Pizza
Italian
Seafood

ZONA BLU WESTON

review star

No reviews yet

$$

189 WESTON RD

Weston, FL 33326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Chia Pizza
Hawaii Alghero Pizza
Gnocchetti alla Campindanese

Appetizers

Soufflé al Pecorino

Soufflé al Pecorino

$18.00

Soufflé of Sardinian pecorino cheese with sautéed mushrooms in a black truffle sauce

Frittura all'Isolana

$22.00

Fried calamari, jumbo shrimp,  zucchini and marinara sauce

Octopus alla Griglia

$25.00

Crispy grilled Mediterranean octopus served with an arugula salad prepared with capers, black olives and roasted potatoes

Prosciutto e Burrata con Fichi

$24.00

Parma Prosciutto aged 24 months served with fresh burrata cheese and dried figs

Salumeria Piccolo (small)

$24.00

Choose 2 Salumi and 1 Formaggio - Includes a side of housemade jam, olives and giardiniera

Salumeria Medio

$28.00

Choose 2 Salumi and 2 Formaggi - Includes a side of housemade jam, olives and giardiniera

Salumeria Grande

$36.00

Choose 3 Salumi and 3 Formaggi - Includes a side of housemade jam, olives and giardiniera

Dinner Salads & Soup

Arresina Salad

$14.00

Belgian endive tossed with pear, walnut and gorgonzola served with a Sardinian honey mustard dressing. Additions include 5oz grilled chicken or (5) shrimp for $6.

Zona Blu Salad

$14.00

Fresh spinach, avocado, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella with a balsamic dressing, Additions include 5oz grilled chicken or (5) shrimp for $6.

Cesare Salad

$13.00

Heart of romaine tossed in homemade, gluten free Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, and shaved parmesan (contains anchovies). Additions include 5oz grilled chicken or (5) shrimp for $6.

Mix Green Salad

$12.00

Additions include 5oz grilled chicken or (5) shrimp for $6.

Zuppa di Verdure

$10.00

Vegetable Soup (Minestrone)

Pasta (Primi Piatti)

Ravioli all' Ossobuco

$26.00

Ravioli stuffed with braised veal shank in a black truffle and mushroom sauce

Pappardelle al Sugo di Ossobuco

$28.00

House-made pappardelle pasta with slowly roasted veal shank in tomato sauce

Gnocchetti alla Campindanese

$20.00

Handmade small Sardinian pasta with  fresh tomato sauce and sausage

Fregola Sarda Frutti di Mare

$30.00

A unique Sardinian couscous style pasta simmered in a double reduction of fish tomato broth then tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and the freshest mixed seafood

Casulli di Carloforte

$24.00

Artisanal Sardinian pasta with pesto,  shrimp, clams and fresh tuna

Linguine alle Vongole

$24.00

Linguine with clams in a Vermentino  white wine and garlic sauce

Spaghetti al Cartoccio

$30.00

Spaghetti with mixed seafood & fresh tomato sauce covered with a thin pillow of pizza dough and baked in our wood burning oven

Spaghetti alla Bottarga

$22.00

Spaghetti with garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, crushed red pepper, and shaved bottarga (salt-cured mullet roe)

Fiocchetti di Ricotta e Tartufo

$26.00

Fresh pasta filled with ricotta and truffle in a mushroom cream sauce

Gnocchi di Patate con Fonduta

$20.00

Handmade potato gnocchi with  creamy pecorino sauce

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$20.00

Lasagna with a bolognese sauce (meat)

Meats & Fish (Secondi Piatti)

Tagliata di Filetto

$39.00

Sliced Filet mignon in a balsamic reduction, pecorino Sardo and rustic potatoes

Costoletta di Maiale alla Sarda

$26.00

Grilled 12oz pork chop topped with ham and pecorino sardo finished in our wood burning oven, served with arugula and romaine salad

Filetto di Branzino alla Piastra

$28.00

Grilled Mediterranean sea bass fillet served with grilled asparagus and sautéed mushrooms

Zuppa di Pesce

$30.00

Mixed seafood served Sardinian style in a double reduction of tomato prawn broth with Sardinian flatbread

Gamberoni alla Griglia

$32.00

Grilled jumbo prawns with sautéed  vegetables

Salmone al Moscato

$26.00

Salmon in Moscato wine sauce  prepared with saffron, potatoes  and cherry tomatoes

Pollo alla Gallurese

$24.00

Pan-seared breast of chicken topped  with prosciutto cotto, mushroom and  fontina cheese, served with eggplant caponata

Pollo Rotondo

$32.00

Pizza - Neopolitan Style

Ayo Ciccio Stuffed Pizza

$18.00

Flat pizza bread filled with Prosciutto di Parma, crescenza cheese, arugula

Margherita Chia Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Meat Lover Desulese Pizza

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto cotto, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Veggie Lover Sortu Pizza

$16.00

Grilled vegetables, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Prosciutto e Funghi Bosa Pizza

$16.00

Prosciutto cotto, mushroom, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Hawaii Alghero Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto cotto, pineapple, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Quattro Stagioni 4 seasons Pizza

$20.00

4 quadrants of prosciutto cotto, artichokes, olives, mushrooms

Pizza Parmigiana Usinesa Pizza

$18.00

Eggplant, parmigiano, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Tropical Zona Blu Pizza

$20.00

Shrimp, pineapple, bacon, drizzled with spicy honey, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Side Dishes

Eggplant Caponata

$6.00

Garlic Green Beans

$6.00

Rustic Potatoes

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Asparagus Sauteed

$6.00

Spinach Sauteed

$6.00

Side of French Fries

$6.00

Side Salad Small

$6.00

Dessert

Seada

$12.00

Homemade puff pastry filled with sweet cheese, lightly fried drizzled with Sardinian honey

Profiteroles

$12.00

Pastry puffs filled with fresh cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce

Tiramisu

$12.00

Homemade Zona Blu Tiramisu

Sorbetto di Pistacchio

$12.00

(contains nuts) Pistachio semifreddo gelato with a pistachio core coated with pistachio crumbles

Gluten Free Cake

$14.00

(may contain nuts) Gluten, Dairy and Sugar Free Cake. Flavors change monthly.

Torta Della Nonna

$12.00

(contains nuts) Lemon custard cake with almonds, pine nuts and powdered sugar

Nutella Pizza

$15.00

Cannoli (5)

$12.00

Bottled Water from Sardinia - 1 Liter

Smeraldina Glass Bottle 1 liter - Still

$7.00

Smeraldina Glass Bottle 1 liter - Sparkling

$7.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Zona Blu brings the food of Sardinia, Italy to Weston. We offer unique ingredients, the freshest seafood, pasta, pizza and extraordinary wine and cocktails to our visitors.

189 WESTON RD, Weston, FL 33326

Directions

Zona Blu image
Zona Blu image
Zona Blu image

