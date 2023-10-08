- Home
- /
- Michigan City
- /
- Zorn Brew Works Co -
Zorn Brew Works Co
No reviews yet
605 E 9th St
Michigan City, IN 46360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Starters
3 Tenders
bbq or ranch
Bang Shrimp
hand-breaded shrimp (7), scallions, bang sauce or sweet chili
Bar Pretzel Snacks
choose your flavor: smoky cheddar bacon, chile lime, honey mustard. shareable bag!
Cheese Steak Cauliflower Flatbread
vegan & gluten free. fresh garlic and evoo + crushed tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, vegan cheese
Cheese Steak Flatbread
zorn favorite: fresh garlic and evoo + crushed tomato sauce, steak, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, white american cheese, mozzarella
Curds
marinara or ranch
Fries
ask for loaded +$4! zorn's housemade beer cheese, bacon crumble, sour cream, scallions
Garlic French Bread
Loaded Fries
Margherita Caulflower Flatbread
vegan & gluten free. vegan cheese, garlic, olive oil, roma tomato, fresh basil
Margherita Flatbread
fresh mozzarella, garlic, olive oil, roma tomato, fresh basil. vegan cheese +$2
Mushroom Cauliflower Flatbread
vegan & gluten free.
Mushroom Flatbread
Onion Rings
choice of bang sauce or ranch
Pork Pot Stickers
teriyaki glaze, scallions. sweet chili sauce.
Pretzel Bites
zorn's housemade beer cheese
Veggie Pot Sickers
teriyaki glaze, scallions. sweet chili sauce.
Wings
choose one (no split sauce) : bbq, buffalo, nashville hot sauce, parmesan-garlic, honey garlic, cajun, lemon pepper, sweet chili pepper, or naked. ranch or blue cheese.
Poppers
housemade jalapeno poppers wrapped in bacon (5), sausage & cream cheese filling. ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
7oz Of Breaded Deep fried Mushrooms. Served with our house made Ranch dressing.
Fried Pickles
5 fried pickles served with house-made srircha ranch dressing
Salad/Soup
House Salad
cucumber, tomato, red onion, housemade crouton. choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
grated parmesan, housemade caesar dressing, crouton
Romaine Wedge
tomato, bacon crumble, pickled red onion, blue cheese dressing
Bufalo Chicken Salad
grilled chicken or fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, cherry tomato, cucumber, romaine, red onion. ranch or blue cheese
Side Salad
cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato, choice of dressing
Seasonal Soup
available on select days
Pizza
Bird N' A Bush 10"
mozzarella blend, bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
Bird N' A Bush 14"
mozzarella blend, bbq sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, cilantro
Blanco 10"
mozzarella blend, fontina, red onion, prosciutto, ricotta, hot honey, pistachio dust
Blanco 14"
mozzarella blend, fontina, red onion, prosciutto, ricotta, hot honey, pistachio dust
Sassy GMA 10"
mozzarella blend, fontina, chili flakes, crushed red tomato, cup n char pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey, parmesan, basil
Sassy GMA 14"
mozzarella blend, fontina, chili flakes, crushed red tomato, cup n char pepperoni, ricotta, hot honey, parmesan, basil
Maui 10"
mozzarella blend, fontina, house-smoked pulled pork, pineapple, red onion, bbq drizzle, cilantro
Maui 14"
mozzarella blend, fontina, house-smoked pulled pork, pineapple, red onion, bbq drizzle, cilantro
The Block 10"
mozzarella blend, sausage, bacon, cup n char pepperoni, crushed red tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh oregano, parmesan
The Block 14"
mozzarella blend, sausage, bacon, cup n char pepperoni, crushed red tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, fresh oregano, parmesan
Uncle Franco 10"
mozzarella blend, fontina, sausage, roasted mushrooms, cup n char pepperoni, crushed tomato, ricotta, basil, parmesan, chilis
Uncle Franco 14"
mozzarella blend, fontina, sausage, roasted mushrooms, cup n char pepperoni, crushed tomato, ricotta, basil, parmesan, chilis
Handhelds
Burger
*1/3 local beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, horsey sauce, choice of cheese: american, provolone, cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, (blue cheese $3), double local beef patty +$4
Beyond Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, horsey sauce, choice of cheese: american, provolone, cheddar, pepper jack, swiss, (blue cheese $3)
Pork
house-smoked pork, housemade bbq, housemade coleslaw, pickle
Brisket
house-smoked brisket, housemade bbq, housemade coleslaw
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
choice of grilled chicken or fried tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, cheddar cheese. choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side
Nashville Chicken
choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken tenders tossed in nashville hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, mayo, pickles, coleslaw, pickled onions, cilantro
Caesar Wrap
choice of grilled chicken or fried tenders, parmesan cheese, romaine, ceasar dressing
Italian Beef
au jus dipping sauce, provolone (giardiniera upon request)
Baja Shrimp Taco
(3) flour or corn tortilla, pineapple pico, cilantro, bang sauce. add avocado +$4
Vegan Mushroom Cheese Steak Sandwich
green peppers, onions, mushrooms, vegan mayo, vegan cheese, vegan french roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. Grilled Chicken breast , two slices bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese. Served with chips.
BBQ Chicken sandwich
6 oz. Grilled Chicken breast , two slices bacon, , cheddar cheese 2oz Bbq Sauce. Served with chips.
Kids/Senior
Dessert
Baked Cookie
housemade cookie with 3 scoops of ice cream *please allow 30 minutes for fresh baked cookies
Nutty Nana 10"
nutella, cinnamon & sugar, bananas, powdered sugar
Nutty Nana 14"
nutella, cinnamon & sugar, bananas, powdered sugar
Nutty Nana Cauliflower 12"
gluten free crust. nutella, cinnamon & sugar, bananas, powdered sugar
Cin-A-Nanni 10"
brown sugar, cinnamon, sugar, apple slices, caramel drizzle, powdered sugar
Cin-A-Nanni 14"
brown sugar, cinnamon, sugar, apple slices, caramel drizzle, powdered sugar
Cin-A-Nanni Cauliflower 12"
gluten free. brown sugar, cinnamon, sugar, apple slices, caramel drizzle, powdered sugar
S'More Gramm 10"
chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle, graham cracker dust
S'More Gramm 14"
chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle, graham cracker dust
S' More Gramm Cauliflower 12"
gluten free. chocolate chips, marshmallows, chocolate syrup drizzle, graham cracker dust
Ice Cream
two scoops
Cherry Pie 10"
Cherry Pie 14"
Specials
Merch
Merchandise
Red Devil T-Shirt
First Gear T-Shirt
Golden Grain T-Shirt
Agent 99 T-Shirt
Zorn T-Shirt
Zorn Baseball Hat
Zorn Snap Back Hat
Tag-A-Brew Keychain
Tag-A-Brew Necklace
Red Devil Sticker
Excelsior Sticker
Golden Grain Sticker
After Two Sticker
Elston Grove Sticker
Father Issac Sticker
Agent 99 Sticker
Zorn Glow In The Dark Sticker
Zorn Sticker
Z Sticker
Poster- Elston Grove
Poster- 1871
Poster- FIrst Gear
Poster- Golden Grain
Poster- Pumpkin
Poster- Red Devil
Shot Glass
Coffee Mug
Bottle Opener
Zorn Cigar Cutter
Tap Handle
Zorn to-go pint
Brewery Lodge Cigar Cutter
Soda/Juice
NA BEVERAGE
Kids/Senior Free Drinks
Beer
kegs for retail
Golden Grain
Michigan City, IN • Cream Ale • 6% ABV • 17 IBU Flaked corn and brewers malt are added to the mash for this 1800's style American ale. This classic is lightly bittered with hops to complement the subtle malt.
After Two
Michigan City, IN • New England Hazy IPA • 6.6% ABV Hazy IPA made with Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops. Loaded with flavor and aroma without the bitterness typically seen in an IPA.
JameZ Blonde
Michigan City, IN • Belgian Blonde • 5.9% ABV
Red Devil
Michigan City, IN • IPA - Red • 6.6% ABV • 55 IBU Red Devil IPA was created in homage to the mascot of what was formerly Elston Grove High School. This full-bodied IPA pours a deep amber red and impresses with a lingering & lacing head. Various roasted malts are combined to create a platform for the Citra, & El Dorado hops used late in the kettle. Citra & El Dorado are added again to the fermentor as a dry hop addition presenting notes of grapefruit and pineapple.
TripZy
Michigan City, IN • Belgian Tripel • 8.8% ABV Light colored medium bodied beer with fruity esters derived from the yeast. Bitterness is balanced with a malty sweetness. Although light in appearance it has a heavy abv
Desert Roze
Michigan City, IN • Prickly Pear pale ale • 5.3% ABV Prickly Pear Pale Ale. Smooth lightly dry hopped pale ale with a massive addition of prickly pear puree. The hops and malt accentuate the herbal and earthy sweetness from the prickly pear fruit.
Zuper Zorn
Michigan City, IN • Pale Ale - American• 6% ABV American pale ale with copious amounts of lemon, citrus, and piney notes. Balanced bitterness lends to a crisp clean finish. Locally grown Zuper Saazer hops are showcased exclusively in this easy drinking ale.
Sour RangerZ
Michigan City, IN • Sour - Fruited • 5.5% ABV Light ale soured through a specialized yeast with heavy additions of peach and mango puree.
Touch of the Bluez
Michigan City, IN • IPA - New England • 6% ABV Hazy IPA with a small addition of blueberry puree. Lots of hops without the bitterness and a touch of blueberry notes play nicely together.
Zorn Supremacy
Michigan City, IN • IPA - American• 7% ABV Just what you want from a West Coast IPA. Medium body with crisp finish and plenty of piney citrus notes from the copious amounts of hops added to this classic style.
PilzenZorn
Michigan City, IN • Lager - American• 4.8% ABV An updated take on an original Zorn beer dating back to the 1800s. Light, dry, and crisp with an exceptionally clean finish.
Where the WheatZ Have No Name
Michigan City, IN • Wheat Beer - Witbier • 5% ABV Notes of sweet orange peel and coriander.
Zorn Brownie PointZ
Michigan City, IN • Brown Ale - American• 5.7% ABV Brown Ale with additions of cinnamon, nutmeg, and a little vanilla. Malt forward sweetness and bursting with spice notes.
Tap Room Beer-Drafts
Ace Pineapple
After Two
Michigan City, IN • New England Hazy IPA • 6.6% ABV Hazy IPA made with Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops. Loaded with flavor and aroma without the bitterness typically seen in an IPA.
Bayerische Staatbrauerei Weihstephan
Black Berry Cider
Blake's Hard Cider Passion Seeker
County Boy Orange Cream Cider
Desert Roze
Michigan City, IN • Prickly Pear pale ale • 5.3% ABV Prickly Pear Pale Ale. Smooth lightly dry hopped pale ale with a massive addition of prickly pear puree. The hops and malt accentuate the herbal and earthy sweetness from the prickly pear fruit.
Elvis Juice
Fat Heat Spooky Tooth 2023
Flight
Founders All Day
Golden Grain
Michigan City, IN • Cream Ale • 6% ABV • 17 IBU Flaked corn and brewers malt are added to the mash for this 1800's style American ale. This classic is lightly bittered with hops to complement the subtle malt.
Gumballhead
Munster, IN • Wheat Beer - American Pale Wheat • 5.6% ABV • 35 IBU An American wheat ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Bright and refreshing with a lemony finish
JameZ Blonde
Michigan City, IN • Belgian Blonde • 5.9% ABV
Narragansett Narragansett Lager
New zLand
Original Classic Apple
Armada, MI • Cider - Sweet
Red Devil
Michigan City, IN • IPA - Red • 6.6% ABV • 55 IBU Red Devil IPA was created in homage to the mascot of what was formerly Elston Grove High School. This full-bodied IPA pours a deep amber red and impresses with a lingering & lacing head. Various roasted malts are combined to create a platform for the Citra, & El Dorado hops used late in the kettle. Citra & El Dorado are added again to the fermentor as a dry hop addition presenting notes of grapefruit and pineapple.
Short Bellaire Brown
Squishy
Bellaire, MI • Cider - Other Fruit • 6.3% ABV Our ciders are lovingly crafted in the Cherry Capital of the World, so it is only fitting that we honor our heritage with Squishy, our beloved tart cherry cider fermented.
Sweet Baby Jesus
Touch of the Bluez
Michigan City, IN • IPA - New England • 6% ABV Hazy IPA with a small addition of blueberry puree. Lots of hops without the bitterness and a touch of blueberry notes play nicely together.
TripZy
Michigan City, IN • Belgian Tripel • 8.8% ABV Light colored medium bodied beer with fruity esters derived from the yeast. Bitterness is balanced with a malty sweetness. Although light in appearance it has a heavy abv
Where the WheatZ Have No Name
Michigan City, IN • Wheat Beer - Witbier • 5% ABV Notes of sweet orange peel and coriander.
Zorn Brew Works Grape Soda Seltzer
Zorn Brew Works Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer
Zorn Brew Works Zorn Rum & Coke
Zorn Brownie PointZ
Michigan City, IN • Brown Ale - American• 5.7% ABV Brown Ale with additions of cinnamon, nutmeg, and a little vanilla. Malt forward sweetness and bursting with spice notes.
Zorn Supremacy
Michigan City, IN • IPA - American• 7% ABV Just what you want from a West Coast IPA. Medium body with crisp finish and plenty of piney citrus notes from the copious amounts of hops added to this classic style.
Zuper Zorn
Michigan City, IN • Pale Ale - American• 6% ABV American pale ale with copious amounts of lemon, citrus, and piney notes. Balanced bitterness lends to a crisp clean finish. Locally grown Zuper Saazer hops are showcased exclusively in this easy drinking ale.
Milk Stout Nitro
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
Microbrewery located in Michigan City, Indiana featuring locally made beer, seltzers, ciders & pub food. Zorn features event space for up to 500 guests, an outdoor music venue & music entertainment 5 days a week.
605 E 9th St, Michigan City, IN 46360