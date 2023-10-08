Red Devil

$125.00 +

Michigan City, IN • IPA - Red • 6.6% ABV • 55 IBU Red Devil IPA was created in homage to the mascot of what was formerly Elston Grove High School. This full-bodied IPA pours a deep amber red and impresses with a lingering & lacing head. Various roasted malts are combined to create a platform for the Citra, & El Dorado hops used late in the kettle. Citra & El Dorado are added again to the fermentor as a dry hop addition presenting notes of grapefruit and pineapple.