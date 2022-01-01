- Home
Zorba Greek Restaurant
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500
Round Rock, TX 78664
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baba Ghanouj PT
Dolmathes Beef
Rice, garbanzo beans, ground beef and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef (order of 6)
Dolmathes Mix
Rice, garbanzo beans, ground beef and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef ( 3 meat dolmas and 3 Veggie Dolmas
Dolmathes Veg
Rice, garbanzo beans, and spices are rolled into grape leaves; imparting a unique flavor and texture equally delicious are our vegetarian dolmathes, without beef (order of 6)
Extra Pita
Greek Meze
A variety of our favorites including one beef and one vegetarian dolmathes, two spanakopita, vegetarian moussaka, tzadziki sauce and hummus, enough to share with family and friends
Hum & Tab
Mediterranean staples. hummus : a smooth blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic and lemon juice. tabouli : fresh parsley, cracked wheat, onions, and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and lemon juice
Lemon Chicken Soup
Our zorba's chicken mixed with carrots and orzo in a zesty lemon broth
Lentil Soup
Homemade soup made with lentils and fresh herb
Spanakopita
Mixture of spinach, feta cheese and spices wrapped in delicate phyllo dough baked until golden and crispy served with tzadziki sauce(3 per order)
Tiropita
Golden crispy phyllo filled with feta cheese, chili and spices served with tzadziki sauce (3 per order)
Veg Mousaka
Organic eggplant, onion, garlic, bell pepper and tomato simmered on the grill with greek herbs. topped with feta cheese and tzadziki sauce.
$SM House Salad
Salads
Chicken Salad
Zobra's original tender flavourful chicken breast served hot over our classic feta salad garnished with cool tzadziki sauce
Gyro Salad
A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced over a bed of romaine with fresh tomato and cucumber slices, covered with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, dressed with our house dressing, finished with Tzadziki sauce on top
Combo Salad
Combination of Gyro and tender flavourful Chicken served hot over our classic feta salad garnished with cool tzadziki sauce
Falafel Salad
Handmade falafel over a bed of romaine with fresh tomato and cucumber slices, covered with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, dressed with our house dressing, finished with Tzadziki sauce on top
Feta Salad
A classic mediterranean salad. shredded romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, and kalamata olives. dressed with our house made dressing: a delicious blend of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and spices garnished with tzadziki sauce
Extra Pita
Xtra TZK - 2 OZ $1.00
$ Feta
ADD FETA $1.00
House Salad
$SM House Salad
Wraps
Gyro Wrap
A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced and topped with tadziki. served with tomato, lettuce, red onion and cucumber.
Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast marinated overright in a blend of lemon zest, garlic, herbs and spices slow roasted on the vertical broiler and then , thinly sliced onto your pita.topped with tzadziki sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber .
Combo wrap
A combination of both gyro meat and chicken, garnished with tadziki sauce served on a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber.
Falafel Wrap
Freshly golden fried Falafel topped with Tadziki sauce on a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion and cucumber.
Zorba's Wrap
A choice of Gyro, Chicken or Falafel served nice and hot, wrapped in a warm pita with rice, tabouli, baba ghanouj and feta cheese
Wrap & 1 Side
Wrap & 2 Sides
Extra Pita $.85
Xtra TZK - 2 OZ $1.00
ADD FETA $1.00
House Salad
$SM House Salad
Add Fries
Hot Sauce
Entrees
Beef Mousaka
Layers of potatoes, eggplant, and ground beef baked in a delicious sauce and topped with six different types of cheese. served with rice pilaf, hummus and tabouli.
Chicken Kebob
Boneless chicken breast marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, and spices to create a juicy and tender kebob grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomato, and mushrooms. Served with rice and hummus.
Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta is tossed with artichoke hearts, savory kalamata olives, sauteed mushrooms, and a unique cream sauce, topped with our zorba's chicken and feta cheese.
Chicken Plate
Chicken breast marinated over night in a blend of lemon zest, garlic, herbs and spices slow roasted on the vertical broiler and then , thinly sliced onto your plate. served with rice pilaf and hummus.
Combo Plate
A combination of broth gyro meat and chicken, garnished with tadziki sauce served with rice pilaf and hummus.
Feed Me Plate
A unique selection of favorites, sized for sampling and served in courses. Served with either two soups or two salads, a mini maze plate, a kabob plate with shrimp, lamb, roasted vegetables and hummus, a second entree plate with gyro meat, chicken, sautéed spinach and rice. Finally, one dessert
Greek Pasta
Sautéed onions, olive, mushrooms, garlic and tomatoes cooked and seasoned to perfection with a touch of red wine to create the perfect penne pasta. topped with parsley and feta cheese.
Gyro Plate
A delicious blend of lamb and beef roasted on a vertical broiler, thinly sliced and topped with tadziki. served with rice pilaf and hummus.
Iron Pot Roast
Tender morsels of beef, potatoes and carrots are slow simmered to perfection and placed on a bed of our rice pilaf or Mashed Potato
Lamb Kebob
Flavorful lamb marinated with bay leaves and grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. served on a bed of rice pilaf with a side of hummus.
Pastichio
Light layers of pasta blended with ground beef sauteed in herbs and spices. topped with six different types of cheese. served with rice pilaf and hummus.
Salmon Plate
Seasoned and grilled salmon filet served with mashed potatos and spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.
Spinach & Chicken
Our house specialty chicken sliced onto your plate next to spinach sauteed with mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. served with rice pilaf and hummus
Veggie Plate
Create your own meal from our vegetarian options. house salad included. pick five of the following: hummus, rice pilaf, vegetarian dolmathes, spanokopita, cheese pie, vegetarian mousaka, falafel, tazdziki sauce, tabouli, caesar salad, mashed potatos, Baba Ghanouj, and lentil soup.
Zorba's Old World Pasta
Zorba's homemade uniquely seasoned beef meatballs simmer in a simply delicious tomato sauce and are served on a bed of penne pasta. garnished with parmesan cheese
House Salad
Extra TZK 2 OZ $1.00
Extra Pita $.85
$SM House Salad
Hot Sauce
Lunch Catering
FAMILY PACKAGE FOR 8
Family Package Feeds up to 8 People
Kid's Menu
Kids Gyro Plate
Kid's portion size of Gyro meat with choice of one side from the list
Kids Chicken Plate
Kid's portion size of Chicken meat with a choice of a side from the list
Kids Pasta
PENNE PASTA WITH YOUR CHICE OF EITHER HOUSE MARINANRA OR CRAM SAUCE AND PARMESAN CHEESE
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Nug & Fries
XTRA PITA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2601 S I-35 Frontage Rd Unit B500, Round Rock, TX 78664