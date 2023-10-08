Main Menu

3 Tenders

$12.00

bbq or ranch

Bang Shrimp

$14.00

hand-breaded shrimp (7), scallions, bang sauce or sweet chili

Bar Pretzel Snacks

$6.00

choose your flavor: smoky cheddar bacon, chile lime, honey mustard. shareable bag!

Cheese Steak Cauliflower Flatbread

$25.00

vegan & gluten free. fresh garlic and evoo + crushed tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, vegan cheese

Cheese Steak Flatbread

$20.00

zorn favorite: fresh garlic and evoo + crushed tomato sauce, steak, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, white american cheese, mozzarella

Curds

$13.00

marinara or ranch

Fries

$5.00

ask for loaded +$4! zorn's housemade beer cheese, bacon crumble, sour cream, scallions

Garlic French Bread

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Margherita Caulflower Flatbread

$23.00

vegan & gluten free. vegan cheese, garlic, olive oil, roma tomato, fresh basil

Margherita Flatbread

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, roma tomato, fresh basil. vegan cheese +$2

Mushroom Cauliflower Flatbread

$25.00

vegan & gluten free.

Mushroom Flatbread

$20.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

choice of bang sauce or ranch

Pork Pot Stickers

$14.00

teriyaki glaze, scallions. sweet chili sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

zorn's housemade beer cheese

Veggie Pot Sickers

$14.00

teriyaki glaze, scallions. sweet chili sauce.

Wings

$14.00

choose one (no split sauce) : bbq, buffalo, nashville hot sauce, parmesan-garlic, honey garlic, cajun, lemon pepper, sweet chili pepper, or naked. ranch or blue cheese.

Poppers

$12.00

housemade jalapeno poppers wrapped in bacon (5), sausage & cream cheese filling. ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

7oz Of Breaded Deep fried Mushrooms. Served with our house made Ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

$13.00

5 fried pickles served with house-made srircha ranch dressing

Salad/Soup

House Salad

$8.00

cucumber, tomato, red onion, housemade crouton. choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

grated parmesan, housemade caesar dressing, crouton

Romaine Wedge

$11.00

tomato, bacon crumble, pickled red onion, blue cheese dressing

Bufalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken or fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, romaine, red onion. ranch or blue cheese

Side Salad

$5.00

cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato, choice of dressing

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

available on select days

Pizza

Bird N' A Bush 10"

$10.00

mozzarella blend, bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro

Bird N' A Bush 14"

$25.00

mozzarella blend, bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro

Blanco 10"

$20.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, red onion, prosciutto, ricotta, hot honey, pistachio dust

Blanco 14"

$25.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, red onion, prosciutto, ricotta, hot honey, pistachio dust

Sassy GMA 10"

$21.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, chili flakes, crushed red tomato, cup n char pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey, parmesan, basil

Sassy GMA 14"

$26.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, chili flakes, crushed red tomato, cup n char pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey, parmesan, basil

Maui 10"

$15.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, house-smoked pulled pork, pineapple, red onion, bbq drizzle, cilantro

Maui 14"

$20.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, house-smoked pulled pork, pineapple, red onion, bbq drizzle, cilantro

The Block 10"

$20.00

mozzarella blend, sausage, bacon, cup n char pepperoni, crushed red tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh oregano, parmesan

The Block 14"

$25.00

mozzarella blend, sausage, bacon, cup n char pepperoni, crushed red tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh oregano, parmesan

Uncle Franco 10"

$20.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, sausage, roasted mushrooms, cup n char pepperoni, crushed tomato, ricotta, basil, parmesan, chilis

Uncle Franco 14"

$25.00

mozzarella blend, fontina, sausage, roasted mushrooms, cup n char pepperoni, crushed tomato, ricotta, basil, parmesan, chilis

Pizza - BYO

10" BYO

$14.00

14" BYO

$20.00

12" BYO Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Mac N Cheese

Beer Mac

$11.00

Zorn's housemade beer cheese sauce, bacon crumble, scallions

Handhelds

6oz Grilled Chicken Breast. Two slices of bacon. Cheddar Cheese. 2oz bbq sauce.

Burger

$14.00

*1/3 local beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, horsey sauce, choice of cheese: american, provolone, cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, (blue cheese $3), double local beef patty +$4

Beyond Burger

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, horsey sauce, choice of cheese: american, provolone, cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, (blue cheese $3)

Pork

$16.00

house-smoked pork, housemade bbq, housemade coleslaw, pickle

Brisket

$18.00

house-smoked brisket, housemade bbq, housemade coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

choice of grilled chicken or fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, cheddar cheese. choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side

Nashville Chicken

$17.00

choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken tenders tossed in nashville hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, mayo, pickles, coleslaw, pickled onions, cilantro

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

choice of grilled chicken or fried tenders, parmesan cheese, romaine, ceasar dressing

Italian Beef

$16.00

au jus dipping sauce, provolone (giardiniera upon request)

Baja Shrimp Taco

$15.00

(3) flour or corn tortilla, pineapple pico, cilantro, bang sauce. add avocado +$4

Vegan Mushroom Cheese Steak Sandwich

$17.00

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, vegan french roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

6 oz. Grilled Chicken breast , two slices bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese. Served with chips.

BBQ Chicken sandwich

$17.00

6 oz. Grilled Chicken breast , two slices bacon, , cheddar cheese 2oz Bbq Sauce. Served with chips.

Kids/Senior

Kids/SR 1/2 Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

plain cheese. add pepperoni +$3.

Kids/SR Burger

$11.00

plain local beef patty, american cheese

Kids/SR Pasta

$11.00

choice of: red sauce, cheese sauce, or buttered

Kids/SR 2 Tenders

$11.00

bbq sauce, ketchup, or ranch

Dessert

Baked Cookie

$11.00

housemade cookie with 3 scoops of ice cream *please allow 30 minutes for fresh baked cookies

Nutty Nana 10"

$14.00

nutella, cinnamon & sugar, bananas, powdered sugar

Nutty Nana 14"

$19.00

nutella, cinnamon & sugar, bananas, powdered sugar

Nutty Nana Cauliflower 12"

gluten free crust. nutella, cinnamon & sugar, bananas, powdered sugar

Cin-A-Nanni 10"

$13.00

brown sugar, cinnamon, sugar, apple slices, caramel drizzle, powdered sugar

Cin-A-Nanni 14"

$18.00

brown sugar, cinnamon, sugar, apple slices, caramel drizzle, powdered sugar

Cin-A-Nanni Cauliflower 12"

gluten free. brown sugar, cinnamon, sugar, apple slices, caramel drizzle, powdered sugar

S'More Gramm 10"

$12.00

chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle, graham cracker dust

S'More Gramm 14"

$17.00

chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle, graham cracker dust

S' More Gramm Cauliflower 12"

gluten free. chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle, graham cracker dust

Ice Cream

$6.00

two scoops

Cherry Pie 10"

$12.00

Cherry Pie 14"

$17.00

Specials

8oz Corn beef, Swiss cheese ,Marble Rye thousand island dressing ,Sauerkraut. Served with chips.

Reuben

$18.00

Soup

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Merch

Merchandise

Red Devil T-Shirt

$34.99

First Gear T-Shirt

$34.99

Golden Grain T-Shirt

$34.99

Agent 99 T-Shirt

$34.99

Zorn T-Shirt

$34.99

Zorn Baseball Hat

$45.00

Zorn Snap Back Hat

$45.00

Tag-A-Brew Keychain

$3.00

Tag-A-Brew Necklace

$7.00

Red Devil Sticker

$5.00

Excelsior Sticker

$5.00

Golden Grain Sticker

$5.00

After Two Sticker

$5.00

Elston Grove Sticker

$5.00

Father Issac Sticker

$5.00

Agent 99 Sticker

$5.00

Zorn Glow In The Dark Sticker

$7.00

Zorn Sticker

$3.00

Z Sticker

$3.00

Poster- Elston Grove

$7.00

Poster- 1871

$7.00

Poster- FIrst Gear

$7.00

Poster- Golden Grain

$7.00

Poster- Pumpkin

$7.00

Poster- Red Devil

$7.00

Shot Glass

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$13.00

Bottle Opener

$8.00

Zorn Cigar Cutter

$4.00

Tap Handle

$35.00

Zorn to-go pint

$8.00

Brewery Lodge Cigar Cutter

$4.00

Soda/Juice

ENERGY DRINK

Whiplash Energy Drink

$5.00

Whiplash Blue-Raspberry Energy Drink

$6.00

NA BEVERAGE

Club Soda

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Water

Tonic

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cherry Lemonade

$3.25

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Cherry Sprite

$3.25

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids' Cup

JUICE

Lemonade

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Kids/Senior Free Drinks

Kids' Club Soda

Kids' Lemonade

Kids' Cola

Kids' Iced Tea

Kids' Water

Kids' Tonic

Kids' Lemon Lime

Kids' Cranberry Juice

Kids' Diet

Kids' Pineapple Juice

Kids' Orange Juice

Kids' Ginger Ale

Kids' Cherry Lemonade

Kids' Cherry Coke

Kids' Cherry Sprite

Kids' Kiddie Cocktail

Kids' Arnold Palmer

Kids' Ginger Beer

Beer

kegs for retail

Golden Grain

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Cream Ale • 6% ABV • 17 IBU Flaked corn and brewers malt are added to the mash for this 1800's style American ale. This classic is lightly bittered with hops to complement the subtle malt.

After Two

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • New England Hazy IPA • 6.6% ABV Hazy IPA made with Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops. Loaded with flavor and aroma without the bitterness typically seen in an IPA.

JameZ Blonde

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Belgian Blonde • 5.9% ABV

Red Devil

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • IPA - Red • 6.6% ABV • 55 IBU Red Devil IPA was created in homage to the mascot of what was formerly Elston Grove High School. This full-bodied IPA pours a deep amber red and impresses with a lingering & lacing head. Various roasted malts are combined to create a platform for the Citra, & El Dorado hops used late in the kettle. Citra & El Dorado are added again to the fermentor as a dry hop addition presenting notes of grapefruit and pineapple.

TripZy

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Belgian Tripel • 8.8% ABV Light colored medium bodied beer with fruity esters derived from the yeast. Bitterness is balanced with a malty sweetness. Although light in appearance it has a heavy abv

Desert Roze

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Prickly Pear pale ale • 5.3% ABV Prickly Pear Pale Ale. Smooth lightly dry hopped pale ale with a massive addition of prickly pear puree. The hops and malt accentuate the herbal and earthy sweetness from the prickly pear fruit.

Zuper Zorn

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Pale Ale - American• 6% ABV American pale ale with copious amounts of lemon, citrus, and piney notes. Balanced bitterness lends to a crisp clean finish. Locally grown Zuper Saazer hops are showcased exclusively in this easy drinking ale.

Sour RangerZ

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Sour - Fruited • 5.5% ABV Light ale soured through a specialized yeast with heavy additions of peach and mango puree.

Touch of the Bluez

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • IPA - New England • 6% ABV Hazy IPA with a small addition of blueberry puree. Lots of hops without the bitterness and a touch of blueberry notes play nicely together.

Zorn Supremacy

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • IPA - American• 7% ABV Just what you want from a West Coast IPA. Medium body with crisp finish and plenty of piney citrus notes from the copious amounts of hops added to this classic style.

PilzenZorn

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Lager - American• 4.8% ABV An updated take on an original Zorn beer dating back to the 1800s. Light, dry, and crisp with an exceptionally clean finish.

Where the WheatZ Have No Name

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Wheat Beer - Witbier • 5% ABV Notes of sweet orange peel and coriander.

Zorn Brownie PointZ

$125.00+

Michigan City, IN • Brown Ale - American• 5.7% ABV Brown Ale with additions of cinnamon, nutmeg, and a little vanilla. Malt forward sweetness and bursting with spice notes.

Tap Room Beer-Drafts

Ace Pineapple

$8.00+

After Two

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • New England Hazy IPA • 6.6% ABV Hazy IPA made with Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops. Loaded with flavor and aroma without the bitterness typically seen in an IPA.

Bayerische Staatbrauerei Weihstephan

$8.00+

Black Berry Cider

$8.00+

Blake's Hard Cider Passion Seeker

$8.00

County Boy Orange Cream Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Desert Roze

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • Prickly Pear pale ale • 5.3% ABV Prickly Pear Pale Ale. Smooth lightly dry hopped pale ale with a massive addition of prickly pear puree. The hops and malt accentuate the herbal and earthy sweetness from the prickly pear fruit.

Elvis Juice

$8.00+

Fat Heat Spooky Tooth 2023

$8.00

Flight

$17.00

Founders All Day

$8.00+

Golden Grain

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • Cream Ale • 6% ABV • 17 IBU Flaked corn and brewers malt are added to the mash for this 1800's style American ale. This classic is lightly bittered with hops to complement the subtle malt.

Gumballhead

$4.25+Out of stock

Munster, IN • Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat • 5.6% ABV • 35 IBU An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish

JameZ Blonde

$3.25+Out of stock

Michigan City, IN • Belgian Blonde • 5.9% ABV

Narragansett Narragansett Lager

$0.00+Out of stock

New zLand

$7.00+

Original Classic Apple

$4.25+

Armada, MI • Cider - Sweet

Red Devil

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • IPA - Red • 6.6% ABV • 55 IBU Red Devil IPA was created in homage to the mascot of what was formerly Elston Grove High School. This full-bodied IPA pours a deep amber red and impresses with a lingering & lacing head. Various roasted malts are combined to create a platform for the Citra, & El Dorado hops used late in the kettle. Citra & El Dorado are added again to the fermentor as a dry hop addition presenting notes of grapefruit and pineapple.

Short Bellaire Brown

$8.00+

Squishy

$4.25+Out of stock

Bellaire, MI • Cider - Other Fruit • 6.3% ABV Our ciders are lovingly crafted in the Cherry Capital of the World, so it is only fitting that we honor our heritage with Squishy, our beloved tart cherry cider fermented.

Sweet Baby Jesus

$8.00+

Touch of the Bluez

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • IPA - New England • 6% ABV Hazy IPA with a small addition of blueberry puree. Lots of hops without the bitterness and a touch of blueberry notes play nicely together.

TripZy

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • Belgian Tripel • 8.8% ABV Light colored medium bodied beer with fruity esters derived from the yeast. Bitterness is balanced with a malty sweetness. Although light in appearance it has a heavy abv

Where the WheatZ Have No Name

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • Wheat Beer - Witbier • 5% ABV Notes of sweet orange peel and coriander.

Zorn Brew Works Grape Soda Seltzer

$7.00+

Zorn Brew Works Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

$7.00+

Zorn Brew Works Zorn Rum & Coke

$7.00+

Zorn Brownie PointZ

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • Brown Ale - American• 5.7% ABV Brown Ale with additions of cinnamon, nutmeg, and a little vanilla. Malt forward sweetness and bursting with spice notes.

Zorn Supremacy

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • IPA - American• 7% ABV Just what you want from a West Coast IPA. Medium body with crisp finish and plenty of piney citrus notes from the copious amounts of hops added to this classic style.

Zuper Zorn

$3.25+

Michigan City, IN • Pale Ale - American• 6% ABV American pale ale with copious amounts of lemon, citrus, and piney notes. Balanced bitterness lends to a crisp clean finish. Locally grown Zuper Saazer hops are showcased exclusively in this easy drinking ale.

Milk Stout Nitro

$8.00+