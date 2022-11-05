Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Salad
Burgers

Zonk Burger

2919 Race Street

Fort Worth, TX 76111

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Zonk Burger
Seitan wings (6)

To-go essentials

Utensils

Let us know if you need any forks or napkins. We don't stock to-go knives, so if you'd like to share something be sure to select 'cut in half' on the burger modifications menu before checking out.

Allergy information

Please use the space below to describe any major food allergies. We will do our best to accommodate but cannot guarantee against cross contamination. For gluten sensitivities, be sure to select the appropriate burger modifications before checking out. We have only one frier, and it is used for menu items made from potatoes, wheat gluten and soy. Please contact us directly with any concerns.

Specials

Breakfast Burger

$11.00

House-recipe chickpea and millet patty with extra sausage spices, topped with tofu scramble, sautéed greens and a jalapeño-cilantro sauce. Contains cashews. Gluten-free options.

Onion rings

$5.00

FRIDAY ONLY. Beer-battered onion rings.

Veggie burgers and sandwiches

Zonk Burger

Zonk Burger

$9.75

House-recipe chickpea and millet patty with pickles, onions, lettuce and special sauce. Contains nuts. Gluten-free option.

Southwest Black Bean

Southwest Black Bean

$8.75

House-recipe black bean and chipotle patty with pickles, onions, lettuce and chipotle mayo. Gluten-free option.

Fried Tofu Sandwich

Fried Tofu Sandwich

$9.75

Organic extra-firm tofu marinated, breaded and deep fried with pickles, lettuce and special sauce.

M-L-T

$7.25

Smoky mushrooms, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and vegan mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Bites

Seitan wings (6)

$9.25

House-made from seitan (vital wheat gluten) and silken tofu, served with celery and an original ranch dressing. 6 pieces.

Seitan wings variety pack (12)

$18.50

12 house-made seitan wings with your choice of 3 or 4 sauces (will be evenly split), served with celery and an original ranch dressing.

Tofu Nuggets

$8.50

Organic extra-firm tofu marinated, breaded and deep fried, served with a side of special sauce.

Green Beans

$6.00

Green beans with smoky mushrooms, frizzled onions and chili flakes.

Hand-cut fries

We only have one frier, so while our fries are naturally gluten free, they share oil with breaded tofu that contains gluten.

Fries

$3.50+

Russet potatoes, hand-cut and double-fried.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan-style pepita seasoning, and vegan caesar dressing. Gluten-free option without croutons.

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine with roasted chickpeas, smoky mushrooms, pepitas, carrots, cucumbers and a lemon-herb vinaigrette. Gluten-free.

Sauces and extras

House-made sauces

Other condiments

Pickles

$1.00

A 2 oz serving of ice box pickles, pickled in house.

Jalapeños

$1.00

A 2 oz serving of pickled jalapeños, pickled in house.

Desserts

Chocolate chip cookie

$3.50

Snickerdoodle cookie

$3.50

Drinks

Maine Root, mexicane cola

$3.25

12 oz bottle.

Maine Root, root beer

$3.25

12 oz bottle.

Maine Root, ginger brew

$3.25

12 oz bottle.

Maine Root, lemon lime

$3.25

12 oz bottle.

Maine Root, mandarin orange

$3.25

12 oz bottle.

Topo Chico, original

$3.25Out of stock

12 oz bottle.

Topo Chico, grapefruit

$3.25Out of stock

12 oz bottle.

Topo Chico, lime

$3.25

12 oz bottle.

Topo Chico, tangerine

$3.25Out of stock

12 oz bottle.

Casamara Club, Alta

$6.00

Amaro club soda, 12 oz can.

Casamara Club, Fora

$6.00

The Red Drink, strawberry leisure soda, 12 oz can.

Beer, wine, cider and seltzer

Fair State Bread Retention saison

$7.00

16 oz can.

Miller High Life

$3.25

12 oz bottle.

Montucky Cold Snack

$6.00

24 oz can.

Oxbow Surf Casting Ale

$6.00

12 oz can.

Panther Island Hazy Cat IPA

$7.00

16 oz can.

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$6.00

12 oz can.

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$6.00

12 oz can.

Tecate Original

$3.25

12 oz can.

Upland Patio Cat guava ale

$6.00

12 oz can.

Untitled Art Italian Pilsner (n-a)

$6.00

12 oz can.

Shacksbury Dry

$6.00

12 oz can.

Austin Hard Seltzer Mexican Martini

$6.00

12 oz can.

Subject to Change Pop Wine piquette

$13.50

375 mL can.

Wine by the bottle

Amaltea Loxarel cava

$35.00

750 mL bottle.

Gulp/Hablo garnacha

$33.00

1 L bottle.

Gulp/Hablo orange

$33.00

1 L bottle.

Gulp/Hablo verdejo

$33.00

1 L bottle.

Le Rosé de S.

$31.00

750 mL bottle.

Naken orange wine

$37.00

750 mL bottle.

No Es Pituko cab franc

$34.00

750 mL bottle.

Pas de problème sauvignon blanc

$32.00

750 mL bottle.

Tenuta Macchiarola Tippi rosé

$52.00

750 mL bottle.

Merchandise

Zonk Burger diagram T-shirt, white

$22.00

Zonk Burger diagram T-shirt, black

$22.00

Zonk Burger logo hat, blue

$27.00

Zonk Burger 16 oz souvenir cup

$1.00

Zonk Burger 12 oz souvenir cup

$1.00

Race Street local delivery location

We will happily walk your order down to Race Street Coffee or Neutral Ground Brewing Company as a courtesy as long as it's not too busy in the dining room. Peak-time deliveries may be delayed.

Race Street Coffee

We will happily walk your order down to Race Street Coffee as a courtesy as long as it's not too busy in the dining room. Peak-time deliveries may be delayed.

Neutral Ground Brewing Company

We will happily walk your order down to Neutral Ground Brewing Company as a courtesy as long as it's not too busy in the dining room. Peak-time deliveries may be delayed.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An all-vegan burger stand in the River East of Fort Worth.

Website

Location

2919 Race Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111

Directions

Gallery
Zonk Burger image
Zonk Burger image
Zonk Burger image

Map
