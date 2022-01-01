Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Zorba Greek Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500

Round Rock, TX 78664

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Wrap
Gyro Plate
Chicken Salad

Appetizers

Baba Ghanouj PT

$5.95
Dolmathes Beef

Dolmathes Beef

$6.95+

Rice, garbanzo beans, ground beef and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef (order of 6)

Dolmathes Mix

Dolmathes Mix

$6.95+

Rice, garbanzo beans, ground beef and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef ( 3 meat dolmas and 3 Veggie Dolmas

Dolmathes Veg

Dolmathes Veg

$6.95+

Rice, garbanzo beans, and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef (order of 6)

Extra Pita

$0.85
Greek Meze

Greek Meze

$10.99

A variety of our favorites including one beef and one vegetarian dolmathes, two spanakopita, vegetarian moussaka, tzadziki sauce and hummus, enough to share with family and friends

Hum & Tab

Hum & Tab

$7.25

Mediterranean staples. hummus : a smooth blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. tabouli : fresh parsley, cracked wheat, onions, and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and lemon juice

Lemon Chicken Soup

$2.99+

Our zorba's chicken mixed with carrots and orzo in a zesty lemon broth

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$2.99+

Homemade soup made with lentils and fresh herb

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.95+

Mixture of spinach, feta cheese and spices wrapped in delicate phyllo dough baked until golden and crispy served with tzadziki sauce(3 per order)

Tiropita

Tiropita

$6.25+

Golden crispy phyllo filled with feta cheese, chili and spices served with tzadziki sauce (3 per order)

Veg Mousaka

Veg Mousaka

$5.25

Organic eggplant, onion, garlic, bell pepper and tomato simmered on the grill with greek herbs. topped with feta cheese and tzadziki sauce.

$SM House Salad

$3.25

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Zobra's original tender flavourful chicken breast served hot over our classic feta salad garnished with cool tzadziki sauce

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$11.99

A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced over a bed of romaine with fresh tomato and cucumber slices, covered with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, dressed with our house dressing, finished with Tzadziki sauce on top

Combo Salad

$13.99

Combination of Gyro and tender flavourful Chicken served hot over our classic feta salad garnished with cool tzadziki sauce

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$11.99

Handmade falafel over a bed of romaine with fresh tomato and cucumber slices, covered with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, dressed with our house dressing, finished with Tzadziki sauce on top

Feta Salad

Feta Salad

$8.99

A classic mediterranean salad. shredded romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, and kalamata olives. dressed with our house made dressing: a delicious blend of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and spices garnished with tzadziki sauce

Extra Pita

$0.85

Xtra TZK - 2 OZ $1.00

$1.00

$ Feta

$1.00

ADD FETA $1.00

$1.00

House Salad

$SM House Salad

$3.25

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.25

A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced and topped with tadziki. served with tomato, lettuce, red onion and cucumber.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Chicken breast marinated overright in a blend of lemon zest, garlic, herbs and spices slow roasted on the vertical broiler and then , thinly sliced onto your pita.topped with tzadziki sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber .

Combo wrap

Combo wrap

$10.25

A combination of both gyro meat and chicken, garnished with tadziki sauce served on a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.25

Freshly golden fried Falafel topped with Tadziki sauce on a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber.

Zorba's Wrap

$9.99

A choice of Gyro, Chicken or Falafel served nice and hot, wrapped in a warm pita with rice, tabouli, baba ghanouj and feta cheese

Wrap & 1 Side

$9.95

Wrap & 2 Sides

$12.99

Extra Pita $.85

$0.85

Xtra TZK - 2 OZ $1.00

$1.00

ADD FETA $1.00

$1.00

House Salad

$SM House Salad

$3.25

Add Fries

$2.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Entrees

Beef Mousaka

Beef Mousaka

$13.95

Layers of potatoes, eggplant, and ground beef baked in a delicious sauce and topped with six different types of cheese. served with rice pilaf, hummus and tabouli.

Chicken Kebob

Chicken Kebob

$14.95

Boneless chicken breast marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, and spices to create a juicy and tender kebob grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomato, and mushrooms. Served with rice and hummus.

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$13.95

Penne pasta is tossed with artichoke hearts, savory kalamata olives, sauteed mushrooms, and a unique cream sauce, topped with our zorba's chicken and feta cheese.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$12.95

Chicken breast marinated over night in a blend of lemon zest, garlic, herbs and spices slow roasted on the vertical broiler and then , thinly sliced onto your plate. served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$13.95

A combination of broth gyro meat and chicken, garnished with tadziki sauce served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Feed Me Plate

Feed Me Plate

$32.95

A unique selection of favorites, sized for sampling and served in courses. Served with either two soups or two salads, a mini maze plate, a kabob plate with shrimp, lamb, roasted vegetables and hummus, a second entree plate with gyro meat, chicken, sautéed spinach and rice. Finally, one dessert

Greek Pasta

Greek Pasta

$11.99

Sautéed onions, olive, mushrooms, garlic and tomatoes cooked and seasoned to perfection with a touch of red wine to create the perfect penne pasta. topped with parsley and feta cheese.

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$11.95

A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced and topped with tadziki. served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Iron Pot Roast

Iron Pot Roast

$12.95

Tender morsels of beef, potatoes and carrots are slow simmered to perfection and placed on a bed of our rice pilaf or Mashed Potato

Lamb Kebob

Lamb Kebob

$18.95

Flavorful lamb marinated with bay leaves and grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. served on a bed of rice pilaf with a side of hummus.

Pastichio

Pastichio

$13.95

Light layers of pasta blended with ground beef sauteed in herbs and spices. topped with six different types of cheese. served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$17.95

Seasoned and grilled salmon filet served with mashed potatos and spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Spinach & Chicken

Spinach & Chicken

$14.95

Our house specialty chicken sliced onto your plate next to spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. served with rice pilaf and hummus

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$11.95

Create your own meal from our vegetarian options. house salad included. pick five of the following: hummus, rice pilaf, vegetarian dolmathes, spanokopita, cheese pie, vegetarian mousaka, falafel, tazdziki sauce, tabouli, caesar salad, mashed potatos, Baba Ghanouj, and lentil soup.

Zorba's Old World Pasta

Zorba's Old World Pasta

$11.95

Zorba's homemade uniquely seasoned beef meatballs simmer in a simply delicious tomato sauce and are served on a bed of penne pasta. garnished with parmesan cheese

House Salad

Extra TZK 2 OZ $1.00

$1.00

Extra Pita $.85

$0.85

$SM House Salad

$3.25

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Lunch Catering

$20.00

FAMILY PACKAGE FOR 8

BULK COMBO PLATTER FOR 8 PEOPLE

BULK COMBO PLATTER FOR 8 PEOPLE

$109.00

Get both Gyro and Chicken meats for 8 servings, 3 bulk sides for 8 people, Feta salad for 8, plus 8 pita breads and Tadziki sauce

Family Package Feeds up to 8 People

Get both Gyro and Chicken meats for 8 servings, 3 bulk sides for 8 people, Feta salad for 8, plus 8 pita breads and Tadziki sauce
BULK COMBO PLATTER FOR 8 PEOPLE

BULK COMBO PLATTER FOR 8 PEOPLE

$120.00

Get both Gyro and Chicken meats for 8 servings, 3 bulk sides for 8 people, Feta salad for 8, plus 8 pita breads and Tadziki sauce

Appetizers

Hum & Tab

Hum & Tab

$7.25

Mediterranean staples. hummus : a smooth blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. tabouli : fresh parsley, cracked wheat, onions, and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and lemon juice

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.95+

Mixture of spinach, feta cheese and spices wrapped in delicate phyllo dough baked until golden and crispy served with tzadziki sauce(3 per order)

Greek Meze

Greek Meze

$10.99

A variety of our favorites including one beef and one vegetarian dolmathes, two spanakopita, vegetarian moussaka, tzadziki sauce and hummus, enough to share with family and friends

Dolmathes Beef

Dolmathes Beef

$6.95+

Rice, garbanzo beans, ground beef and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef (order of 6)

Dolmathes Veg

Dolmathes Veg

$6.95+

Rice, garbanzo beans, and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef (order of 6)

Veg Mousaka

Veg Mousaka

$5.25

Organic eggplant, onion, garlic, bell pepper and tomato simmered on the grill with greek herbs. topped with feta cheese and tzadziki sauce.

Tiropita

Tiropita

$6.25+

Golden crispy phyllo filled with feta cheese, chili and spices served with tzadziki sauce (3 per order)

XTRA PITA

$0.65

Soup & Salad

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$2.99+

Homemade soup made with lentils and fresh herb

Lemon Chicken Soup

$2.99+

Our zorba's chicken mixed with carrots and orzo in a zesty lemon broth

Feta Salad

Feta Salad

$8.99

A classic mediterranean salad. shredded romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, and kalamata olives. dressed with our house made dressing: a delicious blend of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and spices garnished with tzadziki sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Zobra's original tender flavourful chicken breast served hot over our classic feta salad garnished with cool tzadziki sauce

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$11.99

Handmade falafel over a bed of romaine with fresh tomato and cucumber slices, covered with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, dressed with our house dressing, finished with Tzadziki sauce on top

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$11.99

A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced over a bed of romaine with fresh tomato and cucumber slices, covered with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, dressed with our house dressing, finished with Tzadziki sauce on top

Combo Salad

$15.00

Combination of Gyro and tender flavourful Chicken served hot over our classic feta salad garnished with cool tzadziki sauce

XTRA PITA

$0.65

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$8.25

A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced and topped with tadziki. served with tomato, lettuce, red onion and cucumber.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.25

Chicken breast marinated overright in a blend of lemon zest, garlic, herbs and spices slow roasted on the vertical broiler and then , thinly sliced onto your pita.topped with tzadziki sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber .

Combo wrap

Combo wrap

$10.25

A combination of both gyro meat and chicken, garnished with tadziki sauce served on a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.25

Freshly golden fried Falafel topped with Tadziki sauce on a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber.

Zorba's Wrap

$9.99

A choice of Gyro, Chicken or Falafel served nice and hot, wrapped in a warm pita with rice, tabouli, baba ghanouj and feta cheese

XTRA PITA

$0.65

Entrees

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$11.95

A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced and topped with tadziki. served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$13.95

A combination of broth gyro meat and chicken, garnished with tadziki sauce served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$12.95

Chicken breast marinated over night in a blend of lemon zest, garlic, herbs and spices slow roasted on the vertical broiler and then , thinly sliced onto your plate. served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$11.95

Create your own meal from our vegetarian options. house salad included. pick five of the following: hummus, rice pilaf, vegetarian dolmathes, spanokopita, cheese pie, vegetarian mousaka, falafel, tazdziki sauce, tabouli, caesar salad, mashed potatos, Baba Ghanouj, and lentil soup.

Spinach & Chicken

Spinach & Chicken

$14.95

Our house specialty chicken sliced onto your plate next to spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. served with rice pilaf and hummus

Zorba's Old World Pasta

Zorba's Old World Pasta

$11.95

Zorba's homemade uniquely seasoned beef meatballs simmer in a simply delicious tomato sauce and are served on a bed of penne pasta. garnished with parmesan cheese

Iron Pot Roast

Iron Pot Roast

$12.95

Tender morsels of beef, potatoes and carrots are slow simmered to perfection and placed on a bed of our rice pilaf or Mashed Potato

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$17.95

Seasoned and grilled salmon filet served with mashed potatos and spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Pastichio

Pastichio

$13.95

Light layers of pasta blended with ground beef sauteed in herbs and spices. topped with six different types of cheese. served with rice pilaf and hummus.

Beef Mousaka

Beef Mousaka

$13.95

Layers of potatoes, eggplant, and ground beef baked in a delicious sauce and topped with six different types of cheese. served with rice pilaf, hummus and tabouli.

Lamb Kebob

Lamb Kebob

$18.95

Flavorful lamb marinated with bay leaves and grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. served on a bed of rice pilaf with a side of hummus.

Chicken Kebob

Chicken Kebob

$14.95

Boneless chicken breast marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, and spices to create a juicy and tender kebob grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomato, and mushrooms. Served with rice and hummus.

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Pasta

$13.95

Penne pasta is tossed with artichoke hearts, savory kalamata olives, sauteed mushrooms, and a unique cream sauce, topped with our zorba's chicken and feta cheese.

XTRA PITA

$0.65

Kid's Menu

Kids Gyro Plate

$3.99

Kid's portion size of Gyro meat with choice of one side from the list

Kids Chicken Plate

$3.99

Kid's portion size of Chicken meat with a choice of a side from the list

Kids Pasta

$3.25

PENNE PASTA WITH YOUR CHICE OF EITHER HOUSE MARINANRA OR CRAM SAUCE AND PARMESAN CHEESE

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$3.25
Nug & Fries

Nug & Fries

$3.99

XTRA PITA

$0.65

Extras

XTRA PITA

$0.65

Add Fries

$2.50

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$2.75

A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened and held together with honey orange syrup

Chocklava

Chocklava

$2.75

A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened and held together with honey orange and chocolate

Drinks

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Dr Pepper

$1.95
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.25
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.25

BEER & WINE

Corona

Corona

$3.50
Dos Equis XX

Dos Equis XX

$3.50
Peroni Italian

Peroni Italian

$3.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$2.95
Buckethead IPA

Buckethead IPA

$3.95
Shiner

Shiner

$2.95
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$3.50

Bottle of Red Wine

$16.00

Bottle of White Wine

$16.00

Bottle of Rose Wine

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

