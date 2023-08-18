- Home
Zoner's Pizza - Springfield 1452 Georgia 21
1452 Georgia 21
Springfield, GA 31329
Pizza
Large One Topping
Make Your Own Pizza
Small Make Your Own
Selct Your Sauce, Select Your toppings
Large Make Your Own
Selct Your Sauce, Select Your toppings
Jumbo Make Your Own
Selct Your Sauce, Select Your toppings
24" Super Make Your Own
Selct Your Sauce, Select Your toppings
15" Deep Dish Make Your Own
Selct Your Sauce, Select Your toppings- Comes with Mozzarella
Small Half & Half
Large Half & Half
Jumbo Half & Half
Small Specialty Pizzas
Small Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, onion, black olive, banana pepper, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, tomato, mozzarella
Small Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, fresh basil, diced roma tomato and Mozzarella
Small Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, served with Ranch Dressing
Small Country BBQ
Chicken or Pulled Pork, sweet BBQ Sauce and mozzarella
Small White Chicken
White Sauce, chicken, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Small Chicken Parmesan
Red Sauce, chicken, Italian breadcrumbs, mozzarella, Parmesan
Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, chicken, onions, mozzarella
Small Deluxe Pizza
Red sauce, green pepper, mushroom, onion, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella
Small Taco Pizza
Red Sauce, taco seasoning, hamburger, finished with hot sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato. Served with side of sour creal
Small Meat Pizza
Red sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, mozzarella, mozzarella, bacon on top
Small White Pizza
Ricotta base, feta, parmesan, garlic, mozzarella
Small Mad Dawg
Red sauce, onion, chicken, beef, pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella
Large Specialty Pizzas
Large Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, onion, black olive, banana pepper, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, tomato, mozzarella
Large Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, fresh basil, diced roma tomato, garlic salt, and Mozzarella
Large Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, served with Ranch Dressing
Large Country BBQ
Chicken or Pulled Pord, sweet BBQ Sauce and mozzarella
Large White Chicken
White Sauce, chicken, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Large Chicken Parmesan
Red Sauce, chicken, Italian breadcrumbs, mozzarella, Parmesan
Large Italian Steak Pizza
Ricotta and garlic base, thin cut steak, green pepper, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, chicken, onions, mozzarella
Large Deluxe Pizza
Red sauce, green pepper, mushroom, onion, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella
Large Taco Pizza
Red Sauce, taco seasoning, hamburger, finished with hot sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato. Served with side of sour creal
Large Meat Pizza
Red sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, mozzarella, mozzarella, bacon on top
Large White Pizza
Ricotta base, feta, parmesan, garlic, mozzarella
Large Mad Dawg
Red sauce, onion, chicken, beef, pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella
Jumbo Specialty Pizzas
Jumbo Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, onion, black olive, banana pepper, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, tomato, mozzarella
Jumbo Margherita Pizza
Olive Oil, fresh basil, roma tomato and Mozzarella
Jumbo Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, served with Ranch Dressing
Jumbo Country BBQ
Chicken or Pulled Pord, sweet BBQ Sauce and mozzarella
Jumbo White Chicken
White Sauce, chicken, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Jumbo Italian Steak Pizza
Ricotta and garlic base, thin cut steak, green pepper, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Jumbo Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, chicken, onions, mozzarella
Jumbo Deluxe Pizza
Red sauce, green pepper, mushroom, onion, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella
Jumbo Taco Pizza
Red Sauce, taco seasoning, hamburger, finished with hot sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato. Served with side of sour creal
Jumbo Meat Pizza
Red sauce, hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella
Jumbo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, chicken, mozzarella, mozzarella, bacon on top
Jumbo White Pizza
Ricotta base, feta, parmesan, garlic, mozzarella
Jumbo Mad Dawg
Red sauce, onion, chicken, beef, pepperoni, jalapenos, mozzarella
Super Specialty Pizzas
Small Italian Steak Pizza
Ricotta and garlic base, thin cut steak, green pepper, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Large Italian Steak Pizza
Ricotta and garlic base, thin cut steak, green pepper, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Jumbo Italian Steak Pizza
Ricotta and garlic base, thin cut steak, green pepper, onion, mushroom, mozzarella
Small Big Dawg Deluxe
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives, bacon, mozzarella
Large Big Dawg Deluxe
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives, bacon, mozzarella
Jumbo Big Dawg Deluxe
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, black olives, bacon, mozzarella
Small BBQ Trio
Chicken, pulled pork and chocie of andouille sausage or bacon, sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella
Large BBQ Trio
Chicken, pulled pork and chocie of andouille sausage or bacon, sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella
Jumbo BBQ Trio
Chicken, pulled pork and chocie of andouille sausage or bacon, sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella
Calzones & Strombolis
Small Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, mozzarella served with garlic butter and marinara. Additional toppings extra
Large Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, mozzarella served with garlic butter and marinara. Additional toppings extra
Stromboli
Mozzarella and choice of 3 toppings. Served with Marinara and Garlic Butter
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Chicken, mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, served with Ranch Dressing
Food
Sandwiches
Chicken BLT Toaster
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken, Mozzarella. Served with Honey Mustard
Tropical BLT Toaster
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken, Pineapple, Mozzarella. Served with Honey Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Toaster
Chicken in Mild Buffalo sauce, Mozzarella with Lettuce and Tomato on the Side. Served with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Parmesan Toaster
Chicken, Italian crushed Croutons, Mozzarella and Parmesan
Meatball Toaster
Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella and Parmesan
Italian Steak Toaster
Thin-Cut Steak, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Mozzarella
BBQ Pork Toaster
Pulled Pork with sweet BBQ Sauce
Salads
Small House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, mozzarella
Large House Salad
Romaine, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, onion, feta, mozzarella served with Greek Dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, cranberries, chicken, bacon served with Creamy Italian Dressing
Tropical Pineapple Salad
Romaine lettuce, pineapple, cranberries, coconut, almond slivers, chicken served with Honey Mustard
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese served with Creamy Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese served with Creamy Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, feta, black olives, Mild Buffalo chicken served with Ranch Dressing
Meat Trio Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, ham, chicken, bacon mozzarella cheese served with Caesar Dressing
BBQ Pulled Pork Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, pulled pork with sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella
Sticks-N-Rolls
Small Cheesy Bread
Our Pizza Dough, topped with Mozzarella, Garlic salt and Parmesan cheese, served with Garlic Butter and Marinara. Cut into 8 slices
Large Cheesy Bread
Our Pizza Dough, topped with Mozzarella, Garlic salt and Parmesan cheese, served with Garlic Butter and Marinara. Cut into 16 slices
Breadsticks
Breadsticks coated Butter, garlic salt and Parmesan cheese served with Garlic Butter Marinara
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled in our dough, coated with butter, garlic salt & parmesan cheese served with Garlic Butter and Marinara
Pig in a Pizza
Andouille Sausage, baked in our fresh made pizza dough, coated in butter, garlic salt and parmesan cheese, served with marinara and garlic butter
Classic Dishes
Traditional Lasagna
Beef, ricotta, marinara, mozzarella in fresh pasta sheet, topped with garlic salt and parmesan cheese served with a side of breadsticks
Veggie Lasagna
Mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper, ricotta, marinara, mozzarella topped with garlic salt and parmesan cheese served with a side of breadsticks
Lasagna Your Way
Choose up to 3 toppings, topped with garlic salt and parmesan cheese served with a side of breadsticks. Additional toppings $1.00 each
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna
Chicken, onions, ricotta, alfredo sauce, mozzarella topped with garlic salt and parmesan cheese served a side of breadsticks
Low Carb Bowl
Pizza with No crust! Sauce, cheese and your choice of 3 toppings. Each Additional topping is $1.00 (Does not come with Breadsticks)
Zoner's Jumbo Wings
Boneless Wings
Chicken & Waffles
Sweet Waffles
2 small Leige waffles, dusted with powdered sugar
Chicken & Waffles
Two Waffles dusted with powdered sugar and 3 chicken tenders served with side of syrup, Honey Mustard, chips and a pickle
Sausage & Waffles
Two Waffles dusted with powered sugar and andouille sausage served with side of syrup and chips and a pickle
Pulled Pork Waffle Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork between split waffles drizzled with BBQ sauce served with chips and a pickle
3 Chicken Tender Meal
3 Breaded Chicken Tenders served with Chips and a pickle and served with Honey Mustard on the side
Desserts
6 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cinnamon Sticks
Our bread sticks coated in butter and cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing
Cheesecake Roll
New York Style Cheese cake rolled in our pizza dough, coated with butter, cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Roll
Chocolate chip cookie dough & New York Style cheesecake rolled in out dough, coated with butter and cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing
Slice of New York Style Cheesecale
Cheesecake Waffle Sandwich
Our New York Style cheesecake between split waffles, sprinkled with powdered sugar
Italian Sopapilla
Hand-tossed dough, coated in butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with honey and butter and cream cheese icing
Extra Sauces
Dressings and Sauces
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
OUR DELICIOUS MENU IS FILLED WITH THE BEST TASTING ITEMS RANGING FROM GOURMET AND SPECIALTY PIZZAS, SANDWICHES, SALADS, SMOKED PORK AND JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS TO CLASSIC LASAGNA, CALZONES, STROMBOLIS AND HEAVENLY DESSERTS.
