Zo's Good Burger - Dearborn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Good people making gooder food for the ultimate customer-driven experience. You'll love our burgers, wraps, build-your-own fries, shakes, and more!
Location
14311 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126
Gallery