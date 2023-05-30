  • Home
Zorba the Greek 22324 Mcardle Rd

No reviews yet

22324 Mcardle Rd

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Feta Cheese Dip

$9.00

Greek Grilled Potatoes

$7.00

Charbroiled Red Potatoes marinated in Ancient Greek Secret Served with a side of Tzatziki

Salads

Greek Salad

$7.00

Gyros

The Mighty Athena

$12.00+

Kenny Pow

$14.00+

Yaya's Traditional

$15.00+

The Garden

$14.00+

Pig In A Pita

$13.00

Baklava

Baklava

$3.50+

Baklava Ice Cream

$6.00

Sides

Traditional Tzatziki

$1.00

Roasted Jalapeno Tzatziki

$1.00

Smokey Chipotle Tzatziki

$1.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Loaded Greek Potatoes

Lamb Potatoes

$15.00

Steak Potatoes

$15.00

Chicken Potatoes

$15.00

To-Go Items

Feta Dip

$10.00

Ancient Greek Secret

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

22324 Mcardle Rd, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

