Zov's Newport 21123 Newport Coast Drive

Popular Items

Two Way Kebob
Classic Burger
LRG Greek

Starters

Hummus

$8.95

Lebni

$8.95

Tabouli

$8.95

Babaganoush

$8.95

Muhammara

$8.95

Mezze Platter

$23.95

Eggplant Fries

$12.95

Steak Tostadas

$16.95

Lamb Eggroll

$15.95

Salads

SM Greek

$9.95

LRG Greek

$13.95

SM mix Green

$9.95

LRG Mix Green

$13.95

Chop Chop

$19.95

MOR Salmon

$21.95

CHX Paillard

$19.95

Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.95

Entrée Plates

Short Rib Pasta

$25.95

Two Way Kebob

$26.95

Beef Beef Kebob

$27.95

Chic Chic Kebob

$26.95

Angel Hair

$17.95

Veggie Bowl

$17.95

Pistachio Sea Bass

$30.95

Almond Salmon

$30.95

BBQ Ribs

$31.95

Spag Meatball

$22.95

Meatloaf

$23.95

Cioppino

$33.95

Steak Frites

$35.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Lamb Burger

$17.95

Classic Burger

$17.95

Philly Sand

$18.95

Veggie Burger

$15.95

Balsamic Club

$15.95

Kids

Kid Egg Bacon

$8.95

Kid Pancake

$7.95

Kid Egg Sausage

$8.95

Kid Pasta

$7.95

Kid Cheese Burg

$9.95

Kid Chx Tender

$9.95

Kid Salmon

$12.95

Kid Chx Kebob

$9.95

Kid Beef Kebob

$13.95

Kid Spag Meatball

$9.95

Kid Sundae

$3.95

Kid Milk

$1.95

Kid Choc Milk

$1.95

Kid Apple Juice

$1.95

Kid Soda

$1.95

Kid OJ

$1.95

Kids Side Veg

$3.95

Dessert

Ridicul Sundae

$9.95

Bread Pudding

$9.95

Butter Cake

$9.95

Warm Choc Cake

$9.95

Single Ice Cream

$2.50

Double Ice Cream

$4.95

Seasonal Dessert

$9.95

Cake Plate Fee

$2.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.25

Side Fries

$5.95

Side Fruit

$5.95

Side Pita

Side Meatball

$8.95

Side Chicken

$7.95

Side Rice

$6.95

Side Green Bean

$6.95

Side Mash

$7.95

Side Pine Nuts

$2.50

Side Tomatoes

$2.50

Side Mdjarrah

$6.95

Side Spinach

$6.95

Season Veggies

$8.95

Side Potato Cake

$4.95

Side Arugula

$6.95

Mezze Veggies

$2.95

Side Asparagas

$12.95

Side Chicken Kabob

$9.95

Side Beef Kabob

$12.95

Side Mushroom

$6.95

Side Broccoli

$6.95

N/A Beverages

Aquapanna SM

$4.95

Aquapanna LRG

$7.95

Pelligrino AM

$4.95

Pelligrino LRG

$7.95

Apple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry SM

$2.95

Cranberry LRG

$3.95

Grapefruit SM

$3.95

Grapefruit LRG

$4.95

OJ SM

$2.95

OJ LRG

$3.95

Pineapple

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Kid Soda

$1.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Espresso

$3.95

Espresso Double

$5.95

Espresso Decaf

$3.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Chai Latte

$4.95

Vanilla Late

$4.95

Cafe O'le

$4.95

Macchiato

$4.95

Americano

$3.95

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Club Soda

$1.25

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Feast To Go

Chic Kebob Feast

$69.95

Beef Kebob Feast

$99.95

Combo Kebob Feast

$85.95

32 Lentil

$16.95

LRG Rice Tray

$18.95

Lrg Veggie Tray

$20.95

Lrg Mash Tray

$18.95

Lrg Brussel Tray

$20.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21123 Newport Coast Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

