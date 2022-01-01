Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zo's Food Truck - Detroit

review star

No reviews yet

1237 Michigan Avenue

Detroit, MI 48226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

The Good Burger

The Good Burger

$8.99
BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$8.99
Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$7.99
Lebanese Burger

Lebanese Burger

$7.99
Fried Chicken Burger

Fried Chicken Burger

$8.99

Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.99
House Cheese Burger

House Cheese Burger

$6.99

Build Your Own Fries

Build Your Own Fries

Build Your Own Fries

$5.79

Appetizers

Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.99
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99Out of stock
Chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets

$5.19

Sides

Cheese

Cheese

$2.15
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.15
Sauce

Sauce

$0.79

Drinks

Pop/Water bottle

$1.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All the goodness of a Zo's Good Burger now on wheels! Come try the fan-favorite Food Truck Chicken Sandwich!

Location

1237 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mudgie's Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Porter St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Brew Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Abbott St Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Lager House - 1254 Michigan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1254 Michigan Avenue Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
7Greens - Detroit
orange star4.2 • 265
1222 Library St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 1,446
160 W Fort St Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Athens Souvlaki
orange star4.2 • 56
645 Griswold Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston