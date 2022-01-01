  • Home
Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles 200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830

19 Reviews

$$

200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830

Auburn, AL 36830

Order Again

Popular Items

MYO PIZZA - 10" SMALL
CINNAMON STICKS
MEAT-LOVERS CAL-ZONER

Sticks-N-Stacks

CHEESY BREAD

$5.49

Garlic salted crust, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara

BREADSTICKS

$4.49

Garlic butter sauce, garlic salt, and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara.

BYO PIZZA ROLL

$7.49

Choice of one topping and mozzarella cheese, topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese. Served with ranch or marinara.

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.50

Italian Classics

LASAGNA

$10.99

Spicy Italian meatballs, ricotta, marinara, fresh pasta, and mozzarella.

VEGETARIAN LASAGNA

$10.99

Mushroom, onion, tomato, spinach, green pepper, ricotta, marinara, fresh pasta, and mozzarella.

LASAGNA YOUR WAY

$10.99Out of stock

Choose up to 3 pizza toppings.

STROMBOLI

$8.79

Marinara, mozzarella, and choice of 3 additional pizza toppings. Served with garlic butter.

CAL-ZONER

$7.69

Mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Served with garlic butter and marinara.

Specialty Cal-Zoners

BYO CUSTOM CAL-ZONER

$10.00

Select 3 toppings.

ITALIAN STEAK CAL-ZONER

$10.00

Steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

MEAT-LOVERS CAL-ZONER

$10.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, and bacon.

BUFFALO CHICKEN CAL-ZONER

$10.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken, and feta.

CHICKEN PARMESAN CAL-ZONER

$10.00

Sliced breaded chicken, crushed croutons, light red sauce batter on chicken, and extra Parmesan.

DELUXE CAL-ZONER

$10.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and peppers.

VEGGIE CAL-ZONER

$10.00

Spinach, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Specialty Pizza

VEGETARIAN

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onion, banana pepper, green pepper, mushroom, spinach, and tomato.

MARGHERITA

$10.99

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$10.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and mild Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch.

COUNTRY BBQ

$10.99

Your choice of grilled chicken or slow-smoked pulled pork, mozzarella, and sweet BBQ sauce.

WHITE CHICKEN

$10.99

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, onion, and mushroom.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$10.99

Red sauce, Italian breadcrumbs, chicken, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

ITALIAN STEAK

$10.99

Garlic and ricotta base, thin cut steak, mozzarella, green pepper, onion, and mushroom.

DELUXE

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion.

SUPREME

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, crispy bacon, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, and black olives. Each size is an additional $2.

TACO

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, taco seasoning, hamburger, finished with hot sauce, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and more cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

MEAT

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, hamburger, crispy bacon, pepperoni, and sausage.

WHITE PIZZA

$10.99

White sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, and garlic.

BBQ TRIO

$10.99

Grilled chicken, slow-smoked pulled pork, and your choice of mild Savannah sausage or spicy andouille sausage, mozzarella, and sweet BBQ sauce.

Make Your Own Pizza

MYO PIZZA - 10" SMALL

$8.69

MYO PIZZA - 14" LARGE

$10.89

MYO PIZZA - 18" JUMBO

$19.59

MYO PIZZA - 24" SUPER

$26.99

Cut in squares.

Get Sweet Desserts

6 HALF-BAKED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH SCOOPS

$6.59

CHOCOLATE COOKIE ROLL

$5.99

CINNAMON STICKS

$5.49

Served with cream cheese icing.

ITALIAN SOPAPILLAS

$5.49

Hand-tossed dough, cinnamon, honey and butter.

CHEESECAKE ROLL

$5.99

New York Style cheesecake rolled into Stromboli bread, sweet butter, cinnamon, and sugar.

CHOCOLATE CHIP CHEESECAKE ROLL

$6.99

Chocolate chip cookie dough & New York Style cheesecake rolled into Stromboli bread, sweet butter, cinnamon, and sugar

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE SLICE

$3.79

CHEESECAKE WAFFLE SANDWICH

$7.89

Our New York Style cheesecake between split waffles, sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with your choice of waffle syrup

Get Smoked Zoner's Famous Wings

ZONER'S WINGS

$7.49

34 WING SPECIAL

$37.49

Get Herschel's Famous 34 Waffles

HERSCHEL WALKER'S FAMOUS 34 WAFFLES

$5.49

Liege waffles with Belgian pearl sugar crystals, dusted with powdered sugar and a topping of your choice. Additional toppings $1 each.

CHICKEN N' WAFFLES

$10.79

Two waffles and chicken tenders. Served with a side of maple syrup.

PULLED PORK WAFFLE SANDWICH

$7.89

Slow-smoked BBQ pulled pork between split waffles, drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with chips and a pickles.

Get Toasted Sandwiches

CHICKEN BLT TOASTER

$9.89

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken strips, and mozzarella. Paired with honey mustard.

TROPICAL BLT TOASTER

$9.89

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken strips, mozzarella, and pineapple. Paired with honey mustards.

BUFFALO CHICKEN TOASTER

$9.89

Grilled chicken strips in mild buffalo sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato. Paired with ranch dressing.

CHICKEN PARMESAN TOASTER

$9.89

Grilled chicken, Italian breadcrumbs, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

MEATBALL TOASTER

$9.89

Italian meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

ITALIAN STEAK TOASTER

$9.89

Thin-cut steak, green pepper, mushroom, onion, and mozzarella.

BBQ PORK TOASTER

$9.89

Slow-smoked pulled pork, and sweet BBQ sauce. Cheese is included on pizza bread only.

Get Tossed Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella.

GREEK SALAD

$9.89

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, black olive, banana pepper, onion, feta, mozzarella, and Greek dressing.

SPINACH SALAD

$9.89

Bacon, grilled chicken, baby leaf spinach, cranberries, and creamy Italian dressing.

TROPICAL PINEAPPLE SALAD

$9.89

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, pineapple, cranberries, coconut, almond slivers, and honey mustard dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$9.89

Grilled chicken, mild Buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, black olive, feta, and ranch dressing.

MEAT TRIO SALAD

$9.89

Grilled chicken, bacon, ham, romaine lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and creamy Caesar dressing.

BBQ PULLED PORK SALAD

$9.89

Slow-smoked pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, and mozzarella.

Late Night

BREADSTICKS

$4.49

CHEESY BREAD

$5.49

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.69

WINGS

$7.49

CINNAMON STICKS

$5.49

HALF-BAKED COOKIES

$6.59

CHEESECAKE WAFFLE SANDWICH

$7.89

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Delivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Sports Bar + Hookah Lounge in Downtown Auburn

Location

200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830, Auburn, AL 36830

Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles image
Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles image
Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles image

