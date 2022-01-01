Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zooroona Mediterranean Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1710 West Main St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hummus
Beef Borek
Vegetarian Variety Plate

Appetizer

Aleppo Brussel Sprouts

$10.00
Baba Ghannouj

Baba Ghannouj

$9.00

Charbroiled eggplant pureed with tahini, garlic, and lemon juice

Beef Borek

Beef Borek

$10.00

Savory minced spiced beef, celery, and onion wrapped in phyllo and fried crisp.

Dolmeh

Dolmeh

$8.00

Grape leaves filled with seasoned vegetables and rice.

Appetizer Sampler Dish

$18.00

A generous plate of Beef Borek, Beef Kafta Kabob, Dolmeh, Baba Ghannouj, Hummus, and pita. Serves 1 to 2 people

Falafel

Falafel

$8.00

Fried croquettes of ground chickpea, parsley, cilantro, and onion.

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Garlic Appetizer

$9.00
Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Rich puree of chickpea, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. Add chicken or beef shawermah for an additional $3.

Vegetarian Variety Plate

Vegetarian Variety Plate

$17.00

A combo plate of Hummus, Falafel, Dolmeh, Tabbouleh, Baba Ghannouj, and pita. Serves 1 to 2 people.

Labne

$8.00

Mediterranean Street Fries

$12.00
Persian Batata

Persian Batata

$9.00

Diced potatoes sauteed with garlic, cilantro, and spicy hot sauce.

Turkish Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Reusable To Go

$0.25

Salads

Sm Al Dar

Sm Al Dar

$6.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and Syrian cheese, tossed with our signature dressing and topped with roasted almond bits.

Sm Fattoush

$6.00

Sm Zooroona

$7.00

Blend of diced tomato, cucumber, beet, chickpea, red wine vinegar, parsley and lemon juice, topped with red onion.

Lg Zooroona

$13.00

Blend of diced tomato, cucumber, beet, chickpea, red wine vinegar, parsley and lemon juice, topped with red onion.

Lg Al Dar

$11.00

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, and Syrian cheese, tossed with our signature dressing and topped with roasted almond bits.

Lg Fattoush

$11.00

Romaine mixed with tomato, cucumber, radish, parsley, and our signature dressing and topped with crispy pita.

Sm Tabbouleh

$7.00

Fresh parsley, diced tomato, cucumber, green onion, bulgur wheat, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Lg Tabbouleh

$13.00

Fresh parsley, diced tomato, cucumber, green onion, bulgur wheat, mint, lemon juice, and olive oil.

Sm Watermelon

$6.00

Lg Watermelon

$12.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Veggie Chili Fry

Veggie Chili Fry

$17.00

A mix of seasoned potatoes, bell pepper, tomato sauce, onion, garlic and Zooroona spices.

Veggie Cauliflower And Eggplant

Veggie Cauliflower And Eggplant

$17.00

Sauteed cauliflower and eggplant in a spicy tomato sauce, served with rice.

Moroccan Veggie Tagine

Moroccan Veggie Tagine

$17.00

Carrot, chickpea, black raisins, and onion with ginger, cinnamon, cilantro, garlic, honey, and fiery spices.

Falafel Burger

$16.00
Biryani Veggie

Biryani Veggie

$17.00

Potato, carrot, pea, onion and garlic mixed with rice and Arabic spices.

Zooroona Wrap

$14.00

Mediterranean Pasta

$13.00Out of stock

Party Platters

House Tray

$51.00

Generous portions of Falafel, Beef Borek, Dolmeh, Chicken Kafta Kabob, Beef & Lamb Kafta Kabob, Beef Shawermah, and Chicken Shawermah. Served with rice and your choice of appetizer: Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, or Eggplant Mazza. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Zooroona Tray

Zooroona Tray

$90.00

Generous portions of Shish Tawook, Falafel, Beef Borek, Dolmeh, Chicken Kafta Kabob, Beef & Lamb Kafta Kabob, Beef Shawermah, and Chicken Shawermah. Served with rice and your choice of 2 appetizers: Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, or Eggplant Mazza. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Sultan Tray

$125.00

Generous portions of Shish Tawook, Falafel, Beef Borek, Dolmeh, Chicken Kafta Kabob, Beef & Lamb Kafta Kabob, Beef Shawermah, and Chicken Shawermah. Served with rice and your choice of 3 appetizers: Hummus, Baba Ghannouj, or Eggplant Mazza. NO SUBSTITUTIONS.

Sides

Extra Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Harissa Sauce

$1.00

Extra Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Extra Yogurt Sauce

$1.00

Side Baba Ghannouj

$6.00

Side Hummus

$6.00

Side Curry Potatoes

$6.00

Side Zataar Fries

$6.00

Side Plain Fries

$6.00

Side Zooroona Rice

$6.00

Extra Pita (One Piece)

$0.50

Extra Pita (4 Pack)

$2.00

Extra Pita (Full Bag- 10 pcs)

$5.00

Side Raw Vegetables

$6.00

Side Grilled Veg

$6.00

Side Olives- Small

$3.00

Side Olives- Large

$5.00

Side Pickled Turnips

$3.00

Side Zataar

$1.00

*Heat Bread*

*Include plasticware*

*Do not include plasticware*

Sub Veggies

$3.00

Oil

$1.00

Soup

Cup Lentil

$5.00

A creamy lentil soup served with a slice of lemon and topped with parsley.

Cup Spicy Moroccan

$5.00

A traditional Moroccan soup called 'Harira' that includes chickpeas, vegetables, and special North African spices.

Bowl Spicy Moroccan

$6.00

A traditional Moroccan soup called 'Harira' that includes chickpeas, vegetables, and special North African spices.

Lentil Bowl

$6.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Shawerma

$8.00

Kids Beef Shawerma

$8.00

Kids Chicken Kafta

$8.00

Kids Beef Kafta

$8.00

Kids Falafel

$8.00

Kids Chicken Cream Chop

$8.00

Wraps And Burgers

Chicken Shawermah Wrap

$14.00

Beef Shawermah wrap

$14.00

Zooroona Wrap

$14.00

Bronco Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Middle Eastern Lamb Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Entrees

Shrimp Kabob

Shrimp Kabob

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated and grilled.

Lebanese Lamb Medley Over Hummus

$21.00

Sauteed lamb with a vegetable medley and chickpeas over creamy hummus.

Chicken Fesenjoon

Chicken Fesenjoon

$19.00

A Persian dish featuring chunks of tender white meat chicken mixed with walnuts, pomegranate molasses, tahini and turmeric and served over rice.

Chicken Shawermah Entree

Chicken Shawermah Entree

$20.00

Seasoned strips of chicken grilled with special spices.

Beef Shawermah Entree

$20.00

Seasoned strips of beef tenderloin grilled with special spices.

Salmon Kabob

$24.00
Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$30.00

Tender lamb shank with herbs and a flavorful sauce.

Shish Tawook

$22.00

Tender white chicken marinated and grilled on skewers.

Chicken Kafta Kabob

$20.00

Finely ground meat with spices, chopped onion and parsley, grilled on a skewer.

Beef & Lamb Kafta Kabob

$20.00

Finely ground meat with spices, chopped onion, and parsley, grilled on a skewer.

Chili Fry

Chili Fry

$19.00

Your choice of chicken, beef tenderloin, or shrimp tossed with potato, peppers, tomato sauce, onion, garlic, and spices.

Lamb Biryani

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Cream Chop

$19.00
Biryani Chicken

Biryani Chicken

$18.00

Chicken with carrot, onion, and peas, mixed with rice and Arabic spices.

Beef Shoulder With Balsamic

$24.00

Tender beef shoulder prepared with spices and balsamic reduction. Served with curry potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Cauliflower And Eggplant

Cauliflower And Eggplant

$19.00

Your choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp, sauteed cauliflower and eggplant in a spicy tomato sauce served with rice. A staff favorite!

Blackened Salmon

$20.00

Mixed Grill

$24.00

A variety of kabobs- Beef Kafta, Chicken Kafta, and Grilled Shrimp.

Combo Dish

$22.00

Select two of the following meats: chicken shawermah, beef shawermah, chicken kafta, beef & lamb kafta, shish tawook, shrimp kabob, chicken cream chops. Served with rice and grilled vegetables.

Spiced Beef With Figs

Spiced Beef With Figs

$19.00

A rich, savory stew of beef, apricots, and figs. Slightly spicy and sweet.

Salads w/ Protein

Lrg Al Dar w/ Chicken Shawermah

$16.00

Lrg Fattoush w/ Chicken Shawermah

$16.00

Lrg Tabbouleh w/ Chicken Shawermah

$17.00

Lrg Zooroona w/ Chicken Shawermah

$17.00

Lrg Tabbouleh w/ Shrimp

$19.00

Lrg Al Dar w/ Beef Shawermah

$16.00

Lrg Fattoush w/ Beef Shawermah

$16.00

Lrg Tabbouleh w/ Beef Shawermah

$17.00

Lrg Zooroona w/ Beef Shawermah

$17.00

Lrg Zooroona w/ Falafel

$18.00

Lrg Al Dar w/ Falafel

$17.00

Lrg Fattoush w/ Falafel

$17.00

Lrg Tabbouleh w/ Falafel

$18.00

Lrg Fattoush w/ Shrimp

$18.00

Lrg Zooroona w/ Shrimp

$19.00

Lrg Al Dar w/ Shrimp

$18.00

Hot Beverages

Iraqi Tea

$7.00

Black loose leaf tea with cracked cardamom pods.

Darseen

$7.00

Loose leaf black tea brewed with cinnamon sticks.

Moroccan Mint Tea

$7.00

Loose leaf green tea brewed with fresh mint.

Afghani Tea

$7.00

Loose leaf green tea brewed with fresh cut ginger.

Hibiscus Tea

$7.00

American Coffee

$4.00

American Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Turkish Coffee

$7.00

Zohorat

$6.00

A caffeine free blend of edible flowers. Very light.

Masala Chai

$7.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Mango Lassie

$6.00

An aromatic blend of mango puree, mango juice, labne, and ground cardamom. Delish!

Zooroona Smoothie

$6.00

Blended strawberries, orange juice, and mango juice.

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Kids Soda

$1.25

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.25

Mojito Mocktail

$4.00

S Pellegrino

$4.00

Refresher

$4.00

Vimto

$4.00Out of stock

Limonana

$5.00

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$5.00

Zero Proof Margarita

$5.00

Employee Drinks

Rum

$3.50

Gin

$3.50

Whiskey

$3.50

Vodka

$3.50

Tequila

$3.50

Scotch

$3.50

Draft Beer

$2.50

Employee Wine

$3.50

Bottled Beer

Menu Cocktails

TAKEOUT WINE

Tenuta Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Salt Of The Earth Moscato

$12.00

Grayson Chardonnay

$12.00

Ksara Chardonnay

$18.00

Grove Mill Sauv Blanc

$17.00

Blanc De Blancs

$18.00

Ixir Blanc

$18.00

Ixir Rose

$18.00

Masciarelli

$22.00

Auspicion Cabernet

$12.00

DeLoach Pinot Noir

$18.00

Paulucci Malbec

$18.00

Frico Lambrusco

$5.00

Masaya Le Colombier

$18.00

Ixir Rouge

$18.00

Sangiovese Fantini

$18.00

Pissarres

$26.00

Chateau Musar

$52.00

To Go Water

$1.50

To Go Pop

$1.50

Desserts

Baklawa

$7.00

Date Cake

$8.00

Sweetened only with dates, it's a soft, dense slice of heaven.

Kanafa

Kanafa

$9.00

Homemade warm cheese pastry soaked in a sweet syrup.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Traditional Middle Easter dessert, topped with raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon.

Temmar Bites

$8.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.00

Cake Fee

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1710 West Main St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006

Directions

Gallery
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image
Zooroona Mediterranean Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood - 1908 W Main Street
orange star4.4 • 426
1908 W Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Nina's Cafe - Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 506
1710 West Main St Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
University Roadhouse
orange star3.6 • 258
1332 W. Michigan Ave. Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo
orange starNo Reviews
2727 W Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
La Familia Cafe
orange star4.5 • 145
224 W Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kalamazoo

Maru Sushi Kalamazoo
orange star4.5 • 2,680
427 E Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Taco Bob's - Kalamazoo - Crosstown St
orange star4.5 • 1,200
1502 S Westnedge Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
Theo & Stacy's - Downtown
orange star4.6 • 960
234 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49007
View restaurantnext
The Old Goat Tavern
orange star4.3 • 671
2731 W. Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, MI 49006
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Call - 6050 Gull Road
orange star4.4 • 600
6050 Gull Road Kalamazoo, MI 49048
View restaurantnext
One Well Brewing - Mon/Tues 3-10pm, Wed/Thurs 3-11pm, Fri/Sat 11am-12am,Sun 11am-10pm
orange star4.5 • 550
4213 Portage St Kalamazoo, MI 49001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kalamazoo
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston