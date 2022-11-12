- Home
Zona Sur Bistro
342 Reviews
$$
4314 4th Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11232
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
TAPAS
Bouchot Mussels
Red or White Sauce
Burrata Caprese
Prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula, burrata cheese, balsamic dressing
Empanadas
Three empanadas, served with green sauce
Gambas Al Ajillo
Shrimp in garlic sauce & bread
Gauchito Steak
8 oz Sliced, Chimichurri sauce, roasted potatoes
Guacamole & Chips
homemade recipe
Nachos Sur
cheese, pico de gallo, slices jalapenos, black beans, sour cream, queso fresco
Patatas Bravas
Crispy Potatoes, served with light spicy tomato sauce
Tomato Soup Grilled Cheese
Buffalo Wings Pat Lafrieda
carrot & cucumbers, stick, blue cheese dressing
PIZZA
CARNE/CHICKEN
FISH
PASTA
Tagliatelle Bolognese
meat sauce
Penne Vodka Chicken
chicken, vodka, pink sauce
Linguini Pescatore
Mussels, clams, shrimp, rape tomatoes, basil white wine sauce
Rigatoni Chicken Chorizo
Portobello mushroom, chicken chorizo, pink sauce
Fettuccine Mushroom
Spinach, mushroom, cream, truffle oil
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Tomato sauce
Mac and Cheese
Caramelized onions, breadcrumbs
Fafalle primavera & shrimps
asparagus, green peas, grape tomatoes, zucchini, shrimp
Rigatoni & sausage
Italian sausage, broccolini, white beans, butter sauce
Kids Pasta
Kid Mac & Cheese
SALADS
Avocado Salad
Croutons, grape tomatoes, cucumber, arugula salad red onion, sherry vinaigrette
Baby Arugula
grape tomatoes, Parmesan, lemon olive oil
Caesar Salad
romaine & kale Crispy bacon, parmesan, homemade dressing
House Salad
grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers,queso fresco, balsamic vinaigrette
Picada Salad
romaine, grape yellow corn, goat cheese, sesame see, ,grape tomatoes cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette,
Quinoa Salad
Red & white, quinoa, red onions, yellow corn, arugula, feta cheese, shallots vinaigrette
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Chicken Torta
lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo bacon avocado
Classic Burger
Pat Lafrieda, 7 oz ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, pickles, red onions
Croque monsieur
Country bread, ham and sunnyside egg
Croque madame
Country bread, ham and gruyere
Steak Sammy
slices hanger steak, on a cibatta bread, horse radish, arugula caramelize onions, gruyere cheese
Zona Burger
Pat Lafrieda, 7 oz ground beef, horse radish mayo, arugula, caramelize onions, gruyere cheese
Cerranito
tomato, arugula, burrata cheese, sunny side eggs, prosciutto