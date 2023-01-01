Zorba's Mediterranean Grill imageView gallery

Zorba's Mediterranean Grill

803 Reviews

$

2110 NW Military

San Antonio, TX 78213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Take out charge

Take out charge

$0.29

Appetizers

10. Hummus

$7.88

11. Baba Ganouj

$7.88

12. Fried Kibbeh

$9.50

13. Spanikopita

$7.88

14. Grape Leaves

$7.99

16. Falafel

$8.15

17. Feta Fries

$6.05

Cheese grilled

$6.92

shakshukah

$7.69

foul

$5.49

Kibdeh

$8.79

potato chips

$1.09

Salads

20. Garden

$5.49+

21. Greek

$6.59+

22. Ceasar

$5.49+

23. Tabbuli

$6.99

24. Fattoush

$7.99

Burgers & Subs

30. Hamburger

$9.25

33. Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Soups

Lentil Soup

$7.99

Small Soup

$2.20

Sides

50. Rice

$4.99

51. French Fries

$4.99

52. Taziki

$0.83

53. Garlic Sauce

$0.83

54. Hot Sauce

$0.83

55. Pita

$0.99

56. Eggplant Dish

$8.99

Ranch Dressing

$0.55

Greek Vinagrette

$0.55

Olives

$1.09

Side of feta

$0.99

Lorie eggplant

$3.29

Tahini

$0.55

Yogurt&Cucumber

$3.85

potato chips

$1.65

Lb of Gyro Meat

$20.89

Lb of Chicken Shawarma

$20.89

Side of gyro

$5.49

Gyros & Pitas

60. Shawarma Club Pita

$12.89

61. Falafel Pita

$12.25

62. Cheese Pita

$11.99

63. Beef Kebab Pita

$12.89

64. Chicken Tikka Kebab Pita

$12.89

65. Chicken Pita

$12.89

66. Beef & Lamb Gyro

$12.89

67. Eggplant Gyro

$11.99

Entrees

70. Beef Shisha Kebab (Kafta)

$16.25

71. Chicken Tikka Kebab

$16.25

72. Chicken Shawarma

$16.25

73. Mixed Kebab

$16.99

74. Trio Plate

$18.59

75. Falafel

$15.99

76. Gyro

$16.25

77. Chicken & Gyro

$16.99

78. Vegetarian Delight

$15.99

79. Mezza Plate

$15.99

80. Tilapia Plate

$17.99

Mensaf

$20.89

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.29

Bottled Water

$1.53

Fountain Drinks

$3.29

Vimto Arabic Fruit Drink

$3.29

Mango Smoothie

$4.94

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.62

Can Soda

$1.99

Perrier

$3.07

Apple juice

$3.07

Rani

$3.07

Coffee & Dessert

Hot Tea

$2.19

Turkish Coffee

$3.84

Pot of Moroccan Tea

$7.69

Baklava

$5.99

Knafe

$5.16

Cheesecake

$5.16

Starbucks frap

$3.89

Open Item

Open

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

.

Location

2110 NW Military, San Antonio, TX 78213

Directions

Gallery
Zorba's Mediterranean Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Good News Burgers - San Pedro
orange starNo Reviews
6900 San Pedro Avenue San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Picnikins Patio Cafe & Catering - Blanco Rd
orange star4.6 • 635
6901 Blanco Rd San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Earth Burger - Park North
orange starNo Reviews
818 Northwest Loop San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Demo's Greek Food Castle Hills 410 & Blanco
orange starNo Reviews
7115 Blanco Rd # 120 San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Sea Island - Rector
orange starNo Reviews
322 W Rector St San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Miss Chickpea's Cafetal
orange starNo Reviews
8002, Callaghan Rd suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78230 San Antonio, TX 78230
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - 16505 BLANCO RD
orange star4.5 • 2,382
16505 BLANCO RD SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
The Big Bib Lanark
orange star4.3 • 2,362
104 Lanark Dr San Antonio, TX 78218
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - San Antonio TX
orange star4.4 • 1,960
14855 Blanco Road San Antonio, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 057 - Quarry Village
orange star4.7 • 1,645
250 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209
View restaurantnext
El Bucanero - Embassy - 13802 EMBASSY ROW
orange star4.3 • 1,411
13802 EMBASSY ROW SAN ANTONIO, TX 78216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston