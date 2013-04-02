Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zo's Good Burger - Dearborn

review star

No reviews yet

14311 Michigan Avenue

Dearborn, MI 48126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

House Burgers

Kafta Burger (Limited Time Only)

Kafta Burger (Limited Time Only)

$7.99

A Beef Kafta Patty on Sesame Bun, Topped with Jalapenos, Fresh Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Our House Made Tahini Aioli.

Kafta Sliders (Limited Time Only)

$8.99

(3) 2oz Beef Kafta Blend Patties, Topped with Jalapenos, Fresh Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Our House Made Tahini Aioli.

The Good Burger

The Good Burger

$8.99

Pretzel Bun, Topped with Cheese Sticks, American Cheese, Onion Rings and Good Burger Sauce

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$8.99

Brioche Bun, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Onion Rings, Sweet BBq Sauce and Mayo

Lebanese Burger

Lebanese Burger

$7.99

Sesame Bun, Packed with Coleslaw, American Cheese, Fries and Ketchup

Mushroom Onion Swiss

Mushroom Onion Swiss

$7.99

Brioche Bun, Topped with Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms, Ketchup and Mayo

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$7.99

Bricohe Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Ketchup and Mayo

Chipotle Black Bean

Chipotle Black Bean

$8.99

Brioche Bun, Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Good Burger Sauce

Sliders

Sliders

$9.99

(3) 2oz Beef Patties, Topped with American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Pickles and Secret Sauce

Food Truck Chicken Sandwhich

Food Truck Chicken Sandwhich

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken Breast on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Coleslaw, Pickles, and Good Burger Sauce.

BYOB

Beef Burger

Beef Burger

$5.99
Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$7.49
Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.49

Wraps

Original Chicken Wrap

Original Chicken Wrap

$7.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

American Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch and Mayo

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

Black Bean Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Swiss Cheese, grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Good Burger Sauce

Finger Foods

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$4.99
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99
Mac N Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.99
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.79
Chicken Nuggets (10pc)

Chicken Nuggets (10pc)

$5.19
Chicken Strips (3pc)

Chicken Strips (3pc)

$5.99

BYOF

Build Your Own Fries

Build Your Own Fries

$5.79

SAUCES & SIDES

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.79
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.79

Kids Menu

Kids Beef Burger

$4.29

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Bottled Water

$1.49

Pepsi

$2.15

Diet Pepsi

$2.15

Mountain Dew

$2.15

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.49

Strawberry Shake

$5.49

Chocolate Shake

$5.49

Oreo Shake

$5.49
Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Good people making gooder food for the ultimate customer-driven experience. You'll love our burgers, wraps, build-your-own fries, shakes, and more!

Location

14311 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pine Coast
orange star4.5 • 17
13939 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Kidcadia
orange star4.9 • 61
13939 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Sheeba Restaurant - East Dearborn
orange star4.2 • 462
13919 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Wing Fellas
orange starNo Reviews
5854 Schaefer Rd. Dearborn, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Frozen Elephants - 6460 greenfield rd
orange star4.2 • 13
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - - DEARBORN
orange starNo Reviews
5575 Greenfield Road Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dearborn

Buddy's Dearborn
orange star4.5 • 9,627
22148 Michigan Ave Dearborn Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Noah's Smokehouse - Downtown Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 2,255
940 Monroe St Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Ricky’s Sub Shop
orange star4.5 • 963
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Sheeba Restaurant - West Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 929
22048 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dearborn
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)
Wyandotte
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston