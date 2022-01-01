Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Zona 78

1,176 Reviews

$$

7301 East Tanque Verde Road

Tucson, AZ 85715

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiano
BYO Pizza
Pizzaboy

Apps To Go

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Zona-Made Meatballs, Spaghetti Sauce, Ricotta, Brioche Bun

Tomato Bruschetta

$12.00

Garlic Buttered Baguette, Basil, Balsamic Emulsion

Brussels & Bacon

$14.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, In-House Smoked & Cured Bacon Agro-Dolce

Wood Fired Garlic Bread

$13.00

Beyond Bread Ciabatta, Garlic Butter

Cilantro Hummus & Fresh Flatbread

$14.00

Bianco Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Garlic, Truffle Oil, Cracked Black Pepper

Wild Caught Sauteed Calamari

$15.00

Calamari, Fennel, Garlic, Red Chili Flake, San Marzano Cream Sauce, Beyond Bread Grilled Ciabatta

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Soup

Cup of Tomato Soup

$6.50

Roasted Tomatoes, Basil

Bowl Of Tomato Soup

$8.50

Roasted Tomatoes, Basil

Cup of Seasonal Soup

$6.50

Bowl of Seasonal Soup

$8.50

Lunch Salads

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella

Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella

$15.00

Spring Mix, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Emulsion

Lunch BLT Avocado

$13.50

Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado, Chipotle Dressing

Lunch Caeser Salad

$12.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Parmesan, Romaine, Zona-Made Crutons, Caesar Dressing

Lunch Chop Chop

$13.50

Salami, Turkey, Tomatoes, Romaine, Cilantro, Spiced Pecans, Pears, Parmesan, Pear Vinaigrette

Lunch Local Beet & Goat Cheese

$13.50

Assorted Beets, Fiore Di Capra Goat Cheese, Spring Mix, Toasted Pecans, Green Onions, Sherry Mesquite Honey Vinaigrette

Side Caeser

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Lunch Soup & Salad

$14.00

Lunch Sesame Tuna

$17.00

Lunch No Tuna Sesame Salad

$12.00

Dinner Salad

BLT Avocado

$16.00

Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes, Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado, Chipotle Dressing

Caeser Salad

$14.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Parmesan, Romaine, Zona-Made Crutons, Caesar Dressing

Chop Chop

$16.00

Salami, Turkey, Tomatoes, Romaine, Cilantro, Spiced Pecans, Pears, Parmesan, Pear Vinaigrette

Heirloom & Tomato Salad

Heirloom & Tomato Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Emulsion

Local Beet & Goat Cheese

$17.00

Assorted Beets, Fiore Di Capra Goat Cheese, Spring Mix, Spiced Pecans, Green Onions, Sherry Mesquite Honey Vinaigrette

Side Caeser

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Crutons, Sun Dried Tomato, Parmesan

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed Green, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber

Sesame Tuna Salad

$20.00

No Tuna Sesame Salad

$13.00

Dinner Soup & Salad

$16.00

Stone Fruit

$12.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Cilantro, Latin Spice

BYO Pizza

$15.00

Build Your Own Pizza!

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

Zona-Made Mozzarella, Local Organic Tomatoes, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$18.00

Feta, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Pine Nuts, Cilantro Pesto

Pizza Special

$19.00
Pizzaboy

Pizzaboy

$19.00

Rustic sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Pizza Spice

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

Truffle Oil, Mozzarella, Portobello Mushrooms, Prosciutto, Fontina, Spring Mix

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$19.00

Thai Peanut Sauce, Pulled Chicken, Mozzarella, Carrots, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Cilantro, Latin Spice

Tuscany

Tuscany

$20.00

Zona-Made Sausage, Mozzarella, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Onion, Fennel, Portobellos, Basil

Dinner

Adult Mac N Cheese

$21.00

Mac & Cheese with Proscuitto

BYO Pasta

$14.00

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00
Chicken Parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiano

$25.00

Lemon Butter, Rigatoni, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiano

$22.00

Lemon Butter, Spaghetti, Marinara, Zona-Made Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Full Rack

Full Rack

$36.00Out of stock

Slow Smoked Marinated Baby Ribs, Brushed With Tomato Agro-Dolce. Served with Fennel Slaw & Potato Salad

Half Rack

Half Rack

$23.00Out of stock

Slow Smoked Marinated Baby Ribs, Brushed With Tomato Agro-Dolce. Served with Fennel Slaw & Potato Salad

Idaho Rainbow Trout

Idaho Rainbow Trout

$28.00

Butterflied Trout, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Red Onion, Green Beans, Bacon, Lemon Butter, Parsley

Mediterranean Gemelli

Mediterranean Gemelli

$21.00

Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Pine Nuts, Feta, Cilantro Pesto, Penne Pasta

Oven Baked Salmon

Oven Baked Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Squash, Spring Mix, Bread Crumbs, Blood Orange Agro-Dolce

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Zona-Made Sausage, Beef, Fennel, Onion, San Marzano Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Zona-Made Ricotta, Basil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.00

Zona-Made Meatballs, Parmesan, Basil

Wild Mexican Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Fettucine, Black Pepper Alfredo, Parmesan, Basil

Zona Signature Burger

$17.00

Lasagna

$16.00Out of stock

Puttanesca

$18.00Out of stock

Creamy poblano chicken

$19.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kid Cookie

Kid Dough

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Ladyfinger Sponge, Amaretto, Espresso, Mascarpone Custard, Cocoa Powder

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

House-made brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Granola, Chocolate Drizzle

Affogato

$7.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream served With a Shot of Espresso

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Sundae

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

3 Dessert

$18.00

Panacotta

$5.00Out of stock

Cannolis

$7.00

Deli

LASAGNA FOR TWO & BOTTLE OF WINE

1 LB Fresh Mozz

$13.99

1 LB Reggiano Cheese Rind

$8.00

1 LB Sausage (Cooked)

$8.00

1LB Sausage (Raw)

$7.00

Proscuitto

$35.00

Coppa

$35.00

Finnocchiona

$35.00

4 Oz Goat Cheese

$7.50

4 Oz Parm Reggiano

$7.50

Sopressa

$35.00

8 OZ Dressing

$4.50

8 OZ House Pasta

$5.00

Burrata (2)

$9.00

Chili Oil

$10.00

Citrus Salt

$6.00

Cold Deli Meatball

$3.50

Finnocchiona Salami

$15.00

Jar Marmalade

$6.00

Jar Pickles/Relish

$6.00

Mortadella

$5.00

Pint Bolognese Sauce

$9.00

Pint Crutons

$5.00

Pint Marinara

$9.00

Pint Rustic

$8.00

Pint Salad Dressing

$8.00

Pizza Kit To-Go 1 Topping

$9.50

Sopressa Salami

$15.00

Fresh Pasta Bag

$5.00

Nduja Spread Jar

$15.00

Leslie Calendar

$23.00

Thanksgiving

$59.00

Wine BTL

Angelo Negro BTL

$50.00

Benvolio BTL

$40.00

Belstar

$36.00

Boxhead Shiraz BTL

$42.00

Cepas Pinot BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Cepas Syrah BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Cinq BTL

$48.00Out of stock

Contacto Malbec BTL

$46.00Out of stock

Corte BTL

$52.00

Elk Cove BTL

$46.00

Fossilpoint Chardonay BTL

$38.00

Franco Serra Barbera BTL

$42.00

Franco Serra Barolo

$75.00

Klinker Brick BTL

$42.00

La Crema BTL

$48.00

Ned Pinot Noir

$52.00

Miraval Rose BTL

$48.00

Ned BTL

$38.00

Paris Valley Road BTL

$42.00

Pietraluna BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Poggio

$42.00

Renzo Masi Chianti BTL

$42.00

Saldo

$70.00

Spumante Brut BTL

$32.00

Tobin James BTL

$42.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Bernard's

$46.00

Revelry Merlot

$50.00

Ned Sauv Blanc

$42.00

Draft Beer

Dragoon

$7.50

Barrio Blonde

$7.50

Sierra Nevada Rotating

$5.50

Ten 55

$7.50

Peroni

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Four Peaks Kilt Lifter

$7.50

Four Peaks WOW

$7.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$7.50

Firestone Merlin Stout

$7.50

Dos XX Amber

$7.50

Zona 78 Lager

$7.50

EMP DRAFT

$4.00

Ten 55 Special

$3.00Out of stock

Can/BTL Beer

Becks

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Deftones Phantom Bride IPA

$8.00

Rotating Throne

$8.00

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$7.00

Two Pitchers

$7.00Out of stock

Rotating Cider

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Founders Seltzer

$7.00

Deschutes IPA

$7.00

Tio Rodrigo

$7.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$7.00

Buenavista

$7.00

ROJO

$5.00

CITAZONA IPA

$5.00

HAZY

$5.00

FOOD

Mozzarella Experience

$22.00

Prosciutto Plate

$20.00

Salumi Sampler

$20.00

Fresh Bread W/ Seasonal Jam

$6.00

Giardiniera

$6.00Out of stock

1 Bruschetta

$4.00

4 Bruschetta

$15.00

6 Bruschetta

$22.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$25.00

Mortadella Flatbread

$13.00

Beet & Burrata Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Coppa

$35.00

Proscuitto

$35.00

Sopressa

$35.00

Finnocchiona

$35.00

4 Oz Goat Cheese

$7.50

4 Oz Parm Reggiano

$7.50

Loaf Ciabatta

$5.00

Extra Ciabatta

Pumpkin Butter

$1.50

Tomato Burrata Special

$12.00

Board & Wine Special

$35.00

2 Special Bruschetta

$8.00

Nduji Spread

$20.00

WINE

Angelo Negro

$13.00

Spumante Brut

$9.50

Benvolio

$10.50

Boxhead Shiraz

$11.00

Cinq

$52.00

Contacto

$12.00

Corte

$52.00

Elk Cove

$12.00

Meadowcroft Glass

$13.50

Fossilpoint

$7.50

Franco Serra Barbera

$10.50

Klinker Brick

$7.50

La Crema

$12.50

Miraval Rose

$12.50

Paris Valley Road

$11.00

Renzo Masi Chianti

$11.00

Saldo

$70.00

Sangria

$11.00

The Ned

$10.50

Tobin James

$11.00

Wine Flight

$12.00

Poggio

$11.00

Pietraluna

$10.50

Belstar BTL

$32.00

Benvolio BTL

$40.00

The Ned BTL

$38.00

Elk Cove BTL

$46.00

Fossilpoint BTL

$38.00

La Crema BTL

$48.00

Miraval Rose BTL

$48.00

Contacto BTL

$46.00

Meadowcroft BTL

$48.00

Franco Serra Barbera BTL

$38.00

Renzo Masi Chianti BTL

$40.00

Boxhead Shiraz BTL

$38.00

Tobin James BTL

$40.00

Paris Valley Road BTL

$40.00

Angelo Negro BTL

$46.00

Klinker Brick BTL

$40.00

Saldo

$60.00

Cinq BTL

$52.00

Corte BTL

$52.00

Poggio

$28.00

Pietraluna BTL

$38.00

Retail Wine

Aniello Blanco PN

$19.00

Beckmaen Cabernet

$30.00

Bila-Haut Rose

$17.00

Cherry House

$20.00

Doz Cabezas Red

$20.00

Elephant Head Sirah Reserve

$25.00

Falanghina

$21.00

Faust Cabernet

$49.00

Gianni Brunelli

$42.00

Harvey & Harriet Red

$25.00

IL Poggione Rosso

$40.00

Lamadrid

$21.00

Lambrusco

$22.00

Langhe Rosso

$20.00

Lapis Luna Cab Franc

$21.00

Le Cigare Volant

$20.00Out of stock

MD Freakshow

$20.00

MD Petite Petit

$21.00

MD Sauv Blanc

$21.00

Meadowcroft Pinot

$33.00

Naveran Rose

$20.00

Naverna Cava

$20.00

Ned Pinot Rose

$20.00

PARS

$27.00

Peter Franus

$33.00Out of stock

Planet Oregon

$20.00

Powers Viognier

$20.00

PresQu'ile

$25.00

Prisoner Blend

$45.00Out of stock

Roma

$18.00

Santa Margherita

$28.00

Scarpetta Grigio

$16.00

Supremus

$29.00

Villa Antinori

$20.00

Whitcraft Pinot Noir

$45.00Out of stock

Zoe

$17.00

TurnBull

$45.00

Seven Springs PN

$47.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our successful Scratch Kitchen begins with fine, fresh ingredients, sourcing locally for the best. The items we make from scratch, including our pizza dough, cheese and sauce, may even be ordered to go. IF WE MAKE IT, YOU CAN TAKE IT.

Website

Location

7301 East Tanque Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85715

Directions

Zona 78 image
Zona 78 image

