Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zoomy Tea

review star

No reviews yet

P.O. Box 2096

Aiea, HI 96701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiger Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea
Honeydew Smoothie

Milk Tea

Jasmine Green (Milk Tea)

Jasmine Green (Milk Tea)

$5.27+

Bursting with antioxidants! Jasmine tea is a type of tea, scented with the aroma of blossoms from the jasmine plant.

Premium Oolong Black (Milk Tea)

Premium Oolong Black (Milk Tea)

$5.27+

Premium quality of a harmonious hybrid of an oolong and black tea.

Classic Black Assam (Milk Tea)

Classic Black Assam (Milk Tea)

$5.27+

Assam tea is black tea from the Assam region of India. This tea is widely available and popular for its rich taste and energy-boosting qualities.

Earl Gray (Milk Tea)

Earl Gray (Milk Tea)

$5.27+

Earl Grey is a black tea, usually Assam or Ceylon, flavored with bergamot, a citrus fruit from Italy that is grown throughout the Mediterranean. Modernize a classic tea with your favorite boba!

Pure Tea (Quality tea with sweetness of your choice)

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$4.08+

Bursting with antioxidants! Jasmine tea is a type of tea, scented with the aroma of blossoms from the jasmine plant.

Specialty Drinks

Tiger Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Tiger Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.77+

Full embodied black milk tea with brown sugar and "tiger stripes."

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.77+

Imported tea from Thailand which has nutty roasted black tea flavors. A Zoomy Fan fav!

Caffeine Free Rose Fruity Tea

Caffeine Free Rose Fruity Tea

$5.77+

Caffeine Free. Ingredients: Roselle, Lemongrass, Apple, Rose, Fruit Tea. Best paired with our Lychee, Passion Fruit or make it a Rose lemonade with our lemon flavor!

Fruit Tea (Pure Tea with Fruit Flavor)

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25+

Bursting with antioxidants! Jasmine tea is a type of tea, scented with the aroma of blossoms from the jasmine plant.

Fruit Smoothie

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

Banana Strawberry Smoothie

$6.24+

Fresh Banana with rich Strawberry flavor!

Honeydew Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.99+

Blended to order Honeydew Smoothie.

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.99+

Mango in Hawaii....Always! Blended to order mango smoothie. Great with Crystal Boba

Misc. Food/Drink

Ice Cold Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Zoomy Tea offering fresh quality teas and boba!

Location

P.O. Box 2096, Aiea, HI 96701

Directions

Gallery
Zoomy Tea image
Zoomy Tea image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fooki - Pearl Kai Shopping Center
orange star4.8 • 161
98-199 Kamehameha Highway Suite G-02 Aiea, HI 96701
View restaurantnext
Hawaii Pot Pearlridge Center - 98-1005 Moanalua Road
orange starNo Reviews
98-1005 Moanalua Road Aiea, HI 96701
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8131 - Pearlridge Mall
orange starNo Reviews
98-1005 Moanalua Rd. Aeia, HI 96701
View restaurantnext
Patxi's Pizza - Express - HI
orange starNo Reviews
810 Willamette St Pearl Harbor Honolulu, HI 96860
View restaurantnext
Kozo Sushi - Pearl City
orange starNo Reviews
1029 Makolu Street Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext
La Tour Cafe - PEARL CITY
orange starNo Reviews
1140 Kuala St #108 Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aiea

Fooki - Pearl Kai Shopping Center
orange star4.8 • 161
98-199 Kamehameha Highway Suite G-02 Aiea, HI 96701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aiea
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston