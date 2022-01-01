A map showing the location of Zo's Good Burger - Chicago Ridge Food TruckView gallery

Zo's Good Burger - Chicago Ridge Food Truck

No reviews yet

7001 Vollmer Road

Matteson, IL 60443

Burgers

Fried Chicken Burger

Fried Chicken Burger

$11.99
House Cheese Burger

House Cheese Burger

$8.99

Appetizers

Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.99
Chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets

$5.99

Sides

Sauce

Sauce

Drinks

Pop/Water bottle

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.49
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7001 Vollmer Road, Matteson, IL 60443

