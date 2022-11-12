A map showing the location of Zona Sur BistroView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Zona Sur Bistro

342 Reviews

$$

4314 4th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Chicken Torta
Zona Burger
Picada Salad

TAPAS

Bouchot Mussels

Bouchot Mussels

$19.00

Red or White Sauce

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula, burrata cheese, balsamic dressing

Empanadas

Empanadas

$16.00

Three empanadas, served with green sauce

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas Al Ajillo

$16.00

Shrimp in garlic sauce & bread

Gauchito Steak

Gauchito Steak

$16.00

8 oz Sliced, Chimichurri sauce, roasted potatoes

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

homemade recipe

Nachos Sur

Nachos Sur

$14.00

cheese, pico de gallo, slices jalapenos, black beans, sour cream, queso fresco

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Crispy Potatoes, served with light spicy tomato sauce

Tomato Soup Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Wings Pat Lafrieda

$18.00

carrot & cucumbers, stick, blue cheese dressing

PIZZA

Calabria Pizza

Calabria Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce, burrata cheese, sopressata, Jalapeno

Egg Pesto Pizza

$10.00

Two sunnyside eggs, mozzarela cheese, roasted grape tomatoes

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$9.00

Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil

Prosciutto Pizza

$12.00

Arugula, roasted tomatoes, slices prosciutto

CARNE/CHICKEN

Chicken Paillard

$20.00

Avocado, grape tomato, red onion, cucumbers, arugula

NY Strip Loin

$45.00

16oz, served w/ avocado, red onion, tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette, roasted potatoes

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$30.00

12oz Hanger steak, herbed fries, chimichurri sauce

Zona 1/2 Chicken

$24.00

lemon sauce, mash potatoes

FISH

Branzino Siciliano

$30.00

White wine, tomato sauce, capers

Pan-seared Salmon

Pan-seared Salmon

$24.00

Kale, roasted beets, dijon sauce

PASTA

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

meat sauce

Penne Vodka Chicken

$19.00

chicken, vodka, pink sauce

Linguini Pescatore

Linguini Pescatore

$25.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, rape tomatoes, basil white wine sauce

Rigatoni Chicken Chorizo

$20.00

Portobello mushroom, chicken chorizo, pink sauce

Fettuccine Mushroom

$19.00

Spinach, mushroom, cream, truffle oil

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Tomato sauce

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$19.00

Caramelized onions, breadcrumbs

Fafalle primavera & shrimps

$22.00

asparagus, green peas, grape tomatoes, zucchini, shrimp

Rigatoni & sausage

$20.00

Italian sausage, broccolini, white beans, butter sauce

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$10.00

SALADS

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Croutons, grape tomatoes, cucumber, arugula salad red onion, sherry vinaigrette

Baby Arugula

Baby Arugula

$12.00

grape tomatoes, Parmesan, lemon olive oil

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine & kale Crispy bacon, parmesan, homemade dressing

House Salad

$10.00

grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers,queso fresco, balsamic vinaigrette

Picada Salad

Picada Salad

$12.00

romaine, grape yellow corn, goat cheese, sesame see, ,grape tomatoes cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette,

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Red & white, quinoa, red onions, yellow corn, arugula, feta cheese, shallots vinaigrette

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Chicken Torta

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo bacon avocado

Classic Burger

$18.00

Pat Lafrieda, 7 oz ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato, pickles, red onions

Croque monsieur

Croque monsieur

$16.00

Country bread, ham and sunnyside egg

Croque madame

$18.00

Country bread, ham and gruyere

Steak Sammy

Steak Sammy

$18.00

slices hanger steak, on a cibatta bread, horse radish, arugula caramelize onions, gruyere cheese

Zona Burger

Zona Burger

$18.00

Pat Lafrieda, 7 oz ground beef, horse radish mayo, arugula, caramelize onions, gruyere cheese

Cerranito

$16.00

tomato, arugula, burrata cheese, sunny side eggs, prosciutto

SIDES

Brocollini

$8.00

garlic & onins,

Kale

$8.00

garlic & onions

Spinach

$8.00

garlic & onions

Herbed Fries

Herbed Fries

$8.00

herbed & garlic

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

homemade recipe

Side of Bread

$3.00

DESSERT

Affogato

$10.00

Apple Bread Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate Molten Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00+

Lemon Ricotta Crepes

$12.00

Nutella Crepes

$12.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

PROTEIN

Chicken

$5.00

Steak

$9.00

Salmon

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Liquor (Alcohol)

Amaretto

$8.00+

Antica Formula

$10.00+

Campari

$10.00+

Chinola

$8.00+

Cointreau

$10.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Hennessy

$12.00+

Jaegermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Pastis

$8.00+

St. Germaine

$10.00+

Torres Brandy

Fernet Vittone

$8.00

Fernet Vittone Shot

$8.00

Monkey

$12.00+

Tangueray

$10.00+

Well Nikolai

$8.00+

Mezcal de Leyenda 90

$10.00+

Mezcal de Leyenda 94

$10.00+

Mezcal Vida

$13.00+

Sotol Coyote Durango

$12.00+

Vesinos Del Campo Espadin

$8.00+

Yuu Baal

$10.00+

Pelotón shot

$10.00

Vecinos shot

$8.00

Mezcal Shot

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$10.00+

Captain Morgan Dark

$10.00+

Goslings

$9.00+

Gran Duque

$12.00+

Bullet

$10.00+

Four Roses

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Johny Walker Black

$10.00+

Knob Creek

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Makers Mark 46

$10.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Casa Amigos Reposado

$12.00+

Casa Amigos Silver

$10.00+

Casa Noble Anejo

$12.00+

Casa Noble Crystal

$10.00+

Casa Noble Reposado

$10.00+

Corazon Blanco

$8.00+

Corazon Reposado

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00+

Don Julio Silver

$10.00+

Espolon Anejo

$10.00+

Espolon Reposado

$10.00+

Fortalesa Blanco

$8.00+

Fortalesa Reposado

$10.00+

Olmeca

$8.00+

Patron Anejo

$14.00+

Patron Cafe

$8.00+

Patron Reposado</