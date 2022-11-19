A map showing the location of Zov's Tustin 17440 17th Street #AView gallery

Zov's Tustin 17440 17th Street #A

review star

No reviews yet

17440 17th Street #A

Tustin, CA 92780

Starters

Hummus-B

$8.95

Lebni-B

$8.95

Tabouli-B

$8.95

Babaganoush-B

$8.95

Muhammara-B

$8.95

Mezze Platter-B

$23.95

Eggplant Fries-B

$12.95

Grilled Steak Tostadas-B

$16.95

Lamb Eggroll-B

$15.95

Calamari-B

$16.95

Extra Pita

Sides

Side Avocado-B

$2.25

Side Fries-B

$5.95

Side Fruit-B

$5.95

Side Mushroom-B

$6.95

Side Pita-B

Side Green Bean-B

$6.95

Side Pine Nuts-B

$2.50

Side Rice-B

$6.95

Side Mash-B

$7.95

Side Tomatoes-B

$2.50

Side Mdjarrah-B

$6.95

Side Spinach-B

$6.95

Season Veggies-B

$8.95

Side Chicken-B

$7.95

Side Chicken Kabob-B

$9.95

Side Beef Kabob-B

$12.95

Salads

SM Greek-B

$9.95

LRG Greek-B

$13.95

SM mix Green-B

$9.95

LRG Mix Green-B

$13.95

MOR Salmon-B

$21.95

Roasted Beet Salad-B

$15.95

Chop Chop-B

$19.95

CHX Paillard-B

$19.95

SM Caesar-B

$9.95

LRG Caesar-B

$13.95

Soup

Bowl Soup-B

$7.95

Cup Soup-B

$5.95

Entrée Plates

Short Rib Pasta-B

$27.95

Two Way Kebob-B

$26.95

Beef Beef Kebob-B

$27.95

Chic Chic Kebob-B

$26.95

Angel Hair-B

$17.95

Veggie Bowl-B

$17.95

Pistachio Sea Bass-B

$30.95

Almond Salmon-B

$30.95

Cioppino-B

$33.95

Steak Frites-B

$35.95

Mediterranean Chicken-B

$27.95

Rosemary Lamb Chops-B

$45.95

Filet Mignon-B

$51.95

Meatloaf-B

$24.95

Classic Burger-B

$17.95

Lamb Burger-B

$17.95

Veggie Burger-B

$15.95

Bread Roll

$0.70

BBQ Ribs

$34.95

Dessert

Ridicul Sundae

$9.95

Bread Pudding

$9.95

Butter Cake

$9.95

Gelato Trio

$9.95

Creme Brulee

$9.95

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.95

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$4.25

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.50

Cake Plating Fee

$1.50

GLS Fonseca

$13.00

GLS Graham's Port

$12.00

GLS Taylor Port

$24.00

GLS Sandeman

$11.00

GLS Black Muscat

$9.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Remy

$33.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Kids

Kid Egg Bacon-B

$8.95

Kid Pancake-B

$7.95

Kid Egg Sausage-B

$8.95

Kid Pasta-B

$7.95

Kid Cheese Burg-B

$9.95

Kid Chx Tender-B

$9.95

Kid Salmon-B

$12.95

Kid Chx Kebob-B

$9.95

Kid Beef Kebob-B

$13.95

Kid Spag Meatball-B

$9.95

Kid Sundae-B

$3.95

Kid Milk-B

$1.95

Kid Choc Milk-B

$1.95

Kid Applejuice-B

$1.95

Kid Soda-B

$1.95

Kid OJ-B

$1.95

Test

$0.01

Starters

Hummus-C

$8.95

Lebni-C

$8.95

Tabouli-C

$8.95

Babaganoush-C

$8.95

Muhammara-C

$8.95

Mezze Platter-C

$23.95

Soup Bowl - C

$7.95

Soup Cup - C

$6.95

Salads

MOR Salmon-C

$21.95

SM Greek-C

$9.95

LRG Greek-C

$13.95

CHX Paillard-C

$19.95

Chop Chop-C

$19.95

LRG Caesar-C

$13.95

SM Caesar-C

$9.95

LRG House-C

$13.95

SM House-C

$9.95

Main Plates

Beef Beef Kebob-C

$27.95

Chic Chic Kebob-C

$26.95

Two Way Kebob-C

$26.95

Angel Hair-C

$17.95

Veggie Bowl-C

$17.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger-C

$17.95

Lamb Burger-C

$17.95

Veggie Burger-C

$15.95

Philly Sand-C

$18.95

Balsamic Club-C

$15.95

Albacore Tuna Sandwich-C

$15.95

Turkey Club

$15.95

Sides

Side Avocado-C

$2.25

Side Fries-C

$5.95

Side Fruit-C

$5.95

Side Mushroom-C

$6.95

Side Pita-C

Side Green Bean-C

$6.95

Side Pine Nuts-C

$2.50

Side Rice-C

$6.95

Side Mash-C

$7.95

Side Tomatoes-C

$2.50

Side Spinach-C

$6.95

Side Mdjarrah-C

$6.95

Side Chicken-C

$7.95

Side Angus Burger Patty

$10.95

Lamb Burger Patty

$10.95

Kids

Kid Egg Bacon-C

$8.95

Kid Pancake-C

$7.95

Kid Egg Sausage-C

$8.95

Kid Pasta-C

$7.95

Kid Cheese Burg-C

$9.95

Kid Chx Tender-C

$9.95

Kid Salmon-C

$12.95

Kid Chx Kebob-C

$9.95

Kid Beef Kebob-C

$13.95

Kid Spag Meatball-C

$9.95

Kid Sundae-C

$3.95

Kid Milk-C

$1.95

Kid Choc Milk-C

$1.95

Kid Applejuice-C

$1.95

Kid Soda-C

$1.95

Kid OJ-C

$1.95

Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

$4.95

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Espresso

$3.95

Espresso Double

$5.95

Espresso Decaf

$3.95

Chai Latte

$4.95

Cafe Mocha

$4.95

Cafe Macchiato

$3.95

Americano

$5.95

Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Feast To Go

Chic Kebob Feast

$69.95

Beef Kebob Feast

$99.95

Combo Kebob Feast

$85.95

32 Lentil

$16.95

LRG Rice Tray

$18.95

Lrg Veggie Tray

$20.95

Lrg Mash Tray

$18.95

Lrg Brussel Tray

$20.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17440 17th Street #A, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

