Zona Rosa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Andale Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
6 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina - 1502 Saratoga Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,083
1502 Saratoga Ave San Jose, CA 95129
View restaurantnext
LUNA Mexican Kitchen - The Pruneyard
orange star4.2 • 1,212
1875 S Bascom Ave, Ste 570 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Campbell
orange star4.5 • 15,280
1875 S Bascom Ave. #550 Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Chika
orange star4.3 • 311
300 Santana Row Ste 110 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Zazil Cocina Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
377 Santana Row San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Lexington House
orange star4.2 • 688
40 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Gatos
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston