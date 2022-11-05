Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zoner's Pizza (The Woodlands)

No reviews yet

8000 McBeth Way, #170

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Popular Items

14" Large Cheese Pizza
18" Jumbo Cheese Pizza
10 Wings

Cheese Pizza (Make Your Own)

Start with our delicious hand-tossed crust, Zesty red sauce and signature Provolone/Mozzarella blend cheese. Finish it off with the toppings you want!

10" Small Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

18" Jumbo Cheese Pizza

$19.99

10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$13.99

10" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Deluxe Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, mushroom, and onion

10" Small Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

14" Large Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

18" Jumbo Deluxe Pizza

$24.99

10" Gluten Free Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

10" Thin Crust Deluxe Pizza

$13.99

Supreme Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, crispy bacon, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, and black olives

10" Small Supreme Pizza

$13.99

14" Large Supreme Pizza

$17.99

18" Jumbo Supreme Pizza

$24.99

10" Gluten Free Supreme Pizza

$16.99

10" Thin Crust Supreme Pizza

$13.99

Hawaiian Pizza

Starts with our fluffy secret recipe dough, and is covered in the zestiest red sauce and delicious whole milk mozzarella and provolone blend cheese. Then we top it with ham, bacon, and pineapple.

10" Small Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

14" Large Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

18" Jumbo Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

10" Gluten Free Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

10" Thin Crust Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Meat Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, hamburger, crispy bacon, pepperoni, and sausage

10" Small Meat Pizza

$13.99

14" Large Meat Pizza

$17.99

18" Jumbo Meat Pizza

$24.99

10" Gluten Free Meat Pizza

$16.99

10" Thin Crust Meat Pizza

$13.99

Veggie Pizza

Red sauce, mozzarella, onion, banana pepper, green pepper, mushroom, spinach,and tomato

10" Small Veggie Pizza

$13.99

14" Large Veggie Pizza

$17.99

18" Jumbo Veggie Pizza

$24.99

10" Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$16.99

10" Thin Crust Veggie Pizza

$13.99

White Cheese Pizza

White sauce, mozzarella, onion, and mushroom
10" Small White Cheese Pizza

10" Small White Cheese Pizza

$13.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend finished with Parmesan and garlic on top of our delicious handmade pizza crust!

14" Large White Cheese Pizza

14" Large White Cheese Pizza

$17.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend finished with Parmesan and garlic on top of our delicious handmade pizza crust!

18" Jumbo White Cheese Pizza

18" Jumbo White Cheese Pizza

$24.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend finished with Parmesan and garlic on top of our delicious handmade pizza crust!

10" Gluten Free White Cheese Pizza

10" Gluten Free White Cheese Pizza

$16.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend finished with Parmesan and garlic on top of our delicious gluten-free cauliflower crust!

10" Thin Crust White Cheese Pizza

10" Thin Crust White Cheese Pizza

$13.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend finished with Parmesan and garlic on top of our delicious Thin & Crispy pizza crust!

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

10" Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

10" Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone blend, grilled chicken, onion, and mushroom on top of our delicious handmade pizza crust

14" Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

14" Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone blend, grilled chicken, onion, and mushroom on top of our delicious handmade pizza crust

18" Jumbo Chicken Alfredo Pizza

18" Jumbo Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone blend, grilled chicken, onion, and mushroom on top of our delicious handmade pizza crust

10" Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo Pizza

10" Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone blend, grilled chicken, onion, and mushroom on top of our delicious Gluten-Free Cauliflower pizza crust!

10" Thin Crust Chicken Alfredo Pizza

10" Thin Crust Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

White Alfredo sauce, our Mozzarella/Provolone blend, grilled chicken, onion, and mushroom on top of our delicious Thin & Crispy pizza crust!

Margherita Pizza

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning
10" Small Margherita Pizza

10" Small Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning

14" Large Margherita Pizza

14" Large Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning

18" Jumbo Margherita Pizza

18" Jumbo Margherita Pizza

$24.99

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning

10" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

10" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning

10" Thin Crust Margherita Pizza

10" Thin Crust Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Grilled chicken, mozzarella,and mild Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch
10" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

10" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and mild Buffalo sauce Served with ranch

14" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and mild Buffalo sauce Served with ranch

18" Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza

18" Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and mild Buffalo sauce Served with ranch

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and mild Buffalo sauce Served with ranch

10" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza

10" Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and mild Buffalo sauce Served with ranch

BBQ Pizza

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and sweet BBQ sauce
10" Small BBQ Pizza

10" Small BBQ Pizza

$13.99

Your choice of our in-house overnight smoked BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken topping our usual delicious handmade crust along with our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend. Sweet BBQ sauce is used as the pizza base.

14" Large BBQ Pizza

14" Large BBQ Pizza

$17.99

Your choice of our in-house overnight smoked BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken topping our usual delicious handmade crust along with our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend. Sweet BBQ sauce is used as the pizza base.

18" Jumbo BBQ Pizza

18" Jumbo BBQ Pizza

$24.99

Your choice of our in-house overnight smoked BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken topping our usual delicious handmade crust along with our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend. Sweet BBQ sauce is used as the pizza base.

10" Gluten Free BBQ Pizza

10" Gluten Free BBQ Pizza

$16.99

Your choice of our in-house overnight smoked BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken topping our Gluten-Free Cauliflower pizza crust along with our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend. Sweet BBQ sauce is used as the pizza base.

10" Thin Crust BBQ Pizza

10" Thin Crust BBQ Pizza

$13.99

Your choice of our in-house overnight smoked BBQ Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken topping our Thin & Crispy pizza crust along with our Mozzarella/Provolone cheese blend. Sweet BBQ sauce is used as the pizza base.

Taco Pizza

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Taco-Seasoned Beef, Diced Tomatoes, and Jalapenos. Served with chopped lettuce and sour cream on the side.

10" Small Taco Pizza

$13.99

14" Large Taco Pizza

$17.99

18" Jumbo Taco Pizza

$24.99

10" Gluten Free Taco Pizza

$16.99

10" Thin Crust Taco Pizza

$13.99

Wings

ZONER’S FAMOUS WINGS- DRY RUBBED & SMOKED

5 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$12.99

20 Wings

$23.99

Bread & Sticks

Pepperoni Roll

$8.49

Pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade garlic butter sauce, Parmesan cheese Served with ranch or marinara

Small Cheesy Bread

$6.49

Garlic salted crust, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese Served with marinara

Large Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Garlic salted crust, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese Served with marinara

Bread Sticks

$5.49

Garlic butter sauce, garlic salt, and Parmesan cheese Served with marinara

Salads

Greek Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, black olive, banana pepper, onion, feta, mozzarella, and Greek dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy Caesar

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella

Calzones

Calzone

$9.99

Large Calzone

$13.99

Dessert

6 Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.99

NY Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Stromboli

$6.99

Chocolate chip cookie dough & New York Style cheesecake rolled into stromboli bread, sweet butter, cinnamon, and sugar.

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.49

Served with cream cheese icing

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Extras

Marinara Cup

$0.50

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Packet

$0.50

Cream Cheese Icing Cup

$0.50

Parmesan Packet

Red Pepper Packet

Beer

Bottled Beer

$3.00

Toasted Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Our delicious in-house overnight smoked BBQ pork, smothered in sweet BBQ sauce, on your choice of bun or pizza bread. Served with a pickle and potato chips.

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our family-owned neighborhood pizza joint.

Website

Location

8000 McBeth Way, #170, The Woodlands, TX 77382

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

